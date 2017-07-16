₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by donsamtex(m): 6:03am
I sometimes wonder how can heaven help someone, when the person can already help his or herself?..
The phrase should be change to HEAVEN HELPS THOSE WHO CANT HELP THEMSELVES.
Even in the bible heaven has always help those who cant help themselves,take the story of Elijah for example when he was being hunt, after killing those baal priest. He went into hiding and God feed him through ravens because he wasnt able to help himself.
ASK YOURSELF DO YOU REALLY NEEDS GODS HELP WHEN YOU CAN HELP YOURSELF.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Dlordsamurai(m): 6:27am
hmmm heaven has been of help to man kind since creation, the rain, the wind, the days, the nights, the sunshine, the earth for plants, the air we breath in.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Joysmith2: 6:42am
Look it from the other side,,,e g ,there are pple who are so lazy,they don't like to work but u see them praying for GOD to give dem money....
Help urself a little and let GOD help you with support through one way or d other....
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Epositive(m): 7:05am
heaven help those who help themselves, what's op saying?
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by WiredLeggings(f): 11:09am
hmmmm
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by hardywaltz(m): 11:09am
Even when Manna fell from the heavens it did not fall in front of people's house u had to wake up and go to the city center to get them.
So Heaven indeed helps only those who help themselves.
Ur effort is always required.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by enoqueen: 11:09am
All these corrections for nairaland these days sef, Wetin
Another person go still come talk say Na so now.
I beg make una pack well.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by sonofLuci(m): 11:09am
Wow really. No need for me to work then. Let me sit down and wait for heaven o help me na wbi
Rubbish.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Houseofglam7: 11:10am
Oh well.... There's some truth in that.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Mechette(m): 11:10am
Na so, by d way is pmb back?
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by loverofgoodtins: 11:10am
I
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Sharon6(f): 11:11am
Heaven, I need divine help!
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Narldon(f): 11:11am
I don't understand
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Finestface(f): 11:12am
Not always true though.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by VeniJu: 11:12am
The main talking point here is Heaven helping someone. Either u can or cannot help yourself, what matters is that heaven is up there willing to help
All u need is to seek the Kingdom 1st.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by sexybbstar(f): 11:13am
Dlordsamurai:
You've said it all.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by ScepticalPyrrho: 11:13am
Dlordsamurai:Rainstorms, Tornado, Lightening, Hurricane, Typhoons...
Heaven has been helpful in destroying many.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by geoworldedu: 11:14am
hardywaltz:How can manna fall from heaven and land on earth? Is the earth directly below heaven?
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by frubben(m): 11:14am
heaven help does who help themselves.
Coma beat me.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by prinsam30(m): 11:14am
Heaven Help Those Who Help Themselves
OP Pls don't confuse yourself and the com me enters
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by LastSurvivor11: 11:16am
This argument weak me shaa
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Sniper12: 11:16am
who is heaven?
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by miraclea(m): 11:18am
In as much as I support diligence and hardwork however hardwork alone cannot take you to your divine destiny you need help from God
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by clementbiola: 11:19am
with God help , we are dangerous to daily danger.....
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Bondesniger(m): 11:19am
I NEED GOD'S HELP IN ALL WAYS
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by sgtponzihater1: 11:19am
donsamtex:
Gods blessings brother. True talk and quite insghtful. He is the comforter to the comfortless. He actually steps in when our effort can no longer carry us on.
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by TheEminentLaity: 11:20am
Heaven helped those who cannot help themselves only in the Bible...when it comes to real life, it becomes stories that touch
OP you don chop beleful now na why you dey post rubbish
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by notimeisnotime(m): 11:20am
Bro calm down, heaven help those who can move am inch to help themselves, if you stay lazy mo help whatsoever we would come your way
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by firebaby(f): 11:21am
Just put a little effort that's all heaven need to see that you want to do some not just laying low,restless always believing in others efforts,it means let God see that you put your efforts already and God(heaven) will help you a Yoruba adage says and I quote"omo to ba sipa niya n ran lowo"may God help us tnk u
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by Abfinest007(m): 11:21am
sit down there waiting for heavens help when u don't have work how will d help come
|Re: Heaven Helps Those Who Can't Help Themselves, Not The Other Way Round by thorpido(m): 11:22am
Is it in the bible?People quote that like it is scripture.
Anyway,the bible says faith without works is dead.
