|60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by Priscy01(f): 6:22am
Sabi Burno was allegedly caught defiling Mistura, 11, in a container on Ibikunle Akintoye Street, Apapa. While Mistura and Yinka attend Methodist Primary School, Randle, Apapa, Mary is a pupil of United Christian Primary School. .
Drinosblog learnt that, The three victims have been admitted to the General Hospital, Apapa, for medical tests. The Togolese’s container-apartment is on an abandoned plot of land. The victims pass through the place to go to school every morning. .
Mistura, who lives with her grandmother, had, while going to school on Thursday, gone into the container around 8am. A landlord, whose house is beside the abandoned land, said he had observed her loitering in front of the container.s aid Drinosblog whilesblowers.
He said, “He has been taking advantage of the girls since he got there about a year ago and I think no one suspected anything. But this morning, around 8am, I was in my house when I saw this girl, who was supposed to be in school, loitering in front of the container. .
She was in her school uniform. Not up to three minutes, the Togolese asked the girl to go in, while pretending to be sweeping. Within a few minutes, he also went in and shut the door.”said Drinosblog whilesblowers.
The landlord said he rushed to Methodist Primary School to report the incident. The school’s head teacher sent a teacher with the landlord to the scene. Burno was caught in the act and was held by the teacher. .
Policemen from the Apapa Police Station, were alerted. The girl was taken to her school and some female teachers checked her private parts and found semen. During interrogation, Mistura confessed that it was not the first time that the security guard slept with her. .
She mentioned the names of her two friends whom Burno had been sexually assaulting as well. Yinka and Mary were invited for questioning, and they confessed that the suspect had been defiling them as well. .
“Yinka said the man had slept with her for more than 10 times. The other girl said he had slept with her twice. A classmate of Mistura and Yinka told police that the two girls always flaunted money in the classroom.Drinosblog Reports.
Original Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.nl/2017/07/60-year-old-togolese-defiles-3-lagos.html
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by Tiffbuxas: 6:37am
Na wa o
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by Bondesniger(m): 6:37am
KILL HIM
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 6:43am
They shud insert his diccck inside ring boiler and plug to electricity
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by Stephenfowoyo(m): 7:20am
He should face the wrath of the law
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by taiyesoul(m): 7:36am
The girls toto resemble Ewa Aganyin for your eyes ni?
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by anonymuz(m): 7:41am
See his face....idiot.
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by NairalandCS(m): 10:10am
I just weak.
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by LexngtonSteele: 10:10am
Pedophiles and rapists are the scum of the Earth.
Violent and severe punishment should meted to culprits.
So sad! Parents please watch your kids
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by ShitHead: 10:11am
The girls must be traumatized.
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by Deseo(f): 10:11am
Feeling so bad for those kids right now.
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by emmanuel596(m): 10:11am
He left his country to cm and straff our young girls
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:11am
Before you judge this man...
Take some timeout to think of conji.
Conji is an illiterate who is a respecter of no man
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by wesleysev95(m): 10:11am
Castration is in order
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:12am
What a world
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by 9jakohai(m): 10:12am
He is not from Togo
Togo is a goods country with good people.
He is a IboHausaYorubaFulaniTivEdo man.
(Sarcasm intended)
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by g4everybody(m): 10:12am
Can we call this rape, because the girls were d one meeting him and he has done it more than 10 times. The girls were said to b flaunting money in class meaning they were enjoying the act. Is there really any case here?
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by IpobExposed: 10:12am
Is this how we want Biafra
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:12am
What a world
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by holluphemydavid(m): 10:13am
castrate him
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:13am
oh lawd!
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 10:13am
This is an abomination, Aru!
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by Vivos: 10:14am
His preek should be cut off, cooked and given to him to eat. He shouldn't be allowed to die cuz death is too merciful to grant him.
Then sent to life imprisonment. Paying little kids for s.ex, E no see oloshos.
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by sirusX(m): 10:14am
wesleysev95:
No time!...they should sharperly do the needful
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by owaeghianye(m): 10:14am
Ok
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by noskybanj(m): 10:15am
The picture nd d news has nofin in common.
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by Albertjay: 10:16am
really all these old men self
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by dreamwords: 10:16am
Apapa , sodom of africa, every girl is potential hoe, unless proven not to be
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by seanswitch(m): 10:16am
Castrate the old fool and deport him to an active volcano island.
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:18am
Wetin old man dey use small girls dey do.
|Re: 60-Year-Old Togolese Defiles 3 Lagos Primary School Pupils (Photo) by PenisCaP: 10:18am
IpobExposed:Seun, lalasticlala, and mynd44..
Doest it mean this psycho is bigger than u guys here...
I still dont understand why u allow this lunatic to always go scot free with his stupid posts here.
This is too bad oo
