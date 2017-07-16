₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Realcash224(m): 7:10am
The Presidency has dismissed reports that a picture on the internet is a recent photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/ynaija.com/presidency-debunks-alleged-recent-photograph-buhari/amp/
https://mobile.twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/886260144740466689
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Gurumaharaji(m): 7:12am
Bursted....We are ready for una....Even d zombies don turn wailers .
Imagine this brown garment dat he wore wen he was purging in February, they are bringing for us now dat he is having brain cancer....Una no sabi lead and una no sabi lie again....Wise up
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Chubhie: 7:26am
Presidency just got caught in a bobby trap.
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by greatgod2012(f): 7:27am
We all knew that picture is an old one!
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by SirJeffry(m): 7:37am
Serial liars. If the mumu journalist had succeeded with the propaganda, I'm sure the silly presidency would have given a nod to it.
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by tobillionaire(m): 7:37am
den show us his recent picture
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by segebase(m): 7:43am
dead n gone
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Goddex: 7:43am
The barrage of lies in this BUHARI and APC govt will shock even the devil
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by NothingDoMe: 7:44am
So the presidency has started saying the truth?
This second half of the year will be great.
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Jeffboi(m): 7:48am
Lolzzzzzz, in this first trip he look like crayfish only God know how the second trip pix will be like
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by omenka(m): 7:50am
Everyone knew it was an old picture. I don't understand what the fuss is about.
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by blackpanda: 7:52am
Smh. Jobless useless frustrated wailers. Keep fooling yourselves there na hunger go kill you.
Btw if u dont like buhari as president why are u still wailing now that he is away? Evil satanic witches.
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by hardywaltz(m): 8:01am
Sourcs
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by ajepako(f): 8:29am
So, what is stopping the presidency from showing us the 'real'Buhari?
Why shroud him in so much secrecy if nothing fishy is going on?
Whatever happens to 'transparency' they shouted and foamed in the mouth over, during their campaigns?
Awon werey..
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by obonujoker(m): 8:50am
blackpanda:
Zombie, you go cry tire, by the time you are through with....
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by quid(m): 8:52am
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Narldon(f): 9:06am
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Felixturu: 9:07am
greatgod2012:
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Firefire(m): 9:07am
APC, the most fraudulent party in the history of Nigeria.
Shame on all those who brought this FRAUD upon Nigeria.
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by NwaAmaikpe: 9:07am
There's big crisis at Buhari Media Centre (BMC)
Some people are being paid regularly while
Trust the disgruntled ones to always put sand in the garri of propaganda.
Buhari is on life-support!
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by kingrt2(m): 9:08am
Hahahahaha boy did I knew it was stale !
See me signature
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Kennitrust: 9:08am
I knew it from the start.
we re ruled by fraudsters.
APC, APPOINTED PROMINENT CRIMINALS
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Mcowubaba: 9:09am
Gurumaharaji:
Jokes apart, in a normal country, Buhari should have resigned.
But Nigeria na ZOO, Animal kingdom.
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by aolawale025: 9:10am
They only debunked it cos it didn't fly
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by rozayx5(m): 9:10am
Sad
Being born a Nigerian is a mistake
How silly can this country get
A President just disappeared like that
Smh
Please divide the useless country
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Ucheosefoh(m): 9:10am
Government of confusion run by confused people
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by Blackfire(m): 9:11am
Personally to me... I think APC/buhari/ zombies don't know they have won the election since 2015.
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by chinoify: 9:11am
Ok now, but who is this presidency sef
|Re: Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" by EntMirror: 9:11am
Hmm.. Wonder what this country is turning into.
If you're a student, worker, business man, then you'll be glued when you visit www.entmirror.com
