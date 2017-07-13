₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by ijustdey: 12:25pm
Finacial Times of London says President Muhammadu Buhari has practically done nothing to grow Nigeria’s economy, stating that the country has let a crisis go to waste.
https://www.thecable.ng/ft-buhari-practically-done-nothing-grow-nigerias-economy
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by ProjectNaija(m): 12:52pm
Voting buhari into power is the biggest mistake that Nigeria has ever made. Going by his extremely low intellectual capacity and his bigotry, it was so obvious he was going to fail.
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by GQman: 12:54pm
Give the guy a break. He is in "ghost mode"
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by Pontaboki: 1:05pm
Zombies will dismiss this as Fake News and forget CNN is worse!!!
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by three: 1:12pm
ijustdey:
THE PLAN WAS TO RUN GOVERNMENT BY PROPAGANDA
IF the APC was clueless before 2015 Inauguration BUT then spent 3 months in SINCERE PLANNING Nigeria will NOT be where it is today.
These guys are conscientious Crooks
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by ddippset(m): 1:12pm
I am a million percent convinced that President Buhari had noble intentions in running for and assuming the seat of the presidency. Unfortunately he has been hampered by ill health and militancy. Yes militancy. For a period of over one whole year the Niger delta avengers blew up pipelines at will and the international oil market was far from booming. A barrel of nigerian oil got as low as 40$ per unit. It takes money to make money. It takes money to grow an economy. Nigeria is neither europe nor america and the author fails to realize this. The Nigerian economy defies the indices used for his experimentation. In europe and america there are no ipobs and boko harams. in europe and america the economy is not based on a single product, it is based on several products; it's already a diversified economy. In europe and america people don't loot money in billions. After over 30 years of looting and corruption we have to expect another 30 years for the country to be fixed. Ironically the same pdp which superintended over the destruction of Nigeria today see themselves as the messiahs, the God-sends, the ones to take us to the promise land, and they feel neither shame nor remorse in telling us that to our faces.
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by obicentlis: 1:12pm
"Without doing anything at all — a reasonable description of policy under Muhammadu Buhari, the country’s ailing leader and frequent London resident — the baseline effect has worked its magic"
Thank God that PMB was given power and he showed that he is failure right round, except that, he would have been celebrated as the best President Nigeria never had.
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by whitebeard(m): 1:12pm
GQman:I wonder ooo
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by drukiin: 1:12pm
Obviously
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by abbeyty(m): 1:13pm
Do we need any financial time to tell us that ? We also need to declare the president as a ghost worker
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by lilprinze: 1:13pm
the truth is bitter
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by makaOGA(f): 1:13pm
This one go weak many people oh
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by whirlwind7(m): 1:13pm
Fact.
A fact so obvious to anyone with half a brain, you will have to wonder why his online asslickers, especially here on NL could still summon the courage and shamelessness to support an intellectually bereft relic. You'd think they didn't know how woefully he performed in 1984. It was Tunde Idiagbon who actually did all the job, while Bubu, as the military head of state, took all the glory.
Pardon him for he knows absolutely zilch about running any economy. What about his anti corruption and anti terrorism crusade? If he doesn't have the foggiest idea of demand and supply and market economy, what about his so called integrity that wouldn't permit any thieving politician or any deranged jihadist to walk free?
Ah! Tinubu and his sophisticated brothers have brought such a mess upon us, that it would take a decade to break even from the horrible medieval voodooism mallam Bubu is torturing us with.
If we are to pardon most of the youths who campaigned and voted for an inept Bubu because they were too young to realize how empty he was in 1984, what about the "old cargoes" who were adults back then? The "elders" who retrieved a relic that ought to be consigned to a museum, forced him to wear suits and look presentable, so that lobotomised folks (the ones called zombies) would still vote him into power.
Emmm...the people deserve the sort of leaders they get. Nigerians have shown they are too dense to rise above tribal and religious sentiment to vote a worthy candidate into office.
As at today, Bubu is the best Nigerians can offer. He is the best among all of us, which is why he was made number one citizen. Pathetic!
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by ivolt: 1:13pm
Pontaboki:
You are one of the victims of Trump's con.
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by saintandsinnerz: 1:13pm
It is only fools that doesn't know that Buhari has been a monumental failure. The man is so empty and daft! He should resign already.
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by Jengem: 1:14pm
Buhari na bonafide certified olodo
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by KinzyeWriter(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by Kobicove(m): 1:14pm
There is nothing new here...
It has always been obvious from the time of the campaign for the fake 'change'
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by ajepako(f): 1:14pm
Our economy will grow like you 'Bounce a dead cat by throwing it from 50 storey'
Who did we offend for God's sake?
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by Pvin: 1:14pm
When will the federal government conduct investigation for ghost workers
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by julioralph(m): 1:14pm
The honest Truth.
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by mrborntodoit: 1:14pm
Ghost working can't develop the economy
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by Martin0(m): 1:14pm
makaOGA:hahahahaha na wa ooo first of all! E weak u?
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by Pearstep: 1:14pm
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by Atigba(m): 1:15pm
Buhari is a waste
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by eleojo23: 1:15pm
Even a baby in the womb knows that Buhari and his gang have done nothing to better the lives of Nigerians.
He has rather taken us many years backwards.
This administration is simply a disaster.
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by kenny714433(m): 1:15pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by deepwater(f): 1:15pm
Kai
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by abdulrazat(m): 1:16pm
Buhari should just resign.
For a good name is better than silver and crude oil.
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by ehissi(m): 1:16pm
T
|Re: Buhari Has Practically Done Nothing To Grow Nigeria’s Economy - Financial Times by wesleysev95(m): 1:16pm
na to resign remain o... am not sure PMB can function as our Presido again
