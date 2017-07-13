₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by itsdumebi(m): 6:57pm On Jul 13
A few weeks ago, the Nigerian media was awash with the story of a man called Samuel Anayo Ugwute, who claimed to have died and woken up from the dead but recent findings by PoliticsNGR prove otherwise.
In an extensive investigation spanning almost 3 weeks, PoliticsNGR identified several discrepancies in the story being purveyed by Mr Ugwute. This newspaper has compiled a series of discoveries and evidence that expose the holes in Ugwute's 'testimony'.
The Beginning
Mr Samuel Ugwute stated that he had been suffering from heart failure for a while and needed urgent surgery abroad. He stated that he travelled to two hospitals; Fortis Escorts Hospital in India and St. Vincent Private Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. He revealed that he died in Australia, his body was then flown back to India and he resurrected on arriving the Hindu country. The story looked too good to be true so PoliticsNGR launched a full-scale investigation into his claims.
Our Findings
Below is a list of discoveries and evidence that discredit a lot of Mr Ugwute's claims;
1. THE PHOTOGRAPH
Below is a photograph of Mr Ugwute lying on a hospital bed in India. This was shared online by his brother, Rooney. The Image is heavily edited and completely fake. look at the proof below.
1. There are no creases on the pillow. There is no way a head will rest on a pillow without creases appearing on the pillow.
2. Judging by the angle of his head, his right ear is supposed to be submerged in the pillow. This is a clear cut giveaway. Skilled graphic artists can easily spot this. It clearly shows the head was super-imposed on the body.
3. No visible neck. Every head should have a neck but it is very surprising that this photograph shows only Mr. ugwute's head and no neck.
2. THE HOSPITALS
Mr Ugwute stated that he went to two different hospitals abroad; Fortis in New Delhi and St Vincent in Melbourne. PoliticsNGR reached out to both hospital on the matter, St. Vincent declined to comment due to their privacy policy and Fortis denied ever having knowledge of ever receiving or knowing Mr Ugwute. This debunks Mr Ugwute's claims of consulting with Fortis.
But then his brother, Rooney stated on a Facebook post that the Indian hospital(Fortis) rejected Ugwute which prompted him to head to Australia. PoliticsNGR decided to dig further and came across medical documents presented by Mr Samuel Ugwute to Ika Weekly Newspaper. Below are the documents;
So correspondence was established with Fortis hospital in India, they denied ever having Ugwute as a patient. The Fortis document(medical visa) above detailing Ugwute's passport number and details was also sent to the hospital to check if it was genuine. The hospital replied stating that the document was fake.
PoliticsNGR also ran a check of the Medi-crescent specialist hospital(RC 34986) on the CAC official website (http://.gov.ng), it is not listed there.
3. MR. UGWUTE'S STORY
PoliticsNGR extensively reviewed the accounts of Mr. Samuel Ugwute and his brother, Rooney and these are the questions/inconsistencies found.
Below are screenshots of Rooney's account of the incident on Facebook;
In Screenshot D, Ugwute's brother, Rooney stated that the hospital in India rejected Samuel. then in screenshot G, he says Samuel had two death certificates from India and Australia.
The hospital in India rejected him when he was alive, is it when he is dead that the hospital will accept him and grant him a death certificate?
In an Interview, which can be seen here, Samuel states that his body was covered in Formalin and he had to take a 'warm bath' to remove it. Formalin is used in Embalmment and embalmment does not involve rubbing formalin on the skin, it is injected into the body/arteries. Read About it HERE.
Lastly, he claimed he got Visa on arrival in Australia, to the best of our Knowledge, Australia does not issue Visas on arrival to Nigerians.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/13/exclusive-red-flags-story-man-ressurrected-dead-samuel-ugwute/
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by Dlordsamurai(m): 7:03pm On Jul 13
Nobody cares if he fakes it or not, what we care about, oh sorry, what we dont care about is buhari.
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by wahles(m): 7:34pm On Jul 13
Long as e alive!
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by Atiku2019: 1:59pm
Scammers everywhere
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by SeniorZato(m): 2:00pm
I see the hole
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by Jackeeh(m): 2:00pm
OP whether the story is true or false, what exactly is your gain? You've gone through so much just to discredit a not so new story. Na wa oh!
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by AnuforoIK: 2:01pm
IpobExposed must be banned in that Politics section
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by Jarus(m): 2:01pm
Who needs all these to know it is fake
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by ivolt: 2:01pm
It is obviously a fake claim, but I wonder why so much resources and time
was wasted investigating a facebook liar.
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by segxi1960: 2:02pm
Who cares.
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by MadCow1: 2:02pm
I knew something was off immediately I read the story.
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by manmind: 2:02pm
Wht should we do now
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by tobimillar: 2:02pm
Why could be the motive then? Fun? Popularity? Fame?
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by OtemAtum: 2:03pm
Lol. And the sheeple believe the story when it first came up.
Joagbaje, come and see how the brainusers have destroyed one of your testimonies
More of this kind of stuffs will happen in my country. Yahweh and the hosts of his prophets are in trouble. Leonbonapart come and see what I was saying. Yahweh is indeed in his spiritual cage. PRAISE THE BRAINS, HALLELUJAH!
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by 9ice055: 2:03pm
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by tosyne2much(m): 2:04pm
This story still continues sha
But what was his intention aimed at gan sef? Publicity or what?
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by Ra88: 2:04pm
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by Eazybay(m): 2:04pm
Nigeria.. Dat pix is fake tho.. If u can put up a fake picture den there's a tendency its staged..
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by Amirullaha(m): 2:04pm
Big hole
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by VickyRotex(f): 2:05pm
And I read this Ops post? Smh!
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by engrjosefz: 2:05pm
kontinu
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by Sammy25n(m): 2:06pm
So what should we do?
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by 7Alexander(m): 2:06pm
Jackeeh:It is called.investigative journalism
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by ikevictor: 2:08pm
It's obviously a lie...
But once it's to the glory of God and soul lifting for humankind....I will believe the story and don't care.
Go and investigate buhari's health since you be FBI
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by ncentihem(m): 2:08pm
Miracle is real. Nigerians must have what to say. Useless people
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by Jackeeh(m): 2:08pm
7Alexander:
Fantastic! It has achieved zilch. Absolutely nothing.
|Re: Samuel Ugwute: Big Holes In Story Of Man Who 'Resurrected' From Dead- PoliticsNG by Elvin001: 2:08pm
Lol.. The guy get breast sef
