Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Taraji P Henson Replies Nigerian Guy Who Called Her Boobs Saggy. (15687 Views)

Annie Idibia Claps Back At A Follower Who Called Her A "Wor Wor" Girl / Michy Shatta, Whose Saggy Boobs Caused A Stir On Red Carpet Claps Back At Trolls / Peter Okoye Replies Nigerian Police, Says "Feel Free To Show Off" (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She captioned the photo: “Your favorite #Cookie is back like chiroPRACtic!!! #EmpireSeason4 ”.. Then a Nigerian Follow commented, pointed out her “saggy bosoms”.



His comment caught her attention, and she responded. Lol, See Below;











Source :: Empire Series TV Star, Taraji P. Henson shared a gorgeous photo of herself on her Instagram account while announcing that the Empire TV Series is back on screen.She captioned the photo: “Your favorite #Cookie is back like chiroPRACtic!!! #EmpireSeason4 ”.. Then a Nigerian Follow commented, pointed out her “saggy bosoms”.His comment caught her attention, and she responded. Lol, See Below;Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/07/taraji-p-henson-replies-nigerian-guy.html?m=0 2 Likes 2 Shares

Poke-nose 3 Likes 1 Share

Balls are naturally saggy so that's not really a good reply 45 Likes

Slippers Udder

Thank goodness I have seen boobs before. This woman would have made me think that boobs are located on the abdomen. 47 Likes 1 Share

epic reply 8 Likes 3 Shares

Too much press press n suck suck 2 Likes





I think those boobs is what Isaac Newton was talking about when he propounded D law is gravity Omo she fire D guy back ooI think those boobs is what Isaac Newton was talking about when he propounded D law is gravity 7 Likes 1 Share

her saggy boobs her business... so people's boobs can not sag in peace again? virgin boobs fall on that guy... 7 Likes 1 Share

LOL... attention seeker got served.

She's 46 years old! The goods don't look too saggy for someone of that age. ! The troll should relax a bit! 19 Likes 3 Shares





Balls fall on you pon pon Cookie acknowledged his ballsBalls fall on youpon pon 11 Likes

Oh No...Brother maka why? 1 Share

www.reahub.com - connect with Nigerians home and abroad





Nigga got served! But balls are meant to sag right?Nigga got served! 2 Likes 1 Share

The boobs look like the tongue of a dog. Oh sorry I mean It looks like falling heroes 1 Like

she deserve names like... greenfells tower has fallen!!! buhari is down!! naija currency is down. balls are naturally down. but boobs are down due to excessive pressing and squeezing

chai cookie no go kill person... She's fvcking right tho





sugar mummy things loading sugar mummy things loading

Oshisco

Hmmm



Surprised cookie didn't come for his mama... That means she's nice.



If this was a script on empire, the guy would have been buried by now. 2 Likes 1 Share

the thing be like life support machine. always busy..



the response sef is so stupid and unrelated

Big boobs ain't meant to be perky looking. I wonder how some people reason

I love you Cookie Lyon even with saggy breast





Who else does? Show with a like 5 Likes 1 Share

That guy is some douchebag.

Nigerians have taken their trolling international. When is Buhari and his team creating the millions of jobs they promised to keep youths gainfully employed. 2 Likes 1 Share

This woman still maks sense o chai, meanwhile today is my birthday show me some love 4 Likes

amzee:

epic reply

Not epic.



If I were the guy, I would smile and say, you expect it to be swollen like your man's?





The guy is a troll though Not epic.If I were the guy, I would smile and say, you expect it to be swollen like your man's?The guy is a troll though 1 Like

Una lack news ooo.







APC demons...moving in dollars











Sheriff returning to forest soon

Yewandequeen:

Big boobs ain't meant to be perky looking. I wonder how some people reason People don't realize that the bigger the saggier because the weight will be to much for the root to hold. The most important thing is for the boobs to look full and healthy. People don't realize that the bigger the saggier because the weight will be to much for the root to hold. The most important thing is for the boobs to look full and healthy. 2 Likes