₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,839,190 members, 3,655,026 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 July 2017 at 01:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) (11665 Views)
After Being Bitten By A Dog, He Starts, Barking & Foamin In His Mouth Like A Dog / Rabies: Man Bitten By Rabid Dog Starts Barking Like A Dog / Man Beaten By Police In Adamawa In Coma (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by onismate: 9:19am
Some months back one of my 5 year old nephew came shouting and crying that their neighbor’s dog licked his leg. You need go see the way the mum grabbed him and took him to the hospital. She thought its wasn’t only lick, probably the kid was also beaten by the dog because of the way he was shouting and crying. The doctors confirmed he wasn’t beaten. The kid’s dad was like, “ordinary lick wey dog lick him leg that’s why the mom took him to the hospital.”
Even me sef didn’t take it serious. But many have died from ignorance and dog bite.
But we have to be conscious of our health and for those who have dogs as pets, if a rabies dog a person or your kid, take them to the hospital to be treated because if not, the person may die. If after dog bite and the person is not treated, after a week or two, they start barking like a dog and end up dead.
It’s very sad seeing this one, this video was sent to my sister yesterday by a doctor in Rivers state, of a 12 year old boy beaten by a dog that has rabies 2 weeks ago. He wasn’t treated, and now he has started barking like a dog. They are seriously fighting to save his life.
According to some health personnel, they say he might not make it because it has affected his brain and some other parts.
Well my heart goes out to his family, hope and pray he comes out of this. I pray God heals him. Amen
https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1398-12-year-old-boy-barks-like-a-dog-after-beaten-by-a-dog-in-rivers-state-photos-video
here is the video...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWXKoQ0UICc
2 Likes
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by bewla(m): 9:23am
God
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by Chascop: 9:30am
Please move to FP asap.. it's important that people know these..
cc; Mynd44 Seun Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by delishpot: 9:33am
In the video the doctor said he supposedly got his vaccines after the incident. Maybe those vaccines were fake or expired.
2 Likes
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by MrTechy(m): 10:00am
Nawah oh....
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by Ereolamide: 11:50am
Good lord, the boy is gone.
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by kenny714433(m): 11:51am
I used to doubt it. And i still doubt it .until i see it.
Meanwhile, Op how do dog beat?
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by chemystery: 11:51am
Maybe if someone bites the dog too, it might start talking as a human as well.
28 Likes
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:52am
It is spiritual...
The dog bite is only coincidental.
His parents have probably sacrificed him for money rituals.
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by Nma27(f): 11:52am
Can this be true?
4 Likes
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by Sleyanya1(m): 11:52am
Jeeeezzz....May God please heal this young life.
Back in the days when we play around with dogs, it's a normal 'threat' to us just to make us be scared of dogs.
I actually think it was a Myth.
This video got me believing that this is so real.
Dogs had beaten I and my friends in the past at least more than ones ( as in not Aje dogs o (Ori nshi dogs) ).
Maybe it was God's grace Or this species of rabbies wasn't around then.
I think a medical research should be made about this.
Speedy absolute recovery to this boy
IJN
2 Likes
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by emmanuel596(m): 11:52am
Used to hear about this but never believed
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by onuwaje(m): 11:52am
I hate dogs
Tho i only love them as puppies and in photos
Anything oda dan dat i hate dogs
6 Likes
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by SexyNairalander(m): 11:52am
booked
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by constance500: 11:52am
Ahhhhhh rabies
Bitten two weeks ago and no treatment was given.. Which kind wahala b this
1 Like
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by Namzy(m): 11:52am
He will die Pity, once the rabies virus get to this stage the patient mostly likely will die soon. Even in developed countries nothing much can be done at this stage. Meds should have been started soon after the initial bite from a rabid dog. Survival rate here is about 1%
6 Likes
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by fmlala: 11:53am
May God safe him
1 Like
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by daclint(m): 11:53am
Nawao ,just speechless
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by Equal2DeTask: 11:53am
.. This OP is a bloody liar...
CHECK THIS VIDEO.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEhWWAN8Moo
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by SalamRushdie: 11:53am
That end stage rabies , he will be dead in some hours
5 Likes
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by eni4real(m): 11:53am
This guy want to be sued!
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by kulrunsman79(m): 11:53am
Nawa oooo.....we are obviously on a very long thing in this country. Everything isn't just right
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by Rakitic4: 11:54am
Today is my Birthday Show some love pls.
11 Likes
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by dannytoe(m): 11:54am
nothing when them nor they see for Ipod land, meanwhile this myth be a confirmation of Nmadi kanu statement that nigeria is a ZOO. and please stay away from dogs. epecially street ones
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by Viking007(m): 11:54am
chemystery:
2 Likes
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:54am
May God help us which kind dog be dat.
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by fullmeall: 11:54am
Wawu
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by charlesucheh(m): 11:54am
How possible is this! DOG of life!!!
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by Dicksonpal: 11:54am
He's gone, he need serious medical care damn
But rabies vaccine is quite expensive it actually cost me 20k for four shots even though I knew the dog wasn't infected.. . I bailed on the last shot ooh....
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by SweetJoystick(m): 11:54am
Na wah
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by Phonefanatic: 11:55am
Bb
|Re: 12-Year-Old Boy Barks Like A Dog After A Dog Bite In Rivers (Pics, Video) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 11:55am
.
Smoking: What's the Fastest Way to Stop? / Herbal Creams/pills For joystick,hips,butt,breast Enlargement +2349030226850 / Please Help Me Out With Eczema!
Viewing this topic: FOLYKAZE(m), vicfuntop(f), chyy5(m), Jackeeh(m), Statsocial, bussy2rhymes(f), michael142(m), youngjunior(m), Millichamp(m), Wizzaro2014(m), cas4real, samogo1, ajalawole(m), chayoski, anonym0us, AfonjAbokiZoo, McReoz, Kashbwoyjnr, obidevine(m), francisbarrack(m), juvvy, georgecso(m), quomo, stalwart123(m), Juztizz(m), ADELEKEKA, Ngasky(m), Chuky123, teegrams(m), oluwatobi75, Pritycrystal(f), beautydutch(f), GeneralOjukwu, fredoricko, harrysterol(m), TwentySeven(m), annie74(f), udenzino, goslowgoslow, Nnemaranma(f), Umbro01(m), oregan(m), Rainmania, holahmeh(f), stephen1992a(m), Costello559(m), JOYlikeArivER, kesie, 3coins(m), tchimatic(m), Chrisforgod, Getintouch2004(m), kelly72, Mcsteamy1429, MARINEMONEY(m), tartarus(m), NLProblemChild(m), justphillips(m), dhebo(m), halimatokunade, davillian(m), azeedrees1(m), 88natzy(m), pornstar(m), Sterope(f), georgetrueman, Nellyswiss, Allergic(m), Cryzzi(m), olajide2428(m), taurus21, kenny714433(m), absilk(m), freezze(m), Freddy2021(m), Deen112, Rafrik27, birdmansoho, divineshare(m), Superpower(m), manchester1, PaChukwudi44, Lloydfolarin, joenor(m), Emzyme(m), StanMash(m), hmuhammad(m) and 144 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10