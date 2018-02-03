₦airaland Forum

Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by Islie: 4:51am
TUNDE THOMAS and CLEMENT ADEYI


The traditional rulers summit which took place in Port-Harcourt last Tuesday was almost marred by an unpleasant confrontation between the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurasheed Adewale Akanbi ,and the Chief Securiy Officer (CSO) to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

The tense situation could have snowballed into a bigger crisis but for reason that eventually prevailed.

The incident occurred at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the Ooni of Ife ,Oba Ogunwusi had just finished giving a vote of thanks, and was on his way back to his seat when his CSO, Mr. Emmanuel Olawale Kolawole, who led other security aides of the monarch allegedly had a brush with the Oluwo, who appeared to be blocking the Ooni from accessing his seat.

The Oluwo, it was learnt, was by then discussing with the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdurahman Dambazzau, who shared the high table with the Ooni and the Rivers State gover, Nyesome Wike.

A source in the Oluwo’s court who witnessed the incident alleged that the CSO out of overzealousness, threatened to push the monarch if he did not give way for Ooni to pass.

He was said to have ignored Oba Akanbi’s entreaties to “take it easy” and pushed him out of the way.

A visibly embarrassed Oluwo, who is the Deputy Chairman of the Osun State Traditional Rulers Council had to step aside to pave way for Ooni to get to his seat, the source said.

But the media aide to the Ooni, Comrade Moses Olafare, denied that such scenario ever happened in Port Harcourt.

Olafare lamented that the report was not only shocking and a big surprise but also misleading, adding that there was no iota of truth in it.

Some of the guests at the event, and other eye witnesses accounts reported observing Ooni expressing satisfaction with the conduct of his CSO.

Some dignitaries at the event were however taken aback on what they considered as desecration of the crown wondering loudly how Ooni’s CSO could have the effrontery to push a first class paramount ruler of Oluwo’s status.

The security detail concerned, Kolawole, also denied pushing the Oluwo or manhandling him, although he admitted in a telephone interview that the had an encounter with the monarch in the course of discharging his legitimate duty.

He said he could not have disrespected a revered Oba as a true Yoruba son, but maintained that he had a duty to secure his principal.

According to him, when the Ooni finished his speech and was returning to his seat beside the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen Abdurahman Dambazzau and the Rivers state governor ,as well as some Emirs ,he quickly moved to receive and sit behind him.

“I didn’t expect the Oluwo to stand there because his seat was not there. So, I only excused and asked him to move away from there. I didn’t push him as alleged’’.

Emmanuel who reiterated that he was only doing his job added; ’’I’m the Ooni’s CSO, and all the other CSOs sat behind their principals.

He also denied that he acted on the instruction or the approval of Ooni Adeyeye, saying that he was not aware of any cold war between the two royal fathers. “Eyan wa ni won now, meaning: He (Oluwo) is our own now. How could I have done that?”
Olafare in a reaction added that there were over 100 journalists and 30 camera men at the event, arguing that if such a thing happened, it would have been reported since last when the event was held.

He wondered why the report was being pushed in the media “to cause confusion.”

He said there has been no running battle between the Ooni and Oluwo, adding that when the Ooni arrived the venue of the occasion, Oluwo was the first among the set of prominent traditional rulers and guests that he (the Ooni) greeted.

He, however, argued that what the Oluwo had misunderstood as a molestation by the Ooni’s CSO was a mere protocol assignment that he (the CSO) had the mandate to perform for his principal.

Olafare said that the CSO politely asked the Oluwo to excuse the Ooni to be able to access his seat.

He said that in fairness to him, the Oluwo obliged immediately and the Ooni was able to access his seat.

“Going to the high table to introduce himself to Dambazzau on the high table while the programme was still on and blocking the Ooni from accessing his seat after delivering his speech and blocking the views of other guests was a breach of protocol on the part of the Oluwo.

In any case, when his CSO politely asked him to excuse the Ooni to get to his seat, he obliged in fairness to him and there was no problem. So, it is surprising that Oluwo is now trying to make a case out of this,” Olafare said.


http://sunnewsonline.com/royal-rumble-ooni-oluwo-clash-at-traditional-rulers-council-meeting/

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by psalmson001: 5:00am
Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by thesicilian: 5:03am
Sensational headline.

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by usba: 5:04am
The greater shock is that they gathered to port Harcourt at the behest of a cultist and mass murderer. It is a shame that all the royal father who went there didn't seem to care how terrible their host actually is.

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:04am
There is no need for rivalry

Oluwo is a king in Yoruba land

Ooni is the custodian of Yoruba culture

Ooni is supreme oba

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by SenorFax(m): 5:08am
If he no get plan, why block him in the first place

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by hungryboy(m): 5:11am
usba:
The greater shock I that they gathered to port Harcourt at the behest of a cultist and mass murderer. It is a shame that all the royal father who went there didn't seem to care how terrible their host actually is.
somebody who supports Buhari, telling us how terrible Wike is, the irony eh!!!

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by Omofunaab2: 5:13am
Misleading headline

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by sisisioge: 5:30am
Oniranu, change your heading! Royalties don't have rumbles! Onibaje omo!

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by Alejoas(f): 5:44am
The fact that we dont have written or document history as a race brings about this avoidable ego clash!
Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by orisa37: 5:52am
royal-rumble-ooni-oluwo-clash-at-traditional-rulers-council-meeting.
Oluwo was playing to the gallery. Olafare was the last man standing. 3 hearty cheers to Ooni for ignoring Oluwo's bluff.

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by nairavsdollars(f): 6:05am
Most useless report i ever read

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by DKJaleel: 6:08am
I thought I was gon read how the Oluwo took Ooni to suplex city or how Ooni gave Oluwo an Attitude adjustment..

Mtchew, rebbish

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by oz4real83(m): 6:11am
Nigeria is the only country in the world where the number of kings is more than the number of kingdoms. These ''kings'' are great leakages to our collective resources,live exorbitant lives and weild authorities which lead to chaotic situations. We need restructuring not only in the political institution but the traditional institution should be included. Traditional rulers in Nigeria should not be more than 3 which are Oba of Benin,sultan of sokoto and ooni of ife.

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by Blackfyre: 6:17am
sisisioge:
Oniranu, change your heading! Royalties don't have rumbles! Onibaje omo!

So what do they have l, tumbles? grin
Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by omogidi234(m): 6:18am
sarrki:
There is no need for rivalry

Oluwo is a king in Yoruba land

Ooni is the custodian of Yoruba culture

Ooni is supreme oba


I agree with you, also they have been friends since childhood. Oluwo was at Ooni's coronation so also Ooni was at Oluwo's.

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by anibirelawal(m): 6:28am
MISLEADING TOPIC.
Nawa for all dis bloggers o!
Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by Alexgeneration(m): 7:04am
sarrki:
There is no need for rivalry
Oluwo is a king in Yoruba land
Ooni is the custodian of Yoruba culture
Ooni is supreme oba
The Alafin of Oyo is the custodian of yoruba culture.

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by ghuzy01: 7:39am
The oluwo of a guy is just in need of attention....simple.i dont even know why they invite him to such a high profile programme. He always wants to meet ministers and take pictures. He should take several seets abeg

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by usba: 7:59am
hungryboy:
somebody who supports Buhari, telling us how terrible Wike is, the irony eh!!!


Get food soon...

Two useless kings fighting over amala hahahaha grin


Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by 9jayes: 10:30am
SicilianMafia:
Two useless kings fighting over amala hahahaha grin

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by SicilianMafia: 10:31am
This is what you get when you buy thrones !!

When a throne is not inherited how this small boys called ooni , oluwo etc for south west go respect am grin grin


Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by superior1: 10:31am
Sensationalism, poor journalism
Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by yeyerolling: 10:31am
Scrap these monarchs abeg. Just dey waste state funds

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by xreal: 10:31am
You mean that yahoo-yahoo king of Iwo?

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by NaoSlay: 10:32am

The fight was purely scripted..

They were just trying to be relevant.

Reymeistero is back to WWE royal rumble.

WWE was loosing their fan base due to poor scripts so they had to bring a fan favourite back.

The script writer who brought the idea of bringing reymeistero back deserve an award.


Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by gbaskiboy(m): 10:33am
Yeye dey smell
Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by SicilianMafia: 10:34am
9jayes:
....





Receive sense or buy one like your kings bought their thrones



cheesy

Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by BruncleZuma: 10:35am
Is this news?
Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by Ihatepork: 10:35am
SicilianMafia:
Two useless kings fighting over amala hahahaha grin

When will hoe.ba of Benin 's wife come back from Italy?

Asking for a friend
Re: Ooni Of Ife And Oluwo Of Iwo Clash At Traditional Rulers' Council Meeting by HeyCorleone(m): 10:35am
Trash.

