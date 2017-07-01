₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by PapiNigga: 1:55pm
'Well Done Sir' crooner, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz looks dapper as he graced the cover of Guardian life magazine's July issue.
Guardian Life caught up with the rapper, who talked about his opinion on the Nigerian legal system, his alter egos and the lowdown on his dream girl... also he said: “A lot of people don't know I'm shy that is the biggest misconception about me.”
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/falz-bahd-guy-covers-guardian-life.html?m=1
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by legendary16(m): 2:04pm
4 Likes
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by tukdi: 2:34pm
6 Likes
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by ellahzy(f): 3:05pm
looking sweet
he didn't wear his glasses @2nd pic #beardgang
1 Like
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by bZoMa(m): 4:05pm
Cute fellow
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by dopedealer(m): 4:06pm
They see the high glass, they feel the swagger
My appeal to All the living things stop obtaining money from maga. If you think u no go hammer u no b nigga
Lord save us from karishika!
1 Like
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by ItalianWine(f): 4:06pm
Your Pastor has 7 bodyguards and you only have his sticker on your car to Protect you. Is your brain paining you? Who is deceiving who?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by ascaloth(m): 4:06pm
He should have covered against yahoo
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by ABJDOT(m): 4:06pm
I think all the hustlers (yahoo guys) hate this dude now, on the other hands they mostly present during his show.
Because average guy who earn 50-100k per month, won't be able to avoid his 20k show ticket.
Falz stop putting mouth in what didn't concern you.
1 Like
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by Oyindidi(f): 4:06pm
handsome boy
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by NLProblemChild(m): 4:06pm
Walahi am still looking for matches to light stove and at the same time thinking of what to fry
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by destiny322(m): 4:06pm
BABY BOY FOR LIFE
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by bumi10: 4:07pm
nice one
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by BizBayo: 4:07pm
Its nice....
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by handbagss(f): 4:07pm
Hello Falz
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by hay2kay(m): 4:07pm
nice cool nigga chop kiss
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by inventor432(m): 4:08pm
good for him
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by purissimo1998(m): 4:08pm
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by kolafolabi(m): 4:08pm
Nice one Falz..You are too much
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by leoweblinkblog(m): 4:08pm
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by Cholls(m): 4:08pm
Oyindidi:my sister your type of man
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by Abfinest007(m): 4:09pm
falz one of d best in d music industry
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by helphelp: 4:09pm
Make yahoo boys catch you
Just kidding though
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by Rilwayne001: 4:09pm
ItalianWine:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by Xblink: 4:10pm
Abeg..... Dis Falz eyewear..., glasses dey inside??.... Naa question I just dey ask oooo
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by Oyindidi(f): 4:11pm
Cholls:na you talk am
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by nerodenero: 4:11pm
Omo baba agba'ejoro. Wehdone Sir. I doubt the law profession would have given you this much fame and kudi.
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by Rocketmaster(f): 4:12pm
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by Cholls(m): 4:13pm
Oyindidi:my sister common answer me Yes or Nose
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by DrinosBlog: 4:15pm
Xblink:nope
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by jashar(f): 4:16pm
|Re: Falz The Bahd Guy Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue by Oyindidi(f): 4:16pm
Cholls:No
1 Like
