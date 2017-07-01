₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by eDoctorr(m): 9:00pm On Jul 13
As an Npower applicant, I was going through the Facebook update of Npower Nigeria this evening when I came across a frustrated lady saying if she have the opportunity to meet npower officials, she would bite one of them.
Check the replied Npower gave her.
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by dingbang(m): 9:03pm On Jul 13
Lol.. E don be for am
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by Zephyr1: 9:08pm On Jul 13
They should have understood her sarcasm jare.
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by Bigii(m): 9:23pm On Jul 13
Zephyr1:
Hausa no the joke o
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by OrangeDream(m): 9:26pm On Jul 13
She say she won bite person..
Can't you provide just one Npower staff for her?
Na just one she ask o? Haba
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:27pm On Jul 13
The girl is frustrated May God help us.m
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by yaqq: 11:40pm On Jul 13
wc official? near her na! na suarez straight
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by chuks013(m): 3:01am
She don mess with d wrong sets of aboki dem(buhari dem broda)
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by Caustics: 8:53am
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by lonelydora(m): 8:54am
The girl was just being sarcastic.
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by highrise07: 8:54am
hmm
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by Lexusgs430: 8:54am
The applicant meant Love-Bite ........
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by Onyinye15(f): 8:56am
One chance
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by Heromaniaa: 8:56am
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by pelumi111: 8:57am
hmm
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by islandmoon: 8:57am
imgaine Npower machine gun just fired a shot at us ! Npower staff just shot English dead
"We See" ? is it We see , we'd see or we shall see?
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by Sniper12: 8:57am
"we see" wtf is dat
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by veacea: 8:57am
Na wa oooooo
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by kevoh(m): 8:58am
Trying to imitate that efcc Twitter handle...
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by 0b100100111: 8:59am
Aja 4
Biting thingz!
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by COdeGenesis: 8:59am
vampire applicants
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by OMOTOWO(m): 8:59am
Na there her application just ended
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by IsaacBuchi(m): 8:59am
What kind of unprofessional customer service is that?
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by Elnino4ladies: 9:00am
This is serious
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by Uceegal: 9:00am
Lol
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by collinslinkis(m): 9:00am
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by seemples(f): 9:03am
This NPower should go learn work from the EFCC Handler
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by mansakhalifa(m): 9:05am
Forward this lady to the K9 unit of the NPF ASAP. I hear they need more pups over there.
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by muller101(m): 9:05am
Suarez sister
|Re: Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official by achieversbizpro(m): 9:08am
bite for wat reason kwa
