|Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by OrientDailyNews: 12:09pm
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by taurusmena1(m): 12:20pm
Nonsense one plus one prophecy....
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by taurusmena1(m): 12:22pm
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by taurusmena1(m): 12:22pm
I finally and unexpectedly made FTC after many years of been on NL. NL. Between let these so called GOM( God Of Men) go get a decent an pious life.some of us are not deceived
taurusmena1:
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by yarimo(m): 1:01pm
Anambra state indigene has decided that , Tony Nwoye of APC is their preferably candidate as governor.
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by onlyTheTruth(m): 1:07pm
dis holy spirit or god showing them contradictory things have bn doin so since, dis s hw he deceived d authors of the bible with various contradictions
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by Factfinder1(f): 1:37pm
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by psychologist(m): 1:37pm
Wetin consign me
Make ass nal sha no spoil this ticket
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by BruncleZuma: 1:37pm
He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.
The same God that everyone prays to before World Cup.
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by favourmic(m): 1:37pm
IPOB nah confirm basterd
but nah them talk say no elections so why people still come out and vote?
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by ednut1(m): 1:38pm
Common sense shud tell us most of these tins are calculated guess. Make una dey the gulible dey go. Judgement day we go all face God
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by hopefulLandlord: 1:38pm
onlyTheTruth:
The bible god does not exist!
Holy spirit is fictional
Jesus was either fictional or just a normal good man or a composite of several good men and god ideas that came before him
Christianity is make believe and that's a fact!
you can prove this for yourself by performing a thought experiment on why TITHING has such a divisive effect despite all Christians claiming to talk to holy spirit and getting "Truth" from him? why does "truth" from holy spirit seem to have contradictory versions?
ask a group Christians if they have a personal relationship with Jesus and they'll answer with an emphatic Yes!!!!
ask them whether this Jesus is God or not and pandemonium starts . If this Jesus is as personal to them and talks to them as they claim, why is it so hard for them to simply ask this personal friend Jesus if he's God or not? if they should tithe or not? why should something as basic as these cause so much confusion?
This would lead you to one single conclusion, Christianity is a sham
this thread also talks more about the nonsense called Christianity http://www.nairaland.com/3844519/
Checkout this video and understand more
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLBDFe3mDtk
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by Teteoneten: 1:39pm
Let for get about party and fellow the right way
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by Pokamystica: 1:40pm
Stupid prophecies . Prophet rush go collect your own 2k abi na 3k
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by bestviewer: 1:40pm
Obiano is winning with a wide margin, at least 80%
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by soberdrunk(m): 1:40pm
Prophecy way dey get option A, B, C, is that one still prophecy?
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by Edonojie007(m): 1:40pm
You Guys Havent Seen Anything Yet. TB Joshua Never Talk Him Own O,plus Orisejafo,and Oyedepo,even Adeboye. Na Suleman Own Dey Sweet Pass.
And Members Remain Blind As Blind Bat,while Their Pastors See Heaven And Earth.
And When Did God Become A Politician?
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by IamEmem: 1:40pm
All Anambra citizen of voting age should go all out and cast their vote, it's ur civic responsibility. Don't sit on the fence and later complain of bad governance.
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by mohince(m): 1:41pm
Lol... My only concern is where ar those gvn sit at home order? Lol... Nigerian govt 5 - 0 ipob. They shout and rant nonsense then then d nigerian dance in python style only for them to run and start swiming in potopoto. Buhari will die if he enters biaaafraud land they says, buhari not only enter but goes away with their title. No election in biaaafraud they says then election holds! Hv come to d conclusion dat ipob miscreant are just e-worriors, cheast beaters on social media.
Long live the lion king president buhari
Long live our beautiful country Nigeria
Long live one nigerians
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by MrImole(m): 1:41pm
Yul Edochie is going to be the winner.
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by dammytosh: 1:41pm
Una still dey follow NairaBet predictions.
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by Nonybb: 1:41pm
Let them be straightforward
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by chrisbaby24(m): 1:42pm
Make dem come predict games for men nah..!!!
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by emmadaji: 1:42pm
Obiano all the way
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by mamoostella: 1:42pm
He told our reporter that the election will be between APC and the incumbent, APGA, adding that while PPA is not a factor in the grand finale of the election, “overtaking is allowed.”
You go fear prophecy.
Is this prophecy or prediction.
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by Flexherbal(m): 1:46pm
The end shall tell !
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by hopefulLandlord: 1:46pm
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by Boyooosa(m): 1:50pm
“I see the same grace that put Obiano in that position restoring him there. Yet, I see that if Obiano abuses the grace, it will be taken away from him and given to APC or PPA,” Okechukwu said
This one na prophesy abi guess work Bikonu!
Thaa! Comot there!
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by totorimi: 1:51pm
Can you now see that some of these so called prophets are jokes. None amongst them all can authoritatively say this is whom God has chosen, they come out and talk bullsh1t.
God's answer is yes or no and not a guess answer. Even if they rig the election, God's choice must eventually emerge as winner at the end of the day.
The earlier they begin to put a check on these confusion at called prophets the better for the nation. They don't see no jerk. I am even better at predicting election results based on stochastic evidence and I here predict Obiano will win even if APC rigs it.
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by Benosky011(m): 1:52pm
A mere prediction
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by SupaTee: 1:57pm
|Re: Contradicting Prophecies Abound On Anambra Governorship Election Outcome by Edonojie007(m): 1:59pm
mamoostella:E Be Like Football Prediction. The Pastor Na Good Player For Baba Ijebu.
