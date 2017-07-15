₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 08:44 AM
Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 9:57pm On Jul 14
By readers' nominations and Moderator's Judgement, these are the top 10 stories of the week.
The Nomination was to be in this order:
Name, Link and Summary.
As said in the nomination thread, Nominations with summary and link would be taken seriously than the rest.
Enjoy and encourage these great writers.
The top story would be made sticky for a week( from Monday)
Week1: Bukky Alakara by shewrites
Week2: ANIKE by Rachealfst
Week3: Countless By Blessedman
Week4: The Auction by Lleigh
|Re: Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 10:03pm On Jul 14
1.
Last week's No.4
The Auction by Lleigh
http://www.nairaland.com/3447082/auction
It is a story of revenge, deceit, murder, the supernatural and betrayal.
LINDA: The biggest runs girl in town, since runs began. She has done some evil things in the past and present in the name of RUNS. She uses strong juju to enslave her men. She has 4 men in her juju enabled clutches. Then she meets the ‘One’ Charles, who turns out to be anything but the ‘one’.
CHARLES: A hedge fund Director; with a house on Banana Island. Who wooed Linda before he turned against her and started torturing her. He knows everything about Linda, but why is he torturing her? Who is he? He has now left her.
LUCIEN: Sounds like Charles, acts like Charles, but does not look like Charles. He also knows everything about Linda. Who is he? He is about to Auction her.
The Auction: We are now at the Auction, who will Linda be sold to and what price will she go for?
PS.......Contains scenes some people might find disturbing.
|Re: Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 10:05pm On Jul 14
2
This story was number 5 upper week, no.6 last week
Love Hiccups By Kimberlywest.
http://www.nairaland.com/3831055/love-hiccups
A story about three friends: Nate, Ken and K.C, three rich, cute and chronic playboys.
Despite his father and his stepmother's hatred towards him, Ken eventually fell in love and marries a pretty lady called Victoria, whom he completely adores but as the saying goes ''once a player, always a player''
Will he be able to stay faithful to his wife?
What made his own father hate him?
Nate and K.C didn't believe in the word 'love' nor 'marriage' due to the ugly situations they had both been in, in the past,
Just to avoid nosy family members and friends,who wouldn't let them be with the issue of love and marriage, Nate had to lie about being gay and K.C had to lie about having Chlamydia a Sexually Transmitted Disease, which he claimed, rendered him impotent.
How far will these two go?
Will they ever fall in love?
What have they been through that made them believe that love doesn't exist?
And if and when they eventually fall in love would they be able to cope or withstand all the troubles, Hiccups and problems that comes with being in love?
Read the story and find out.
|Re: Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 10:07pm On Jul 14
3.
Last week's no.2
Delayed Diagnosis by souloho19
http://www.nairaland.com/3571801/delayed-diagnosis
A moment of greed turned his life upside down. He was just your average banker, trying to come to terms with the fact that his fiance left him after eight years. Now he has something deadly in his possession. A piece of paper containing something dangerous, something he doesn't understand.
Now he finds his world of deposit slips and cheque books turned upside down, now its guns and bullets and assassins.
Something terrible has been going on, women- widows are being trafficked out of the country under the guise of a N.G.O
Its up to Rex to put an end to it, redeem his conscience and avenge the death of his fiance and just maybe get a second shot at love.
But there's every possibility that a gun shot is
coming for him.
Find out how this plays out..
#Delayed diagnosis
*complete
|Re: Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 10:10pm On Jul 14
4.
Last week's no.7
Entangled by shalomdee
http://www.nairaland.com/3809667/entangled
This is a story of a young girl Jane who made a mistake while she was young and who retraced her step and wanted to make her dream come true. The future looks promising but then one can't be so sure
|Re: Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 10:11pm On Jul 14
5.
Last week's no.5
United in Betrayal by PamelB
http://www.nairaland.com/3687646/united-betrayal#54669768
This is a story of a family, Micheal who obviously isn't patient and thoughtful almost tore his family apart and just when he thought he has gotten his family back, something else sea to be happening, it looks like someone else wants his home broken. Find out who and why? I'm sure you won't want to miss this story.
|Re: Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 10:13pm On Jul 14
6. Last week's no.8
Hidden Diamonds By Evajael
http://www.nairaland.com/3769912/hidden-diamonds
A story about two adorable twins; Jason and Jamille, who lived happily with their parent; Brian and Kimberly until one faithful evening.
Things turned sour on their prom night when they lost their mum to Asthma and Brian their father blames Jamille for the death of her mother.
Read to find out why!
Brian develops a strong feeling of hatred towards his daughter for making him loose his wife and his sister, Liz had to take Jamille to live with her in Uyo.
Jamille soon moved on and sooner than expected she found love and her life changed for good again.
But the question is, will it last? Is it for real?
Her dad also got a second chance from love, but is it really with the right person or with a lady on a misson?
Everything is there, read the story to find out.
|Re: Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 10:15pm On Jul 14
7.
DECEIT by surestG
www.nairaland.com/3802084/deceit-short-story-amponsem-akosua
A young lady who was being pressurized to get married finally found her heartthrob. Unfortunately, he was not somebody who was worthy of her love. He was not the kind of person she thought he was. She found out a bit late but it's better late than never.
|Re: Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 10:19pm On Jul 14
8.
lot of her fans have nominated her. But none of them drop a summary.
Tradition by Chumzypinky http://www.nairaland.com/3667472/tradition-stor
|Re: Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 10:20pm On Jul 14
9.
Last week's No. 1
Countless by TheBlessedMan
http://www.nairaland.com/3696077/countless-story-sex-betrayal-vengeance
This is a story of a guy, Darous, whose lust for the opposite sex keeps getting him in trouble but he kept finding one way or the other to escape because he is a genius. But is Darous really going to escape or he would meet his doom one day? Read this interesting rib cracking story to find out
|Re: Top 10 Nairaland Stories To Enjoy Over The Weekend by Divepen1(m): 10:22pm On Jul 14
10.
Title: The Last-Gang Standing (crime)
Producer: meneski
Starring: apollux, solohu19, stephenGee12, evajael, mhizgap, biafrabushboy,chipapii, oyinprince, leigh01, rachaelfst, theblessedman, jimkardashian, bibi234, pamelB and many more NL writers untold.
http://www.nairaland.com/3854102/last-gang-standing-crime/11#58062157
About: the first ever write along of its kind. The story is about guns, blood, love, betrayal, drugs, fight for power, survival of the fittest, maintaining order, family life and many more.
Williams a No.1 assasin is hired by the alliance of five Dons to take down a common enemy. But he his betrayed by the people who hired him. With his ego all botched up from the betrayal. The assassin sets out to take out his contract, his client and anyone who stands in his way.
Five dons fight for power but must unite to take down three common enemies(williams the assassin they betrayed, Isaac Nystrom the target who somehow resurrects from a headshot by a .50 caliber bullet[yeah u guessed right a armour piercing bullet] and the C.I.A baby agency S.A.T.A.N) before they can resume the battle for turfs.
An enraged upcoming Don of hardware that has control of gun flow anywhere in the world. Now he must take down the five dons, the assassin and S.A.T.A.N.
S.A.T.A.N an agency set out to stop the oncoming fued and probably nab out all the criminals from their book.
Which group would suceed, which group will unite to take down a common enemy.
Watch out in this breatgtaking write along first if its kind ever on nairaland.
1 Like
