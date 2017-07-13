₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by Trut(m): 5:08pm
The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY) and the Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria yesterday protested to the United State Embassy in Lagos over a lawsuit filed against the leadership of the Nigerian Army.
Source: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/csos-storm-us-embassy-over-ipob-suit-against-army/202802.html
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by Trut(m): 5:08pm
The way Yorubas carry anti-Biafra matter for head ehn, de thing TAYA me ooo
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by Hopeful20100: 5:11pm
What is wrong with these Yorubaa people for God in Heaven?
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by jjjjj2017: 5:15pm
Hopeful20100:they are APC mouthpiece & they don't represent Yoruba.
Yoruba gat no problem with anybody & IPOB matter is not our concern in anyway.
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by connectpoint: 5:16pm
jjjjj2017:
Lol
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by jjjjj2017: 5:16pm
connectpoint:abi na lie?
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by connectpoint: 5:17pm
jjjjj2017:
Egbon Nigeria confuse me now walahi... we're just waiting for Lawma and Tinubu to come and clear their mess out.. Like you said we don't want Karuwa again..
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by pauljumbo: 5:18pm
Nigeria will be great again
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by kn23h: 5:18pm
SwiftNerd:
Where are the pictures of the so called Yoruba youths.
Why are flat heads trying to hard to force Yorubas into their treacherous falsehood?
If you like fight war with Naija army, it doesn't concern the Yoruba man. Just note that Yorubas won't be protecting you this time like we did when y'all ran from the North.
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by Afam4eva(m): 5:21pm
You know, sometimes i wonder why some of my Yoruba brothers behave the way they do. They have arrogated themselves as the defenders of the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy that in any issue between Igbos and the core North, they always there to defend them and you wonder if they don't have issues of their own. Without knowing it, they're setting a bad precedence for themselves.
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by paBuhari(m): 5:24pm
We afonja decendants of ewedu should sue Ipob for disgracing Nigerian army.
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by funlord(m): 5:30pm
E be like say na here e go shele between the inyamiri jews and the afonjeezys this evening? Let me skip to my chair in excitement and wait for the carnage to begin.....
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by jjjjj2017: 5:34pm
connectpoint:
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by jjjjj2017: 5:35pm
funlord:no shaking, nothing dey happen nobody wan kpain buh dey wan go heaven...
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by Arrester171: 5:41pm
So they think just because they wrote that nonsense the US will not entertain the IPOB case. USA no be niggarea o. They go analysis am wella, so afonja if una like make una go huge transformer na una business
Nonsense
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by FrankGiel: 5:42pm
All these hungry Yoruba jobless youths!!
ipob petition that will not even reach The USA is what is making these cowards jittery...
Anyways lack of employment causes various kinds of madness
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by OAUTemitayo: 5:44pm
Afam4eva:Half-education is not healthy for the sanity of man.
Where in the source was Yoruba mentioned or did you see any picture of Yoruba there?
Sometimes I wonder whether what is in your head is fully functional or decay has fallen on it.
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by Presidiotbuhari: 5:45pm
It seems yoruba nation has sworn to defend the hausas at all cost. This is quite sad.........smh
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by zombieHUNTER: 5:53pm
kn23h:cant you r
read?... You are still waiting for pictures to know that afonjas are not sleeping cos of biafra..
|Re: Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army by Afam4eva(m): 5:58pm
OAUTemitayo:If it makes any difference for you, i'm not just referring to this particular article. I'm talking about the constant hassling of the right of Igbos to self determination by our Yoruba brothers. At least if you don't believe in something, just leave it be. If anyone should be concerned, it's the Hausas.
Btw, i think thee OP should be banned for the misleading title.
