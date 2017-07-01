₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by OAUPeeps: 12:47pm
By Farombi Oluwaseun
The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife was yesterday filled with positive emotions as the erstwhile Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Anthony Elujoba was granted bail by the Federal High Court, Osogbo on the basis of Self Recognizance.
Professor Elujoba, who is facing trial on alleged misappropriation of funds during is time as Acting Vice-Chancellor has been held in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the past ten days. Despite being reputable for restoring peace to the Obafemi Awolowo University Campus, there are claims that the Professor of Pharmacognosy might have broken the law.
Members of staff and student unions would however not subscribe to these beliefs as many claim that the allegations arise from a witch-hunt by some caucuses that have deterred the progress of the University over the past few years.
Upon Professor Elujoba's arrival to the University Campus, workers, Students and other members of the University Campus could not contain their emotions as they took to the streets to welcome the former acting Vice-Chancellor. However, although Professor Elujoba would not address the crowd for safety reasons, the current Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede appreciated the members of the University Campus present for their support for Professor Elujoba, he then went on to further encourage the workers to resume back to work, reiterating that he was going to uphold the peace that the former Vice-Chancellor had brought to Campus.
However, the case remains in court and many hope that the truth would ultimately be revealed. In the meantime, Professor Elujoba has been granted bail on Self Recognizance, while Mrs Akeredolu, with whom he faces trial has been granted bail under the condition of the payment of N50m and the provision of two sureties.
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by emmasege: 1:55pm
Great Ife has always been on the side of justice. It's been long both students and staff loved a Vice Chancellor like Elujoba.
Despite the many petitions written against his predecessors, EFCC didn't invite let alone prosecute them. Elujoba's crime was that he refused to bribe those EFCC guys to make the petitions disappear. How could Elujoba be remanded in EFCC or Prison custody over a money he didn't embezzle while confirmed thieves like Saraki or Thief.nubu never slept for one day in any custody while their trials lasted?
And this is why I always believe the testimony of anyone who claims to be a born again Christian and attends the likes of Catholic, Baptist, Anglican than those attending the new generation churches. Elujoba is a professing Catholic and has defended his faith by refusing to be Nigerian before the corrupt EFCC. His immediate predecessor and his management team are all acclaimed pastors in New generation churches but they couldn't defend their faith.
Finally, that evil association called Committe of Vice Chancellors should be disbanded. They are like a cult where they take an oath to suppress staff and student welfare, and enrich themselves.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by Chyhappy: 1:56pm
emmasege:Hmmmm
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by alcmene: 1:56pm
No one is dragging crime section with Afonjas again as they are having a field day home and abroad
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by deepwater(f): 1:57pm
Only if the young ones knew that those concrete slabs in the Africa amphitheater had padded cushions on them before.
1 Like
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by Sharon6(f): 1:58pm
Ok
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by Narldon(f): 1:59pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by adioolayi(m): 2:00pm
When the community is solidly behind you
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by chuksjuve(m): 2:03pm
.
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by Ndolarr: 2:07pm
Demonstration of people's love! The Prof will go scot free at last as he was reputed to have promoted people's interest while in office. If only our selfish greedy politicians can learn useful lessons from this episode
1 Like
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by anyimontana(m): 2:08pm
Naija sef..see as the man even commot head for motor dey wave like say na campaign e dey do..shame
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by awoo47: 2:08pm
deepwater:are u kiddin?
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by skytreader(m): 2:08pm
deepwater:
For real? Sitting there for hours on end during lectures always set my butt on fire.
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:17pm
That's good.
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by Abeos(m): 2:27pm
deepwater:
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by AustinDBeloved(m): 2:49pm
anyimontana:The man u see bringing his head out is d P. R. O. Of d Skul not baba.
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by dolphinife: 2:49pm
And the likes of Tale Omole and faborode are walking free....
I regret ever having Tale Omole as my lecturer in International relations....
Someone with such a clout and diplomatic ability can't even handle a school like OAU
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by Abeycity97(m): 2:56pm
deepwater:
That's a lie because it was specifically built like that...... and by the way who are you
my dad finished from the school he didn't say so.
|Re: Elujoba's Trial: Court Grants Erstwhile VC Bail, VC Urges Workers To Resume Work by itoldu: 3:01pm
The bursar about to start snitching yo!!! If the bursar's bail is met, arrest the sureties too
