The Senior Special Assistant to President Mohammed Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu has decried the rate at which social media promotes tribalism in Nigeria and calls for caution on the part of the users.



Speaking at the Positive Voices Campaign Project showcase event in Abuja on Thursday, Mallam Shehu, who lamented the negative impact of violence caused by tribalism and hate speech in places like Rwanda, noted that Nigeria had dealt with the problem of tribalism in the 1960s but it is unfortunate that the social media is bringing back this dengerous trend.

He also noted that as a government which has been an advocate of peace, it is important that Nigeria remains peaceful, stating that every Nigerian is free to live in any part of the country and cannot be threaten by any violence.



‎Mallam Shehu, while speaking further, noted said “President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to bring back permanent peace all over the country including Niger Delta, North-East and central part of the country.





“As a matter of fact during the All Progressives Congress campaign, he promised that Nigerians will be free to reside in any part of the country and earn legitimate livelihood without hindrance.



“You can see that the reason for some of the programmes of government like social investments scheme is that Nigerians should be free to reside and work in any part of the country.



“Tribalism is a problem that has been with the government for a long time, it will take time to erase that.”



He urged Nigerians to see themselves as one to enable them earn their livelihood without any hindrance.



Shehu said that it would be a bit difficult to transit to the system that would be beneficial and meant to restructure the economy to produce for exports, noting that although Nigeria had been a consumer nation, the country was currently changing positively by engaging in the exportation of yams.



Shehu, who urged Nigerians to key into government’s initiative of exporting farm produce, adding that no country would survive if it is import-dependent‎ and also gave an assurance that Nigeria would start exporting rice before the end of 2019.



http://leadership.ng/2017/07/14/social-media-promoting-tribalism-nigeria-garba-shehu/ By Ejike Ejike,

It is only APC that promotes tribalism through Buhari



Nigeria has NEVER been divided along ethnic and religious lines before as it is now. All thanks to Bubu 57 Likes 4 Shares

He didn't see that when GEJ was in office! 17 Likes

Other countries are making giant strides while Nigeria is talking about tribalism 7 Likes

When a particular region seems to be more favoured and desired at the expense of some other regions, the aggrieved regions will assume that particular region/tribe is been cheated because they're not of the leader's tribe, hence, tribal division!



When our leaders make careless statement against certain regions like 97% versus 5% statement, it stirs up tribal division!



When youths are not productively engaged, they find a way of whiling away the time by pouring out their minds through the social media about the happenings in the country!



More so, our leaders enjoys us being divided through tribal and religious affiliations, so that they will not be questioned or be made accountable, so they deliberately stir up something for the youths to start dwelling on on the social media!



Let every region be equally treated and see if the noise on tribalism will not reduce!

Let there be jobs for the youths with conducive environment and see if the noise on tribalism will not reduce!









Brb, off to the kitchen! 35 Likes 1 Share

It is the other way round, tribalism is promoting social media in Nigeria 4 Likes

Don't forget 97/5%

Buhari started it. 26 Likes 1 Share

See who dy tok 4 Likes 1 Share

Social media inadvertently brings to the fore what happens within the polity. So if you say social media promotes tribalism, do your part to solve the root of the problem like the lopsided appointments in this administration at the FG, the 97/5 infamous talk by Buhari in DC in July 2015 and so on.

If there was little or no tribalism in the country, social media will have nothing to promote in that aspect and move to another issue. As Sir Issac Newton observed centuries ago: 'for every action there is an equal but opposite reaction'. 6 Likes 1 Share

Brb, off to the kitchen! what do u expect, when that particular region caused a genocide, do u expect the government of those people to be happy with them.



When u say the youth, I believe u refer to a minority. Because most youth of these generation are not smiling, the ones that know where they are going be it Igbo's Yoruba or Hausa, they all have plans and Nigeria wahala is the least thing they think of now, the people that are doing the complaining the most, the people that set rules and regulations, they people that break these rules, the people that used tribalism to ruin our nation, the people that passed down false information to the youth, the people that divided this nation is non other than the adults, the elders. And they still do it today even as I write this.





The educated youth of is generation will fight a battle in the political area of our country to free it once and for all, it all a matter of choice to accept Information, research on it, or just accept it like that.





The world is changing and if the elders of now dont show true wisdom, soon they will learn from the youths cause they (youth) ain't foolish they have the real info everyone is only out to make money by any means. what do u expect, when that particular region caused a genocide, do u expect the government of those people to be happy with them.When u say the youth, I believe u refer to a minority. Because most youth of these generation are not smiling, the ones that know where they are going be it Igbo's Yoruba or Hausa, they all have plans and Nigeria wahala is the least thing they think of now, the people that are doing the complaining the most, the people that set rules and regulations, they people that break these rules, the people that used tribalism to ruin our nation, the people that passed down false information to the youth, the people that divided this nation is non other than the adults, the elders. And they still do it today even as I write this.The educated youth of is generation will fight a battle in the political area of our country to free it once and for all, it all a matter of choice to accept Information, research on it, or just accept it like that.The world is changing and if the elders of now dont show true wisdom, soon they will learn from the youths cause they (youth) ain't foolish they have the real info everyone is only out to make money by any means. 3 Likes

Garba it is not oh. Poverty is promoting tribalism

On Nairaland, truth be told, Tribalism nd bigotry began around 2008, it intensified 2010, it reached an alarming rate in 2015.

Now, 2017 Na die , Nairaland crime and politics section can turn a sane man into a hoodlum in just 3 hours , I advise weak minds to stay away from those sections.



There are over 200 Tribes in Nigeria.

But Igbo and Yoruba people have taken it upon themselves and heat up the internet space.



The compete with each other hourly on who will shame the other more

Who will win the tribal war, you see some of them boasting sometimes like "we have decimated this flatinos or hydraulic soup people don die today



Hausa man no get time for online games, dem go just chop of your head, in real life . 16 Likes 2 Shares

Mr. Shehu got it right with the opening statement but poisoned the whole article with the addition of Buhari and APC.



Buhari is a known synonym for Division in mathematics. Nigeria has never been divided the way it is now, all thanks to Buhari and his divisive actions and utterances, unmitigated failure, stifling policies and rudderless stance in piloting the affairs of the country.....



The citizens are seeing themselves as enemies because of the Buhari induced convulsion in practically every sector of our national life.

Btw, patiently waiting for when Garba Shehu will be sacked......enough said 4 Likes

Yes, the social media provides a platform for ethnic bigots like Sarrki to display their inate hate for other tribe... Don't worry by the time we stop oil money from getting to ur lazy state you will go back the profession ur people are known for(herdsmen) 4 Likes

The same social media they used in getting power is now their enemy because it's no longer working for them..



Hypocrites!!! 5 Likes

Hausa man no get time for online games, dem go just chop of your head, in real life . lols Nice write up,crime and politics sections na no go area for the weak,the clash of titan there no be small,imagine i learnt Flatinos and Afonja in NL.hahaha lols Nice write up,crime and politics sections na no go area for the weak,the clash of titan there no be small,imagine i learnt Flatinos and Afonja in NL.hahaha 4 Likes

what do u expect, when that particular region caused a genocide, do u expect the government of those people to be happy with them. What nonsense did you just write? Read it again. What nonsense did you just write? Read it again. 1 Like

It's so easy to find something to lay the blame

But we all know Buhari is the father of tribalism

Nigeria have never been this divided under any president

A man who classifies his people as 97% and 5% respectively

Buhari should be held responsible and not social media 2 Likes

Buhari has chosen a pastor as deputy, a pastor that owns about 5,000 churches in the south of the country. Don't vote for him so that they wont turn Nigeria to a christian nation - Namadi Sambo (2015)



We no be like those people wey dey give birth come throw way pikin for road to dey beg - imPatience Jonnadaft (2015)



Buhari is an Islamic fundamentalist, he will turn Nigeria to a Sharia State - Doyin bastard Okupe (2015) 3 Likes

Your oga divided the country into 97% and 5% in 2015.



Prior to that, he called us Baboons and Monkeys.



Just recently, his wife called Nigerians weaker animals and illustrated Nigeria as a zoo.



Garban Shegun, Buhari's used daiper will fall on you. Garbage Shegun is mad.Your oga divided the country into 97% and 5% in 2015.Prior to that, he called us Baboons and Monkeys.Just recently, his wife called Nigerians weaker animals and illustrated Nigeria as a zoo.Garban Shegun, Buhari's used daiper will fall on you. 2 Likes

What nonsense did you just write? Read it again. stop being tribal and think...! stop being tribal and think...!

stop being tribal and think...! what do u expect, when that particular region caused a genocide, genocide of themselves or Nigerian Army abi genocide of yoruba? Ayam not understanding



do u expect the government of those people to be happy with them. You are still unhappy with them since 1967? Are you okay? what do u expect, when that particular region caused a genocide,do u expect the government of those people to be happy with them.