|Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Goddex: 12:38am
One Abubakar Sani Chindo has been arraigned at a Kaduna high court for allegedly providing false information on former vice president Namadi Sambo.
https://www.thecable.ng/whistleblower-remanded-in-prison-for-giving-false-information-about-ex-vp-sambo
1 Like
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by kocvalour(m): 12:47am
rot in hell
2 Likes
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by thinkdip(m): 12:57am
Lol, you think you can help the govt abi...
1 Like
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by EmekaBlue(m): 1:03am
badluck dey follow d whistle blower...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:17am
Go and explain in prison
3 Likes
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Jengem: 1:18am
It was probably true but money had been moved
13 Likes
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by hollywater: 2:00am
Ghen ghen.
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by morbeta(m): 2:26am
Judas iscariot is his case.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by ONYEUTALI: 4:23am
Buhari's government plants money at different locations and employ people to spot them and then call these their employees 'Whistle-blowers'.
If the government didn't invite you to spot a planted money, don't blow your whistle, else you're on your own.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by smartty68(m): 6:54am
Well, the whistleblower may have been right though because even looters are wiser now.
5 Likes
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Albertjay: 10:35am
Hahahahahaha
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by namkko99: 10:35am
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Onyinye15(f): 10:35am
Seams the juju in ur village is very active
Ur mates are building mansions with d same whistle yet ur own na to rent space inside police cell
Quick recovery
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by DWJOBScom(m): 10:36am
Same on them all - EFCC , ICPC and the present Government
All seeking fame and cheap popularity
You have raided that house 5 times without a single evidence. Can't you see that the zombies are story tellers or pained soul without a single fact to prove.
Horrible situation
1 Like
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by kanad: 10:36am
EmekaBlue:
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by owaeghianye(m): 10:37am
Good for him
In this part of the world people don't mind their own business
This is exactly why my grandfather is still very much alive despite attaining the age of 168 because he is always minding his own business
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by bossrillboss: 10:38am
see as d guy enta one chance movement ooooo.
1 Like
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by emmanude: 10:41am
na wa o
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by ernie4life(m): 10:42am
Lol
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Dottore: 10:44am
I wonder why he's not yet in the probe list. Some thought he Sambo was dumb during his tenure as VP. Well incase you don't know, while Dasuki was busy looting military funds, Diezani enjoying Oil money, others campaign funds, NIMASA, Customs etc, this man used his influence to award mega billion contracts to himself some of them include the procurement of over 2,000 units of Double Cabin Pickups for the Nigerian Police. The mgt team had recommended and shown preference to 2014/15 Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger as being the ones that meet up with their detailed specs and easily customisable for Police operations but the Oga hijacked the contract, Influenced the bloating of the figures and supplied 1 and half cabin of Nissan Frontier old models and definitely below the required number of units. Some even as old as 2008.
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Kingjay5(m): 10:44am
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by OBAGADAFFI: 10:45am
His sponsors will be hiding now.
1 Like
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by 234GT(m): 10:46am
The hunter is now hunted lol.
1 Like
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Entom(m): 10:47am
chijioke0120:
This is the latest scam now. Nobody should try it. I was scammed
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by magoo10: 10:53am
Rubbish
This govt is useless
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by youngbravian(m): 10:57am
Entom:
u 2 dae find easy way 2 get money,I sure say ur eyes go don open
Entom:
u 2 dae find easy way 2 get money,I sure say ur eyes go don open
1 Like
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by ignis: 11:00am
THE HUNTER HAS BECOME THE HUNTED.
|Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Gobhanky: 11:01am
How were you scammed
Pls share experience here and bow
So we can capture this guy
And end his life.
Send us his acct details
Lets trace him
Entom:
