₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,204 members, 3,658,230 topics. Date: Friday, 14 July 2017 at 05:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room (25250 Views)
Fayose At Zenith Bank To Demand For His Money (More Photos) / IPOB Members Protest In The Streets Of Japan To Demand For Nnamdi Kanu's Release / Protesters Sleep On The Road To Demand Saraki's Resignation (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by PrettyCrystal: 1:11pm
A secondary school student was shamed and humiliated after sneaking into his teachers room - requesting to have sex with her. In a trending footage posted online, the woman can be heard speaking in Igbo dialect, blasting the boy for having the mind to knock on her door to demand for sex...
The young boy who was very ashamed began to cry as he begged for forgiveness.
It was also alleged by the female teacher that the young boy has been sleeping with youth corpers in the school.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/young-boy-sneaks-teachers-room-enugu-demand-sex-photosvideo.html
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaDJguDgqIA
3 Shares
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by PrettyCrystal: 1:12pm
see what was done to him afterwards >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/young-boy-sneaks-teachers-room-enugu-demand-sex-photosvideo.html
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by PenisCaP: 1:13pm
Many guys can relate..Its a stage.
That moment when u start crushing on ur beatiful secondary school miss.
Each time i see her my heart starts doing me somehow
Iv been there...
but didnt go this far shaa like this boy shaa.
91 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by whitebeard(m): 1:15pm
Nah so them they start after they will come to nairaland and start posting stupid pictures up and down. If u need an example just look at iamairforce1 topics..!!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by krissconnect(m): 1:18pm
Conji eh, conji eh conji eh.. It wee not be good for u eh.
See how konji led this boy astray. Chisos laf yaff tear my pant oo But the woman should av allowed him just a 2minutes doggy na
16 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by fistonati(m): 1:19pm
This is as a result of how the kid is trained at home. Its high time parents become more careful and watchful of their because what they do is what the children emulates.
We must must understand the difference between religion and morality. they're both different.
20 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by BuariCopyPaste: 1:19pm
I can bet he was born and nurtured in Owo Ondo state
25 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by myright: 1:25pm
BuariCopyPaste:bros I'm curious. Why owo?
5 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by krissconnect(m): 1:29pm
myright:because tuface was born in owo
26 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by holatin(m): 1:29pm
dangerous crush and stupid libido
3 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by ecoeco(m): 1:34pm
.
Wat a
lamentably nonintuitive cretin and a petty nostril-offending cesspool of putrid effluvium.
#Eco99#
4 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by partnerbiz4: 1:35pm
Nawao..
The boy na efulefu shaa..
5 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by Caustics: 1:36pm
but why only that teacher. Is she the only female teacher in that school?
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by KahlDrogo(m): 1:36pm
Wawa Ibo as usual.
6 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by beamtopola: 1:36pm
The boy sleeping with with young corpers?
The boy should careful because of
6 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by funlord(m): 1:37pm
Not surprised it went down some where in ipob land in enugu...Ipob men are naturally gifted slackers when it comes to making moves on babe's!
3 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by seunny4lif(m): 1:38pm
krissconnect:
6 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by Ereolamide(f): 1:39pm
The fool didn't put the ring properly into the lizards mouth.
Idiot boy
13 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by myright: 1:39pm
krissconnect:wow! I didn't know that
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by seunny4lif(m): 1:40pm
krissconnect:Which kind pikin be this and I suffer becos of you ooooh
9 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by cumbak60: 1:42pm
Train up a child in the way he should go..... Kudos to the female teachers for upholding her morality. This should serve as a lesson to other misguided juveniles.
5 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by cumbak60: 1:43pm
KahlDrogo:Clown
8 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by bigtt76(f): 1:45pm
Buahahahaha ...IPOB junior team
Lady teacher: So you wan f@ck ....come out
Choi that boy has turn heavy cult boy. I hpe the lady teacher is safe though
PrettyCrystal:
1 Like
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by Amberon11: 1:45pm
That was very bad of the boy. He had obviously done it before and got away with it. Didn't he see his age mates? Such disrespect to his teacher.
He is very lucky sha. If that was a school like Air force, they'd first call a soldier to whoop his ass after which he'll sleep in the guard room for days and also be subjected to punishment everyday for weeks. When they're done with him, his brain will be restored to factory settings.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by dlondonbadboy: 1:47pm
The nigga jazz fail.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by JohnXcel: 1:57pm
Someone translate what they're saying...
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by IpobExposed: 2:23pm
sorry1:
always differentiate liepods from Igbo's pls
5 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by sorry1(m): 2:35pm
IpobExposed:fuckoff you dimwit
5 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by mightyhazell: 2:43pm
IpobExposed:differentiate yourself first from ur bomb dorning terrorist kith and kin first
2 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by Nebuzaradan: 2:51pm
hahahahahahaha the woman sabi use words
so ichoro ira m (so you want to bang me)
i na ara ndi corper (so you're banging corpers)
lol
the anty must have been very sexy
well i can relate
during my secondary school days there's this young teacher on a teaching practice in my school teaching us government chaiii if you see her Tips eee i used to get massive erection whenever she's teaching
because the lady is damn sexy
one day she discovered something dangling under my trousers she smiled sha
12 Likes
|Re: JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room by Nebuzaradan: 2:56pm
Beremx go like this thread
Full Time Courses One Can Offer In UNILAG Without Mathematics / HELP! Is Surname The First Name Or Last Name? / UNIZIK Students Protest Against Obiano, Call For The Sack Of His SA On IGR(pics)
Viewing this topic: Rolly22(m), tpnatuzzi, aylipple, osasbenny, Freeezzz(m), ImmaculateIfy, bharuna, meekhat(m), wilsonlexis, humbleAYO95(m), Elomgi, NairalandAsasin(m), Adekoolz(m), Luminee, Samsimple(m), dadebayo1(m), Walkopet(m), babyhrt(m), Asap7(m), ukeme200(m), Ruthnzenwa, tonero230(m), SquarePants(m), okpame2016, olagamalin(m), megabyte2(f), Sammybenzino, Obinna101, drotba(m), Serendip, nitrogen(m), exeasy(m), wyqay, YmodulusBabe, ruuudboy, papazizii(m), slmn, bunmishontelle(f), Dreamstech2000, JubiOmeiza(m), Wolexdey(m), Jainine(f), PhilJames, c733d(m), AgentONE(m), udenzino, Ignatiusprince(m), doskie(m), optimusprime2(m), listenersky, Donbabaj, EggPlant, olaniyisal, Hurray2030, zionglory(m), webbro007(m), fkj950ax(m), Ryhzome, Edowonyi(m), sladonery, Alariwo2, Ayatul(m), justino57(m), bmoney9ja(m), Kunzu(m), Egemeole, Junkab, JaypeeAnics(m), victorvezx(m), Barywhyte(m), jamesedeh26, Johnfisco(m), Philistine(m), obamanuru(m), lordbayus, olive282(f), princedj(m), Eggcelent(m), PHC4(m), Adebammm(m), fairlyusedpant, chiksy20, Wisdomkosi(m), frank50fun, VeniJu, agbonkamen(f), egbeocha(m), fof1, Clemsworld(m), EbukaHades10(m), Aitee1(f), n1ky(f), newtayo, Basic123, Akinwerndey, emydot(m), engrelvis(m), kriss27(m), mayorrex(m), holusormi(m), nik7(f), Akaewu, shorlla(m), Tweetysparkles(f), agboty(m), Thiago888, ayodelem(m), lilslim(m), dwebs(m), tunchi014(m), jfkenny(m), Jiang(m), samdav925, kitakoli(m), TaiwoAJD, krasican(m), Raziii(m), AkNoble1(m), edababa007(m), biotechshola(m), Oluseye08(m), bamiwale, Nehemiah18, jennann(f), obioraval(m), Singleatom(m), Julivas, tipdrips, astana1, Fabre, Bede2u(m), dlinglos(f), lummyD, NobleBeer, Quelme, kenny1795(m), EzekielBams(m), wemimo88, Ewilonco, osujibetty(f), drstainlex(m), cbkingbeatz(m), njideoby(f), eistien(m), AllforJesus7, ymdo(m), LUGBE, Elveera(f), Decryptor(m), Owenuneed, antobrige, lancee(m), sureboy1, platoworks(m), BrainBoulevard, Htop, sammycuts, higherpower, sirLeeem(m), whaley(m), NIGHTFOX, symbianDON(m), chatwithjide(m), Amein(m), xplode111(m), drewsman(m), ITbomb(m), awesomely, AbdH, ceaz4r(m), bettercreature(m), Deseo(f), larrykay0(f), teemswest(m), Foxflames, Hizzojay(m), danysong, LokritJ, kunlealao(m) and 264 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 38