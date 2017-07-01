₦airaland Forum

President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by dre11(m): 9:30am
Senate, Presidency face-off led to meeting


Contrary to reports that the visit of the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to London, the United Kingdom, last Tuesday was to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation, findings by Saturday Telegraph have revealed that Osinbajo was actually compelled by the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) to take the trip and ascertain the health status of the ailing president.

Fresh facts gathered by our correspondents showed that the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, had at a recent fence-mending meeting with Osinbajo conveyed a resolution of the NASS leadership in which they had requested that the Acting President must visit London and update them on happenings concerning Buhari if the ex-ecutive did not want to incur the wrath of the lawmakers.

The recent face-off between both arms of government had led to the stance of the lawmakers, forcing a late night meeting between the two topmost personalities in the country.

Saraki had met with Osinbajo on July 6 after the Senate began a face-off with the executive, stopping the confirmation of all nominees over a statement credited to the Acting President, in which he had said that the lawmakers did not have powers to confirm nominees other than ministerial and ambassadorial candidates.

Impeccable sources within the corridors of power informed that, Saraki, at the meeting, handed down the threat-like message to Osinbajo, giving him an ultimatum, within which he must report back to the nation.

“It was the Senate President that forced him to go to London. Osinbajo did not have the plan to travel until the time he met Saraki, who gave him the resolution of his colleagues. When queried on whether the Senate President could actually wield such powers of threat against the Acting President, the source insisted that that was what happened and that Osinbajo had been wary of his actions and utterances since the renewed face-off with the Senate and House of Representatives began.

“If you noticed, the Acting President has been very careful with them now. He had to obey their wish and gave them what they want for peace to reign”, he said. The sources further revealed that Saraki had told Osinbajo that Senators and members of the House of Representatives were not happy and were ready to invoke the required sections of the constitution that give them power to declare the president incapacitated.

“They were threatening to force the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to do the needful. They also wanted to use the Doctrine of Necessity, but Osinbajo is a wise man. “He did not contest it with them, he went to UK and used the opportunity to see for himself the actual state of the president’ health.”

However, in response to our enquiries on the matter, the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Print Media, Mr. Chuks Okocha, denied knowledge of the event, saying that nothing could be farther from the truth. Olivia who spoke with our correspondent on the phone said:

” It is a bloody lie” and his phone went off thereafter. All attempts to get him to make further comments on the issue did not produce positive results as his line became permanently busy and rejected further calls.

Similarly, Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Laolu Akande, declined comment on the issue. Akande, who initially picked the call put across to him, said the network at his end was not clear and requested that our inquiry should be channelled to him via a social media platform, WhatsApp.

However, when the message was sent to his medium, Akande gave no further response. Also, a top government functionary who preferred anonymity told Saturday Telegraph in confidence that the whole story of Osinbajo travelling to London under pressure from Saraki was untrue.”Those who are even fabricating such rumours are not being fair to either Osinbajo or Saraki.

The Acting President is in charge of the government in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari and I don’t see how someone else, no matter how highly placed, will force him to go and see his boss who is sick and receiving medical attention in London.

Let us give our leaders some respect when we say these things because they don’t just add up at all,” he said. Meanwhile, a former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, had on Thursday said Osinbajo’s visit to Buhari in London, had shown that the rumour peddlers were liars.

The former governor, who said that everything possible should be done to reduce increasing hate speeches and `death wish’ in the country urged Nigerians to pray for Buhari’s quick recovery. Kalu said that those peddling rumours that Buhari is on life support had been proven wrong.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/07/presidents-health-nassembly-compelled-osinbajo-visit-buhari/
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by smartty68(m): 9:35am
How could a figurehead of a Nation be on indefinite healthcare vacation for over 3months yet his citizens don't know anything about his health status

And they'll be shouting Transparency upandan

God cursed the day Buhari took over!!!

What a bad omen we have for a President.

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Joysmith2: 9:36am
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Tolexander: 10:01am
So the Senate just compelled the Acting President to take a stroll to London for 5minutes view in London.

This revelation seems to be so real, cos how would the AP just go on to visit Buhari, 5minute visitation.
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by deniyiedie(m): 12:18pm
We dey deceive ourselves
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Narldon(f): 12:19pm
BUBU GAT SWAG!!



Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Nutase(f): 12:19pm
What do we believe now


Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by angelbulksms: 12:20pm
Whether he was compelled or not, at least he don visit undecided

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Luckylife(m): 12:20pm
Nigeria the home of hyenas ,jackals, lion king and weaker animals.

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by durentchigozie(m): 12:21pm
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by SmartchoiceNGR: 12:21pm
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Agumbankembu: 12:22pm
Osi Osi.....Osibaba

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by magoo10: 12:22pm
Nemesis is what is catching up with the dullard, in saner climes the man ought to have resigned but for greed and evil buhari is still holding tight to power.
After threatening the dogs and baboon buhari God have finally shown you that you are a mere mortal,you had so many evil plans up your sleeve but God which is in heaven has shown you how mighty he is and so shall it be.

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Firefire(m): 12:22pm
Fellow Nigerians, behold the drama you called CHANGE?

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by oshe11(m): 12:22pm
Osibanjo THE TOOTHLESS DOG!!!





MAY BANANA FALL ON U

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Integrityfarms(m): 12:22pm
Why can't PMB resign since his already incapacitated?
Who is enjoying this corpsocracy of a government?
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Zane2point4(m): 12:22pm
I dont think nigeria is practising democracy, how can a sitting president travel for almost 3months yet no one can ascertain the nature of his illness, or even progress made in resuscitating him.
This is a typical example of a third world country we are trapped in, the sooner they realize the presidency is a public office and a civil servant the better for them.

Someone wants to sue trump for blocking him on twitter.
Am sure the judges of there will give him audience blc that twitter handle hv become a public handle.
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by GeneralOjukwu: 12:23pm
I supported PMB in 2015....

But it seems those calling him "dullardeen" here have a point.

Tinubu warned him about how dangerous a man like Saraki can be... PMB was forming Mr Unbiased. Ask OBJ the importance of a Senate President on your side.

Saraki being released by CCT totally rubbished the anti-corruption stance of PMB.
He would continue to blackmail the Executive at will.

Remember this prediction - Saraki would unseat this government. ..he's that cunning.

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by hardywaltz(m): 12:23pm
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by oshe11(m): 12:24pm
A suposed ACTING PRESIDENT that cant snap pix with an AILING PRESIDENT wen he Visited him, becos Abba Kyari warned him nt to, NO BE WEAKLING HE BE

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Stell085(f): 12:24pm
Cabal entertainment in this cointry
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by alexanderkings(m): 12:25pm
rread my lips...nigeria is a zoo . A five minute visit to bubu afta beeen absent for months .naija come on u can come up with a good lie than this.. If trump is sick come and see broadcast.. America wont rest. Trump will be speaking to the citizens that he is alright and getting better and if critically illl ..a 2 4 7 update to the american citizennss by the vpp to calm their nerves.. Bt reverse is the case over hheree.. Bunch of thieves

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by seoscrib: 12:26pm
is buhari now important than billions of Nigeria lives?
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by ipobarecriminals: 12:27pm
undecided disgruntled Ipob Jews, allow the old man to rest
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by eyescue(m): 12:31pm
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by Humility017(m): 12:31pm
Just yesterday the northern youths were already accusing the south westerners for play gimmicks wit buhari health...warning them that what happened in yar adua's era will never repeat itself. ....they will fight it to the end.
I just don't want bloodshed again in these country....during GEJ era it was bomb blast everywhere and now no one knows what will happen should anything happen to PMB
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by chukxy44(m): 12:31pm
In Nigeria, Impossibility is nothing, it could have been true or it could have been made up but then the question you should ask your self, How does this benefit me or us as a Nation.

Just get your Voters card ready, To either Vote for the government in power or voter against case closed.
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by BankManager(m): 12:32pm
Osinbajo flew to London just to meet Buhari for one hour and return home immediately? Seems APC Govt is yet to understand how SKYPE works..

Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by QueenOfNepal: 12:33pm
GeneralOjukwu:
I supported PMB in 2015....

But it seems those calling him "dullardeen" here have a point.

Tinubu warned him about how dangerous a man like Saraki can be... PMB was forming Mr Unbiased. Ask OBJ the importance of a Senate President on your side.

Saraki being released by CCT totally rubbished the anti-corruption stance of PMB.
He would continue to blackmail the Executive at will.

Remember this prediction - Saraki would unseat this government. ..he's that cunning.
Go get a form from dunkem21 before you join wailers club
Re: President’s Health: How National Assembly Compelled Osinbajo To Visit Buhari by oyakhilomeh(m): 12:33pm
oshe11:
Osibanjo THE TOOTHLESS DOG!!!






MAY BANANA FALL ON U
If you were in his shoes what would you have done?

