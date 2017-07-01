₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by JamieBlog(m): 8:02pm
Nigerian Musician, Olamide Adedeji shared picture of himself and his son, Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji having a swell time.
Batifeori has really grown.
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by fuckerstard: 8:05pm
All these bloggers sef, make he no chill with him pikin again abi?
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by pzmedia(m): 8:25pm
sheb Na hin pikin
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Dotwillis1(m): 8:45pm
cool
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Damscrob(m): 9:29pm
Lie if you think Olamide don lose form.......I remember the days of voice of the street,eniduro,apatijabo,elada mi,bobo chai...Baddo abeg give us hit track again na..Lol..Davido ti takeover... Meanwhile..Banana fall on y'all
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Lawalemi(m): 9:30pm
In other news...
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 9:30pm
Bleep boy
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Ogbenimax: 9:30pm
Lols the phone front camera self na 1mp
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 9:30pm
Na my own e go chill with
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by haymekus: 9:30pm
BADDEST GUY EVER LIVETH
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by idrisalomagold(m): 9:30pm
Naughty?
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Ekakamba: 9:31pm
See name.. BadTeaFurry MaximumMilo.
Lemme cum, wait ayam cumming.
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by hiiblazhers: 9:31pm
issokay.........mine is loading
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Deseo(f): 9:31pm
A human being is playing with his child and it is news that is worthy of home page.
Continue........................
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by RichDad1(m): 9:32pm
Anything for the news....
To all the hungry bloggers out there,
Sense fall on you
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by lekanation: 9:33pm
so make we fry semo
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 9:33pm
h
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 9:35pm
as in ehn.. all this bloggers weak me sha.. person chill with im son na news.. na me im wan cun chill with b4?
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by kuldude29(m): 9:35pm
Am back, mtn thank u o
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by LAFO: 9:35pm
Nairaland self get as e be.
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by misspineapple(f): 9:35pm
ok
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by LAFO: 9:36pm
Deseo:
So seun is saying we should be discussing someone playing with his son. Ok
Kontinu
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Adebayo419: 9:37pm
i jst de wonder y Bro Seun allow post
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by kingjabz(m): 9:37pm
Lol
Naughty family
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by digitalbabalawo(m): 9:38pm
SNEH
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Liability(m): 9:40pm
Olamide? He is badoo na. Pls add badoo to his name
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Halancornell(m): 9:40pm
And this made fp. . Smh
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Templerun95(f): 9:40pm
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:41pm
And how is this news? Eh?
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Mouthgag: 9:42pm
Really?
Moderator
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by Liability(m): 9:43pm
fuckerstard:i want my own son too. Ma go fvck my landlord daugther abeg
|Re: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji: Olamide And His Son Chilling Together (Photos) by adonbilivit: 9:44pm
