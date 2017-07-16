Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round (3695 Views)

I sometimes wonder how can heaven help someone, when the person can already help his or herself?..

The phrase should be change to HEAVEN HELPS THOSE WHO CANT HELP THEMSELVES.



Even in the bible heaven has always help those who cant help themselves,take the story of Elijah for example when he was being hunt, after killing those baal priest. He went into hiding and God feed him through ravens because he wasnt able to help himself.

ASK YOURSELF DO YOU REALLY NEEDS GODS HELP WHEN YOU CAN HELP YOURSELF.

hmmm heaven has been of help to man kind since creation, the rain, the wind, the days, the nights, the sunshine, the earth for plants, the air we breath in.

Look it from the other side,,,e g ,there are pple who are so lazy,they don't like to work but u see them praying for GOD to give dem money....

Help urself a little and let GOD help you with support through one way or d other....

heaven help those who help themselves, what's op saying?

Even when Manna fell from the heavens it did not fall in front of people's house u had to wake up and go to the city center to get them.

So Heaven indeed helps only those who help themselves.



Ur effort is always required.



Oh well.... There's some truth in that.

Not always true though.



All u need is to seek the Kingdom 1st. The main talking point here is Heaven helping someone. Either u can or cannot help yourself, what matters is that heaven is up there willing to helpAll u need is to seek the Kingdom 1st. 1 Like

You've said it all.

hmmm heaven has been of help to man kind since creation, the rain, the wind, the days, the nights, the sunshine, the earth for plants, the air we breath in. Rainstorms, Tornado, Lightening, Hurricane, Typhoons...



Heaven has been helpful in destroying many. Rainstorms, Tornado, Lightening, Hurricane, Typhoons...Heaven has been helpful in destroying many. 6 Likes

Ur effort is always required. How can manna fall from heaven and land on earth? Is the earth directly below heaven? How can manna fall from heaven and land on earth? Is the earth directly below heaven?

heaven help does who help themselves.





Heaven Help Those Who Help Themselves







This argument weak me shaa 2 Likes

In as much as I support diligence and hardwork however hardwork alone cannot take you to your divine destiny you need help from God 2 Likes

with God help , we are dangerous to daily danger.....

I NEED GOD'S HELP IN ALL WAYS

Gods blessings brother. True talk and quite insghtful. He is the comforter to the comfortless. He actually steps in when our effort can no longer carry us on. Gods blessings brother. True talk and quite insghtful. He is the comforter to the comfortless. He actually steps in when our effort can no longer carry us on.



OP you don chop beleful now na why you dey post rubbish Heaven helped those who cannot help themselves only in the Bible...when it comes to real life, it becomes stories that touchOP you don chop beleful now na why you dey post rubbish

Bro calm down, heaven help those who can move am inch to help themselves, if you stay lazy mo help whatsoever we would come your way 1 Like

Just put a little effort that's all heaven need to see that you want to do some not just laying low,restless always believing in others efforts,it means let God see that you put your efforts already and God(heaven) will help you a Yoruba adage says and I quote"omo to ba sipa niya n ran lowo"may God help us tnk u

sit down there waiting for heavens help when u don't have work how will d help come