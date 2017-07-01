₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by Angelanest: 4:18am
The government of the Canada has intensified her efforts in the contest for the membership of the Security Council in the United Nations by urging the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, to rally Nigeria and other African countries to support the country in her bid for the influential UN seat with a promise to continue treating Africans as valued stakeholders and friends of Canada.
Canada's minister of immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Hon. Ahmed Hussein representing the Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Justin Pierre Trudeau made this request while receiving Ooni Ogunwusi in Ottawa on Thursday, saying that the African great monarch has the goodwill to play such a role.
Canada will be contesting for a position in Security Council of the UN very soon and we would need to secure the votes of countries of the world especially Africa because we have always treated the Africans as our brothers and that is why our immigration policies have always been friendly to Africa".
The Somalian born Canadian Minister also told the Ooni and his entourage that Canada has already earmarked a sum of $119.250milion to support three African countries, Nigeria, Sudan and Somalia with a view to being a brother's keeper.
Earlier while introducing the visiting African foremost monarch to the Minister, the Nigeria's Acting High Commissioner in Canada, Mr Oluremi Oliyide described Ooni Ogunwusi as the new face of the African peace, unity and progress who has dedicated his throne to the African youth, saying the monarch was in Canada not only to participate in ongoing 150 independence celebration but also to meet with the Nigerians in Canada sensitizing them on the need to uphold the African cultural and traditional values and be good ambassadors in Canada.
It will be recalled that the monarch had on Tuesday morning arrived Toronto in Canada accompanied by his wife and Yeyeluwa of the source, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi, the Alie of Ilie, Oba Oladapo Olagunsoye, the Onigbaye of Igbaye, Oba Joseph Moronfoye and the Oloba of Oba-Ile, Oba Dr Oyeyemi Asamu Oyegbade.
Ooni Ogunwusi was presented with a flag of the Republic of Canada and decorated with Crest of the country's 150th Independence Anniversary by the excited minister on behalf of the Prime Minister.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/un-security-seat-canada-rallies-ooni-ife-nigerian-support-spends-120m-photos.html
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by Angelanest: 4:20am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by pussyeater: 4:29am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by sarrki(m): 4:30am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by madridguy(m): 4:51am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by TRADELYN: 4:56am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by dayleke(m): 4:56am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by Nutase(f): 4:57am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by BroZuma: 4:57am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by Odunharry(m): 5:00am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by popyea(m): 5:01am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by Evaberry(f): 5:02am
very misleading title
very misleading title
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by lokotamak: 5:02am
Arole odua....kabiesi ooooo
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by morbeta(m): 5:03am
Oba of Lagos wouldn't like this news
Oba of Lagos wouldn't like this news
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by Lincoln275(m): 5:04am
|Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by VcStunner(m): 5:05am
Foremost... lol
Boy is barely 2yrs on the seat and he's already too relevant to be ignored.. well the blaady Canadian has small sense, he knows PMB is incapacitated and PYB (yoruba) is in charge and Oba has a direct link and just maybe Nigeria will help muzzle other African countries and boom! Canada gets it. Then, what remains of my family moves to Toronto and then everybody wins. Well played everybody
|Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by luckyogor: 5:05am
Eyah,dem actually think say dis guy get influence for nigeria and even africa self,chaiiiii,hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahwha.
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by sheguy(m): 5:05am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by DickDastardly2(m): 5:09am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by EntMirror: 5:09am
|Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by Liability(m): 5:11am
See wura mouth,,,,,chaiiiii this woman go sabi suck preeeek ooooo
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by dimeji877(m): 5:11am
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by Freiden(m): 5:13am
Mods no dey sleep??
|Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by salford1: 5:14am
Does that mean the Ooni would be going to the next AU meeting to rally support for Canada?
I guess the Canadian Minister of Immigration thought Ooni is the "King of Nigeria" just like Queen Elizabeth is the Queen of England.
|Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by PissedOffWeed(m): 5:17am
this King can only influence his preek and helm of wives!!!
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by Destined2win: 5:17am
You are FTC because everybody was sleeping.
pussyeater:You are FTC because everybody was sleeping.
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by teemanbastos(m): 5:18am
|Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by salford1: 5:19am
Liability:Na wa for u...where are your manners boy?
How dare you talk about the wife of a god like that. Do you not know that the Ooni is Oduduwa in human form.
|Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by martineverest(m): 5:29am
Click baity title.......
Just look at what Ooni had reduced himself to... Smh
|Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by gbadexy(m): 5:31am
Packaging matters. The ooni with his effizy and sango hype man and his abobaku entourage gives him the appearance of a king of Africa. just like the king in coming to America.
The sultan of sokoto would have had more influence in nigeria and neighboring countries to rally support for Canada.
Re: UN Security Seat; Canada Rallies Ooni Of Ife For Support, Spends $120m. Photos by gseun53: 5:32am
