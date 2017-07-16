₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by oluwatosin400: 7:01pm
Women groups are seen dancing at Ibom International Airport, in anticipation of the arrival of the Akwa Ibom State PDP Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo from Abuja.
The Supreme Court,on Wednesday declared Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP.
With the apex court?s ruling, Mr Makarfi?s position as chairman of the caretaker committee of the PDP has been restored, while senator Ali Modu Sheriff ceases to be the party?s chairman.
See photos below:
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by EgusiSoup: 7:12pm
Come 2019 we shall collect the mistake.
Atiku/Ibori2019
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by Okoroawusa: 8:56pm
EgusiSoup:u well?
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:58pm
EgusiSoup:Its now SARAKI AND IBORI FOR 2019
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by Ugoeze2016: 10:04pm
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by Cutezt(m): 10:04pm
Akwa ibom, beautiful people, I can't forget the day I was sitting 2 steps away from udom, he brought in only 1 security guard from akwa ibom down to Lagos, and the guard was not even staying near him, he was in the next room, accompanied by all his commissioners, humble people in my opinion, the 2 days we spent under the same room was all laughter..
The treatment they were giving him ehnnnn, to become governor begin hungry me
EgusiSoup:
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by ymee(m): 10:04pm
SS women no dey shame @ all
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by holatin(m): 10:05pm
this land is not for sale.
Beware of my step son seuun and his friend lalastiklala
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by Moneytize: 10:07pm
Lol...dem go sew aso ebi just because of a court pronouncement. Im sure millions must have been released to sew those clothes. (According to dem dem)
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by Nifeola: 10:07pm
Ok
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by masada: 10:09pm
misplaced priorities
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by misspineapple(f): 10:10pm
Watching till 2019
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by Generalyemi(m): 10:10pm
chai.
I RASTA weep for this nation
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by emynike2001(m): 10:10pm
Enjoyment and CELEBRATION will not be complete without this pepper soup meat, pls accept my humble TOKEN
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by patola080(m): 10:15pm
ymee:dat is wot happen to jobless house wife do you think lawyer or dr will have time for all dis?
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by BiafranYouths(m): 10:16pm
Akap udod
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by Metrobaba(m): 10:23pm
Nigerians And Celebration Are Like
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by Nkarchi: 10:25pm
Hopeless and paid sycophants
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:39pm
Nigeria politics!
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by ChangetheChange: 10:57pm
APC shot themselves in the foot by trying to use Ali Modu Sheriff to cause confusion in PDP
|Re: Supreme Court Victory: Women In Aso Ebi Welcome Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman by daddyrich: 11:00pm
Ok
