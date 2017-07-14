Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yorubas Destabilizing Buhari's Government With FFK And Fayose ...Arewa Youths (7977 Views)

Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R / Mark Zuckerberg: FFK And Reno Omokri Spar On Facebook Over Comment About Hausa / Pmb And Fayose In China !!! Spot The Difference !!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

The President of Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, Gambo Gujungu has accused South West leaders of using the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and former Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode to pitch Nigerians against President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the Northern region.



Gujungu made the claim while reacting to Fayose’s recent remark that he would release damaging pictures showing that Buhari is currently in a terrible state of health.





Addressing journalists in Abuja, the AYF President described Fayose’s claim as lies, stressing that Buhari will soon return to the country.



Gujungu disclosed that he in company of AYF delegation met with the President in London, adding that Buhari will return after completing some medical routine.



He, however, warned the South West region to quit playing with Nigeria’s unity for peace to reign.





Gujungu also challenged Fayose to produce the 11 pictures of the president as he mentioned or quit making further comments on Buhari’s health.



According to Gujungu, “These South west people think that we don’t understand the politics they are playing, we do but we will shock them when the time comes.



“They are using Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose and Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode to pitch the rest of the country against the north and Mr. President in particular, we understand the game but we are waiting and watching.





Yoruba leaders using Fani-Kayode, Fayose to destabilize Buhari’s govt, Northern region – Arewa Youths



“You know am the National President of AYF the umbrella body of all youths in the north and many of you are aware of our efforts to stabilize the country. Mostly against this recent call by some of our brothers to expel people of the south east.



“But some people want to show us that they understand the game of politics more than us. But they are in for a surprise.



“Let me reveal to you guys that after our recent meeting in Kaduna here, a delegation was sent to London. I led that delegation because we wanted to know the truth of the situation. We met with the president and he told us some things.”



“All I can say now is our President would soon be back and people would witness drastic changes in the country. Many people will be surprise when he comes I can tell you that.



“Am challenging Governor Fayose to immediately release his eleven pictures or resign as the governor of his state for telling Nigerians lies unbecoming of a Governor. This man has been peddling lies to gullible people thinking he is criticizing the president. This is a challenge from me to him and I can tell you he would do nothing because all his claims are tissue of lies.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/14/yoruba-leaders-using-fani-kayode-fayose-destabilize-buharis-govt-northern-region-arewa-youths/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=twitter 2 Likes



True Talk





its either they are speaking ill about the president or boasting of what they dont have, thats how one said ''a yoruba man owns MTN''





shior when will they be useful





Meanwhile God Bless My President(Buhari) True Talkits either they are speaking ill about the president or boasting of what they dont have,shior when will they be usefulMeanwhile God Bless My President(Buhari) 6 Likes 1 Share

this arewa idiots are trying to remain relevant. oshoko for President 2019. wait oh did I make it. First to comment oh. lala 23 Likes 1 Share

Round 1!!!

Fight!!!!!!? 9 Likes 2 Shares

Arewa youths wey no go school

They're now putting BUHARI's failure on yorubas 103 Likes 6 Shares

Everything must trickle down to tribe in Nigeria.

FFK & Fayose are just two insignificant cynics whose opinions are highly regarded by a section of the masses.

FFK & Fayose speak to remain relevant. 63 Likes 3 Shares

Where has freedom of speech gone to? You speak in Nigeria and people will start to threaten you? 11 Likes

StakerLives:

2 Likes

Its getting interesting











Make money from my signature jare 1 Like 1 Share

While Osinbajo is remaining quite,he divulge information to Tinubu,Akande,Fayose and SR which they r using to fire the Hause/Fulanis on Buharis health. So far no SS or SE has troubled Buhari.What IPOB is asking dates beyond PMB and will go after him.Let Yorubas allow PMB to be he is still alive.Life and death belongs to God Almighty. 2 Likes 1 Share

...No matter how much arewa kills,denigrates and insults yorubas,they will not flinch or move a muscle...Their only reaction at best is to look for ways to rope Igbos in with meaningless rants all over the place. 40 Likes 4 Shares

LET THEM STFU!!!



THEY ARE FREE TO GO & DIE, I DONT GIVE A FUCCK 3 Likes

This here is why afonjas keep dragging biafra matter with IPOB and keep mentioning Kanu in every thread.



The reason for yoruba busy body over biafra is because they are avoiding the main match with their Lords and masters from the north.



Awusa sack yorubas in mile 12, next day yorubas carry placard asking for igbos to leave lagos.



Awusa sack Ife, yorubas went on social media to vent their frustrations on Igbos.



It is obvious that afonjas obsession over biafra has to do with frustrations of being left with their sokoto sultan



Weak 45 Likes 11 Shares

Why are igbo and hausa playing victim cards na?



Why are they finding yoruba as their worstest enemy?



Is their brains paining them ni?



We complain? Even upon all their nagging and brouhaha.



Oro won ti su mi oye ka ti fun awon people yi logun eku walahi!



Love your neighbour as your self to wa ninu bibble na n jola e! 2 Likes

Hahahaha cry cry cus she leaf lost abi?

BlowBack:

This here is why afonjas keep dragging biafra matter with IPOB and keep mentioning Kanu in every thread.



The reason for yoruba busy body over biafra is because they are avoiding the main match with their Lords and masters from the north.



Awusa sack yorubas in mile 12, next day yorubas carry placard asking for igbos to leave lagos.



Awusa sack Ife, yorubas went on social media to vent their frustrations on Igbos.



It is obvious that afonjas obsession over biafra has to do with frustrations of being left with their sokoto sultan



Weak

And who sacked alaigbo and made millions of your kindred died of salvation and malnutrition. The last time you Osus stupidly went to war without using your brains, we all know the suffering that befell you. Right in front of the whole world, you have started stirring up another conflict. Everyone has seen that Osus are not victims like they make everybody believe. They are the aggressors and trouble maker



I don't pity Osus anymore. They are reaping what their forefathers sowed and they will continue to be slaves to other tribes in Nigeria



The stupid utterances like yours with irrational decisions from Ojukwu and other alaigbo leaders were what led to millions of innocent children and women dying of hunger as shown below And who sacked alaigbo and made millions of your kindred died of salvation and malnutrition. The last time you Osus stupidly went to war without using your brains, we all know the suffering that befell you. Right in front of the whole world, you have started stirring up another conflict. Everyone has seen that Osus are not victims like they make everybody believe. They are the aggressors and trouble makerI don't pity Osus anymore. They are reaping what their forefathers sowed and they will continue to be slaves to other tribes in NigeriaThe stupid utterances like yours with irrational decisions from Ojukwu and other alaigbo leaders were what led to millions of innocent children and women dying of hunger as shown below 1 Share

This Arewa seems to be the class captain writing noice makers name. Ever defending Buari. They haven't seen anything against Nigeria's scenario. 2 Likes

the same way buhari and apc used amechi and that retired naval officer..i don forget him name and i no even won remember..lol 1 Like

All talk



See ma signature

B

Let me see if the misguided Yoruba youths will support Hausas this time around..



Dem wan change am for Awon Afonjas 16 Likes 1 Share

I dont think Buhari's government was ever stable, but it seems that a lot is happening in the background that most Nigerians dont know but yet the politicians who claim to stand against corruption would never expose

.

I remain your favorite health blogger

Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor 1 Like





Hw I feel when I remember I share country with this idiotic idiots.. And this arawe yoots are part of leaders of tomorrow with this their hypocrisy n shameless attitudeHw I feel when I remember I share country with this idiotic idiots.. 5 Likes

Now the whole picture is becoming clearer. First, they formed Boko Haram to muscle power to the North.



In recent times, Arewa Youth has become the mouth piece of the North. Another emerging potentially armed political instrument being sponsored to retain power in the North.



Buhari sure knows how to make good use of his people.

Just a piece of my unsolicited advice; they should handle Yorubas with care, because those are their only lifeline.

Nigeria is politically difficult. Just when you think you have seen it all! 5 Likes

When buhari returns pple will witness drastic changes? It seems these bunch of clowns think time is waiting for them. 3 Likes