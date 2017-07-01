₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,839,367 members, 3,655,642 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 July 2017 at 05:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies (4568 Views)
A Mad Man Attempts Withdrawing At An ATM (photo) / Snake Bites Kill 27 In Taraba / Rabbies And Dog Bites:what To Do If You're Bitten By A Dog (1) (2) (3) (4)
|When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Serendip: 12:57pm
What is rabies?
Rabies is a disease transmitted from animals to humans, which is caused by a virus. There are two clinical manifestations of rabies – frantic and paralytic. Frantic rabies is most common form of human rabies.
Early symptoms can include fever and tingling at the site of exposure.
These symptoms are followed by one or more of the following symptoms: violent movements, uncontrolled excitement, fear of water, an inability to move parts of the body, confusion, and loss of consciousness.
Once symptoms appear, the result is nearly always death.
The time period between contracting the disease and the start of symptoms is usually one to three months; however, this time period can vary from less than one week to more than one year.
The time is dependent on the distance the virus must travel to reach the central nervous system.
It is caused by lyssaviruses, including rabies virus and Australian bat lyssavirus.
It spreads when an infected animal scratches or bites another animal or human.
Saliva from an infected animal can also transmit rabies if the saliva comes into contact with the eyes, mouth, or nose.
What should not be done with an animal
bite wound?
Avoid:
●
Applying irritants to the wound such as chilli
powder, plant juices, acids or alkalis.
●
Covering the wound with dressings or bandages.
How does rabies develop in humans?
After entering the human body, the rabies virus progresses from the innermost layer of tissue below the human skin (called subcutaneous tissue), or from muscle, into peripheral nerves (i.e. the nerves in the body which are outside the brain or spinal cord).
The virus migrates along nerves to the spinal cord and brain at an estimated speed of 12–24 mm a day.
The infected person exhibits behavioural changes and clinical signs when the virus reaches the brain. The incubation period ranges from a few days to several months, and can be as long as 1 year.
Globally, dogs are the most common animal involved.
More than 99% of rabies cases in countries where dogs commonly have the disease are caused by dog bites.
In the Americas, bat bites are the most common source of rabies infections in humans, and less than 5% of cases are from dogs.
Rodents are very rarely infected by it.
The virus travels to the brain by following the peripheral nerves. The disease can only be diagnosed after the start of symptoms.
Animal control and vaccination programs have decreased the risk of the virus from dogs in a number of regions of the world.
Immunizing people before they are exposed is recommended for those who are at high risk.
The high-risk group includes people who work with bats or who spend prolonged periods in areas of the world where it is common.
In people who have been exposed to rabies, the rabies vaccine and sometimes rabies immunoglobulin are effective in preventing the disease if the person receives the treatment before the start of rabies symptoms.
Washing bites and scratches for 15 minutes with soap and water, povidone iodine, or detergent may reduce the number of viral particles and may be somewhat effective at preventing transmission.
Only five people have survived a rabies infection after showing symptoms, and this was with extensive treatment known as the Milwaukee protocol.
http://www.bennycapricorn.com/rabies/
http://www.who.int/rabies/resources/SEA_CD_278_FAQs_Rabies.pdf
cc: Lalasticlala -little education about this could help
2 Likes
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Ekakamba: 1:00pm
Nice one OP.
Not a front material though.
If this reach FP make I'll
give this FTC plot to the last person to comment.
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Nne5(f): 1:08pm
Very informative.
Meanwhile,pervs be like
I am selling bra for ladies...best fashion from Italy
Inbox me with a pic of your boobs to select the one that fits its well
Panties are coming next week
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Happinexo(m): 1:10pm
Very informative
Fp material
1 Like
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by HsLBroker(m): 1:15pm
Happinexo:some human being too, if they bite you na rabies straight
4 Likes
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Happinexo(m): 1:17pm
HsLBroker:For normal human being to start to dry bite you gat know say something Don sup
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by HsLBroker(m): 1:33pm
Happinexo:if you beat someone younger than you and he or she want to defend, na bite, if he or she get rabies, you are own your own
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Serendip: 3:20pm
Seun, Lalasticlala pls can you move this..thanks
1 Like
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Serendip: 3:22pm
Run
HsLBroker:
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by NwaAmaikpe: 4:11pm
If a dog bites me....I bite it back!!!
Chikina
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Albertjay: 4:11pm
Ok
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by beinstein(m): 4:13pm
HsLBroker:Couple of years ago in my hometown, a guy was playing with a toddler. Lifted him up , accidentally the toddler's teeth had contact with his head. Na so the guy take die till today due to poor treatment given to him. Twas that sad.
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by superior1: 4:15pm
If you got bitten by a dog with rabies, you will after 7days start barking like a dog and then die
How many grew up with dis kin story?
4 Likes
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by michoim(m): 4:16pm
Good info.
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by kullozone(m): 4:17pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Good thing you know you're a wild animal.
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by YorubaNigga(m): 4:20pm
My dog never misses her anti rabies injection
1 Like
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Nma27(f): 4:21pm
I love dogs..
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by YorubaNigga(m): 4:22pm
Nne5:I wanna buy for my 2nd gf
Can u inbox me the sizes and boobs you've collected so far
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by muller101(m): 4:22pm
Dog meat de hungry me
Where can I get some?
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Cutezt(m): 4:23pm
Nice share op, a very helpful one
BTW learn THE 7 SURE WAYS TO REMOVE VIRUS FROM YOUR ANDROID PHONE
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by dfrost: 4:25pm
NwaAmaikpe:
That is if you've not been bitten already the way you are going.. NwaAmaikpe
1 Like
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by makaOGA(f): 4:25pm
Rabbits na killer
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by mesoprogress(m): 4:26pm
Great article. The first recorded person to survive rabies infection is Jeanna Giese who underwent a an experimental treatment in Milwauke, hence the Milwauke protocol. She was put in a medically induced coma to protect her brain from damaging effects of rabies virus until her immune system could fight the disease. She was also treated with some antiviral medication while in coma. The protocol has been modified since its first use. I was fascinated by the protocol and her survival that I had to contact her on Facebook around 2010. She's quite very lucky
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by yessm(m): 4:27pm
Happinexo:No be lir
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by conornama: 4:29pm
makaOGA:or rabbits ?
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by Rett0: 4:32pm
Very informative
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by bigsmoke2(m): 4:32pm
Once a rabid dog bite you, u are bleeped. the is no way out. mortality is 100% just go and do u r will and say your last prayer
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by TheVictorious(m): 4:34pm
Nice and informative article OP. I would have also wished you mentioned something about whether or not a person infected by rabies will begin to bark as a dog as one of the effects.
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by TarOrfeek: 4:52pm
superior1:
it is actually very true. it is a phase of rabid infection that displays the attack of the virus on the nervous and brain tissues.
Resulting in extreme salivation and thirst at the same time with inability to swallow.
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by kevoh(m): 4:52pm
Nigerians please learn, no where was it stated that victims will bark like a dog . It's just urban myth!
|Re: When The Mad Dog Bites: What To Know About Rabies by TarOrfeek: 4:53pm
bigsmoke2:
with immediate treatment there is a survival chance greater than when not treated.
Why Can't We Close Our Right Eye Without Closing The Left One? / SOLUTION TO Low Fluid Count / Hiv Aids Can Be Cured Spiritualy With My Herbal Mixture
Viewing this topic: Haddock, phisayomee(m), Miracle4Sure, henryblaze25(m), johnsonedidiong(m), Adimine(m), quomo, Occurstaem(m), Kemy11(m), toyfat, Penuelseun(m), bufness(m), akwara1234(m), opestein, DRPAIT123(m), folik121, lollyberry, TheManofTomorrow(m), Brugo(m), Cutiesleezy, timidapsin(m), ghetto72(m), ifeyemi200(f), jamal080(m), Shittaakeem(m), Dbrainiac1(m), Jonesifeco(m), nationwidenews, easiest(m), itslinkin4005(m), easysunny(m), nwachivis(m), Oyindidi(f), snoopylinus, ResponsibleThug(m), Blackielicious(f), Ernestsimeon(m), XavierBlue(m), BrightEye(m), innytee, fidalgo19, Raphtop(m), YourGrace, qeemus, refreshrate, moriarity(m), promgurlP(f) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17