|Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by newsynews: 4:26pm
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has joined the list of notable Nigerian Politicians congratulating Wizkid for beating the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Cardi B, SZA, Kendrick Lamar etc to the Best International Act Award at yesterday's 2017 MOBO Awards.
Goodluck Jonathan and Senator Ben Bruce have also congratulated the starboy.
Upon notification, he also congratulated Davido.
Tweets below.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by newsynews: 4:27pm
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by LifestyleTonite: 4:44pm
When Wizkid wins, top politicians praise him while Davido gets praised by trolls. I think Davido should tell his Daddy to pay one of these politicians to tweet in support of him.
Davido's Daddy: Buhari, if I give you Taarty Billion for your 2019 campaign, will you tweet in support of Davido?
Buhari: sorry, I can't. He's not an herdsman
178 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by newsynews: 4:56pm
more tweets
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by 9jatatafo(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by Handsomebeing(m): 5:12pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by se0un(m): 5:12pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by temi4fash(m): 5:12pm
Nigerians and Complain
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by Theflash98: 5:12pm
success good o
see atiku dey call wizkid his friend
i am wizkid fan but all these wururu method wont make me vote for them
24 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by IMASTEX: 5:12pm
Congrats.
To the Politicians, they would contribute nothing to your career. Yet quick to associate with you when your hard work, hustle and self development pay off.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by cutefergiee(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by chaelmic(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by Bari22(m): 5:13pm
Trying hard to get attention
5 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by Perspectives(m): 5:13pm
Cynical people everywhere
Somebody cannot wish wizkid congratulations again without having hidden agenda.
6 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by abels(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by Tundemore15: 5:13pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by ElDaIllest(m): 5:13pm
Me, me number one inna me city
Me steady repping, representing for me city, yo
African-born, me rep my ting, yo
10 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by Hardewarlee(m): 5:13pm
Waiting for All Promised Cancel to Wish him
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by columbus007(m): 5:13pm
The wizboy is working hard.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by NigerDeltan(m): 5:13pm
Very presidential
Atikulate 2019
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by aminu790(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by HarmonyDee(f): 5:14pm
Even Atiku toooooo Copycat, next will be Mr. President
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:14pm
Congrats to Wizkid.
God bless Nigeria.
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by desreek9(f): 5:14pm
nice one, congrats wizkid
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by mayweather145: 5:14pm
All this politicians sef, this one that they are congratulating everybody hope all is well.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by hubbitman: 5:14pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by LegitBoy(m): 5:14pm
Handsomebeing:Mr. Man you are a scam
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by specimenG(m): 5:15pm
Atiku wan use wizkid take enter we the youths! he can't scam us!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by chuksanambra: 5:15pm
Atiku Abubakar
We Igbos are solidly behind you.
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Wizkid On His MOBO 2017 Awards Win by sonnie10: 5:15pm
Atiku but why? Why is your other comment on Davido's award just a footnote?
2 Likes
