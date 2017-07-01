

The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife was yesterday filled with positive emotions as the erstwhile Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Anthony Elujoba was granted bail by the Federal High Court, Osogbo on the basis of Self Recognizance.



Professor Elujoba, who is facing trial on alleged misappropriation of funds during is time as Acting Vice-Chancellor has been held in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the past ten days. Despite being reputable for restoring peace to the Obafemi Awolowo University Campus, there are claims that the Professor of Pharmacognosy might have broken the law.



Members of staff and student unions would however not subscribe to these beliefs as many claim that the allegations arise from a witch-hunt by some caucuses that have deterred the progress of the University over the past few years.



Upon Professor Elujoba's arrival to the University Campus, workers, Students and other members of the University Campus could not contain their emotions as they took to the streets to welcome the former acting Vice-Chancellor. However, although Professor Elujoba would not address the crowd for safety reasons, the current Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor​ Eyitope Ogunbodede appreciated the members of the University Campus present for their support for Professor Elujoba, he then went on to further encourage the workers to resume back to work, reiterating that he was going to uphold the peace that the former Vice-Chancellor had brought to Campus.



However, the case remains in court and many hope that the truth would ultimately be revealed. In the meantime, Professor Elujoba has been granted bail on Self Recognizance, while Mrs Akeredolu, with whom he faces trial has been granted bail under the condition of the payment of N50m and the provision of two sureties.



