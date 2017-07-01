₦airaland Forum

Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Flirtyjane(f): 1:58pm
This lady was the rave of the moment at a beach party held recently in Ilashe area of Lagos. The young lady who became the party's sensation - ensured she used her dancing and grinding skills to garner attention to herself as most revelers focused their eyes on her.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/lady-dancing-hard-at-a-beach-party-in-lagos.html

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Flirtyjane(f): 1:59pm
see more photos here >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/lady-dancing-hard-at-a-beach-party-in-lagos.html

1 Like

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by falconey: 2:00pm
HOE-LO-SHO


That bra is doing a whole lot of job.


Modified ; The only reason this made FrontPage is because lalasticlala is a huge fan of boobs.

34 Likes

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Flirtyjane(f): 2:00pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Gurumaharaji(m): 2:02pm
Best way to ease from recession mode

1 Like

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by raphafire: 2:10pm
The second to the last pics though... Look how the guy was starring at her boobs like someone that wasn't well breastfed....

26 Likes

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Papiikush: 2:16pm
The Nigga is just doing rubbish... All I wanna do to that girl is undecided

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:19pm
Papiikush:
The Nigga is just doing rubbish... All I wanna to that girl is undecided

Lol that drawing reminds me of Adventure Time
U seen that cartoon

2 Likes

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Papiikush: 2:23pm
Lalas247:


Lol that drawing reminds me of Adventure Time
U seen that cartoon

The Lil dude and his magical dog Uh? grin
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:23pm
Papiikush:


The Lil dude and his magical dog Uh? grin
Yh that's the one grin
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Papiikush: 2:24pm
Lalas247:

Yh that's the one grin
The picture was actually a recreation of Salt Bae. grin

1 Like

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:28pm
Papiikush:

The picture was actually a recreation of Salt Bae. grin
Who be that

1 Like

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Ragner(m): 2:29pm
And she suddenly turned to the cynosure of attention cos she's doing what?

The holier than thous would start judging
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Papiikush: 2:29pm
Lalas247:

Who be that

Yeah... Nigga was everywhere. A talented butcher he is. grin
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:33pm
Papiikush:

Yeah... Nigga was everywhere. A talented butcher he is. grin
Lol hope his not gay the way he adds that salt grin lol salt bae
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Papiikush: 2:38pm
Lalas247:

Lol hope his not gay the way he adds that salt grin lol salt bae
Well I've got no clue but he looks Mexican.
Their women are too pretty for a Nigga to turn gay

4 Likes

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:39pm
Papiikush:

Well I've got no clue but he looks Mexican.
Their women are too pretty for a Nigga to turn gay
True that
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Papiikush: 2:40pm
Lalas247:
True that
Nice tats by the way smiley
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:40pm
Papiikush:

Nice tats by the way smiley
It's henna it's coming off seff
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Papiikush: 2:42pm
Lalas247:

It's henna it's coming off seff
Did that yourself?
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by hopeforcharles(m): 3:11pm
raphafire:
The second to the last pics though... Look how the guy was starring at her boobs like someone that wasn't well breastfed....
hahahaha. Who knows if his own breast milk is sour or expired milk lol
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Leonbonapart(m): 3:32pm
Immortality.... and these are the ones people are saying politicians should give chance

Failed youth
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by naptu2: 3:32pm
It's from the Socialiga
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by ALAYORMII: 3:33pm
See boobz


That guy wearing sauce
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by ivolt: 3:33pm
I don't see anything special in a lady advertising her wares.
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by ReubenE(m): 3:34pm
For long, I have tried to establish the strong connection between a lady's breast, ass and the brain.

The ass and breasts seem to have strong influence over the brain......still studying

1 Like

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Alcacer47: 3:34pm
Bitch dancing wth vaseline crew members in a beach
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by faithugo64(f): 3:35pm
She dey find customers

Market must sell!

See as that guy turn mumu because of boobs shocked @ 4th picture
Guy free things dey purge o
HIV and the brothers might just be lying under that beautiful boob and bum and calling on you to come take your share!


Shebi this lady na person future wife and mother?
I weep for this generation
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by MadCow1: 3:35pm
As long as they are happy and no crime is being committed, they can Kontinu

2 Likes

Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Divay22(f): 3:35pm
While some are enjoying the moment, some are busy enjoying it.... cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Beach parry
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by EseWealth(f): 3:36pm
celebrity reloading
Re: Between This Lady And Her Dancing Partners At A Beach Party In Lagos. Photos by Divay22(f): 3:36pm
Lalas247:


Lol that drawing reminds me of Adventure Time
U seen that cartoon
Hey
Been looking everywhere for you,where have you been?

(0) (1) (Reply)

