Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue (6313 Views)

Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine / Jidenna Covers Guardian Life Magazine (photos) / Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Guardian Life caught up with the rapper, who talked about his opinion on the Nigerian legal system, his alter egos and the lowdown on his dream girl... also he said: “A lot of people don't know I'm shy that is the biggest misconception about me.”



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/falz-bahd-guy-covers-guardian-life.html?m=1



Cc: Lalasticlala 'Well Done Sir' crooner, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz looks dapper as he graced the cover of Guardian life magazine's July issue.Guardian Life caught up with the rapper, who talked about his opinion on the Nigerian legal system, his alter egos and the lowdown on his dream girl... also he said: “A lot of people don't know I'm shy that is the biggest misconception about me.”Cc: Lalasticlala

This thread has a bright future....

Lemme park here. 4 Likes



Poster below me has something to say Abeg d poster above me, shift your car small make I follow park!Poster below me has something to say 6 Likes



he didn't wear his glasses @2nd pic #beardgang looking sweethe didn't wear his glasses @2nd pic #beardgang 1 Like

Cute fellow

They see the high glass, they feel the swagger

My appeal to All the living things stop obtaining money from maga. If you think u no go hammer u no b nigga

Lord save us from karishika! 1 Like

Your Pastor has 7 bodyguards and you only have his sticker on your car to Protect you. Is your brain paining you? Who is deceiving who? 19 Likes 1 Share

He should have covered against yahoo

I think all the hustlers (yahoo guys) hate this dude now, on the other hands they mostly present during his show.



Because average guy who earn 50-100k per month, won't be able to avoid his 20k show ticket.





Falz stop putting mouth in what didn't concern you. 1 Like

handsome boy

Walahi am still looking for matches to light stove and at the same time thinking of what to fry 1 Like 1 Share

BABY BOY FOR LIFE

nice one

Its nice....

Hello Falz

nice cool nigga chop kiss

good for him

Nairalanders please epp me.

My dad was quarelling me while we were chatting on facebook( i had no idea it was him cos i just accepted the friend request). In an attempt to ask 'dad, are you the one talking'...the devil within made me type 'dad ar u done talkin?'... As i speak to you right now, i'm in ESUTH receiving treatment and i need ur prayers...

Thankyou

Nice one Falz..You are too much

Guys: Here are 4 Places You Must Never Touch in a Lady’s Body!







So here’s my list on the places a man should never touch on a woman’s body along with the worst times to do it. Because I’m not saying these places should never be touched, I’m saying they shouldn’t be touched in certain scenarios. Men, you need to be astute.



I know, it’s hard sometimes. But here are they



1. The Tip when other things are going on with our body.



Avoid Tip pinching when they are buubs feeding or about to have our pe... So here’s my list on the places a man should never touch on a woman’s body along with the worst times to do it. Because I’m not saying these places should never be touched, I’m saying they shouldn’t be touched in certain scenarios. Men, you need to be astute.I know, it’s hard sometimes. But here are theyAvoid Tip pinching when they are buubs feeding or about to have our pe...

Oyindidi:

handsome boy my sister your type of man my sister your type of man

falz one of d best in d music industry

Make yahoo boys catch you





Just kidding though



ItalianWine:

Your Pastor has 7 bodyguards and you only have his sticker on your car to Protect you. Is your brain paining you? Who is deceiving who? 3 Likes 1 Share

Abeg..... Dis Falz eyewear..., glasses dey inside??.... Naa question I just dey ask oooo

Cholls:

my sister your type of man na you talk am na you talk am

. Wehdone Sir. I doubt the law profession would have given you this much fame and kudi. Omo baba agba'ejoro. Wehdone Sir. I doubt the law profession would have given you this much fame and kudi.

Oyindidi:

na you talk am my sister common answer me Yes or Nose my sister common answer me Yes or Nose

Xblink:

Abeg..... Dis Falz eyewear..., glasses dey inside??.... Naa question I just dey ask oooo nope nope