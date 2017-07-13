

Even me sef didn’t take it serious. But many have died from ignorance and dog bite.



But we have to be conscious of our health and for those who have dogs as pets, if a rabies dog a person or your kid, take them to the hospital to be treated because if not, the person may die. If after dog bite and the person is not treated, after a week or two, they start barking like a dog and end up dead.



It’s very sad seeing this one, this video was sent to my sister yesterday by a doctor in Rivers state, of a 12 year old boy beaten by a dog that has rabies 2 weeks ago. He wasn’t treated, and now he has started barking like a dog. They are seriously fighting to save his life.



According to some health personnel, they say he might not make it because it has affected his brain and some other parts.



Well my heart goes out to his family, hope and pray he comes out of this. I pray God heals him. Amen



https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1398-12-year-old-boy-barks-like-a-dog-after-beaten-by-a-dog-in-rivers-state-photos-video



here is the video...





