Finacial Times of London says President Muhammadu Buhari has practically done nothing to grow Nigeria’s economy, stating that the country has let a crisis go to waste.



In an article written by David Pilling, its Africa editor, the newspaper said the economy will grow in 2017, just like a dead cat will bounce if thrown from a 50-storey building.



“The term ‘dead cat bounce’ derives from the fact that even a dead cat will bounce if it falls from a great height. If you imagine a dead cat soaked in crude oil and dropped from a 50-storey building, you get a rough picture of how Nigeria’s economy is performing these days.



“Nigeria is expected to grow 2.5 per cent this year after contracting 1.6 per cent in 2016. But the population is also growing at 2.5 per cent. So in per capita terms, things are going nowhere.



“The reasons for the “recovery” are twofold. First, last year’s performance was so dismal it would have been difficult for the economy to fall further. Without doing anything at all — a reasonable description of policy under Muhammadu Buhari, the country’s ailing leader and frequent London resident — the baseline effect has worked its magic. Second, the oil that makes up so much of government revenues is flowing faster. In June, production was 1.7m barrels a day, 10 per cent higher than a year ago.”



FT said Nigeria’s power house has not heard of the advice that “one should, they say, never let a crisis go to waste”, further stating that Nigeria has let its recession go to waste and will return to business as usual as oil prices recover.



The newspaper acknoledges that Nigeria has among “the sharpest, most driven and entrepreneurial” people on the African continent.



Pilling added that Buhari “has spent much of the past year convalescing from a mystery illness that has sapped his presidency of vigour and set off a merry-go-round of political jockeying to succeed him.

There has been practically nothing in the way of coherent economic policy”.



In all of these, FT adds that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is “competent and dynamic” to run Nigeria, and has been doing just that.



https://www.thecable.ng/ft-buhari-practically-done-nothing-grow-nigerias-economy 2 Likes

Voting buhari into power is the biggest mistake that Nigeria has ever made. Going by his extremely low intellectual capacity and his bigotry, it was so obvious he was going to fail. 112 Likes 5 Shares

Give the guy a break. He is in "ghost mode" 11 Likes

Zombies will dismiss this as Fake News and forget CNN is worse!!! 27 Likes

THE PLAN WAS TO RUN GOVERNMENT BY PROPAGANDA



IF the APC was clueless before 2015 Inauguration BUT then spent 3 months in SINCERE PLANNING Nigeria will NOT be where it is today.



These guys are conscientious Crooks 34 Likes

I am a million percent convinced that President Buhari had noble intentions in running for and assuming the seat of the presidency. Unfortunately he has been hampered by ill health and militancy. Yes militancy. For a period of over one whole year the Niger delta avengers blew up pipelines at will and the international oil market was far from booming. A barrel of nigerian oil got as low as 40$ per unit. It takes money to make money. It takes money to grow an economy. Nigeria is neither europe nor america and the author fails to realize this. The Nigerian economy defies the indices used for his experimentation. In europe and america there are no ipobs and boko harams. in europe and america the economy is not based on a single product, it is based on several products; it's already a diversified economy. In europe and america people don't loot money in billions. After over 30 years of looting and corruption we have to expect another 30 years for the country to be fixed. Ironically the same pdp which superintended over the destruction of Nigeria today see themselves as the messiahs, the God-sends, the ones to take us to the promise land, and they feel neither shame nor remorse in telling us that to our faces. 15 Likes 1 Share

Thank God that PMB was given power and he showed that he is failure right round, except that, he would have been celebrated as the best President Nigeria never had. 21 Likes

Give the guy a break. He is in "ghost mode" I wonder ooo I wonder ooo 1 Like

Obviously

Do we need any financial time to tell us that ? We also need to declare the president as a ghost worker 16 Likes

the truth is bitter 8 Likes

This one go weak many people oh

Fact.

A fact so obvious to anyone with half a brain, you will have to wonder why his online asslickers, especially here on NL could still summon the courage and shamelessness to support an intellectually bereft relic. You'd think they didn't know how woefully he performed in 1984. It was Tunde Idiagbon who actually did all the job, while Bubu, as the military head of state, took all the glory.



Pardon him for he knows absolutely zilch about running any economy. What about his anti corruption and anti terrorism crusade? If he doesn't have the foggiest idea of demand and supply and market economy, what about his so called integrity that wouldn't permit any thieving politician or any deranged jihadist to walk free?



Ah! Tinubu and his sophisticated brothers have brought such a mess upon us, that it would take a decade to break even from the horrible medieval voodooism mallam Bubu is torturing us with.



If we are to pardon most of the youths who campaigned and voted for an inept Bubu because they were too young to realize how empty he was in 1984, what about the "old cargoes" who were adults back then? The "elders" who retrieved a relic that ought to be consigned to a museum, forced him to wear suits and look presentable, so that lobotomised folks (the ones called zombies) would still vote him into power.



Emmm...the people deserve the sort of leaders they get. Nigerians have shown they are too dense to rise above tribal and religious sentiment to vote a worthy candidate into office.



As at today, Bubu is the best Nigerians can offer. He is the best among all of us, which is why he was made number one citizen. Pathetic! 17 Likes 2 Shares

Zombies will dismiss this as Fake News and forget CNN is worse!!!

You are one of the victims of Trump's con. You are one of the victims of Trump's con.

It is only fools that doesn't know that Buhari has been a monumental failure. The man is so empty and daft! He should resign already. 19 Likes

Buhari na bonafide certified olodo 6 Likes





It has always been obvious from the time of the campaign for the fake 'change' There is nothing new here...It has always been obvious from the time of the campaign for the fake 'change' 5 Likes

Our economy will grow like you 'Bounce a dead cat by throwing it from 50 storey'



Who did we offend for God's sake? 9 Likes

When will the federal government conduct investigation for ghost workers 1 Like

The honest Truth. 3 Likes

Ghost working can't develop the economy 3 Likes

This one go weak many people oh hahahahaha na wa ooo first of all! E weak u? hahahahaha na wa ooo first of all! E weak u?





please help your guy by visiting



Buhari is a waste 1 Like





He has rather taken us many years backwards.



This administration is simply a disaster. Even a baby in the womb knows that Buhari and his gang have done nothing to better the lives of Nigerians.He has rather taken us many years backwards.This administration is simply a disaster. 7 Likes 1 Share

Kai 1 Like

Buhari should just resign.



For a good name is better than silver and crude oil.

