One Abubakar Sani Chindo has been arraigned at a Kaduna high court for allegedly providing false information on former vice president Namadi Sambo.



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accused Chindo of providing false information that huge sums of money were stashed at the Kaduna residence of Sambo.



The accused who is standing trial for a two-count charge pleaded “not guilty”.



Elijah Akaakohol, ICPC counsel, who read out the charge before the court, said Sani gave the false information on June 21, 2017.



The charge reads:‎ “That sometime in 2013 you conveyed a huge sums of money both in the Nigerian and other foreign currencies from Abuja Airport to a house in Ungwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna on the directive of a retired Army officer which money you suspected to be ill-gotten wealth and still laying in boxes in that said house at the moment of your report.



“And of which you made the officer of the commission of the ICPC to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false.



“You thereby committed an offence, contrary to, and punishable under section 64 (3) of the corrupt practices and other related offences act 2000.”



Although Sani prayed the court to grant him bail, he was denied by M.T Aliyu, the judge.



The judge who remanded him in prison held that the accused needed a lawyer to perfect his bail conditions.



If convicted, Chindo faces a prison term of ten years or a fine not exceeding N100, 000 as provided by section 64 (3) of the corrupt practices and other related offences act.



On June 28, operatives of the ICPC raided the Kaduna residence of Sambo.



Three days later, the former vice-president cried out that his house had been searched four times “in six months”.

https://www.thecable.ng/whistleblower-remanded-in-prison-for-giving-false-information-about-ex-vp-sambo 1 Like

rot in hell 2 Likes

Lol, you think you can help the govt abi... 1 Like

badluck dey follow d whistle blower... badluck dey follow d whistle blower... 3 Likes 1 Share

Go and explain in prison 3 Likes

It was probably true but money had been moved 13 Likes

Ghen ghen.

Judas iscariot is his case. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari's government plants money at different locations and employ people to spot them and then call these their employees 'Whistle-blowers'.



If the government didn't invite you to spot a planted money, don't blow your whistle, else you're on your own. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Well, the whistleblower may have been right though because even looters are wiser now.



Next time blow correct whistle 5 Likes

Hahahahahaha

Ur mates are building mansions with d same whistle yet ur own na to rent space inside police cell



Ur mates are building mansions with d same whistle yet ur own na to rent space inside police cell

Quick recovery

Same on them all - EFCC , ICPC and the present Government

All seeking fame and cheap popularity



You have raided that house 5 times without a single evidence. Can't you see that the zombies are story tellers or pained soul without a single fact to prove.



Horrible situation 1 Like

EmekaBlue:

badluck dey follow d whistle blower...

Good for him

In this part of the world people don't mind their own business

This is exactly why my grandfather is still very much alive despite attaining the age of 168 because he is always minding his own business

see as d guy enta one chance movement ooooo. 1 Like

na wa o

Lol

I wonder why he's not yet in the probe list. Some thought he Sambo was dumb during his tenure as VP. Well incase you don't know, while Dasuki was busy looting military funds, Diezani enjoying Oil money, others campaign funds, NIMASA, Customs etc, this man used his influence to award mega billion contracts to himself some of them include the procurement of over 2,000 units of Double Cabin Pickups for the Nigerian Police. The mgt team had recommended and shown preference to 2014/15 Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger as being the ones that meet up with their detailed specs and easily customisable for Police operations but the Oga hijacked the contract, Influenced the bloating of the figures and supplied 1 and half cabin of Nissan Frontier old models and definitely below the required number of units. Some even as old as 2008.

Also the silent baba handled the contract of Bullet proof vests and accoutrements worth several billions of dollars for the Nigerian Police. If you wan know more ask former IGPs Mohammed and Abbas



Don't be surprised why he chooses to lie low especially since he left office. He knows that any wrong word from him will open a can of dangerous worms. The whistle blower may not have been wrong but the fact is that Sambo is smart enough to preempt the moves of the antigraft agencies by relocating his loot somewhere.

His sponsors will be hiding now. 1 Like

The hunter is now hunted lol. 1 Like

chijioke0120:

Rubbish

This govt is useless

Entom:





This is the latest scam now. Nobody should try it. I was scammed

u 2 dae find easy way 2 get money,I sure say ur eyes go don open





This is the latest scam now. Nobody should try it. I was scammed

u 2 dae find easy way 2 get money,I sure say ur eyes go don open

THE HUNTER HAS BECOME THE HUNTED.