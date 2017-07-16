Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Presidency Debunks Photo Of President Buhari Being Shared As "New Photo" (11102 Views)

The Presidency has dismissed reports that a picture on the internet is a recent photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.



Saleh Shehu Ashaka, a journalist with Voice of America had posted a photo of the President, claiming that it was recently taken.



But the Presidency on Saturday dismissed the claim, stating that the picture was taken in February, during Buhari’s first medical trip.





The President’s Personal Assistant (New Media), Bashir Ahmad tweeted, “Salam Ashaka, apparently this picture like many of its kind that are being shared is not new, this particular one was taken late Feb., 2017.”







No picture of President Buhari has been released since his second medical trip to London this year.



Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who visited him last week stated that he was recuperating fast and would return soon.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/ynaija.com/presidency-debunks-alleged-recent-photograph-buhari/amp/



https://mobile.twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/886260144740466689

Bursted....We are ready for una....Even d zombies don turn wailers .



Imagine this brown garment dat he wore wen he was purging in February, they are bringing for us now dat he is having brain cancer....Una no sabi lead and una no sabi lie again....Wise up 63 Likes 1 Share

Presidency just got caught in a bobby trap. 22 Likes

We all knew that picture is an old one! 11 Likes

Serial liars. If the mumu journalist had succeeded with the propaganda, I'm sure the silly presidency would have given a nod to it. 16 Likes 1 Share

den show us his recent picture 11 Likes

dead n gone 4 Likes

The barrage of lies in this BUHARI and APC govt will shock even the devil 20 Likes 3 Shares

So the presidency has started saying the truth?



This second half of the year will be great. 9 Likes

Lolzzzzzz, in this first trip he look like crayfish only God know how the second trip pix will be like 7 Likes

Everyone knew it was an old picture. I don't understand what the fuss is about. 2 Likes

Smh. Jobless useless frustrated wailers. Keep fooling yourselves there na hunger go kill you.



Btw if u dont like buhari as president why are u still wailing now that he is away? Evil satanic witches. 3 Likes

So, what is stopping the presidency from showing us the 'real'Buhari?



Why shroud him in so much secrecy if nothing fishy is going on?



Whatever happens to 'transparency' they shouted and foamed in the mouth over, during their campaigns?



Awon werey.. 17 Likes 2 Shares

blackpanda:

Smh. Jobless useless frustrated wailers. Keep fooling yourselves there na hunger go kill you.



Btw if u dont like buhari as president why are u still wailing now that he is away? Evil satanic witches.

Zombie, you go cry tire, by the time you are through with.... Zombie, you go cry tire, by the time you are through with.... 22 Likes 3 Shares

greatgod2012:

We all knew that picture is an old one!

APC, the most fraudulent party in the history of Nigeria.



Shame on all those who brought this FRAUD upon Nigeria. 14 Likes 1 Share





There's big crisis at Buhari Media Centre (BMC)



Some people are being paid regularly while some of us others have not been paid since May.



Trust the disgruntled ones to always put sand in the garri of propaganda.



Buhari is on life-support! There's big crisis at Buhari Media Centre (BMC)Some people are being paid regularly whileothers have not been paid since May.Trust the disgruntled ones to always put sand in the garri of propaganda.Buhari is on life-support! 22 Likes 2 Shares

Hahahahaha boy did I knew it was stale !



See me signature

I knew it from the start.





we re ruled by fraudsters.







APC, APPOINTED PROMINENT CRIMINALS 6 Likes

Gurumaharaji:

Bursted....We are ready for una....Even d zombies don turn wailers .



Imagine this brown garment dat he wore wen he was purging in February, they are bringing for us now dat he is having brain cancer....Una no sabi lead and una no sabi lie again....Wise up



Jokes apart, in a normal country, Buhari should have resigned.

But Nigeria na ZOO, Animal kingdom.

They only debunked it cos it didn't fly 5 Likes

Sad



Being born a Nigerian is a mistake





How silly can this country get





A President just disappeared like that



Smh



Please divide the useless country 4 Likes

Government of confusion run by confused people 5 Likes

Personally to me... I think APC/buhari/ zombies don't know they have won the election since 2015. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ok now, but who is this presidency sef 3 Likes