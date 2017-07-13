₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by nwakibie3(m): 7:42am
The sudden U-turn by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to halt action on efforts by voters in Kogi West to recall Senator Dino Melaye came as a result of the Senate’s decision to probe the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). After a meeting earlier today, INEC decided to freeze the recall effort, citing legal complications.
From 2007 to 2012, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, served as TETFUND’s Executive Secretary. His time at the Fund was marked by a series of allegations of corruption against him. “It is not an accident that, once the Senate threatened to investigate TETFund, Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s INEC quickly retreated from the ongoing effort to recall Senator Dino Melaye,” a Senate source told our correspondent.
As recently as last Monday, INEC had been adamant that the process to recall Mr. Melaye was on course. That day, Mr. Melaye’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, had submitted legal papers to INEC officials, claiming that an order by Justice John Tsoho that all parties ought to maintain the status quo was sufficient to abandon the recall initiative. Even so, INEC initially maintained that the judge’s pronouncement was not sufficient to halt the process, pointing out that the judge did not agree to grant an interim order to back a cessation of action.
Afterward, INEC began the next phase of the recall that had to do with verification of signatures. However, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu did not hide the Senate’s dismay for the process. In an obstructionist response, he described the process as dead on arrival.
Public pushback against the Senate’s interference was sharp and massive. A senator told our correspondent that, on Tuesday night, Senate President Saraki and other Senate leaders met and decided that, in order to contain the recall, “some rough tactics were called for.” At the end of the meeting, the senators decided that the most potentially effective strategy was to open a probe into TETFUND’s past projects, alleging that contractors had stolen funds there in the past.
Jibrin Barau, an APC senator from Kano State, moved a motion demanding a probe of TETFund. He said that “investigative audit” was required of the contracts awarded by TETFund in the past years.
Twenty-four hours after the Senate move, INEC met and decided to suspend the recall, even though the commission said it was going to seek a vacation of the court order to enable the commission to resume the recall.
However, an INEC official told us that the commission’s leadership was not in the least interested in any effort to overturn the unclear court on which basis the recall was stopped. “We all know that judges are going on vacation and the maximum time allowed from start to finish for the recall would present a legal problem for INEC when the case comes up for hearing at Justice Tsoho’s court on September 29th 2017,” said the source.
He added that the attempt by Kogi voters to recall Mr. Melaye “has been sacrificed on the altar of Professor Yakubu’s desire to protect himself and his associates from a probe of TETFund.”
http://saharareporters.com/2017/07/13/how-senate-president-saraki-blackmailed-inec-chairman-tetfund-probe-order-halt-dino
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by nrexzy(m): 7:43am
That's nice
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by ipobarecriminals: 7:44am
Nah like dis we dey for obodo Nija.Inec like Nlc just threatened, use us to make small noise/protest and abandoned thing.Tufia!
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by Lifestone(m): 7:46am
Chess Board
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by madridguy(m): 7:46am
Following......
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by ElSherriff: 7:47am
These people do not honestly know they are becoming nauseatingly annoying. Koboko go soon fall on all of una.
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by emerged01(m): 7:52am
There some news in Nigeria you don't have to follow because it won't lead to anywhere like the one of recalling senator Dino. Those who still believe in such news are simply wasting their time and energy.
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by SweetJoystick(m): 7:55am
God punish senate and INEC
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by three: 7:56am
Like someone said on twitter; if a whole INEC chairman has enough dirt to be blackmailed, he has no business being INEC chairman
Who knows if he has been blackmailed to deliver elections already?!
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by woodcook: 7:56am
Was this INEC boss not one of the saints that Bubu appointed?
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by swagagolic01: 8:00am
Lolz.... make I just laugh.... Buhari shey u dey see ya saints
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by digoster(m): 8:01am
woodcook:A high SAINT sef
Is God that is punishing them now
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by skilfulsagei(m): 8:02am
What a sorry case?
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by subtlemee(f): 8:10am
Birds of the same feathers
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by nwakibie3(m): 8:12am
subtlemee:
this ur smile melts my heart
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by Teacher1776(m): 8:13am
I don't expect the senate to fold its arms while watching a state governor trying to manipulate a system to oust one of them. Allowing this recalling process will definitely send a wrong signal.
Only few senators in that chamber can boast of still enjoying massive support of their electorate back home.
By the way, why are we quick to evolving conspiratory theories every time an issue comes on board?
By the way, what were the reasons given by Dino's constituency for recalling him.
Why is it that anytime I want to type Dino, my phone simply complete it as "Dinosaurs"?
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by castrokins(m): 8:14am
The Sad Reality Is That 90% Of Nigerians Are Devilishly Corrupt. The Other 10 Are Either Learning The Ropes Or Are Awaiting An Opportunity..
Again, We Keep Recycling The 90%. He Bled TETFund And Was Brought Back To Bleed INEC.
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by Moreoffaith(m): 8:18am
Saraki protecting his guys since 1900.
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by ejibaba(m): 8:19am
What is Dino's crime? That's one question I still seek answer from people from.
Whatever the governor got he called it on himself by refusing to pay salaries.
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by Young03(m): 8:22am
saraki n main man
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by Dannyset(m): 8:39am
In Nigeria, all our Leaders have skeleton in their cupboard. They cover up their secrets to use as leverage when the need arise.
I just wonder when God will answer our prayer and flush them all out.
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:15am
Watching in HD
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by owaeghianye(m): 9:15am
Ok
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by obaival(m): 9:16am
Na dsame pple
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by Sijo01(f): 9:17am
We still have a long way to go in this country
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by connectpoint: 9:17am
The court said maintain status quo... it didn't ask INEC to stop, INEC should continue and say they'remaintaining status quo...simple
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by Adekorya: 9:17am
K
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by exlinkleads(f): 9:17am
ok
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by ngodothecool: 9:17am
Interesting..
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by omojeesu(m): 9:18am
nwakibie3:
Corruption versus Corruption. Dog eat dog world!!
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by Islie: 9:19am
So sad to be called a Nigerian with all this negative news......
When will this nation be free
|Re: How Saraki Blackmailed INEC Boss In Order To Halt Dino's Recall- SaharaReporters by 0b100100111: 9:20am
Can't we just sell Nigeria back to the British and share the money amongst ourselves
