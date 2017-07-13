



In an extensive investigation spanning almost 3 weeks, PoliticsNGR identified several discrepancies in the story being purveyed by Mr Ugwute. This newspaper has compiled a series of discoveries and evidence that expose the holes in Ugwute's 'testimony'.



The Beginning



Mr Samuel Ugwute stated that he had been suffering from heart failure for a while and needed urgent surgery abroad. He stated that he travelled to two hospitals; Fortis Escorts Hospital in India and St. Vincent Private Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. He revealed that he died in Australia, his body was then flown back to India and he resurrected on arriving the Hindu country. The story looked too good to be true so PoliticsNGR launched a full-scale investigation into his claims.



Our Findings



Below is a list of discoveries and evidence that discredit a lot of Mr Ugwute's claims;



1. THE PHOTOGRAPH



Below is a photograph of Mr Ugwute lying on a hospital bed in India. This was shared online by his brother, Rooney. The Image is heavily edited and completely fake. look at the proof below.



1. There are no creases on the pillow. There is no way a head will rest on a pillow without creases appearing on the pillow.



2. Judging by the angle of his head, his right ear is supposed to be submerged in the pillow. This is a clear cut giveaway. Skilled graphic artists can easily spot this. It clearly shows the head was super-imposed on the body.



3. No visible neck. Every head should have a neck but it is very surprising that this photograph shows only Mr. ugwute's head and no neck.





2. THE HOSPITALS



Mr Ugwute stated that he went to two different hospitals abroad; Fortis in New Delhi and St Vincent in Melbourne. PoliticsNGR reached out to both hospital on the matter, St. Vincent declined to comment due to their privacy policy and Fortis denied ever having knowledge of ever receiving or knowing Mr Ugwute. This debunks Mr Ugwute's claims of consulting with Fortis.





But then his brother, Rooney stated on a Facebook post that the Indian hospital(Fortis) rejected Ugwute which prompted him to head to Australia. PoliticsNGR decided to dig further and came across medical documents presented by Mr Samuel Ugwute to Ika Weekly Newspaper. Below are the documents;





So correspondence was established with Fortis hospital in India, they denied ever having Ugwute as a patient. The Fortis document(medical visa) above detailing Ugwute's passport number and details was also sent to the hospital to check if it was genuine. The hospital replied stating that the document was fake.





PoliticsNGR also ran a check of the Medi-crescent specialist hospital(RC 34986) on the CAC official website (



3. MR. UGWUTE'S STORY



PoliticsNGR extensively reviewed the accounts of Mr. Samuel Ugwute and his brother, Rooney and these are the questions/inconsistencies found.



Below are screenshots of Rooney's account of the incident on Facebook;





In Screenshot D, Ugwute's brother, Rooney stated that the hospital in India rejected Samuel. then in screenshot G, he says Samuel had two death certificates from India and Australia.





The hospital in India rejected him when he was alive, is it when he is dead that the hospital will accept him and grant him a death certificate?

In an Interview, which can be seen



Lastly, he claimed he got Visa on arrival in Australia, to the best of our Knowledge, Australia does not issue Visas on arrival to Nigerians.



