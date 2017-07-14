₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,235 members, 3,658,368 topics. Date: Friday, 14 July 2017 at 07:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths (7977 Views)
Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R / Mark Zuckerberg: FFK And Reno Omokri Spar On Facebook Over Comment About Hausa / Pmb And Fayose In China !!! Spot The Difference !!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by tawa89(m): 5:06pm
The President of Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, Gambo Gujungu has accused South West leaders of using the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and former Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode to pitch Nigerians against President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the Northern region.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/14/yoruba-leaders-using-fani-kayode-fayose-destabilize-buharis-govt-northern-region-arewa-youths/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=twitter
2 Likes
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by StakerLives(m): 5:10pm
True Talk
its either they are speaking ill about the president or boasting of what they dont have, thats how one said ''a yoruba man owns MTN''
shior when will they be useful
Meanwhile God Bless My President(Buhari)
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by danelson007: 5:11pm
this arewa idiots are trying to remain relevant. oshoko for President 2019. wait oh did I make it. First to comment oh. lala
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by tawa89(m): 5:13pm
Round 1!!!
Fight!!!!!!?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by Baddest69(m): 5:17pm
Arewa youths wey no go school
They're now putting BUHARI's failure on yorubas
103 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by Ehiscotch(m): 5:17pm
Everything must trickle down to tribe in Nigeria.
FFK & Fayose are just two insignificant cynics whose opinions are highly regarded by a section of the masses.
FFK & Fayose speak to remain relevant.
63 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by vanbonattel: 5:18pm
Where has freedom of speech gone to? You speak in Nigeria and people will start to threaten you?
11 Likes
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by Baddest69(m): 5:19pm
2 Likes
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by Bitcoin1000(f): 5:19pm
Its getting interesting
Make money from my signature jare
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by reality1010: 5:38pm
While Osinbajo is remaining quite,he divulge information to Tinubu,Akande,Fayose and SR which they r using to fire the Hause/Fulanis on Buharis health. So far no SS or SE has troubled Buhari.What IPOB is asking dates beyond PMB and will go after him.Let Yorubas allow PMB to be he is still alive.Life and death belongs to God Almighty.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by Ngokafor(f): 5:50pm
...No matter how much arewa kills,denigrates and insults yorubas,they will not flinch or move a muscle...Their only reaction at best is to look for ways to rope Igbos in with meaningless rants all over the place.
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by jjjjj2017: 5:56pm
LET THEM STFU!!!
THEY ARE FREE TO GO & DIE, I DONT GIVE A FUCCK
3 Likes
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by BlowBack: 5:57pm
This here is why afonjas keep dragging biafra matter with IPOB and keep mentioning Kanu in every thread.
The reason for yoruba busy body over biafra is because they are avoiding the main match with their Lords and masters from the north.
Awusa sack yorubas in mile 12, next day yorubas carry placard asking for igbos to leave lagos.
Awusa sack Ife, yorubas went on social media to vent their frustrations on Igbos.
It is obvious that afonjas obsession over biafra has to do with frustrations of being left with their sokoto sultan
Weak
45 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by ychris: 6:00pm
Why are igbo and hausa playing victim cards na?
Why are they finding yoruba as their worstest enemy?
Is their brains paining them ni?
We complain? Even upon all their nagging and brouhaha.
Oro won ti su mi oye ka ti fun awon people yi logun eku walahi!
Love your neighbour as your self to wa ninu bibble na n jola e!
2 Likes
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by yinkslinks(m): 6:01pm
Hahahaha cry cry cus she leaf lost abi?
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by hilroy: 6:01pm
BlowBack:
And who sacked alaigbo and made millions of your kindred died of salvation and malnutrition. The last time you Osus stupidly went to war without using your brains, we all know the suffering that befell you. Right in front of the whole world, you have started stirring up another conflict. Everyone has seen that Osus are not victims like they make everybody believe. They are the aggressors and trouble maker
I don't pity Osus anymore. They are reaping what their forefathers sowed and they will continue to be slaves to other tribes in Nigeria
The stupid utterances like yours with irrational decisions from Ojukwu and other alaigbo leaders were what led to millions of innocent children and women dying of hunger as shown below
1 Share
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by fixedhollies(m): 6:01pm
This Arewa seems to be the class captain writing noice makers name. Ever defending Buari. They haven't seen anything against Nigeria's scenario.
2 Likes
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by cristianisraeli: 6:01pm
the same way buhari and apc used amechi and that retired naval officer..i don forget him name and i no even won remember..lol
1 Like
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by kingrt2(m): 6:01pm
All talk
See ma signature
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by hakeem4(m): 6:01pm
B
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by BuariCopyPaste: 6:01pm
Let me see if the misguided Yoruba youths will support Hausas this time around..
Dem wan change am for Awon Afonjas
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by FitnessDoctor: 6:02pm
I dont think Buhari's government was ever stable, but it seems that a lot is happening in the background that most Nigerians dont know but yet the politicians who claim to stand against corruption would never expose
.
I remain your favorite health blogger
Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
1 Like
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by LastSurvivor11: 6:02pm
And this arawe yoots are part of leaders of tomorrow with this their hypocrisy n shameless attitude
Hw I feel when I remember I share country with this idiotic idiots..
5 Likes
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by sonnie10: 6:03pm
Now the whole picture is becoming clearer. First, they formed Boko Haram to muscle power to the North.
In recent times, Arewa Youth has become the mouth piece of the North. Another emerging potentially armed political instrument being sponsored to retain power in the North.
Buhari sure knows how to make good use of his people.
Just a piece of my unsolicited advice; they should handle Yorubas with care, because those are their only lifeline.
Nigeria is politically difficult. Just when you think you have seen it all!
5 Likes
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by pennytration(m): 6:03pm
When buhari returns pple will witness drastic changes? It seems these bunch of clowns think time is waiting for them.
3 Likes
|Re: Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths by banmee(m): 6:03pm
Ehiscotch:
Funny thing is most Nigerians do realize this.
Atiku Invites US To Partake In Our Elections / Wallowing In Ignorance / Rethinking The Rebranding Project - By Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon. Lwkmd!
Viewing this topic: Randy100, Frankbaro(m), unohbethel(m), Zupremo13, vale20, myqel(m), Dainikel(m), Akwadefender1, futurist09, Oluwolex2000(m), Heavenian, yom2(m), Kachigifto3, donestk(m), amanze54, damoneymag(m), Philinho(m), skytouch2(m), Emirofsambisa1, Biafman, Sirheny007(m), freshvine(f), neyobills, Liquortales(m), misano(m), Nonywendy(m), Abiriba1stson, hilroy, donbigboy(m), Ego2(f), rashmond2007, fashykenny, ropodinho3633, AbrahamIsrael, nyabinghi(m), remmyjunior, Alexbrain(m), FrancisDiote(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), biteck(m), Nobleking2000(m), Ayoakinn, condralbede(m), AdeMarley, Ryabcool(m), joeyztime(m), eyinjuege, thumpsupautos(m), Tonymexes, oganoble, soldierboi16(m), eyeview, cascarino(m), doctorfemi20, ahhdah(f), ilemobayo40, Nwaisuochi(m), yhellow(m), semoyin, platinumtt, maruzia, teric4love(m), Christonjnr(m), akwarandu(m), ajao67, Dayor100(m), dimssy(m), olatuns2016, Zenas212(m), olusolaj(m), zenith4biz(m), abolyem, Dukechimi, Legacyhood, wxyz1, mikewills(m), olaboy1, portacabin, Kockane(m), JDLY, Maj196(m) and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7