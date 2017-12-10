₦airaland Forum

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Callmegerald2: 7:54pm
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson is a real-life giant. He’s a 7-time Strongest Man in his native Iceland, and plays The Mountain on “Game of Thrones”

The 6’9″ actor is dating Kelsey Henson from Canada. Kelsey is just 5’2″. According to TMZ,

The actor hit it off with Kelsey in September when she asked for a pic with him at Earls Kitchen + Bar in Alberta. She was working there, and Thor was in town for a Strongman competition. Since then, the couple’s been traveling all over together - visiting Spain, Cyprus and his homeland. They’re doing the long distance thing for now, but she plans to visit him again in January.

http://m.tmz.com/2017/12/10/mountain-game-of-thrones-hot-canadian-girlfriend/

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tmx21(m): 7:59pm

Im just trying to imagine how she'll survive under him
 lalasticlala

11 Likes

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by felnino(m): 8:04pm
During sex she must definitely be the one on top, that's the only explanation as to why she's still alive. Dogg* style could also come into play.

15 Likes

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Godsgal(f): 8:20pm
Can't stop wondering why opposites attract most of the time

11 Likes

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Fweshspice(m): 9:05pm
this one na child abuse abeg

7 Likes

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by TheHistorian(m): 9:40pm
Same as Vladmir Klitschko. grin
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by desreek9(f): 9:40pm
I'm trying to recall his role in game of thrones, is he the giant among the wildlings?

2 Likes

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Factfinder1(f): 9:41pm
I wonder how dem go take dey fucck

2 Likes

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by wristbangle(m): 9:41pm
Mouth sealed cry
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Alariiwo: 9:41pm
When will season 8 come out na..

Arya and the faceless guy will still meet.
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by OBTMOS(m): 9:42pm
Chai
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tstx(m): 9:42pm
Hmm
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by busybeei5(f): 9:42pm
How is this news�
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by banana4nana(m): 9:42pm
God.... Kílodèe.
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by softiebae: 9:42pm
wawu shocked

1 Like

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tstx(m): 9:42pm
Factfinder1:
I wonder how dem go take dey fucck
Keep wondering

4 Likes

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by BoosBae(f): 9:42pm
Funny looking couple

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Heywhizzy(m): 9:42pm
The girl is on a suicide mission



I'm just wondering why the op tag her as half his size, she is less than quarter his size sef

1 Like

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by baddosky1: 9:43pm
How Mack trailer come dey date golf?
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by zinachidi(m): 9:43pm
Fweshspice:
this one na child abuse abeg

I don die for here oo, guy u dey craze....

1 Like

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Adegbenro7643(m): 9:43pm
Her parents must be seeing them for the first timegrin

She go hear 4rm den soon unless den born plenty childrengrin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Spurrs: 9:43pm
She's 1 quarter of his size grin

1 Like

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:43pm
Chai... shocked shocked


Buhari is the cause of this anomaly
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by spartan117(m): 9:43pm
Someone said child abuse. Perfect explanation wink

1 Like

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by creatorsverse(m): 9:44pm
When d mountain mount on u, u will turn to arya stark

1 Like

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tstx(m): 9:44pm
busybeei5:
How is this news�
Are you new to Nairaland. don't u know news like dis stand a higher chance of making it to the fp

7 Likes

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by mgbadike81: 9:44pm
Alariiwo:
When will season 8 come out na..
Arya and the faceless guy will still meet.
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tyson98: 9:44pm
busybeei5:
How is this news�
Ode if it's not news then post ur own news abi na u own the forum Eranko

1 Like

Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by mgbadike81: 9:44pm
Alariiwo:
When will season 8 come out na..
Arya and the faceless guy will still meet.
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Caseless: 9:44pm
grin
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by hobermener: 9:44pm
Na this kind things girls day like. Big everything.
Spoilt children. Mtchww
Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tstx(m): 9:45pm
tmx21:

Im just trying to imagine how she'll survive under him
 lalasticlala
instead of going under, She can just climb the mountain.

5 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

