Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday

Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday

Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Gistruler: 10:38am
Wife of the Acting President of Nigeria, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo clocked 50 today and here is a Birthday wish from the Wife of the President; Mrs Aisha Buhari!

She posted the Photo below and captioned; "Happy Birthday to my dear sister Dolly. Wishing you many more years in happiness and good health."

We also wish Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo a Happy Birthday �

Source: http://gistruler.blogspot.com/2017/07/aisha-buhari-celebrate-mrs-dolapo.html

3 Likes

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by madridguy(m): 10:39am
Happy Birthday to my dear sister Dolly.

Nice one Hajia. Sai Baba will return soon.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by StakerLives(m): 10:42am
cool
Good one from mrs Aisha



hbd doyin



God bless buhari

1 Like

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by ExpensiveG: 10:42am
On her 50s shocked


All dis Old Old people go just dey rule us



Issoryt cheesy



Happy birthday Ma

1 Like

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:43am
Where is buhari?

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by ExpensiveG: 10:44am
madridguy:
Happy Birthday to my dear sister Dolly.

Nice one Hajia. Sai Baba will return soon.

I laugh in BIAFRA...... hahahahabubuhahaha


who be your Sister DOLLY


wen be SOON

keep dreaming grin

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Okoroawusa: 10:46am
Happy bday!
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Okoroawusa: 10:47am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Where is buhari?
u go just kpeme oneday o!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by MediumStout(m): 11:09am
sad
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by paulchineduN(m): 1:50pm
Who is the presidency and where is the President?
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by joepentwo(m): 1:50pm
beautiful mama cool
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by googlepikins: 1:50pm
Aisha is an olosho, hope she won't poison the cake.
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by baum1: 1:51pm
ExpensiveG:
On her 50s shocked


All dis Old Old people go just dey rule us



Issoryt cheesy



Happy birthday Ma


Some of you guys are really so young. Is 50 old? Go to the gym and challenge the first 50 years old man you see to a 100 press ups in 3 minutes and see who will almost faint. 50 is mid age, not old

3 Likes

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Narldon(f): 1:51pm
AISHA: Happy Birthday Dola


DOLAPO: Thanks, but wheriz BuuBuu??


AISHA: He haff married Oyinbo Woman cry sad

1 Share

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by nictech: 1:52pm
O di nma
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by kingPhidel(m): 1:52pm
K
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by clems88(m): 1:52pm
angry

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by sukkot: 1:53pm
wink
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by alignacademy(m): 1:54pm
Gistruler:

Wife of the Acting President of Nigeria, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo clocked 50 today and here is a Birthday wish from the Wife of the President; Mrs Aisha Buhari!

Awwww!

What sweet loving sisters...
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Hashimyussufamao(m): 1:54pm
SHE NAILED IT LIKE THOSE CELEB #dolly!

1 Like

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by durentchigozie(m): 1:58pm
Bitch. Where is jour husband
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by TheAngry1: 1:59pm
ExpensiveG:


I laugh in BIAFRA...... hahahahabubuhahaha


who be your Sister DOLLY


wen be SOON

keep dreaming grin



You are just a waste of sperms

1 Like

Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Dannyon1(m): 2:00pm
Wow. She's 10 years younger than the Acting President.
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by ExpensiveG: 2:05pm
TheAngry1:



You are just a waste of sperms


Ode

Na you I quote



why e come dey pain you.



If I be waste of sperm, you be EXPIRED MAGGOT... all dis foolish zoologians
gringrin
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by emynike2001(m): 2:12pm
The first cloned animal IS called what??








Anyway,







HAPPY birthday madam, LLNP, Age grace fully.
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Chukwuato3: 2:16pm
OK wat shld we do now?
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by emmasege: 2:21pm
Wife of ex-president celebrating the incumbent.
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:30pm
All the best wishes to you on your birthday ma'am.
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by YoungDaNaval(m): 2:33pm
Aisha wife of president? how?
Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by IYANGBALI: 2:46pm
From the look of a woman's mouth one can easily know how wide her thing go be. This one go dey perfect,neat,fresh and intact

(0) (Reply)

