|10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by autojosh: 6:22pm On Jul 13
Today’s Fun Car Facts:
1. 75% of cars that Rolls Royce has ever produced are still on the road today. Its without doubt undeniable that Rolls Royce products are quality and royal.
2. Formula 1 cars don’t have airbags because, with a five-point harness and a HANS device, the driver’s head will never hit the front of a car.
3. The Bugatti Veyron’s gearbox took 50 engineers five years to perfect
4. The Bugatti Veyron takes ten seconds to stop from its top speed of 253mph
5. A Rolls Royce Phantom’s leather interior is usually made from 15 different cow skins
6. There is enough fuel in a full tank of a Jumbo Jet to drive an average car four times around the world.
7. The Porsche 911 was originally badged as a 901 until a disagreement with Peugot who were using ‘0’ in their model numbering
8. The Worlds longest traffic hold-up was 110 miles long, between Paris and Lyon on the French Auto-route in 1980
9. The engine bay of a Mclaren F1 road car is gold plated because it’s the best material for reflecting heat.
10. The Rolls-Royce hood ornament is called the Spirit of Ecstasy.
https://autojosh.com/10-intresting-fun-car-facts/
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by madridguy(m): 6:24pm On Jul 13
I wish someone can gift me Rolls Royce
3 Likes
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by whitebeard(m): 6:25pm On Jul 13
Yay, Information, now we know, thank u op
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by torres89: 6:31pm On Jul 13
11) Toyota is the weakest car ever produced...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by princetom1(m): 6:56pm On Jul 13
torres89:
12) LMFAO
5 Likes
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by princetom1(m): 6:57pm On Jul 13
madridguy:
Leave auto, go back to ur politic section, it will give much more than roll royce sef
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by medolab90(m): 7:28pm On Jul 13
3. The Bugatti Veyron’s gearbox took 50 engineers five years to perfect
No wonder the price is unarguable
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by madridguy(m): 7:50pm On Jul 13
Make I relax take fresh breeze here small
princetom1:
1 Like
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by WizAkzy: 3:31am On Jul 14
That rolls royce phantom
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 6:30pm On Jul 14
autojosh:
So Daeylar is a car enthusiast as well .
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by Daeylar(f): 6:38pm On Jul 14
IamaNigerianGuy:
a little
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 7:04pm On Jul 14
Daeylar:once upon a time...
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by EntMirror: 7:25am
IamaNigerianGuy:
Please edit your quote. Too long..
I'm getting that Bugatti soon.. I think I need it more than ever..
How much will it cost?
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by Heromaniaa: 7:27am
These things are not funny to me.
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by Graypoint: 7:27am
GRAYPOINT01
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by LoveJesus87(m): 7:27am
I
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by Syphax(m): 7:28am
11) Girls love men with car. They find guys that drive cars attractive.
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by eezeribe(m): 7:28am
OK
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by Odunharry(m): 7:29am
Autojosh again..
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by Kizyte(m): 7:30am
I love good cars
1 Like
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by kingreign: 7:32am
torres89:
Dey deceive yourself
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by Explorers(m): 7:33am
Nice, but i think no8.
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by EnkayDezign: 7:33am
#14 The Bugatti Veyron has 4 turbochargers and 10 radiators.
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by EnkayDezign: 7:37am
Make I troll OP small.
Why you dey use Airbus photo as Jumbo jet? The Boeing 747 is aka Jumbo Jet
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by jomoh: 7:40am
Nice facts
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by Jeffboi(m): 7:47am
Enough fuel to travel around the world 4times
Na 11,000 litres dey inside ?
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by rheether(f): 7:48am
madridguy:
Wish no more. Dm me your akant
madridguy:
Wish no more. Dm me your akant
1 Like
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by mansakhalifa(m): 7:53am
If you are here and you are thinking of siphoning fuel from a jumbo jet this is for you: It will end up being counter-productive. You'll only get Jet fuel. Not PMS. Thank me later.
1 Like
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by samsam2019: 7:54am
The Bugatti gearbox ish is just a hyoejob from the car maker.
All na wash abeg
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by madridguy(m): 7:56am
Thanks very much. Can I make a request?
rheether:
|Re: 10 Mind Blowing Fun Car Facts You Need To Know by Donjcco(m): 8:02am
My fellow nairalanders pls show me some love...
I was recently nominated for two big award categories BEST SUG EXECUTIVE and FUPRE MOST POPULAR STUDENT in the upcoming students week
pls vote DON J / DON JCCO for the various categories... "With you, My testimony is guaranteed'
http://fupresug17.blogspot.pe/2017/07/fma-17-votings-commences.html?m=1
