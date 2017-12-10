₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Callmegerald2: 7:54pm
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson is a real-life giant. He’s a 7-time Strongest Man in his native Iceland, and plays The Mountain on “Game of Thrones”
The 6’9″ actor is dating Kelsey Henson from Canada. Kelsey is just 5’2″. According to TMZ,
The actor hit it off with Kelsey in September when she asked for a pic with him at Earls Kitchen + Bar in Alberta. She was working there, and Thor was in town for a Strongman competition. Since then, the couple’s been traveling all over together - visiting Spain, Cyprus and his homeland. They’re doing the long distance thing for now, but she plans to visit him again in January.
http://m.tmz.com/2017/12/10/mountain-game-of-thrones-hot-canadian-girlfriend/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tmx21(m): 7:59pm
Im just trying to imagine how she'll survive under him
lalasticlala
11 Likes
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by felnino(m): 8:04pm
During sex she must definitely be the one on top, that's the only explanation as to why she's still alive. Dogg* style could also come into play.
15 Likes
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Godsgal(f): 8:20pm
Can't stop wondering why opposites attract most of the time
11 Likes
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Fweshspice(m): 9:05pm
this one na child abuse abeg
7 Likes
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by TheHistorian(m): 9:40pm
Same as Vladmir Klitschko.
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by desreek9(f): 9:40pm
I'm trying to recall his role in game of thrones, is he the giant among the wildlings?
2 Likes
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Factfinder1(f): 9:41pm
I wonder how dem go take dey fucck
2 Likes
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by wristbangle(m): 9:41pm
Mouth sealed
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Alariiwo: 9:41pm
When will season 8 come out na..
Arya and the faceless guy will still meet.
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by OBTMOS(m): 9:42pm
Chai
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tstx(m): 9:42pm
Hmm
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by busybeei5(f): 9:42pm
How is this news�
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by banana4nana(m): 9:42pm
God.... Kílodèe.
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by softiebae: 9:42pm
wawu
1 Like
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tstx(m): 9:42pm
Factfinder1:Keep wondering
4 Likes
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by BoosBae(f): 9:42pm
Funny looking couple
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Heywhizzy(m): 9:42pm
The girl is on a suicide mission
I'm just wondering why the op tag her as half his size, she is less than quarter his size sef
1 Like
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by baddosky1: 9:43pm
How Mack trailer come dey date golf?
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by zinachidi(m): 9:43pm
Fweshspice:I don die for here oo, guy u dey craze....
1 Like
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Adegbenro7643(m): 9:43pm
Her parents must be seeing them for the first time
She go hear 4rm den soon unless den born plenty children
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Spurrs: 9:43pm
She's 1 quarter of his size
1 Like
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:43pm
Chai...
Buhari is the cause of this anomaly
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by spartan117(m): 9:43pm
Someone said child abuse. Perfect explanation
1 Like
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by creatorsverse(m): 9:44pm
When d mountain mount on u, u will turn to arya stark
1 Like
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tstx(m): 9:44pm
busybeei5:Are you new to Nairaland. don't u know news like dis stand a higher chance of making it to the fp
7 Likes
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by mgbadike81: 9:44pm
Alariiwo:
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tyson98: 9:44pm
busybeei5:Ode if it's not news then post ur own news abi na u own the forum Eranko
1 Like
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by mgbadike81: 9:44pm
Alariiwo:
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by Caseless: 9:44pm
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by hobermener: 9:44pm
Na this kind things girls day like. Big everything.
Spoilt children. Mtchww
|Re: Hafthor Julius Bjornsson 'Mountain' Girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, Is Half His Size by tstx(m): 9:45pm
tmx21:instead of going under, She can just climb the mountain.
5 Likes
