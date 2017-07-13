Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army (17446 Views)

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY) and the Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria yesterday protested to the United State Embassy in Lagos over a lawsuit filed against the leadership of the Nigerian Army.



The suit was reportedly filed by one John Doe under the Torture Victims Protection Act and Alien Tort Claims Act Complaint, before a United States (U.S.) District Court for the District of Columbia for a leave on behalf of 10 Biafran agitators to sue the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, and 13 others for alleged complicity in the 2016 torture and extra-judicial killings of the members Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).



However, the coalition comprising over 40 civil society organizations (CSOs) kicked against the suit which they said was intended to demoralize officers and men of the army including its leadership whom they said have been committed to protecting lives and properties of Nigerians.



In a petition addressed to the Secretary of State, United State of America (USA) through the US Embassy in Lagos, they called on the government of the US to ignore the suit which they described as misplaced and deliberate act of witch-hunt of the Army leadership.



The petition was signed by Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji, Peace Ambassador, African First Ladies Peace Mission and Barrister John Atani, National Secretary, Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria on behalf of other CSOs.



They informed the US government that IPOB had, by its various activities, "become a major opposition to the Nigerian State, particularly to our National Security and by extension to all of our security agencies."



According to them, the claim by those behind the suit "is not only far from the truth, but also comical in all ramifications and laughable".



Their accusation of extra-judicial killing against the army, the group said, "reveals the disturbing realities of the deeper import of their agitation, that is, to destabilize and balkanize, Nigeria, and erroneously depict Nigerians as people with identity crisis."



"However, Nigerians are nothing of the sort. Rather, it is this group that has totally lost touch with the reality of who they are in the progression of a peaceful, united and committed Nigerian Polity", the petition reads.



The CSOs insisted that the uppermost intention of those behind this suit was to make money off the case, because according to them, the group is now starved of funds.



Stating that the Nigerian Army has the "enormous support" of the Nigerian people at all times, going by the commitment of men and officers, towards protecting and safeguarding the country's territorial integrity, they called on the US government to support peace building efforts in the country.



The coalition also hailed the commitment of Donald Trump’s administration in the US to rid the world of terrorism.



They added: "And as such we are very much convinced that your good office will see the actions of the IPOB as just a cleverly devised plot to curry undue favours from the most benevolent nation on earth, the United State of America (USA)".



Source: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/csos-storm-us-embassy-over-ipob-suit-against-army/202802.html

The way Yorubas carry anti-Biafra matter for head ehn, de thing TAYA me ooo

What is wrong with these Yorubaa people for God in Heaven?

they are APC mouthpiece & they don't represent Yoruba.

Yoruba gat no problem with anybody & IPOB matter is not our concern in anyway.

they are APC mouthpiece & they don't represent Yoruba.

Yoruba gat no problem with anybody & IPOB matter is not our concern in anyway.

they are APC mouthpiece & they don't represent Yoruba



Lol

abi na lie?

abi na lie?

Egbon Nigeria confuse me now walahi... we're just waiting for Lawma and Tinubu to come and clear their mess out.. Like you said we don't want Karuwa again..

Nigeria will be great again

Afonjas Saboteurs. Nnamdi Kanu was right when the said Yerobas ain't supposed to be trusted. They enjoy the present Nigeria status qoe. But the larger Igbos are now 100 times ahead of them



They can dance like masquerades if they so please, there are nemorous evidence backing the IPOB claims.

Where are the pictures of the so called Yoruba youths.



Why are flat heads trying to hard to force Yorubas into their treacherous falsehood?



Where are the pictures of the so called Yoruba youths.

Why are flat heads trying to hard to force Yorubas into their treacherous falsehood?

If you like fight war with Naija army, it doesn't concern the Yoruba man. Just note that Yorubas won't be protecting you this time like we did when y'all ran from the North.

You know, sometimes i wonder why some of my Yoruba brothers behave the way they do. They have arrogated themselves as the defenders of the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy that in any issue between Igbos and the core North, they always there to defend them and you wonder if they don't have issues of their own. Without knowing it, they're setting a bad precedence for themselves.

We afonja decendants of ewedu should sue Ipob for disgracing Nigerian army.

E be like say na here e go shele between the inyamiri jews and the afonjeezys this evening? Let me skip to my chair in excitement and wait for the carnage to begin.....

Egbon Nigeria confuse me now walahi... we're just waiting for Lawma and Tinubu to come and clear their mess out.. Like you said we don't want Karuwa again..

no shaking, nothing dey happen nobody wan kpain buh dey wan go heaven...



Nonsense So they think just because they wrote that nonsense the US will not entertain the IPOB case. USA no be niggarea o. They go analysis am wella, so afonja if una like make una go huge transformer na una business

All these hungry Yoruba jobless youths!!

ipob petition that will not even reach The USA is what is making these cowards jittery...



Anyways lack of employment causes various kinds of madness 11 Likes

You know, sometimes i wonder why some of my Yoruba brothers behave the way they do. They have arrogated themselves as the defenders of the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy that in any issue between Igbos and the core North, they always there to defend them and you wonder if they don't have issues of their own. Without knowing it, they're setting a bad precedence for themselves. Half-education is not healthy​ for the sanity of man.

Where in the source was Yoruba mentioned or did you see any picture of Yoruba there?

Half-education is not healthy​ for the sanity of man.

Where in the source was Yoruba mentioned or did you see any picture of Yoruba there?

Sometimes I wonder whether what is in your head is fully functional or decay has fallen on it.

It seems yoruba nation has sworn to defend the hausas at all cost. This is quite sad.........smh

Where are the pictures of the so called Yoruba youths.



Why are flat heads trying to hard to force Yorubas into their treacherous falsehood?



If you like fight war with Naija army, it doesn't concern the Yoruba man. Just note that Yorubas won't be protecting you this time like we did when y'all ran from the North.

cant you r

cant you read?... You are still waiting for pictures to know that afonjas are not sleeping cos of biafra..