Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has joined the list of notable Nigerian Politicians congratulating Wizkid for beating the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Cardi B, SZA, Kendrick Lamar etc to the Best International Act Award at yesterday's 2017 MOBO Awards.Goodluck Jonathan and Senator Ben Bruce have also congratulated the starboy.Upon notification, he also congratulated Davido.Tweets below.





Davido's Daddy: Buhari, if I give you Taarty Billion for your 2019 campaign, will you tweet in support of Davido?





Buhari: sorry, I can't. He's not an herdsman When Wizkid wins, top politicians praise him while Davido gets praised by trolls. I think Davido should tell his Daddy to pay one of these politicians to tweet in support of him.: Buhari, if I give you Taarty Billion for your 2019 campaign, will you tweet in support of Davido?sorry, I can't. He's not an herdsman 178 Likes 15 Shares