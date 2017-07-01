₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,839,025 members, 3,654,514 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 July 2017 at 09:59 AM

Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. (15687 Views)

Annie Idibia Claps Back At A Follower Who Called Her A "Wor Wor" Girl / Michy Shatta, Whose Saggy Boobs Caused A Stir On Red Carpet Claps Back At Trolls / Peter Okoye Replies Nigerian Police, Says "Feel Free To Show Off" (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:29am
Empire Series TV Star, Taraji P. Henson shared a gorgeous photo of herself on her Instagram account while announcing that the Empire TV Series is back on screen.

She captioned the photo: “Your favorite #Cookie is back like chiroPRACtic!!! #EmpireSeason4 ”.. Then a Nigerian Follow commented, pointed out her “saggy bosoms”.

His comment caught her attention, and she responded. Lol, See Below;





Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/07/taraji-p-henson-replies-nigerian-guy.html?m=0

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by BroZuma: 6:33am
Poke-nose

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by gbegemaster(m): 6:35am
Balls are naturally saggy so that's not really a good reply

45 Likes

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by pyyxxaro: 6:37am
Slippers Udder
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by thesicilian: 6:38am
Thank goodness I have seen boobs before. This woman would have made me think that boobs are located on the abdomen.

47 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by amzee(m): 6:49am
epic reply

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by nrexzy(m): 6:49am
Too much press press n suck suck

2 Likes

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by phlamesG(m): 7:01am
Omo she fire D guy back oo grin

I think those boobs is what Isaac Newton was talking about when he propounded D law is gravity grin grin

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Afrok(m): 7:04am
her saggy boobs her business... so people's boobs can not sag in peace again? virgin boobs fall on that guy...

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by LexngtonSteele: 7:53am
LOL... attention seeker got served.
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by kevoh(m): 8:46am
She's 46 years old! The goods don't look too saggy for someone of that age. ! The troll should relax a bit!

19 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by kingjabz(m): 8:52am
Cookie acknowledged his balls cool

Balls fall on you grin pon pon

11 Likes

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by ItsawrapOutfit: 8:52am
Oh No...Brother maka why?

1 Share

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Sircomeference(m): 8:52am
www.reahub.com - connect with Nigerians home and abroad
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by naijaboiy: 8:53am
But balls are meant to sag right? grin

Nigga got served!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by slawomir: 8:54am
The boobs look like the tongue of a dog. Oh sorry I mean It looks like falling heroes

1 Like

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by lekanation: 8:54am
she deserve names like... greenfells tower has fallen!!! buhari is down!! naija currency is down. balls are naturally down. but boobs are down due to excessive pressing and squeezing
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Tapout(m): 8:54am
chai cookie no go kill person... She's fvcking right tho grin grin
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by SamzackD(m): 8:54am
shocked

sugar mummy things loading
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by johnwizey: 8:54am
Oshisco
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by VocalWalls: 8:55am
Hmmm

Surprised cookie didn't come for his mama... That means she's nice.

If this was a script on empire, the guy would have been buried by now.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Chascop: 8:55am
the thing be like life support machine. always busy..

the response sef is so stupid and unrelated
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Yewandequeen(f): 8:55am
Big boobs ain't meant to be perky looking. I wonder how some people reason
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by ItalianWine(f): 8:55am
I love you Cookie Lyon even with saggy breast grin


Who else does? Show with a like cheesy

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by 989900: 8:55am
That guy is some douchebag.
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Afam4eva(m): 8:55am
Nigerians have taken their trolling international. When is Buhari and his team creating the millions of jobs they promised to keep youths gainfully employed.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by notimeisnotime(m): 8:55am
This woman still maks sense o chai, meanwhile today is my birthday show me some love

4 Likes

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by xynerise(m): 8:56am
amzee:
epic reply

Not epic.

If I were the guy, I would smile and say, you expect it to be swollen like your man's?


The guy is a troll though

1 Like

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by sambisavoice(m): 8:57am
Una lack news ooo.



APC demons...moving in dollars





Sheriff returning to forest soon
Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by Afam4eva(m): 8:58am
Yewandequeen:
Big boobs ain't meant to be perky looking. I wonder how some people reason
People don't realize that the bigger the saggier because the weight will be to much for the root to hold. The most important thing is for the boobs to look full and healthy.

2 Likes

Re: Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. by YOUNGKAHUNA: 8:58am
kingjabz:
Cookie acknowledged his balls cool

Balls fall on you grin pon pon
u dey here dey shout pon pon pon..... Send me the stuff weyi ask u...even if na through mail

(0) (1) (Reply)

Video : Pastor Caught Pants Down With A Lady In Church Office / The Lady With The Biggest Breast Ever / Pics– Flavour Dedicates Song To Fiance, Beverly Heels, In New Album

Viewing this topic: jaydee87(m), iriferi(m), GentlemanAyo(m), donsheddy1(m), to12(f), justmenoni, ovoSoftware, Cutezt(m), LaPooLee16(m), ericuzor(m), terrificmi(m), michael123pelemo(m), austinesiji(m), reachycul(m), malvisguy212, Shitface(m), Tmex(m), abworld6deep(m), Bossforeva, Archweird(m), AaronSmith1980, BrainyHUBB(m), oneitalia, Ethanegos(m), NicheNaija, Thisnut(m), fb2cool(m), Marshalxv(m), Promismike(m), HillsBlaze, beejay247, zainabmc, sissy78(f), Zither(m), cutebobo(m), adicious(m), frenly(m), Prince4945, ORIGI(m), Arizona042, Franky826, macdon4all(m), Dyt(f), FastShipping, Badbae, compunigeria, Lakside1955, risi66(m), Patoskid(m), mayysen, EvangelistNdudi(m), talk2aikay(m), kingsass, Zimmawata, warripekin(m), charlieLegend(m), ayokhafilah(f), banky0503(m), lovelyijay, jidejoseph, Eromzi, SUPERBOY2309, mike070, Ikenna94, Phi001(m), jennie2switt(f), skarz, kemthegirl(f), danakins(m), contactwale, dinatale1, janefrancisca(f), jeamie(m), ogelekpomgam(m), Zanxx(f), Dean13(m), conquerorb, funken, hotobo(m), gabinogem(m), mcworld(m), Glock9(m), Abimbola29(m), Bitos, gifted166, Ivreke, RichieDaVinci01(m), pasqal09, Omoluabi16, donfiazo(m), Billyonaire, holland002(m), wasbas(f), kashala90(m), tigar007(m), olu4life(m), Samola1(m), tolulope2021(m), pingu2k5(m), teejayviruz, wale43(m), SonyObsessed, ocheezie, Ariel20(m), andreawills96(f), babz21(m), Ohislee(m), dushman04, yemaldo(m), sascosalam, Princeabass, karmaA3, moorevic(m), Tunar18(m), duabba, peculiar3(m), aphrodisiac(m), Ihutomi and 188 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.