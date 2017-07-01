Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Npower Replies Applicant Who Threatens To Bite Official (5478 Views)

Solve npower.gov.ng registration Issues Here / Npower Applications Open At 11.30PM June 11, What You Need To Know (videos) / How To Apply For Government Npower Program. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

As an Npower applicant, I was going through the Facebook update of Npower Nigeria this evening when I came across a frustrated lady saying if she have the opportunity to meet npower officials, she would bite one of them.



Check the replied Npower gave her. 1 Share

Lol.. E don be for am 1 Like 1 Share

They should have understood her sarcasm jare. 2 Likes

Zephyr1:

They should have understood her sarcasm jare.

Hausa no the joke o Hausa no the joke o 16 Likes

She say she won bite person..









Can't you provide just one Npower staff for her?





Na just one she ask o? Haba 2 Likes

The girl is frustrated May God help us.m 8 Likes

wc official? near her na! na suarez straight

She don mess with d wrong sets of aboki dem(buhari dem broda)

The girl was just being sarcastic. 1 Like

hmm

The applicant meant Love-Bite ........

One chance

hmm





"We See" ? is it We see , we'd see or we shall see? imgaine Npower machine gun just fired a shot at us ! Npower staff just shot English dead"We See" ? is it, we'd see or we shall see? 3 Likes

"we see" wtf is dat 2 Likes

Na wa oooooo

Trying to imitate that efcc Twitter handle... 3 Likes

Aja 4



Biting thingz!

vampire applicants

Na there her application just ended

What kind of unprofessional customer service is that?

This is serious

Lol





A particularly valuable flavonoid in onions is quercetin, which acts as an antioxidant that may be linked to preventing cancer. “It also might have heart health benefits, though more studies need to be done,” said Angela Lemond, a Plano, Texas-based registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.



http://foodhux.blogspot.com/2017/07/why-we-should-eat-food-containing-onion.html Why We Should Eat Food Containing Onion EverydayA particularly valuable flavonoid in onions is quercetin, which acts as an antioxidant that may be linked to preventing cancer. “It also might have heart health benefits, though more studies need to be done,” said Angela Lemond, a Plano, Texas-based registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

This NPower should go learn work from the EFCC Handler

Forward this lady to the K9 unit of the NPF ASAP. I hear they need more pups over there.

Suarez sister