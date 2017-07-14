₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Mandynews: 6:37pm
The Eja ‘Nla Crooner, D’Banj shared on Instagram & Twitter
"Congratulations on this Album! @wizkidayo
Always proud of you ♨♨✊"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWiKRLDFZsl/
Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/always-proud-of-you-d-banj-congratulations-to-wizkid-on-his-new-album/
3 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by simplyhonest(m): 6:43pm
good one from dbanj....
6 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Kingblingz(m): 6:57pm
Real ones recognise Real ones.... God Ejanla,God bless Wizkid and God bless the nigerian industryy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by praizmedia(m): 7:38pm
nasooo
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Hotshawarma(m): 7:43pm
Kingblingz:nigerian industry??
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Brown14(m): 7:46pm
see that idiot still doing advert in the comments.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by LesbianBoy(m): 8:28pm
Mstcheew
1 Like
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by IamOpemipo(m): 8:44pm
Real recognise real, baba open the way for them boiz,
Album already causing major damage all over the world
One for me on repeat!!
4 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by shakyum12(m): 8:51pm
shai, so we should fry beans I no come quick this one go soon hit FP.
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by pyyxxaro: 9:20pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by BreezyCB(m): 9:20pm
Good
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Ugoeze2016: 9:20pm
Good gesture
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by MEILYN(m): 9:20pm
I love "Nobody" and "Gbese" . I just love the vibes
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by toyinjimoh(m): 9:21pm
most of d track make sense, weldone wizzy
1 Like
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by juniorovi(m): 9:21pm
owk
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by lonelydora(m): 9:21pm
Nice one Wizkid
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by FitnessDoctor: 9:21pm
I can see Wizkid's net worth rise very high due to the fact that he is now getting international recognition (specifically American recognition). I do not say this just because he is getting more popular, but because he is penetrating into the American music industry. An industry where you have to pay to even download a single track, where you can't easily download a full album for free online and best of all he will be counting in dollars this time.
I will have to confess, I love his "Sweet Love" track the most
I remain your favorite health blogger Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
9 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Hysmady(m): 9:21pm
Bangalee fada of naija new skool artists and wave...
He literally paved the way!
6 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by MEILYN(m): 9:22pm
shakyum12:This is very stale, that's why una no dey progress for life.
7 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Kingidris(m): 9:23pm
Congratulations are in order, starboi, Babanla And wizzy Baby Godbless u and Godbless D, Banj
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by masada: 9:24pm
Two of our biggest export in the music industry
bangalee ejanla and daddy yo
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by delli(m): 9:26pm
D'banj alway his bigger bro
Nic 1
OBO will be like
7 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by BuhariNaWah: 9:26pm
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by wayne4loan: 9:27pm
truth be told, the album is trash
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Bills2307(m): 9:28pm
obo right now. no hard feelings mehn
7 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Agimor(m): 9:30pm
That's the spirit.
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by nikkypearl(f): 9:30pm
Who is Dbanj
Who is proud of Davido now?,Terry G is
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Liability(m): 9:30pm
With all the rubbish wey this one dey sing.
Ur nyash is bigger than bombay...?rubbish
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by shakyum12(m): 9:30pm
that's not ur fvcking biz
MEILYN:so fvck off
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Segadem(m): 9:30pm
Hotshawarma:
1 Like
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by beautebeats(f): 9:30pm
Wizkid never disappoints us! Baba Nla!! Number one of Nigerian music.
|Re: D'Banj Congratulates Wizkid On His New Album by Shiitposter: 9:33pm
Hotshawarma:
Perfect response
