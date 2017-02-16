Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / When Did The Old Covenant End? - Paul Ellis (819 Views)

the old covenant did not begin in Genesis 1 and the new covenant did not begin in Matthew 1.



A covenant is a binding agreement between two parties characterized by promises and obligations. In a biblical context, a covenant describes how God relates to people.



The old covenant, which was based on law, was how God related to the nation of Israel. The new covenant, which is based on grace, is how God relates to everybody, including the Jews.

The old covenant came into effect at Mt. Sinai through Moses, Israel’s representative, while the new covenant came into effect at Mt. Calvary through Christ, humanity’s representative.



On the night before his death the Son of God announced a “new covenant in my blood” (Luke 22:20). He was literally declaring his last will and testament, a new covenant that would come into effect when he died (Hebrews 9:16-17).



The new covenant was new



In every way, the new covenant is superior to the old.



– The old covenant failed because it hinged on your imperfect obedience, but new covenant endures because it is founded on Christ’s perfect obedience unto death.



– The old covenant says you will be blessed if you do good, but the new declares we are blessed because God is good.



– The old covenant warns that you will be punished if you do bad, but the new declares that in Christ you are eternally unpunishable.



For if that first covenant had been faultless, there would have been no occasion sought for a second. (Hebrews 8:7)



On the cross the sinless Savior fulfilled all the righteous requirements of the law. The old covenant that had been so shabbily treated by the children of Israel could now be satisfactorily concluded. Thus, with his final breath, Jesus declared, “It is finished” (John 19:30). The old covenant began when Moses received the law; it ended when Christ fulfilled it.



Overlapping covenants?



Some say the covenants existed side-by-side for a generation. “The old covenant it didn’t end, it merely became obsolete. The temple sacrifices continued as before until God judged Jerusalem in AD70.”



Those who subscribe to overlapping covenants point out that David was anointed king while Saul was still on the throne. “The new and the old orders existed side by side, and this parallels what happened in the generation after Christ’s death.”



But David did not ascend to the throne of Israel until after Saul’s death. They were never king at the same time. Similarly, Jesus died (fulfilling the old covenant) before ascending into heaven to be crowned as king. There was no overlapping kingship and no overlapping covenant.



The old covenant did not end with the beheading of John the Baptist. Nor did it end with the disappearance of Moses and Elijah on the Mount of Transfiguration. These were dramatic scenes in the final act of the old covenant play, but the curtain did not fall until the climactic sacrifice of God’s Lamb.



The cross changed everything



In the moment Jesus died the temple veil was supernaturally torn. It was rent from top to bottom signifying that God was done with the old covenant. The law was a shadow, but Christ is the reality. Jesus is the old covenant fulfilled.



By calling this covenant “new,” he has made the first one obsolete; and what is obsolete and outdated will soon disappear. (Hebrews 8:13, NIV)



Christ’s perfect sacrifice made the old covenant instantly obsolete. From God’s perspective it had served no further purpose. Yet after Christ died religious Jews continued bringing animals to the temple to be slain in ritual sacrifice.



Imagine how offensive those sacrifices must have been in the eyes of heaven. Each sacrifice declared, “Jesus died for nothing.” Every priest and penitent was essentially saying, “God, your Son’s death means nothing to me.” What an insult! What blasphemy!



Yet no lightning bolts fell from heaven. The ground did not open up and swallow these blasphemers.



Unauthorized sacrifices



Contrast that with what happened to Aaron’s sons when they brought an unauthorized offering into the tabernacle: Fire from God consumed them (Leviticus 10:1-2). Nadab and Abihu died as screaming, burning testimonies to the seriousness of sin. But that was under the old covenant which was no more.



Now in the new covenant, priests who brought unauthorized sacrifices went home unharmed. They didn’t know it but they were living testimonies of God’s grace. Had the old covenant still been in effect, there could have been fire and screaming. There would have been one animal sacrifice and no more. But the old covenant was finished, so unauthorized and blasphemous sacrifices continued for years.



But he, having offered one sacrifice for sins for all time, sat down at the right hand of God. (Hebrews 10:12)



Jesus sat but the Jews stood for there are no chairs in the temple. For forty years they carried on with their religious rituals as though nothing had changed, but everything had changed. This is why God never judged them, not in AD30, nor in AD70.



How could he when their sin had been borne by the Savior they rejected?



___________



Extracted from chapter 29 of Paul Ellis’s new book AD70 and the End of the World.



Hebrews 8:10



For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the Lord; I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts: and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people:



Hebrews 10:16

This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them;



Jiggaz, I have been reading your threads and I can tell you conclusively that the person you always write from, Paul Elis, hates God rabidly, and wants as many people as possible to go to hell with him, because he has no other destination with these kind of messages he sends out.



This is rabid BLASPHEMY couched inflowery language!



God demands our righteousness, the old covenant is still in place, it will only be nullified when Jesus returns and the laws of God are WRITTEN IN OUR HEARTS, THESE SAME LAWS THAT ALL OF YOU ARE AFRAID OF, THESE SAME LAWS OF MOSES THAT YOU ALL SAY IS ABOLISHED, THESE SAME LAW OF MOSES THAT IS JESUS HIMSELF, IT WILL BE WRITTEN IN OUR HEARTS.



THE MOSAIC LAW WILL BE OUR WORKING SOFTWARE IN THE KINGDOM OF GOD.



Jiggaz, stop reading Paul Elis, his doctrine is evil and satanic, his purpose is to lead as many unsuspecting people as possible to the doom that awaits him. 2 Likes

What actually changed with the way God treat sinners in the old testament and this new testaments??

Don't tell me about forgiveness cos God has been forgiving both the old and the new when seek for forgiveness..



Let's put up some reasoning here; how can u claim that Jesus paid for our sins on the cross while we still pay for the same sin when we commit it with death n assumed hell fire? To the extent that our generation is not still sparedin the punishment..What actually changed with the way God treat sinners in the old testament and this new testaments??Don't tell me about forgiveness cos God has been forgiving both the old and the new when seek for forgiveness..Let's be honest, the real world we live in still runs on the old testament

If the old covenant is obsolete, why is it still being used and quoted occasionally. Why don't we just forget about it?





Double standard is when you abandoned everything in old covenant but hold unto TITHE. 5 Likes

Matthew 5:17 (BBE) Let there be no thought that I have come to put an end to the law or the prophets. I have not come for destruction, but to make complete



May be you didn't read the above bible verse. If the above bible verse is correct, why will you say one law is old and the other new? 2 Likes 1 Share

Double standard is when you abandoned everything in old covenant but hold unto TITHE.



op I understand ur point buh we r using both laws just that d new law tells us more about His abundant grace



The new testament came alive after Jesus' death. The blood was to be shed.



Hebrews 9:13 For if the blood of bulls and of goats, and the ashes of an heifer sprinkling the unclean, sanctifieth to the purifying of the flesh: 9:14 How much more shall the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered himself without spot to God, purge your conscience from dead works to serve the living God? 9:15 And for this cause he is the mediator of the new testament, that by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions that were under the first testament, they which are called might receive the promise of eternal inheritance. 9:16 For where a testament is, there must also of necessity be the death of the testator. 9:17 For a testament is of force after men are dead: otherwise it is of no strength at all while the testator liveth.

Hebrews 8:10



For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the Lord; I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts: and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people:



Hebrews 10:16

This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my into their laws, and in their minds will I write them;



Jiggaz, I have been reading your threads and I can tell you conclusively that the person you always write from, Paul Elis, hates God rabidly, and wants as many people as possible to go to hell with him, because he has no other destination with these kind of messages he sends out.



This is rabid BLASPHEMY couched inflowery language!



God demands our righteousness, the old covenant is still in place, it will only be nullified when Jesus returns and the laws of God are WRITTEN IN OUR HEARTS, THESE SAME LAWS THAT ALL OF YOU ARE AFRAID OF, THESE SAME LAWS OF MOSES THAT YOU ALL SAY IS ABOLISHED, THESE SAME LAW OF MOSES THAT IS JESUS HIMSELF, IT WILL BE WRITTEN IN OUR HEARTS.



THE MOSAIC LAW WILL BE OUR WORKING SOFTWARE IN THE KINGDOM OF GOD.



Hello Brothers,

I believe there is no such thing as new and old covenant, Romans 10:4 Christ is the beginning and end of the law.

Aramaic Bible in Plain English

For The Messiah is the consummation of The Written Law for righteousness to everyone who believes.

Christ is the law!!!

what many fail to realize is that the ten commandments was not the original guarantee.

The original stone tablets had God is love written on them.



when scripture says Christ is the end of the law, this word (end) does not relate to stop or finish.

in context it should be more like this.

◄ Romans 10 ►

Aramaic Bible in Plain English

1My brethren, the desire of my heart and my petition before God is on their behalf that they would have life. 2For I bear witness to them, that they do have zeal for God, but not by knowledge. 3For they have not known the righteousness of God, but they have sought to establish their own righteousness*, and therefore they have not submitted to the righteousness of God. 4For The Messiah is the consummation of The Written Law for righteousness to everyone who believes.



5For Moses wrote in this way of the righteousness which is in The Written Law: "Whoever shall do these things shall live in them." 6But the righteousness which is in faith says thus: "You shall not say in your heart, 'Who ascended to Heaven and sent down The Messiah?', 7'And who went down to The Abyss of Sheol* and brought up The Messiah from among the dead?'" 8But what does it say? "The answer is near your mouth and your heart." This is the word of the faith that we preach. 9And if you will confess with your mouth Our Lord Yeshua, and you will believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you shall have life. 10For the heart that believes in him is made right, and the mouth that confesses him has life. 11For the Scriptures say, "Everyone who believes in him will be unashamed." 12And he makes no distinction in this, not for the Jews, neither for the Aramaeans, for he is The One LORD JEHOVAH to all of them, who is rich with everyone who calls to him. 13"For everyone who will call the name of THE LORD JEHOVAH shall be saved." * Hello Brothers,I believe there is no such thing as new and old covenant, Romans 10:4 Christ is the beginning and end of the law.Aramaic Bible in Plain EnglishFor The Messiah is the consummation of The Written Law for righteousness to everyone who believes.Christ is the law!!!what many fail to realize is that the ten commandments was not the original guarantee.The original stone tablets had God is love written on them.when scripture says Christ is the end of the law, this word (end) does not relate to stop or finish.in context it should be more like this.◄ Romans 10 ►Aramaic Bible in Plain English1My brethren, the desire of my heart and my petition before God is on their behalf that they would have life. 2For I bear witness to them, that they do have zeal for God, but not by knowledge. 3For they have not known the righteousness of God, but they have sought to establish their own righteousness*, and therefore they have not submitted to the righteousness of God. 4For The Messiah is the consummation of The Written Law for righteousness to everyone who believes.5For Moses wrote in this way of the righteousness which is in The Written Law: "Whoever shall do these things shall live in them." 6But the righteousness which is in faith says thus: "You shall not say in your heart, 'Who ascended to Heaven and sent down The Messiah?', 7'And who went down to The Abyss of Sheol* and brought up The Messiah from among the dead?'" 8But what does it say? "The answer is near your mouth and your heart." This is the word of the faith that we preach. 9And if you will confess with your mouth Our Lord Yeshua, and you will believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you shall have life. 10For the heart that believes in him is made right, and the mouth that confesses him has life. 11For the Scriptures say, "Everyone who believes in him will be unashamed." 12And he makes no distinction in this, not for the Jews, neither for the Aramaeans, for he is The One LORD JEHOVAH to all of them, who is rich with everyone who calls to him. 13"For everyone who will call the name of THE LORD JEHOVAH shall be saved." *

Op, since the old covenant is all about the laws of God are you implying we should start breaking those laws because according to you Christ has rendered the old covenant useless?

Does grace means we can now start breaking the laws of God?

Please explain in plain terms.

Hebrews 8:10



For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the Lord; I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts: and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people:



Hebrews 10:16

This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my into their laws, and in their minds will I write them;



Jiggaz, I have been reading your threads and I can tell you conclusively that the person you always write from, Paul Elis, hates God rabidly, and wants as many people as possible to go to hell with him, because he has no other destination with these kind of messages he sends out.



This is rabid BLASPHEMY couched inflowery language!



God demands our righteousness, the old covenant is still in place, it will only be nullified when Jesus returns and the laws of God are WRITTEN IN OUR HEARTS, THESE SAME LAWS THAT ALL OF YOU ARE AFRAID OF, THESE SAME LAWS OF MOSES THAT YOU ALL SAY IS ABOLISHED, THESE SAME LAW OF MOSES THAT IS JESUS HIMSELF, IT WILL BE WRITTEN IN OUR HEARTS.



THE MOSAIC LAW WILL BE OUR WORKING SOFTWARE IN THE KINGDOM OF GOD.



Jiggaz, stop reading Paul Elis, his doctrine is evil and satanic, his purpose is to lead as many unsuspecting people as possible to the doom that awaits him.



You don't understand a lot of things. You picked and read all those verses out of context and without understanding. I don't know how you guys just pick some portion of the Bible as if they are independent of each other or as if they don't relate. Get down and read your bible from the old testament to the new testament. if you read the laws, you will know what could have happened. The law is more than the ten commandments. Read them, it's in your bible. I pray that your eyes of understanding is enlightened. You don't understand a lot of things. You picked and read all those verses out of context and without understanding. I don't know how you guys just pick some portion of the Bible as if they are independent of each other or as if they don't relate. Get down and read your bible from the old testament to the new testament. if you read the laws, you will know what could have happened. The law is more than the ten commandments. Read them, it's in your bible. I pray that your eyes of understanding is enlightened.

Hebrews 8:10



For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the Lord; I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts: and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people:



Hebrews 10:16

This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my into their laws, and in their minds will I write them;



Jiggaz, I have been reading your threads and I can tell you conclusively that the person you always write from, Paul Elis, hates God rabidly, and wants as many people as possible to go to hell with him, because he has no other destination with these kind of messages he sends out.



This is rabid BLASPHEMY couched inflowery language!



God demands our righteousness, the old covenant is still in place, it will only be nullified when Jesus returns and the laws of God are WRITTEN IN OUR HEARTS, THESE SAME LAWS THAT ALL OF YOU ARE AFRAID OF, THESE SAME LAWS OF MOSES THAT YOU ALL SAY IS ABOLISHED, THESE SAME LAW OF MOSES THAT IS JESUS HIMSELF, IT WILL BE WRITTEN IN OUR HEARTS.



THE MOSAIC LAW WILL BE OUR WORKING SOFTWARE IN THE KINGDOM OF GOD.



1. are you God to know someone is destined for hell?

2. I'm not saying u re wrong and I ain't saying u are right either.....but laws like an eye for an eye became obsolete with Christ..... We are Christians...Christ followers....and that is the new covenant

2. I'm not saying u re wrong and I ain't saying u are right either.....but laws like an eye for an eye became obsolete with Christ..... We are Christians...Christ followers....and that is the new covenant 1. are you God to know someone is destined for hell?2. I'm not saying u re wrong and I ain't saying u are right either.....but laws like an eye for an eye became obsolete with Christ..... We are Christians...Christ followers....and that is the new covenant

I won't go into any long discourse but just for the benefit of the few...



The laws of God have never ever been suspended for any new covenant... the convenant is not a Constitution.

it is Gods laws that he said will go on for ever and ever.



it is the same God that said heaven and eart will pass away, but not a single word of his law will pass away.



Now if you say Yashua changed the law, and substituted it with an unlawful anarchist situation called GRACE, then pray, tell me, why does the soul that sinneth still die, even after the death of Christ? why do Christians still fall prey to sin even after repentance?

The simple answer is because The law of God are still in place and yes, YOU WILL BE BLESSED IF YOU KEEP THE LAW and the consequent curses that follow breaking the law as Deuteronomy expounds.

if the God that created earth and put all the laws of nature, gravity, determined the boundaries of the seas would actually not put in place laws on serving him, then that doesn't sound like the same God.



let us stop being lazy Christians and serve God in truth. Christ never came to abolish the law, the fulfilment of the law is not the death but the Revelation of love which all the laws were pointing to.

Love for God and Love For all men.

Sadly this love is non existent in church today.

because we have chosen the doctrine of PAUL rather than His message.

have you noticed that every teaching of grace can only be attributed to the work of PAUL and no one else?

Not Christ, nor his disciples that studied at his feet.

May the lord give us understanding in Yashuas name.

SHALLOM

Matthew 5:17 (BBE) Let there be no thought that I have come to put an end to the law or the prophets. I have not come for destruction, but to make complete



May be you didn't read the above bible verse. If the above bible verse is correct, why will you say one law is old and the other new?

Old doesn't say bad,it means something that was used before/e.g my old shoes,my old bags,my old car,my old mum or dad.New on the other hands means fresh,just bought,gotten etc,New just signifies the time and ministry/prophethood of Jesus.There is nothing to seperate there. Old doesn't say bad,it means something that was used before/e.g my old shoes,my old bags,my old car,my old mum or dad.New on the other hands means fresh,just bought,gotten etc,New just signifies the time and ministry/prophethood of Jesus.There is nothing to seperate there.

Double standard is when you abandoned everything in old covenant but hold unto TITHE.



Tithe is an act of giving. Regardless of the 10 percent thing. It is the responsibility of the believers to give not only to the church but also to the needy. You can pay more than 10 percent. It depends on you. Read acts of apostles, see how believers then gave their things and even sold their possessions. Tithe is an act of giving. Regardless of the 10 percent thing. It is the responsibility of the believers to give not only to the church but also to the needy. You can pay more than 10 percent. It depends on you. Read acts of apostles, see how believers then gave their things and even sold their possessions.

1. are you God to know someone is destined for hell?

2. I'm not saying u re wrong and I ain't saying u are right either.....but laws like an eye for an eye became obsolete with Christ..... We are Christians...Christ followers....and that is the new covenant

1. By their fruits we shall know them, what Paul Elis preaches is BLASPHEMY, and RABID HATRED of God, couched in flowery language, quote me anywhere.



2. Eye for an eye? Have you ever read the part of the Bible where this thing is written? I strongly implore you to go and read it for yourself, and understand what is written. You obviously have never read it in the Bible, only listened to misinterpretations of that verse. Now read for yourself.



Leveticus 24

Deuteronomy 19 1. By their fruits we shall know them, what Paul Elis preaches is BLASPHEMY, and RABID HATRED of God, couched in flowery language, quote me anywhere.2. Eye for an eye? Have you ever read the part of the Bible where this thing is written? I strongly implore you to go and read it for yourself, and understand what is written. You obviously have never read it in the Bible, only listened to misinterpretations of that verse. Now read for yourself.Leveticus 24Deuteronomy 19