



Canada's minister of immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Hon. Ahmed Hussein representing the Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Justin Pierre Trudeau made this request while receiving Ooni Ogunwusi in Ottawa on Thursday, saying that the African great monarch has the goodwill to play such a role.



Canada will be contesting for a position in Security Council of the UN very soon and we would need to secure the votes of countries of the world especially Africa because we have always treated the Africans as our brothers and that is why our immigration policies have always been friendly to Africa".



The Somalian born Canadian Minister also told the Ooni and his entourage that Canada has already earmarked a sum of $119.250milion to support three African countries, Nigeria, Sudan and Somalia with a view to being a brother's keeper.



Earlier while introducing the visiting African foremost monarch to the Minister, the Nigeria's Acting High Commissioner in Canada, Mr Oluremi Oliyide described Ooni Ogunwusi as the new face of the African peace, unity and progress who has dedicated his throne to the African youth, saying the monarch was in Canada not only to participate in ongoing 150 independence celebration but also to meet with the Nigerians in Canada sensitizing them on the need to uphold the African cultural and traditional values and be good ambassadors in Canada.



It will be recalled that the monarch had on Tuesday morning arrived Toronto in Canada accompanied by his wife and Yeyeluwa of the source, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi, the Alie of Ilie, Oba Oladapo Olagunsoye, the Onigbaye of Igbaye, Oba Joseph Moronfoye and the Oloba of Oba-Ile, Oba Dr Oyeyemi Asamu Oyegbade.



Ooni Ogunwusi was presented with a flag of the Republic of Canada and decorated with Crest of the country's 150th Independence Anniversary by the excited minister on behalf of the Prime Minister.



