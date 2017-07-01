Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JSS Student Wants Sex From Female Corper Teacher In Enugu In Her Room (25250 Views)

Fayose At Zenith Bank To Demand For His Money (More Photos) / IPOB Members Protest In The Streets Of Japan To Demand For Nnamdi Kanu's Release / Protesters Sleep On The Road To Demand Saraki's Resignation

The young boy who was very ashamed began to cry as he begged for forgiveness.



It was also alleged by the female teacher that the young boy has been sleeping with youth corpers in the school.



That moment when u start crushing on ur beatiful secondary school miss.

Each time i see her my heart starts doing me somehow

Iv been there...



Nah so them they start after they will come to nairaland and start posting stupid pictures up and down. If u need an example just look at iamairforce1 topics..!! 26 Likes 1 Share



See how konji led this boy astray. Chisos laf yaff tear my pant oo But the woman should av allowed him just a 2minutes doggy na Conji eh, conji eh conji eh.. It wee not be good for u eh.See how konji led this boy astray. Chisoslaf yaff tear my pant ooBut the woman should av allowed him just a 2minutes doggy na 16 Likes

This is as a result of how the kid is trained at home. Its high time parents become more careful and watchful of their because what they do is what the children emulates.



We must must understand the difference between religion and morality. they're both different. 20 Likes

I can bet he was born and nurtured in Owo Ondo state 25 Likes

BuariCopyPaste:

I can bet he was born and nurtured in Owo Ondo state bros I'm curious. Why owo? bros I'm curious. Why owo? 5 Likes

myright:

bros I'm curious. Why owo? because tuface was born in owo because tuface was born in owo 26 Likes

dangerous crush and stupid libido 3 Likes

Wat a

lamentably nonintuitive cretin and a petty nostril-offending cesspool of putrid effluvium.







#Eco99# 4 Likes

Nawao..



The boy na efulefu shaa.. 5 Likes

but why only that teacher. Is she the only female teacher in that school? but why only that teacher. Is she the only female teacher in that school?

Wawa Ibo as usual. 6 Likes

The boy sleeping with with young corpers?

The boy should careful because of cancer HIV 6 Likes

Not surprised it went down some where in ipob land in enugu...Ipob men are naturally gifted slackers when it comes to making moves on babe's! 3 Likes

krissconnect:



because tuface was born in owo 6 Likes

The fool didn't put the ring properly into the lizards mouth.



Idiot boy 13 Likes

krissconnect:



because tuface was born in owo wow! I didn't know that wow! I didn't know that

krissconnect:

Conji eh, conji eh conji eh.. It wee not be good for u eh.

See how konji led this boy astray. Chisos laf yaff tear my pant oo But the woman should av allowed him just a 2minutes doggy na Which kind pikin be this and I suffer becos of you ooooh Which kind pikin be this and I suffer becos of you ooooh 9 Likes

Train up a child in the way he should go..... Kudos to the female teachers for upholding her morality. This should serve as a lesson to other misguided juveniles. 5 Likes

KahlDrogo:

Wawa Ibo as usual. Clown Clown 8 Likes





Lady teacher: So you wan f@ck ....come out



Choi that boy has turn heavy cult boy. I hpe the lady teacher is safe though



That was very bad of the boy. He had obviously done it before and got away with it. Didn't he see his age mates? Such disrespect to his teacher.



He is very lucky sha. If that was a school like Air force, they'd first call a soldier to whoop his ass after which he'll sleep in the guard room for days and also be subjected to punishment everyday for weeks. When they're done with him, his brain will be restored to factory settings. 11 Likes 1 Share

The nigga jazz fail. 9 Likes 1 Share

Someone translate what they're saying...

sorry1:

igbos have some decency, if it were to b an afonja woman she would've preyed on the boy's juvenile deliquent attitude...afonjaa are evil

always differentiate liepods from Igbo's pls always differentiate liepods from Igbo's pls 5 Likes

IpobExposed:



always differentiate liepods from Igbo's pls fuckoff you dimwit fuckoff you dimwit 5 Likes

IpobExposed:





always differentiate liepods from Igbo's pls differentiate yourself first from ur bomb dorning terrorist kith and kin first differentiate yourself first from ur bomb dorning terrorist kith and kin first 2 Likes





so ichoro ira m (so you want to bang me)



i na ara ndi corper (so you're banging corpers)







lol





the anty must have been very sexy

well i can relate

during my secondary school days there's this young teacher on a teaching practice in my school teaching us government chaiii if you see her Tips eee i used to get massive erection whenever she's teaching

because the lady is damn sexy

one day she discovered something dangling under my trousers she smiled sha hahahahahahaha the woman sabi use wordsso ichoro ira m (so you want to bang me)i na ara ndi corper (so you're banging corpers)lolthe anty must have been very sexywell i can relateduring my secondary school days there's this young teacher on a teaching practice in my school teaching us government chaiii if you see her Tips eee i used to get massive erection whenever she's teachingbecause the lady is damn sexyone day she discovered something dangling under my trousersshe smiled sha 12 Likes