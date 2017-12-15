Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother (3402 Views)

See caption below..



hi guys. this is zino, my mummy is sleeping so i took her phone, isnt my family so fine!!!

http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-ibinabo-fiberesima-shares-photo-lovely-sons/ Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima Sons are looking lovely and handsome. A photo of this lovely family surfaced on Ibinabo page but the caption got peoples attention that it wasn't the actress that shared the pics but her son Zion did.See caption below..

cute

kool kool

lovely

cool

Cute kids



Oluwa ! Which kain newtork una wey dey above me dey use ...Oluwa! Which kain newtork una wey dey above me dey use 1 Like

Cute

Kontinu

where all the monitor lizard and snake post

Nawa ooo

ok 2 Likes

Murderer. Murderer. 1 Like

dem no sentence am again? 1 Like

Bidobado:





Murderer.

I thought she was sent to jail a while back. I thought she was sent to jail a while back.

Bidobado:





Murderer.

You're also guilty because you murder people with your words and thoughts!



Think before you type! You're also guilty because you murder people with your words and thoughts!Think before you type! 2 Likes

Lovely!







Guys let's discuss here...





http://www.nairaland.com/4235347/why-wouldnt-ladies-accept-guys#63308207 OK seenGuys let's discuss here...

davodyguy:





I thought she was sent to jail a while back.

she is back now. she is back now.

leatherman:





You're also guilty because you murder people with your words and thoughts!



Think before you type!



Didn't she killed somebody whilst driving?!

Please explain how I killed anyone with my words and thoughts by simply stating the obvious.

Seems like you need mental evaluation before logging onto any computer to type shyte. Didn't she killed somebody whilst driving?!Please explain how I killed anyone with my words and thoughts by simply stating the obvious.Seems like you need mental evaluation before logging onto any computer to type shyte. 2 Likes

the younger son is damn cute

beautiful family.



Former LovePeddler Former LovePeddler

Who are they please? If this won't put smile on the faces homeless Nigerian out there and reduces high cost of leaving mbok count me out.. Iyami Who are they please? If this won't put smile on the faces homeless Nigerian out there and reduces high cost of leaving mbok count me out.. Iyami



And the Doctor family members are mourning And the Doctor family members are mourning

Is his not the lady who walked free after killing a family man while driving under the influence of alcohol?!

Who are they please? If this won't put smile on the faces of homeless Nigerians out there and reduces the high cost of living mbok count me out.. Iyami Who are they please? If this won't put smile on the faces of homeless Nigerians out there and reduces the high cost of living mbok count me out.. Iyami

Great

neva knew she had grow up kids.nd she luk lik chick she try. neva knew she had grow up kids.nd she luk lik chick she try.

Please does anyone have idea of what is wrong with me? i climbed an okada today and as we were going on a high speed something was saying i should tickle the okada rider.