Whistle Blower Imprisoned 'for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo'

Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Goddex: 12:38am
One Abubakar Sani Chindo has been arraigned at a Kaduna high court for allegedly providing false information on former vice president Namadi Sambo.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accused Chindo of providing false information that huge sums of money were stashed at the Kaduna residence of Sambo.

The accused who is standing trial for a two-count charge pleaded “not guilty”.

Elijah Akaakohol, ICPC counsel, who read out the charge before the court, said Sani gave the false information on June 21, 2017.

The charge reads:‎ “That sometime in 2013 you conveyed a huge sums of money both in the Nigerian and other foreign currencies from Abuja Airport to a house in Ungwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna on the directive of a retired Army officer which money you suspected to be ill-gotten wealth and still laying in boxes in that said house at the moment of your report.

“And of which you made the officer of the commission of the ICPC to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false.

“You thereby committed an offence, contrary to, and punishable under section 64 (3) of the corrupt practices and other related offences act 2000.”

Although Sani prayed the court to grant him bail, he was denied by M.T Aliyu, the judge.

The judge who remanded him in prison held that the accused needed a lawyer to perfect his bail conditions.

If convicted, Chindo faces a prison term of ten years or a fine not exceeding N100, 000 as provided by section 64 (3) of the corrupt practices and other related offences act.

On June 28, operatives of the ICPC raided the Kaduna residence of Sambo.

Three days later, the former vice-president cried out that his house had been searched four times “in six months”.

https://www.thecable.ng/whistleblower-remanded-in-prison-for-giving-false-information-about-ex-vp-sambo

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by kocvalour(m): 12:47am
rot in hell

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by thinkdip(m): 12:57am
Lol, you think you can help the govt abi...

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by EmekaBlue(m): 1:03am
grin badluck dey follow d whistle blower...

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:17am
Go and explain in prison

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Jengem: 1:18am
It was probably true but money had been moved

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by hollywater: 2:00am
Ghen ghen.
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by morbeta(m): 2:26am
Judas iscariot is his case.

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by ONYEUTALI: 4:23am
Buhari's government plants money at different locations and employ people to spot them and then call these their employees 'Whistle-blowers'.

If the government didn't invite you to spot a planted money, don't blow your whistle, else you're on your own.

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by smartty68(m): 6:54am
Well, the whistleblower may have been right though because even looters are wiser now.

Next time blow correct whistle

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Albertjay: 10:35am
Hahahahahaha
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by namkko99: 10:35am
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Onyinye15(f): 10:35am
Seams the juju in ur village is very active

Ur mates are building mansions with d same whistle yet ur own na to rent space inside police cell

Quick recovery cool

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by DWJOBScom(m): 10:36am
Same on them all - EFCC , ICPC and the present Government
All seeking fame and cheap popularity

You have raided that house 5 times without a single evidence. Can't you see that the zombies are story tellers or pained soul without a single fact to prove.

Horrible situation

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by kanad: 10:36am
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by owaeghianye(m): 10:37am
Good for him
In this part of the world people don't mind their own business
This is exactly why my grandfather is still very much alive despite attaining the age of 168 because he is always minding his own business
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by bossrillboss: 10:38am
see as d guy enta one chance movement ooooo.

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by emmanude: 10:41am
na wa o
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by ernie4life(m): 10:42am
Lol
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Dottore: 10:44am
I wonder why he's not yet in the probe list. Some thought he Sambo was dumb during his tenure as VP. Well incase you don't know, while Dasuki was busy looting military funds, Diezani enjoying Oil money, others campaign funds, NIMASA, Customs etc, this man used his influence to award mega billion contracts to himself some of them include the procurement of over 2,000 units of Double Cabin Pickups for the Nigerian Police. The mgt team had recommended and shown preference to 2014/15 Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger as being the ones that meet up with their detailed specs and easily customisable for Police operations but the Oga hijacked the contract, Influenced the bloating of the figures and supplied 1 and half cabin of Nissan Frontier old models and definitely below the required number of units. Some even as old as 2008.
Also the silent baba handled the contract of Bullet proof vests and accoutrements worth several billions of dollars for the Nigerian Police. If you wan know more ask former IGPs Mohammed and Abbas

Don't be surprised why he chooses to lie low especially since he left office. He knows that any wrong word from him will open a can of dangerous worms. The whistle blower may not have been wrong but the fact is that Sambo is smart enough to preempt the moves of the antigraft agencies by relocating his loot somewhere.
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Kingjay5(m): 10:44am
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by OBAGADAFFI: 10:45am
His sponsors will be hiding now.
grin

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by 234GT(m): 10:46am
The hunter is now hunted lol.

Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Entom(m): 10:47am
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by magoo10: 10:53am
Rubbish
This govt is useless
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by youngbravian(m): 10:57am
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by ignis: 11:00am
THE HUNTER HAS BECOME THE HUNTED.
Re: Whistle Blower Imprisoned ‘for Misleading ICPC On Ex-vp Sambo’ by Gobhanky: 11:01am
How were you scammed
Pls share experience here and bow
So we can capture this guy
And end his life.
Send us his acct details
Lets trace him
