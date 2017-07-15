Beautiful cars.



The most iconic in political circles was the S Class called the Shagari type. That car was a beauty to behold in the 1980's.



There was also the Benz 200 and 230 of the early 80's. Mercedes Benz were one of the earliest adaptors of power steering. They were so few in the 80's



Then you had the baby Benz and the Vboot. And the S 600 which they called the Beast.



Let's give a thumbs up to Mercedes. Those cars are well made.