|Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by sarrki(m): 4:24am
By Ejike Ejike,
The Senior Special Assistant to President Mohammed Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu has decried the rate at which social media promotes tribalism in Nigeria and calls for caution on the part of the users.
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by sorom4: 4:32am
It is only APC that promotes tribalism through Buhari
Nigeria has NEVER been divided along ethnic and religious lines before as it is now. All thanks to Bubu
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by naijaking1: 4:35am
He didn't see that when GEJ was in office!
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by sarrki(m): 4:35am
sorom4:
Morning sire
Did you understand what you read ?
Please do again.
But gently this time
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by Yyeske(m): 4:49am
sorom4:Read up again
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by MediumStout(m): 4:54am
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by lastcall: 4:54am
Other countries are making giant strides while Nigeria is talking about tribalism
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by greatgod2012(f): 4:58am
When a particular region seems to be more favoured and desired at the expense of some other regions, the aggrieved regions will assume that particular region/tribe is been cheated because they're not of the leader's tribe, hence, tribal division!
When our leaders make careless statement against certain regions like 97% versus 5% statement, it stirs up tribal division!
When youths are not productively engaged, they find a way of whiling away the time by pouring out their minds through the social media about the happenings in the country!
More so, our leaders enjoys us being divided through tribal and religious affiliations, so that they will not be questioned or be made accountable, so they deliberately stir up something for the youths to start dwelling on on the social media!
Let every region be equally treated and see if the noise on tribalism will not reduce!
Let there be jobs for the youths with conducive environment and see if the noise on tribalism will not reduce!
Brb, off to the kitchen!
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by sarrki(m): 5:01am
greatgod2012:
That's why I will always like you
You are constructive in your analysis
Please go kitchen come back
We are waiting
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by kettykin: 5:03am
It is the other way round, tribalism is promoting social media in Nigeria
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by chemicalDisease: 5:05am
Don't forget 97/5%
Buhari started it.
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by jazinogold(m): 5:14am
See who dy tok
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by hucienda: 5:32am
Social media inadvertently brings to the fore what happens within the polity. So if you say social media promotes tribalism, do your part to solve the root of the problem like the lopsided appointments in this administration at the FG, the 97/5 infamous talk by Buhari in DC in July 2015 and so on.
If there was little or no tribalism in the country, social media will have nothing to promote in that aspect and move to another issue. As Sir Issac Newton observed centuries ago: 'for every action there is an equal but opposite reaction'.
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by whitebeard(m): 5:48am
greatgod2012:what do u expect, when that particular region caused a genocide, do u expect the government of those people to be happy with them.
When u say the youth, I believe u refer to a minority. Because most youth of these generation are not smiling, the ones that know where they are going be it Igbo's Yoruba or Hausa, they all have plans and Nigeria wahala is the least thing they think of now, the people that are doing the complaining the most, the people that set rules and regulations, they people that break these rules, the people that used tribalism to ruin our nation, the people that passed down false information to the youth, the people that divided this nation is non other than the adults, the elders. And they still do it today even as I write this.
The educated youth of is generation will fight a battle in the political area of our country to free it once and for all, it all a matter of choice to accept Information, research on it, or just accept it like that.
The world is changing and if the elders of now dont show true wisdom, soon they will learn from the youths cause they (youth) ain't foolish they have the real info everyone is only out to make money by any means.
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by trillville(m): 5:52am
Garba it is not oh. Poverty is promoting tribalism
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by Mcowubaba: 5:56am
On Nairaland, truth be told, Tribalism nd bigotry began around 2008, it intensified 2010, it reached an alarming rate in 2015.
Now, 2017 Na die , Nairaland crime and politics section can turn a sane man into a hoodlum in just 3 hours , I advise weak minds to stay away from those sections.
There are over 200 Tribes in Nigeria.
But Igbo and Yoruba people have taken it upon themselves and heat up the internet space.
The compete with each other hourly on who will shame the other more
Who will win the tribal war, you see some of them boasting sometimes like "we have decimated this flatinos or hydraulic soup people don die today
Hausa man no get time for online games, dem go just chop of your head, in real life .
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by sarrki(m): 6:03am
Mcowubaba:
Lol
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by ReubenE(m): 6:11am
Mr. Shehu got it right with the opening statement but poisoned the whole article with the addition of Buhari and APC.
Buhari is a known synonym for Division in mathematics. Nigeria has never been divided the way it is now, all thanks to Buhari and his divisive actions and utterances, unmitigated failure, stifling policies and rudderless stance in piloting the affairs of the country.....
The citizens are seeing themselves as enemies because of the Buhari induced convulsion in practically every sector of our national life.
Btw, patiently waiting for when Garba Shehu will be sacked......enough said
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by Blizzy9ja: 6:22am
Yes, the social media provides a platform for ethnic bigots like Sarrki to display their inate hate for other tribe... Don't worry by the time we stop oil money from getting to ur lazy state you will go back the profession ur people are known for(herdsmen)
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by raker300: 6:24am
The same social media they used in getting power is now their enemy because it's no longer working for them..
Hypocrites!!!
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by Evablizin(f): 6:34am
Mcowubaba:lols Nice write up,crime and politics sections na no go area for the weak,the clash of titan there no be small,imagine i learnt Flatinos and Afonja in NL.hahaha
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by NothingDoMe: 6:36am
whitebeard:What nonsense did you just write? Read it again.
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by zombieHUNTER: 6:42am
It's so easy to find something to lay the blame
But we all know Buhari is the father of tribalism
Nigeria have never been this divided under any president
A man who classifies his people as 97% and 5% respectively
Buhari should be held responsible and not social media
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by greatiyk4u(m): 6:43am
greatgod2012:
Don't forget to also visit "the oza room"
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by lilytender: 7:31am
Buhari has chosen a pastor as deputy, a pastor that owns about 5,000 churches in the south of the country. Don't vote for him so that they wont turn Nigeria to a christian nation - Namadi Sambo (2015)
We no be like those people wey dey give birth come throw way pikin for road to dey beg - imPatience Jonnadaft (2015)
Buhari is an Islamic fundamentalist, he will turn Nigeria to a Sharia State - Doyin bastard Okupe (2015)
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by wristbangle(m): 7:34am
sorom4:
Read, una no wan do! Always jumping to conclusion easily. Could it be you have difficulty to comprehend English sentence?
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by StOla: 7:41am
lilytender:
History remembers.
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by conductor14: 7:44am
Garbage Shegun is mad.
Your oga divided the country into 97% and 5% in 2015.
Prior to that, he called us Baboons and Monkeys.
Just recently, his wife called Nigerians weaker animals and illustrated Nigeria as a zoo.
Garban Shegun, Buhari's used daiper will fall on you.
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by whitebeard(m): 8:15am
NothingDoMe:stop being tribal and think...!
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by NothingDoMe: 8:28am
whitebeard:what do u expect, when that particular region caused a genocide, genocide of themselves or Nigerian Army abi genocide of yoruba? Ayam not understanding
do u expect the government of those people to be happy with them. You are still unhappy with them since 1967? Are you okay?
|Re: Social Media Promoting Tribalism In Nigeria – Garba Shehu by sorom4: 1:03pm
sarrki:Young man; I don't need your Good Morning because their is nothing good to greet about.
This serves as a reply to you and other two mentions on my post.
WE HAVE never been divided as a country like it is now and all these are caused by APC and BUBu their ailing leader
