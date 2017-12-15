₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,370 members, 3,971,195 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 04:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother (3402 Views)
|Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by kidap: 2:30pm
Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima Sons are looking lovely and handsome. A photo of this lovely family surfaced on Ibinabo page but the caption got peoples attention that it wasn't the actress that shared the pics but her son Zion did.
See caption below..
hi guys. this is zino, my mummy is sleeping so i took her phone, isnt my family so fine!!!
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-ibinabo-fiberesima-shares-photo-lovely-sons/
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by NaijaCelebrity: 2:54pm
cute
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Livefreeordieha(m): 4:03pm
kidap:kool
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by esthy86: 4:04pm
lovely
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by shammahyaro(f): 4:04pm
cool
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by midehi2(f): 4:04pm
Cute kids
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by DavidEsq(m): 4:04pm
...
Oluwa ! Which kain newtork una wey dey above me dey use
1 Like
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by ThundrCork(m): 4:04pm
Cute
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Bblessing37: 4:04pm
Kontinu
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by nonye6194(m): 4:04pm
where all the monitor lizard and snake post
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Nickymichy(m): 4:04pm
Nawa ooo
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by emmyquan: 4:05pm
ok
2 Likes
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Bidobado: 4:05pm
kidap:
Murderer.
1 Like
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by davodyguy: 4:06pm
dem no sentence am again?
1 Like
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by davodyguy: 4:07pm
Bidobado:
I thought she was sent to jail a while back.
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by leatherman(m): 4:07pm
Bidobado:
You're also guilty because you murder people with your words and thoughts!
Think before you type!
2 Likes
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Flexherbal(m): 4:09pm
Lovely!
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by purem(m): 4:09pm
OK seen
Guys let's discuss here...
http://www.nairaland.com/4235347/why-wouldnt-ladies-accept-guys#63308207
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by silvamiami(m): 4:09pm
davodyguy:
she is back now.
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Bidobado: 4:10pm
leatherman:
Didn't she killed somebody whilst driving?!
Please explain how I killed anyone with my words and thoughts by simply stating the obvious.
Seems like you need mental evaluation before logging onto any computer to type shyte.
2 Likes
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by blackpanda: 4:10pm
the younger son is damn cute
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by bedspread: 4:12pm
Bidobado:
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by jericco1(m): 4:12pm
beautiful family.
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Truepee(m): 4:13pm
Former LovePeddler
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Ccdavies(m): 4:13pm
kidap:
Who are they please? If this won't put smile on the faces homeless Nigerian out there and reduces high cost of leaving mbok count me out.. Iyami
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by moscobabs(m): 4:13pm
And the Doctor family members are mourning
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Kobicove(m): 4:14pm
Is his not the lady who walked free after killing a family man while driving under the influence of alcohol?!
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Ccdavies(m): 4:14pm
kidap:
Who are they please? If this won't put smile on the faces of homeless Nigerians out there and reduces the high cost of living mbok count me out.. Iyami
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Caris77(f): 4:14pm
Great
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by Ogaonos(m): 4:17pm
kidap:neva knew she had grow up kids.nd she luk lik chick she try.
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by gentlechyke(m): 4:21pm
Please does anyone have idea of what is wrong with me? i climbed an okada today and as we were going on a high speed something was saying i should tickle the okada rider.
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima's Son, Zion, Shares Photo With His Mother & Brother by alfred007(m): 4:22pm
good
Desmond Elliot In Dire Need Of A Psychiatrist---someone Please Help.very Urgent / Timaya Plantain Boy - " I Get Tired Of Cars" / Photo Of The Day: Adams Oshiomole Photo'd On A Queue Waiting To Cast His Vote
Viewing this topic: MisterDreamz(m), ofisa247(m), Longeaton, omotoronike0902, edumondial, konkonbilo(m), ladiguy(m), ato12, laoluwa98, wedeboy, McDonSecurity, progressj, welshv, Xyzee, Cyberrex(m), mattsteve(f), Jackeeh(m), Kevosky, thierry14(m), Excellence12(m), olasuncome(m), michael142(m), josessybj, etsuidris, lovelygurl(f), Realhommie(m), andrew444(m), Factfinder1(f), lurther, oye10, Icon79(m), alfred007(m), Monaco2(m), Natureinspred, GuysnMum, sexybaby22(f), scaramucci, seunakin231(m), ebenco2000, talk2omonow, Maser, Ibime(m), AniAnne(f), geozone, inwangobio(m), somsom(f), olumzzz(m), Happibest22, taekwon, radiokilla(m), maxman01, llionaire(m), Joe4real701(m), ecosystm(m), nelvz(m), BumbleBee2ice(f), Josh1501626(m), favoritebuk(f), Aduksade(f), iamcha, clinton21, LagosismyHome(f), onyx1470(m), 4uabiodun, princee7(m), culcid(m), Comzzy(m), bigdot1759(m), cashreport, kynbasil01, ab1x, Mohjyh(f), mimicious(f), texmi2u(m), shemhad(m), landon(m), khalids, shaiba(f), Olubuzzy, blessedgal(f), Ezigboune(f), Ge0grapher(m), btcent, khristology(m), Pinkieblue(f), marami, Themhydahyoh, marimaar, adeshina86, esthy86, Amynamerica, Ladymacbee(f), Tims4all(m), phemolala07(m), udomsj and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18