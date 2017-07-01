₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Gistruler: 10:38am
Wife of the Acting President of Nigeria, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo clocked 50 today and here is a Birthday wish from the Wife of the President; Mrs Aisha Buhari!
She posted the Photo below and captioned; "Happy Birthday to my dear sister Dolly. Wishing you many more years in happiness and good health."
We also wish Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo a Happy Birthday �
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by madridguy(m): 10:39am
Happy Birthday to my dear sister Dolly.
Nice one Hajia. Sai Baba will return soon.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by StakerLives(m): 10:42am
Good one from mrs Aisha
hbd doyin
God bless buhari
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by ExpensiveG: 10:42am
On her 50s
All dis Old Old people go just dey rule us
Issoryt
Happy birthday Ma
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:43am
Where is buhari?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by ExpensiveG: 10:44am
madridguy:
I laugh in BIAFRA...... hahahahabubuhahaha
who be your Sister DOLLY
wen be SOON
keep dreaming
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Okoroawusa: 10:46am
Happy bday!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Okoroawusa: 10:47am
CROWNWEALTH019:u go just kpeme oneday o!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by MediumStout(m): 11:09am
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by paulchineduN(m): 1:50pm
Who is the presidency and where is the President?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by joepentwo(m): 1:50pm
beautiful mama
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by googlepikins: 1:50pm
Aisha is an olosho, hope she won't poison the cake.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by baum1: 1:51pm
ExpensiveG:
Some of you guys are really so young. Is 50 old? Go to the gym and challenge the first 50 years old man you see to a 100 press ups in 3 minutes and see who will almost faint. 50 is mid age, not old
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Narldon(f): 1:51pm
AISHA: Happy Birthday Dola
DOLAPO: Thanks, but wheriz BuuBuu??
AISHA: He haff married Oyinbo Woman
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by nictech: 1:52pm
O di nma
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by kingPhidel(m): 1:52pm
K
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by clems88(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by sukkot: 1:53pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by alignacademy(m): 1:54pm
Gistruler:
Awwww!
What sweet loving sisters...
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Hashimyussufamao(m): 1:54pm
SHE NAILED IT LIKE THOSE CELEB #dolly!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by durentchigozie(m): 1:58pm
Bitch. Where is jour husband
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by TheAngry1: 1:59pm
ExpensiveG:
You are just a waste of sperms
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Dannyon1(m): 2:00pm
Wow. She's 10 years younger than the Acting President.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by ExpensiveG: 2:05pm
TheAngry1:
Ode
Na you I quote
why e come dey pain you.
If I be waste of sperm, you be EXPIRED MAGGOT... all dis foolish zoologians
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by emynike2001(m): 2:12pm
The first cloned animal IS called what??
Anyway,
HAPPY birthday madam, LLNP, Age grace fully.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Chukwuato3: 2:16pm
OK wat shld we do now?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by emmasege: 2:21pm
Wife of ex-president celebrating the incumbent.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:30pm
All the best wishes to you on your birthday ma'am.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by YoungDaNaval(m): 2:33pm
Aisha wife of president? how?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday by IYANGBALI: 2:46pm
From the look of a woman's mouth one can easily know how wide her thing go be. This one go dey perfect,neat,fresh and intact
