"Because being proud of your child is the best gift you can give them. I love you my boy. To your mum, she will always be yours and mine superhero. #fatherandson #gayfather #son #father #coparenting #prouddad"



"Because being proud of your child is the best gift you can give them. I love you my boy. To your mum, she will always be yours and mine superhero. #fatherandson #gayfather #son #father #coparenting #prouddad"

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/gay-rights-activist-bisi-alimi-shows-off-cute-son.html Popular Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi shared this lovely photo with his son at the 2017 Gay Pride parade in the United Kingdom.

When is Bros J coming baq? 18 Likes

It's a free world 2 Likes

Premise: The son looks under 15 years old.



Inference: Bisi was shinning a Kongo in 2002



Observation: Bisi was not using a condom to shine the kongo, as in KPOMO TO KPOMO



Theory: Bisi is a gay man today



Conclusion: Bisi can be reset back to his normal self



Recommendation: Bisi should locate that CASABLANCA hotel at GRA Phase II PHC, there is always one ashawo girl there from IMSU that never graduates, always on her six (6) months industrial training; she would ffuck him kpomo to kpomo non stop, until his factory settings and default configuration is restored as follow come.



Reference: NwaAmaikpe, O.A (2017) How not to be like BISI. IBADAN: Lantern Books



The boys mum should scurry her child away from him before he learns the ropes

The girl above me has just advertised herself for free.

Son or daughter?



My heartfelt sympathy for that poor handsome boy..make im fugly papa no teach am how to burst im fellow boys yansh o.

Who gives a Bleep? 1 Like

What the hell?! How is he his son?

Probably adopted or something. 3 Likes

born from another man 2 Likes

Borm by who? 5 Likes

Bastard that boy should flee from that useless thing he calls father and sticks to his momma only.. . 4.1.9 gay wai get pikin all because of money ur anus will leaking.. . 6 Likes

The day he comes to NIGERIA is the day hundrends of big big rocks that are stronger than aso rock, will be thrown at his head. disgusting creatures. 6 Likes

End time things smh

He still went ahead to have a child! Funny gay! 3 Likes

Nonsense! so to get pikin dey hungry you. smhh atimes animals can be reasonable compare to humans. 1 Like

dinma007:

Popular Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi shared this lovely photo with his son at the 2017 Gay Pride parade in the United Kingdom. He shared the photos and wrote;



"Because being proud of your child is the best gift you can give them. I love you my boy. To your mum, she will always be yours and mine superhero. #fatherandson #gayfather #son #father #coparenting #prouddad"



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/gay-rights-activist-bisi-alimi-shows-off-cute-son.html





Tille the little boy grow n get sense! For u Bisi keep mumuing.....



Em pikin yansh go don open by now na, hmmmmm.

Did Bisi's father fvck anoda man's ass to bring him to this world?



No corrupt this innocent boy abeg

they look cool. buh I still don't support this gay shiii

which man born am for am?

Just Watch all the hating in Nigeria, Abeg no b bisi make you never get job 1 Like

His biological son?

I say which mum is he talking about

And he still thinks been gay is the right thing to do. There is nothing proud about been gay