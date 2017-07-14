₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Flexygist: 8:58am
Nollywood Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima is presently a proud mum as one of her sons, Malcolm Trimnell, today graduated from the University of Southampton in Film production BA honours. Congrats to her.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/14/actress-ibinabo-fiberesimas-son-graduates-from-the-university-of-southampton-photos/
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by pzmedia(m): 9:23am
congrat
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by brunofarad(m): 10:24am
Congrats
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Vivos: 10:24am
ok
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by owaeghianye(m): 10:24am
Who cares?
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by DrIkB: 10:24am
congrat. second to ftc
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by NwaAmaikpe: 10:24am
Daniel Wilson is all that comes to my mind now.
What
Can imagine how dysfunctional Ibinabo's home is.
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by ItchingPreek(m): 10:25am
The best gift a man can offer his wards is to get him educated off the shores of this country. Not because we don't have the best of tutors or human capacity but because he will save the kid the trauma, stress, inhuman factors that the system cum our government will but him through. Imagine serving 7 years for a 4 years course with dilapidated tools amidst abundance we are supposed to enjoy.
Congrats to the boy though
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Albertjay: 10:25am
Happy graduation
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by beautebeats: 10:26am
Congratulations and he's cute! Good looks and good brain go together
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by ConcNiggress56(f): 10:26am
h
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by LexngtonSteele: 10:26am
But...you killed that Dr!
Got off lightly with a manslaughter charge. The man would have survived the crash if you hadn't panicked and ran ( while drink-driving)
Hmm..congrats but Karma is a beeyotch! The Dr was a breadwinner.
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by adaxxy: 10:27am
Drunk head
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 10:27am
congrats
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Xmyno(m): 10:28am
Ok
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by junnyjake(m): 10:28am
Malcolm Trimmell?
Ashamed of his Nigerian heritage??
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by LexngtonSteele: 10:29am
junnyjake:er...maybe the father is white.
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Damsman10(m): 10:36am
Nawa o all of una just leave us for naija go dey school for abroad diaris God o
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Gobhanky: 10:36am
Bich who cares.
You remain a murderer bich
Who killed dr giwa.
Bich
It shall never be well with u bich
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by travelpoint: 10:39am
Flexygist:You suppose to be in jail. Nigerian legal system treats the influential and wealthy differently
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by oluwasheun94(m): 10:40am
owaeghianye:this type of comment is becoming dry....abeg
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by kanad: 10:40am
brunofarad:
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Nma27(f): 10:41am
Which one is "Fim Production"
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by 0b100100111: 10:43am
Jonathan made a lot of millionaires
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Nofuckgiven: 10:47am
All these ones ranting she supposed to be in jail, wetin? She has done her time in jail and is now a free woman. Make una stop taking panadol for someone else's headache jare!
I admire her youthful look even with a son this age.
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Elnino4ladies: 10:48am
When is she going to jail?
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by oyb(m): 10:52am
Too bad that her victim cannot be around for his kids graduation
this bit-ch should keep out of the limelight
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Houseofglam7: 10:53am
Which kind name be Trimnell?
|Re: Malcolm Trimnell: Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Son Graduates From The University by Dlionsheart: 10:55am
Congratumatoes
