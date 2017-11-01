Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome (9101 Views)

By O’star Eze







As the Election Day draws nearer, several self-acclaimed seers are making contradicting pronouncements on the outcome of the election. While some say that the incumbent will retain his position, others say they see an unexpected candidate winning the governorship election.



Orient Daily met with one of the seers, Daniel Okechukwu, from Nnewi, who claimed he had been foreseeing events since he was a child. He told our reporter that the election will be between APC and the incumbent, APGA, adding that while PPA is not a factor in the grand finale of the election, “overtaking is allowed.”



“I see the same grace that put Obiano in that position restoring him there. Yet, I see that if Obiano abuses the grace, it will be taken away from him and given to APC or PPA,” Okechukwu said.



However, the senior prophet of Favour Prayer Ministry, Osumenyi, Samuel Eke, told Orient Daily that he is seeing an unknown party winning the election, while warning against “last minute evil conspiracy.” He called on people of God to pray against blood shed during the electioneering process.



An Awka-based minister of the gospel who spoke on basis of anonymity was of the view that “God will show Himself strong in the forthcoming election by confounding the mouth of the wicked who are bent on confusing the masses with hand-outs.” Though he refused to mention any party emerging the victor, he maintained that the outcome of the election will surprise all who think they have manipulated the process to their favour.



It would be recalled that various renown “men of God” have been alleged to have said in recent times that they saw an unknown party taking over the reins of power from the incumbent.

Nonsense one plus one prophecy....

Nonsense one plus one prophecy.... I finally an unexpectedly made FTC after manny years of been on NL. NL. Between let these so called GOM( God Of Men) go get a decent an pious life.some of us are not deceived

Nonsense one plus one prophecy.... I finally and unexpectedly made FTC after many years of been on NL. NL. Between let these so called GOM( God Of Men) go get a decent an pious life.some of us are not deceived

Anambra state indigene has decided that , Tony Nwoye of APC is their preferably candidate as governor. 3 Likes

dis holy spirit or god showing them contradictory things have bn doin so since, dis s hw he deceived d authors of the bible with various contradictions 2 Likes 1 Share

He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.



The same God that everyone prays to before World Cup.



Common sense shud tell us most of these tins are calculated guess. Make una dey the gulible dey go. Judgement day we go all face God 1 Like

onlyTheTruth:

dis holy spirit or god showing them contradictory things have bn doin so since, dis s hw he deceived d authors of the bible with various contradictions

The bible god does not exist!



Holy spirit is fictional



Jesus was either fictional or just a normal good man or a composite of several good men and god ideas that came before him



Christianity is make believe and that's a fact!



you can prove this for yourself by performing a thought experiment on why TITHING has such a divisive effect despite all Christians claiming to talk to holy spirit and getting "Truth" from him? why does "truth" from holy spirit seem to have contradictory versions?



ask a group Christians if they have a personal relationship with Jesus and they'll answer with an emphatic Yes!!!!



ask them whether this Jesus is God or not and pandemonium starts . If this Jesus is as personal to them and talks to them as they claim, why is it so hard for them to simply ask this personal friend Jesus if he's God or not? if they should tithe or not? why should something as basic as these cause so much confusion?



This would lead you to one single conclusion, Christianity is a sham



this thread also talks more about the nonsense called Christianity





Checkout this video and understand more





Obiano is winning with a wide margin, at least 80%

Prophecy way dey get option A, B, C, is that one still prophecy? 2 Likes

You Guys Havent Seen Anything Yet. TB Joshua Never Talk Him Own O,plus Orisejafo,and Oyedepo,even Adeboye. Na Suleman Own Dey Sweet Pass.

And Members Remain Blind As Blind Bat,while Their Pastors See Heaven And Earth.

And When Did God Become A Politician? 2 Likes

All Anambra citizen of voting age should go all out and cast their vote, it's ur civic responsibility. Don't sit on the fence and later complain of bad governance.

Lol... My only concern is where ar those gvn sit at home order? Lol... Nigerian govt 5 - 0 ipob. They shout and rant nonsense then then d nigerian dance in python style only for them to run and start swiming in potopoto. Buhari will die if he enters biaaafraud land they says, buhari not only enter but goes away with their title. No election in biaaafraud they says then election holds! Hv come to d conclusion dat ipob miscreant are just e-worriors, cheast beaters on social media.

Long live the lion king president buhari

Long live our beautiful country Nigeria

Long live one nigerians

Yul Edochie is going to be the winner.

Una still dey follow NairaBet predictions.

Let them be straightforward

Obiano all the way



You go fear prophecy.

Is this prophecy or prediction. He told our reporter that the election will be between APC and the incumbent, APGA, adding that while PPA is not a factor in the grand finale of the election, "overtaking is allowed."

The end shall tell !

“I see the same grace that put Obiano in that position restoring him there. Yet, I see that if Obiano abuses the grace, it will be taken away from him and given to APC or PPA,” Okechukwu said

This one na prophesy abi guess work Bikonu!

This one na prophesy abi guess work Bikonu!

Can you now see that some of these so called prophets are jokes. None amongst them all can authoritatively say this is whom God has chosen, they come out and talk bullsh1t.



God's answer is yes or no and not a guess answer. Even if they rig the election, God's choice must eventually emerge as winner at the end of the day.



The earlier they begin to put a check on these confusion at called prophets the better for the nation. They don't see no jerk. I am even better at predicting election results based on stochastic evidence and I here predict Obiano will win even if APC rigs it. 1 Like

A mere prediction

