Today’s Fun Car Facts:

1. 75% of cars that Rolls Royce has ever produced are still on the road today. Its without doubt undeniable that Rolls Royce products are quality and royal.







2. Formula 1 cars don’t have airbags because, with a five-point harness and a HANS device, the driver’s head will never hit the front of a car.







3. The Bugatti Veyron’s gearbox took 50 engineers five years to perfect







4. The Bugatti Veyron takes ten seconds to stop from its top speed of 253mph







5. A Rolls Royce Phantom’s leather interior is usually made from 15 different cow skins







6. There is enough fuel in a full tank of a Jumbo Jet to drive an average car four times around the world.







7. The Porsche 911 was originally badged as a 901 until a disagreement with Peugot who were using ‘0’ in their model numbering







8. The Worlds longest traffic hold-up was 110 miles long, between Paris and Lyon on the French Auto-route in 1980







9. The engine bay of a Mclaren F1 road car is gold plated because it’s the best material for reflecting heat.





10. The Rolls-Royce hood ornament is called the Spirit of Ecstasy.





I wish someone can gift me Rolls Royce 3 Likes

Yay, Information, now we know, thank u op

11) Toyota is the weakest car ever produced... 5 Likes 1 Share

torres89:

11) Toyota is the weakest car ever produced...



12) LMFAO 12) LMFAO 5 Likes

madridguy:

I wish someone can gift me Rolls Royce

Leave auto, go back to ur politic section, it will give much more than roll royce sef Leave auto, go back to ur politic section, it will give much more than roll royce sef 2 Likes

3. The Bugatti Veyron’s gearbox took 50 engineers five years to perfect



No wonder the price is unarguable 2 Likes





princetom1:



Leave auto, go back to ur politic section, it will give much more than roll royce sef Make I relax take fresh breeze here small 1 Like

That rolls royce phantom

So Daeylar is a car enthusiast as well . So Daeylar is a car enthusiast as well

IamaNigerianGuy:





So Daeylar is a car enthusiast as well .

a little a little 2 Likes

Daeylar:





a little once upon a time... once upon a time...

IamaNigerianGuy:





So Daeylar is a car enthusiast as well .

Please edit your quote. Too long..



I'm getting that Bugatti soon.. I think I need it more than ever..

How much will it cost? Please edit your quote. Too long..I'm getting that Bugatti soon.. I think I need it more than ever..How much will it cost?

These things are not funny to me.

11) Girls love men with car. They find guys that drive cars attractive.

Autojosh again..

I love good cars 1 Like

torres89:

11) Toyota is the weakest car ever produced...



Dey deceive yourself Dey deceive yourself

Nice, but i think no8.

#14 The Bugatti Veyron has 4 turbochargers and 10 radiators.









6. There is enough fuel in a full tank of a Jumbo Jet to drive an average car four times around the world.











Make I troll OP small.



Why you dey use Airbus photo as Jumbo jet? The Boeing 747 is aka Jumbo Jet Make I troll OP small.Why you dey use Airbus photo as Jumbo jet? The Boeing 747 is aka Jumbo Jet

Nice facts







Na 11,000 litres dey inside ? Enough fuel to travel around the world 4timesNa 11,000 litres dey inside ?

madridguy:

I wish someone can gift me Rolls Royce

Wish no more. Dm me your akant madridguy:

I wish someone can gift me Rolls Royce

Wish no more. Dm me your akant Wish no more. Dm me your akantWish no more. Dm me your akant 1 Like

If you are here and you are thinking of siphoning fuel from a jumbo jet this is for you: It will end up being counter-productive. You'll only get Jet fuel. Not PMS. Thank me later. 1 Like

The Bugatti gearbox ish is just a hyoejob from the car maker.









All na wash abeg





rheether:





Wish no more. Dm me your akant



Wish no more. Dm me your akant Thanks very much. Can I make a request?