|Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by stane007: 1:53pm
A Lagos NYSC member, Eva currently got people talking after she showed off her boobs and underwear while wearing her uniform.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/female-nysc-shows-off-boobs-wearing-uniform.html
5 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by coolesmile: 1:54pm
cowbell
15 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by ghost08(m): 1:57pm
Calvin Klein #seen
21 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by Gurumaharaji(m): 1:57pm
This one nah Social anatomy giver graduate.......this is wat we call loose part
13 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by thesicilian: 2:10pm
This is a confirmed lady of the night, the type that sleeps her way through every course being taught by a male lecturer.
51 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by Tiffbuxas: 2:12pm
These types dey pray make nysc no finish na dem dey forcck full lga
8 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by ecoeco(m): 2:23pm
Wat a waste of school fees
an acrimonious object of execration
a repulsive one dimensional cacophonous catastrophe.
a confoundedly obese neanderthal
Whose birth certificate is an apology from the condom factory.
#Eco99#
22 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by Justiceleague1: 2:27pm
coolesmile:....awa milk
11 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by excorperwheezy(m): 2:35pm
For God sake, let someone tell her this is NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE CORPS and not NATIONAL YOUTH SEXUAL CORPS. Where would be her PPA? My guess, definately not a school or corperate organization maybe a MOTEL, HOTEL, NITE CLUB etc
#WheezyCaresNation #LetsRestructureHerNairalanders
26 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by nepapole(m): 2:40pm
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by mikky4764(f): 2:40pm
Foolishness mistaken for exposure. It still beats my imagination why nysc has not done anything to all these pple that do not respect the uniform.
8 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by EmmyNorse(m): 5:35pm
[quote author=coolesmile post=58482673] cowbell[/quote our milk
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by wunmi590(m): 6:05pm
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by deepwater(f): 6:05pm
She should be arrested.
This is a disrespect to the female gender.
This is a disrespect to the National Uniform for NYSC.
This is a disrespect to her alma mater
She is unfit to be a graduate.
Just yesterday, we saw the video of a teenage student in Enugu who has gone confidently to a corper lodge to ask for sex. Everybody was against the poor boy, but people did not ask the important question, ''What influenced the boys decision and boldness for such advances towards his teacher''? Most people had crush on their teachers but never acted it, but with such dressing and pictures an innocent person might just be tempted.
It is a pity, all she has is a big yellow breast and no brains
25 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by SeniorZato(m): 6:05pm
Impersonation! Abee na prostitution she study for school?
1 Like
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by celestialAgent(m): 6:05pm
Bltch better not be trying this in the North cos I swear down I won't say the smallest sorry when a group of my Brozas grab and tie her up for a pleasurable drill!
Omorada_rada
P.S I'm not being tribalistic my mentioning North, just logically referring to the many BIG cocks there up North
1 Like
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by Finestface(f): 6:05pm
Gross misdemeanor and misconduct
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by donkenny(m): 6:05pm
Line up and do what you know how to do best
2 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by FisifunKododada: 6:05pm
big breast but big head also - not sexy
1 Like
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by alignacademy(m): 6:06pm
stane007:
Let's call it an unpaid endorsement of the NYSC brand
She may not even be a real corper
1 Like
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by Ebukax(m): 6:06pm
Ok
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by Buking1: 6:06pm
End time corper
Meanwhile see where all NIGERIAns are getting hooked instantly
With this app
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sabichat.app
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by Lexusgs430: 6:06pm
Now we need her details, so we can slide..........
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by muller101(m): 6:06pm
What else can they offer apart from showing us theirs hybrid boobs and dysfunctional asses
2 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by jaylister(m): 6:06pm
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by badland(m): 6:07pm
ok... lemme collect my eye glass...
breaking news....
We are ready for War North Korea....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmH6nai-DWc
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by SHOPPERS(m): 6:07pm
You're free to wear your uniform anyhow Jo as long as you don't take it this way to your CDS meeting or the state Secretariat.
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by JesslordKay(m): 6:07pm
Tomorrow now she will cry no job
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by Lexusgs430: 6:07pm
Finestface:
We men think otherwise............
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by safiaapussy: 6:07pm
If this one mess
2 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by jejemanito: 6:08pm
Banana fall on her
|Re: Female Corper Shows Cleavage & Underwear While Wearing NYSC Uniform by Cinderella5(f): 6:08pm
What should we do now?
