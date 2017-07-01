₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,196 members, 3,661,602 topics. Date: Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 01:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari (6555 Views)
How National Assembly Will Spend 125 Billion Naira Budget / Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari’s Comment On President’s Health / IGP Idris, Others Visit Buhari In London (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by dre11(m): 9:30am
Senate, Presidency face-off led to meeting
Contrary to reports that the visit of the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to London, the United Kingdom, last Tuesday was to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation, findings by Saturday Telegraph have revealed that Osinbajo was actually compelled by the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) to take the trip and ascertain the health status of the ailing president.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/07/presidents-health-nassembly-compelled-osinbajo-visit-buhari/
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by smartty68(m): 9:35am
How could a figurehead of a Nation be on indefinite healthcare vacation for over 3months yet his citizens don't know anything about his health status
And they'll be shouting Transparency upandan
God cursed the day Buhari took over!!!
What a bad omen we have for a President.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Joysmith2: 9:36am
...
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Tolexander: 10:01am
So the Senate just compelled the Acting President to take a stroll to London for 5minutes view in London.
This revelation seems to be so real, cos how would the AP just go on to visit Buhari, 5minute visitation.
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by deniyiedie(m): 12:18pm
We dey deceive ourselves
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Narldon(f): 12:19pm
BUBU GAT SWAG!!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Nutase(f): 12:19pm
What do we believe now
The mata just taya me.
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by angelbulksms: 12:20pm
Whether he was compelled or not, at least he don visit
Abeg, Send SMS at http://angelbulksms.com for fast delivery.
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Luckylife(m): 12:20pm
Nigeria the home of hyenas ,jackals, lion king and weaker animals.
1 Like
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by durentchigozie(m): 12:21pm
A country indeed
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by SmartchoiceNGR: 12:21pm
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Agumbankembu: 12:22pm
Osi Osi.....Osibaba
1 Like
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by magoo10: 12:22pm
Nemesis is what is catching up with the dullard, in saner climes the man ought to have resigned but for greed and evil buhari is still holding tight to power.
After threatening the dogs and baboon buhari God have finally shown you that you are a mere mortal,you had so many evil plans up your sleeve but God which is in heaven has shown you how mighty he is and so shall it be.
3 Likes
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Firefire(m): 12:22pm
Fellow Nigerians, behold the drama you called CHANGE?
2 Likes
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by oshe11(m): 12:22pm
Osibanjo THE TOOTHLESS DOG!!!
MAY BANANA FALL ON U
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Integrityfarms(m): 12:22pm
Why can't PMB resign since his already incapacitated?
Who is enjoying this corpsocracy of a government?
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Zane2point4(m): 12:22pm
I dont think nigeria is practising democracy, how can a sitting president travel for almost 3months yet no one can ascertain the nature of his illness, or even progress made in resuscitating him.
This is a typical example of a third world country we are trapped in, the sooner they realize the presidency is a public office and a civil servant the better for them.
Someone wants to sue trump for blocking him on twitter.
Am sure the judges of there will give him audience blc that twitter handle hv become a public handle.
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by GeneralOjukwu: 12:23pm
I supported PMB in 2015....
But it seems those calling him "dullardeen" here have a point.
Tinubu warned him about how dangerous a man like Saraki can be... PMB was forming Mr Unbiased. Ask OBJ the importance of a Senate President on your side.
Saraki being released by CCT totally rubbished the anti-corruption stance of PMB.
He would continue to blackmail the Executive at will.
Remember this prediction - Saraki would unseat this government. ..he's that cunning.
1 Like
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by hardywaltz(m): 12:23pm
akuku
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by oshe11(m): 12:24pm
A suposed ACTING PRESIDENT that cant snap pix with an AILING PRESIDENT wen he Visited him, becos Abba Kyari warned him nt to, NO BE WEAKLING HE BE
4 Likes
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Stell085(f): 12:24pm
Cabal entertainment in this cointry
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by alexanderkings(m): 12:25pm
rread my lips...nigeria is a zoo . A five minute visit to bubu afta beeen absent for months .naija come on u can come up with a good lie than this.. If trump is sick come and see broadcast.. America wont rest. Trump will be speaking to the citizens that he is alright and getting better and if critically illl ..a 2 4 7 update to the american citizennss by the vpp to calm their nerves.. Bt reverse is the case over hheree.. Bunch of thieves
1 Like
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by seoscrib: 12:26pm
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by ipobarecriminals: 12:27pm
disgruntled Ipob Jews, allow the old man to rest
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by eyescue(m): 12:31pm
Mma Nkechi watch my space for me I dey come
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Humility017(m): 12:31pm
Just yesterday the northern youths were already accusing the south westerners for play gimmicks wit buhari health...warning them that what happened in yar adua's era will never repeat itself. ....they will fight it to the end.
I just don't want bloodshed again in these country....during GEJ era it was bomb blast everywhere and now no one knows what will happen should anything happen to PMB
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by chukxy44(m): 12:31pm
In Nigeria, Impossibility is nothing, it could have been true or it could have been made up but then the question you should ask your self, How does this benefit me or us as a Nation.
Just get your Voters card ready, To either Vote for the government in power or voter against case closed.
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by BankManager(m): 12:32pm
Osinbajo flew to London just to meet Buhari for one hour and return home immediately? Seems APC Govt is yet to understand how SKYPE works..
2 Likes
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by QueenOfNepal: 12:33pm
GeneralOjukwu:Go get a form from dunkem21 before you join wailers club
|Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by oyakhilomeh(m): 12:33pm
oshe11:If you were in his shoes what would you have done?
Global Counter-Terrorism Forum (GCTF): Launched By Nigeria, 28 Countries, EU / Panic Over Ibb’s Health / New Pictures Prooves That Buhari’s Daughter Isn’t As Beautiful As We All Thought
Viewing this topic: SayITnw, Leemak, yemaldo(m), Ganaz, egutexas(m), Fesirb111, dechiome(m), Figs(m), Amazondepth(m), Dreambeat, Jilo83(m), WILL888(m), bqola(m), dawno2008, oluwaseun239(m), Famocious(m), olateeboy, Saheed9, 9jatatafo(m), phemyor(m), yipata, Sengeman, amberacious, bankole200(m), Touchey, Ezehrobinson(m), clems88(m), Mozegee, klassicomega, Binb, TrueHuman, papertrail(m), kwoi, chimchim1(m), decode, LGISREAL, SuperS1Panther, barragan, donfruit(m), rico73(m), funsowilliams(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13