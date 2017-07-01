Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 50th Birthday (5903 Views)

She posted the Photo below and captioned; "Happy Birthday to my dear sister Dolly. Wishing you many more years in happiness and good health."



We also wish Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo a Happy Birthday �



Nice one Hajia. Sai Baba will return soon. 11 Likes 1 Share



Good one from mrs Aisha







hbd doyin







On her 50s





All dis Old Old people go just dey rule us







Issoryt







Happy birthday Ma



1 Like

? Where is buhari

I laugh in BIAFRA...... hahahahabubuhahaha





who be your Sister DOLLY





wen be SOON



keep dreaming





Happy bday!

Where is buhari

Who is the presidency and where is the President?

beautiful mama

Aisha is an olosho, hope she won't poison the cake.

Some of you guys are really so young. Is 50 old? Go to the gym and challenge the first 50 years old man you see to a 100 press ups in 3 minutes and see who will almost faint. 50 is mid age, not old Some of you guys are really so young. Is 50 old? Go to the gym and challenge the first 50 years old man you see to a 100 press ups in 3 minutes and see who will almost faint. 50 is mid age, not old 3 Likes







DOLAPO: Thanks, but wheriz BuuBuu??





DOLAPO: Thanks, but wheriz BuuBuu??

AISHA: He haff married Oyinbo Woman

O di nma

K

Awwww!



What sweet loving sisters...

SHE NAILED IT LIKE THOSE CELEB #dolly! 1 Like

Bitch. Where is jour husband

You are just a waste of sperms You are just a waste of sperms 1 Like

Wow. She's 10 years younger than the Acting President.

Ode



Na you I quote







why e come dey pain you.







If I be waste of sperm, you be EXPIRED MAGGOT... all dis foolish zoologians





The first cloned animal IS called what??

















Anyway,















HAPPY birthday madam, LLNP, Age grace fully.

OK wat shld we do now?

Wife of ex-president celebrating the incumbent.

All the best wishes to you on your birthday ma'am.

Aisha wife of president? how?