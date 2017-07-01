₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by dinma007: 1:17pm
Popular Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi shared this lovely photo with his son at the 2017 Gay Pride parade in the United Kingdom. He shared the photos and wrote;
"Because being proud of your child is the best gift you can give them. I love you my boy. To your mum, she will always be yours and mine superhero. #fatherandson #gayfather #son #father #coparenting #prouddad"
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/gay-rights-activist-bisi-alimi-shows-off-cute-son.html
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by rossyc(f): 2:47pm
ok
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by veekid(m): 4:40pm
When is Bros J coming baq?
18 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by kolnel: 4:40pm
It's a free world
2 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by deepwater(f): 4:40pm
Premise: The son looks under 15 years old.
Inference: Bisi was shinning a Kongo in 2002
Observation: Bisi was not using a condom to shine the kongo, as in KPOMO TO KPOMO
Theory: Bisi is a gay man today
Conclusion: Bisi can be reset back to his normal self
Recommendation: Bisi should locate that CASABLANCA hotel at GRA Phase II PHC, there is always one ashawo girl there from IMSU that never graduates, always on her six (6) months industrial training; she would ffuck him kpomo to kpomo non stop, until his factory settings and default configuration is restored as follow come.
Reference: NwaAmaikpe, O.A (2017) How not to be like BISI. IBADAN: Lantern Books
61 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by Ehiscotch(m): 4:40pm
The boys mum should scurry her child away from him before he learns the ropes
The girl above me has just advertised herself for free.
CC Seun.
3 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by Pidgin2(f): 4:41pm
Son or daughter?
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by emmyspark007(m): 4:41pm
Ugly thing
My heartfelt sympathy for that poor handsome boy..make im fugly papa no teach am how to burst im fellow boys yansh o.
If care is not taken someday we will be forced to ensure our kids bleep the opposite sex at a tender age
29 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by IamSimi(m): 4:41pm
Who gives a Bleep?
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by Ehiscotch(m): 4:41pm
What the hell?! How is he his son?
Probably adopted or something.
3 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by Kennitrust: 4:41pm
born from another man
2 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by donchijoz(m): 4:41pm
Borm by who?
5 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by EWAagoyin(m): 4:41pm
Bastard that boy should flee from that useless thing he calls father and sticks to his momma only.. . 4.1.9 gay wai get pikin all because of money ur anus will leaking.. .
6 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 4:41pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by Dlordsamurai(m): 4:41pm
The day he comes to NIGERIA is the day hundrends of big big rocks that are stronger than aso rock, will be thrown at his head. disgusting creatures.
6 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by Nathan2016: 4:41pm
Good...
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by devigblegble: 4:41pm
End time things smh
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by fleshbone(m): 4:41pm
He still went ahead to have a child! Funny gay!
3 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by whitering: 4:41pm
Nonsense! so to get pikin dey hungry you. smhh atimes animals can be reasonable compare to humans.
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by dragsazy(m): 4:42pm
dinma007:
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by meeketta: 4:42pm
What this one saying
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by lovingyouhun: 4:42pm
Em pikin yansh go don open by now na, hmmmmm.
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by mekstaniac(m): 4:42pm
Did Bisi's father fvck anoda man's ass to bring him to this world?
No corrupt this innocent boy abeg
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by sleazy5(m): 4:42pm
they look cool. buh I still don't support this gay shiii
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by alphaconde(m): 4:42pm
which man born am for am?
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by Nathan2016: 4:43pm
Just Watch all the hating in Nigeria, Abeg no b bisi make you never get job
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by Alajiki(m): 4:43pm
His biological son?
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by ncentihem(m): 4:43pm
Okay
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by Kennitrust: 4:44pm
h
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by gabbywatch77: 4:44pm
I say which mum is he talking about
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by danbaffajr: 4:44pm
And he still thinks been gay is the right thing to do. There is nothing proud about been gay
|Re: Bisi Alimi Shows Off His Son (Photo) by frubben(m): 4:44pm
Fu*k is very expensive so No fu*k given bro
1 Like
