|Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:29am
Empire Series TV Star, Taraji P. Henson shared a gorgeous photo of herself on her Instagram account while announcing that the Empire TV Series is back on screen.
She captioned the photo: “Your favorite #Cookie is back like chiroPRACtic!!! #EmpireSeason4 ”.. Then a Nigerian Follow commented, pointed out her “saggy bosoms”.
His comment caught her attention, and she responded. Lol, See Below;
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/07/taraji-p-henson-replies-nigerian-guy.html?m=0
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by BroZuma: 6:33am
Poke-nose
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by gbegemaster(m): 6:35am
Balls are naturally saggy so that's not really a good reply
45 Likes
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by pyyxxaro: 6:37am
Slippers Udder
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by thesicilian: 6:38am
Thank goodness I have seen boobs before. This woman would have made me think that boobs are located on the abdomen.
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by amzee(m): 6:49am
epic reply
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by nrexzy(m): 6:49am
Too much press press n suck suck
2 Likes
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by phlamesG(m): 7:01am
Omo she fire D guy back oo
I think those boobs is what Isaac Newton was talking about when he propounded D law is gravity
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Afrok(m): 7:04am
her saggy boobs her business... so people's boobs can not sag in peace again? virgin boobs fall on that guy...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by LexngtonSteele: 7:53am
LOL... attention seeker got served.
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by kevoh(m): 8:46am
She's 46 years old! The goods don't look too saggy for someone of that age. ! The troll should relax a bit!
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by kingjabz(m): 8:52am
Cookie acknowledged his balls
Balls fall on you pon pon
11 Likes
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by ItsawrapOutfit: 8:52am
Oh No...Brother maka why?
1 Share
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Sircomeference(m): 8:52am
www.reahub.com - connect with Nigerians home and abroad
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by naijaboiy: 8:53am
But balls are meant to sag right?
Nigga got served!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by slawomir: 8:54am
The boobs look like the tongue of a dog. Oh sorry I mean It looks like falling heroes
1 Like
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by lekanation: 8:54am
she deserve names like... greenfells tower has fallen!!! buhari is down!! naija currency is down. balls are naturally down. but boobs are down due to excessive pressing and squeezing
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Tapout(m): 8:54am
chai cookie no go kill person... She's fvcking right tho
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by SamzackD(m): 8:54am
sugar mummy things loading
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by johnwizey: 8:54am
Oshisco
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by VocalWalls: 8:55am
Hmmm
Surprised cookie didn't come for his mama... That means she's nice.
If this was a script on empire, the guy would have been buried by now.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Chascop: 8:55am
the thing be like life support machine. always busy..
the response sef is so stupid and unrelated
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Yewandequeen(f): 8:55am
Big boobs ain't meant to be perky looking. I wonder how some people reason
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by ItalianWine(f): 8:55am
I love you Cookie Lyon even with saggy breast
Who else does? Show with a like
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by 989900: 8:55am
That guy is some douchebag.
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Afam4eva(m): 8:55am
Nigerians have taken their trolling international. When is Buhari and his team creating the millions of jobs they promised to keep youths gainfully employed.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by notimeisnotime(m): 8:55am
This woman still maks sense o chai, meanwhile today is my birthday show me some love
4 Likes
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by xynerise(m): 8:56am
amzee:
Not epic.
If I were the guy, I would smile and say, you expect it to be swollen like your man's?
The guy is a troll though
1 Like
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by sambisavoice(m): 8:57am
Una lack news ooo.
APC demons...moving in dollars
Sheriff returning to forest soon
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Afam4eva(m): 8:58am
Yewandequeen:People don't realize that the bigger the saggier because the weight will be to much for the root to hold. The most important thing is for the boobs to look full and healthy.
2 Likes
|Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by YOUNGKAHUNA: 8:58am
kingjabz:u dey here dey shout pon pon pon..... Send me the stuff weyi ask u...even if na through mail
