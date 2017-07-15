₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by autojosh: 10:06am
Tell us the one you like the most.
Which is your first choice?
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by autojosh: 10:07am
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by autojosh: 10:09am
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by autojosh: 10:09am
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by Nutase(f): 10:23am
1928 and1930 make sense the rest are Ug-Lee
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by ExpensiveG: 10:31am
Nice one....
we go buy em soon
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by 14teenK(m): 10:34am
If you want to purchase that 1930's own now they will be telling you $20mill because it's vintage. ....yeye people
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by guy2two: 11:30am
S-class makes me pee whenever I come across it especially the models from 2014
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by Zoharariel(m): 1:21pm
The most beautiful of all these models is the 1998-2005 S-class (W220)
Here in Ijebu, we call it “The Mask of Zoro”
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by grandstar(m): 1:48pm
Beautiful cars.
The most iconic in political circles was the S Class called the Shagari type. That car was a beauty to behold in the 1980's.
There was also the Benz 200 and 230 of the early 80's. Mercedes Benz were one of the earliest adaptors of power steering. They were so few in the 80's
Then you had the baby Benz and the Vboot. And the S 600 which they called the Beast.
Let's give a thumbs up to Mercedes. Those cars are well made.
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 1:49pm
1937 to 1942
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by joepentwo(m): 1:49pm
2017
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by itiswellandwell: 1:49pm
Nice one
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by Badgers14: 1:49pm
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by eminikansoso(m): 1:49pm
1928 and 1930 metamorphose to G Wagon
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by blessedweapon(m): 1:50pm
Nutase:
#seconded
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by Horlawoomey(m): 1:50pm
1979 -- 1991
that one no dey die
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by cosmic22(m): 1:51pm
over hyped Mercedes.......... my Bentley or Jaguar any day anytime
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:52pm
Ok
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by deepwater(f): 1:53pm
If we ain't talking maybach, we ain't talking about cars yet
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 1:54pm
Leggedis benz me get ooo
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 1:54pm
14teenK:I tell ya
It's more expensive than all the lastest models
Make them just give me one of it
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by sgtponzihater1: 1:54pm
Thanks. How good are the 1998-2005 S Class
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 1:55pm
cosmic22:Benz is more classic than Jaguar jooor
Bentley yes
But Jaguar
Hell NO
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 1:55pm
itiswellandwell:
Badgers14:
eminikansoso:
lonelydora:
deepwater:oya see them, dem don come again.
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by Samusu(m): 1:56pm
Shagari Style.
Indomie generation may possibly not know about it
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by Tanbvam: 1:57pm
Ok
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 1:57pm
A guy brought Benz 190 for a sum of 50K USD
I need to keep our Benz 180 well cos person go fit well am 100K USD
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by gwmlogistic: 1:59pm
Ok. I didn't know 280(91model) was s class too.
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by GT84(m): 2:00pm
|Re: The Evolution Of Mercedes Benz S-class Flagship (photos) by BendDownSelect: 2:04pm
V
