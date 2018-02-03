₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by Islie: 4:51am
TUNDE THOMAS and CLEMENT ADEYI
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by psalmson001: 5:00am
Brb
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by thesicilian: 5:03am
Sensational headline.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by usba: 5:04am
The greater shock is that they gathered to port Harcourt at the behest of a cultist and mass murderer. It is a shame that all the royal father who went there didn't seem to care how terrible their host actually is.
11 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:04am
There is no need for rivalry
Oluwo is a king in Yoruba land
Ooni is the custodian of Yoruba culture
Ooni is supreme oba
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by SenorFax(m): 5:08am
If he no get plan, why block him in the first place
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by hungryboy(m): 5:11am
usba:somebody who supports Buhari, telling us how terrible Wike is, the irony eh!!!
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by Omofunaab2: 5:13am
Misleading headline
7 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by sisisioge: 5:30am
Oniranu, change your heading! Royalties don't have rumbles! Onibaje omo!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by Alejoas(f): 5:44am
The fact that we dont have written or document history as a race brings about this avoidable ego clash!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by orisa37: 5:52am
royal-rumble-ooni-oluwo-clash-at-traditional-rulers-council-meeting.
Oluwo was playing to the gallery. Olafare was the last man standing. 3 hearty cheers to Ooni for ignoring Oluwo's bluff.
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by nairavsdollars(f): 6:05am
Most useless report i ever read
2 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by DKJaleel: 6:08am
I thought I was gon read how the Oluwo took Ooni to suplex city or how Ooni gave Oluwo an Attitude adjustment..
Mtchew, rebbish
5 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by oz4real83(m): 6:11am
Nigeria is the only country in the world where the number of kings is more than the number of kingdoms. These ''kings'' are great leakages to our collective resources,live exorbitant lives and weild authorities which lead to chaotic situations. We need restructuring not only in the political institution but the traditional institution should be included. Traditional rulers in Nigeria should not be more than 3 which are Oba of Benin,sultan of sokoto and ooni of ife.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by Blackfyre: 6:17am
sisisioge:
So what do they have l, tumbles?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by omogidi234(m): 6:18am
sarrki:
I agree with you, also they have been friends since childhood. Oluwo was at Ooni's coronation so also Ooni was at Oluwo's.
2 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by anibirelawal(m): 6:28am
MISLEADING TOPIC.
Nawa for all dis bloggers o!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by Alexgeneration(m): 7:04am
sarrki:The Alafin of Oyo is the custodian of yoruba culture.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by ghuzy01: 7:39am
The oluwo of a guy is just in need of attention....simple.i dont even know why they invite him to such a high profile programme. He always wants to meet ministers and take pictures. He should take several seets abeg
3 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by usba: 7:59am
hungryboy:
Get food soon...
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by SicilianMafia: 9:43am
Two useless kings fighting over amala hahahaha
6 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by 9jayes: 10:30am
SicilianMafia:
11 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by SicilianMafia: 10:31am
This is what you get when you buy thrones !!
When a throne is not inherited how this small boys called ooni , oluwo etc for south west go respect am
4 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by superior1: 10:31am
Sensationalism, poor journalism
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by yeyerolling: 10:31am
Scrap these monarchs abeg. Just dey waste state funds
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by xreal: 10:31am
You mean that
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by NaoSlay: 10:32am
The fight was purely scripted..
They were just trying to be relevant.
Reymeistero is back to WWE royal rumble.
WWE was loosing their fan base due to poor scripts so they had to bring a fan favourite back.
The script writer who brought the idea of bringing reymeistero back deserve an award.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by gbaskiboy(m): 10:33am
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by SicilianMafia: 10:34am
9jayes:
Receive sense or buy one like your kings bought their thrones
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by BruncleZuma: 10:35am
Is this news?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by Ihatepork: 10:35am
SicilianMafia:
When will hoe.ba of Benin 's wife come back from Italy?
Asking for a friend
|Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers’ Council Meeting by HeyCorleone(m): 10:35am
Trash.
Should Inter-tribal Marriages Be Encouraged? / Osun, Ekiti Highest In Female Genital Mutilation In Nigeria - Experts Lament / A Brief History Of The Igarra People..my People
