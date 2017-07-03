Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin (7218 Views)

Igbinedion Gifts Tiger To Oba Of Benin, Ewuare & It Roars At People (Video,Pics) / 10 Astonishing Facts You Never Knew About The Great Wall Of China / Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Punishes Family For Organising Burial Despite Ban (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Great Walls Of The Benin Empire



Here is a piece done by InformAFRICA enjoy!!



INTRO : The legacy of the Great Walls of Benin still lives albiet been forgotten as centuries go by . However, it does not change the fact that the Walls of Benin City was the world’s largest man-made earth structure lengthwise, and was hailed as the largest earthwork in the world.





According to Wikipedia, the Benin Walls were ravaged by the British in 1897 during what has come to be called the Punitive expedition. Scattered pieces of the structure remain in Edo, with the vast majority of them being used by the locals for building purposes.

8 Facts about The Great Walls of Benin







1•The Walls of Benin were used as a defense of the historical Benin City, formerly of the now defunct Kingdom of Benin and now the capital of the present-day Edo State of Nigeria.



2•It is considered the largest man-made structure lengthwise and was hailed as the largest earthwork in the world.



3•It enclosed 6,500 km² of community lands. Its length was over 16,000 km of earth boundaries. It was estimated that earliest construction began in 800 AD and continued into the mid-1400s.



4•The Benin Walls were ravaged by the British in 1897 during what has come to be called the Punitive expedition.



5•Scattered pieces of the structure remain in Edo, with the vast majority of them being used by the locals for building purposes. What remains of the wall itself continues to be torn down for real estate developments.



6•The Walls of Benin City was the world’s largest man-made earth structure.



7•In all, they are four times longer than the Great Wall of China, and consumed a hundred times more material than the Great Pyramid of Cheops.



8•They took an estimated 150 million hours of digging to construct, and are perhaps the largest single archaeological phenomenon on the planet.



The Benin Empire was a pre-colonial empire located in what is now southern Nigeria. Its capital was Edo, now known as Benin City. The Benin Empire was one of the oldest and most highly developed states in the coastal hinterland of West Africa, dating perhaps to the eleventh century CE, until it was annexed by the British Empire in 1897





http://www.informafrica.com/african-history/african-history-facts-about-the-great-walls-of-benin/ After our last piece on the Omueda ... Today we will be focusing on the longest man made structure ever built -Here is a piece done by InformAFRICA enjoy!! 5 Likes 3 Shares

Depictive Imagery 4 Likes 3 Shares

Ok

good

Epa @kingovaramwen1 Do mo OOO... è twor





Lalasticlala



Mynd44





I once visited the walls when I was liltle and it was a sight to behold 4 Likes 4 Shares

If no bcuz of dis our bad government, dat place for turn to tourist attraction.



Different countries for dey enter Naija to come see dey WALL......







*****Respect to all our FOREFATHERS wey follow build dat wall....









e no easy to build dat kind wall now 12 Likes 4 Shares

ExpensiveG:

If no bcuz of dis our bad government, dat place for turn to tourist attraction.



Different countries for dey enter Naija to come see dey WALL......







*****Respect to all our FOREFATHERS wey follow build dat wall....









e no easy to build dat kind wall now

Abi oo Respect to all our ancestors who participated !! Abi oo Respect to all our ancestors who participated !! 7 Likes

Hhahaha stop appropriating Yoruba cultural monuments and edifices.

You took a picture of Sungbo Eredo and wrote Benin wall on it.





Benin imaginary storybook wall that has all crumbled and the only thing left is a heap of mud being washed away gradually by Edo erosion. 36 Likes 2 Shares





1. The picture you displayed is NEVER bini but Sungbo's Eredo which is located in Ijebuland aka Yoruba



http://originalpeople.org/sungbos-eredo-africas-largest-man-structure/



2. Benin KINGDOM NOT AN EMPIRE. Do you know what an empire is ?



3. Benin kingdom wall IS NOT ONE OF THE LARGEST MAN-MADE WALL. STOP THE LIES.



In Nigeria alone we have larger man made structures than benin wall.



- Sungbo Eredo

- The Queen Amina Palace. Just to mention a few



4. The british never fought benin, they simply conqured it. It is on record that only the Igbos and Lagosian fought the british



I don tire sef. I no get energy wer I get before



Anyway keep deceiving yourself OP I have you time today. Enough of all these lies1. The picture you displayed is NEVER bini but Sungbo's Eredo which is located in Ijebuland aka Yoruba2. Benin KINGDOM NOT AN EMPIRE. Do you know what an empire is ?3. Benin kingdom wall IS NOT ONE OF THE LARGEST MAN-MADE WALL. STOP THE LIES.In Nigeria alone we have larger man made structures than benin wall.- Sungbo Eredo- The Queen Amina Palace. Just to mention a few4. The british never fought benin, they simply conqured it. It is on record that only the Igbos and Lagosian fought the britishI don tire sef. I no get energy wer I get beforeAnyway keep deceiving yourself 28 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Brand new Hot song by EMYXCEL titled IYAWOMI prod. By MDEEZ (Master Kraft).. Hurry​​​ now don't be left out !! Pls download from this link below - http://topnaijamusic.com/download-emyxcel-iyawomi/ 1 Like 1 Share

ok ooo

G

aljharem:

OP I have you time today. Enough of all these lies



1. The picture you displayed is NEVER bini but Sungbo's Eredo which is located in Ijebuland aka Yoruba



http://originalpeople.org/sungbos-eredo-africas-largest-man-structure/



2. Benin KINGDOM NOT AN EMPIRE. Do you know what an empire is ?



3. Benin kingdom wall IS NOT ONE OF THE LARGEST MAN-MADE WALL. STOP THE LIES.



In Nigeria alone we have larger man made structures than benin wall.



- Sungbo Eredo

- The Queen Amina Palace. Just to mention a few



4. The british never fought benin, they simply conqured it. It is on record that only the Igbos and Lagosian fought the british



I don tire sef. I no get energy wer I get before



Anyway keep deceiving yourself







Benin ancestors right now. 6 Likes

OP, you can lie o. Your first picture is that of Sungbo Eredo at Ijebu. 6 Likes 1 Share

Great





Wow.



The Binis are creative.

Too bad the great wall is gone....but they've replaced it with Calabashes of sacrifice.



From Upper Sakponba, to Ikpoba Slope,

From Ekiadolor to Isiohor,

From Uselu to Ekenwan

From Aduwawa to Ugbor

From Upper Mission to Agbor Park to Akpakpavwa





Every junction is adorned with these festish sacrifices.





They are the only tribe in Nigeria not to completely let go of tradition.



No matter how born-again, spirit-filled they may be, they totally adhere to their traditions and superstitious beliefs.

They respect the Oba so much that they can't even turn down his request if he asks to shag their wife. Wow.The Binis are creative.Too bad the great wall is gone....but they've replaced it with Calabashes of sacrifice.From Upper Sakponba, to Ikpoba Slope,From Ekiadolor to Isiohor,From Uselu to EkenwanFrom Aduwawa to UgborFrom Upper Mission to Agbor Park to AkpakpavwaEvery junction is adorned with these festish sacrifices.They are the only tribe in Nigeria not to completely let go of tradition.No matter how born-again, spirit-filled they may be, they totally adhere to their traditions and superstitious beliefs.They respect the Oba so much that they can't even turn down his request if he asks to shag their wife. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Imaginary wall. 1 Like

KingOvoramwen1:

After our last piece on the Omueda ... Today we will be focusing on the longest man made structure ever built - The Great Walls Of The Benin Empire



Here is a piece done by InformAFRICA enjoy!!



INTRO :



8 Facts about The Great Walls of Benin







http://www.informafrica.com/african-history/african-history-facts-about-the-great-walls-of-benin/

These images look like the walls of birikisu sugbon in Ijebu land These images look like the walls of birikisu sugbon in Ijebu land 3 Likes

All lies!

Anyhow sha look the signature

Anyhow she look the signature

aljharem:

OP I have you time today. Enough of all these lies



1. The picture you displayed is NEVER bini but Sungbo's Eredo which is located in Ijebuland aka Yoruba



http://originalpeople.org/sungbos-eredo-africas-largest-man-structure/



2. Benin KINGDOM NOT AN EMPIRE. Do you know what an empire is ?



3. Benin kingdom wall IS NOT ONE OF THE LARGEST MAN-MADE WALL. STOP THE LIES.



In Nigeria alone we have larger man made structures than benin wall.



- Sungbo Eredo

- The Queen Amina Palace. Just to mention a few



4. The british never fought benin, they simply conqured it. It is on record that only the Igbos and Lagosian fought the british



I don tire sef. I no get energy wer I get before



Anyway keep deceiving yourself

K 2 Likes 2 Shares

any modern pictures of the Benin wall ?

Lovely....... There should be adequate preservation f ancient structures in Nigeria....





modified



http://www.nairaland.com/3687019/eredo-ijebu-worlds-largest-man-made Pure lies, have seen a thread here b4 about the first pic, Eredo i thinkmodified 2 Likes

Great Wall of China is 8,000km+ and Benin is 16,000km. So it's not 4 times the length of great wall of China.



Moreover, your pictures don't correlate and is there anything like "Benin empire"? 2 Likes 1 Share

there is the wall.



it was not an empire..



the towns were fighting each other.



so they build a wall to block others from attacking them.



benin has had history of obas for several years.. alot of the people you find in benin city are immigrate, not originally from the place.



many cities in nigeria has obas in the cities and towns 1 Like

Is this talking about the moat? 1 Like

aljharem:

OP I have you time today. Enough of all these lies



1. The picture you displayed is NEVER bini but Sungbo's Eredo which is located in Ijebuland aka Yoruba



http://originalpeople.org/sungbos-eredo-africas-largest-man-structure/



2. Benin KINGDOM NOT AN EMPIRE. Do you know what an empire is ?



3. Benin kingdom wall IS NOT ONE OF THE LARGEST MAN-MADE WALL. STOP THE LIES.



In Nigeria alone we have larger man made structures than benin wall.



- Sungbo Eredo

- The Queen Amina Palace. Just to mention a few



4. The british never fought benin, they simply conqured it. It is on record that only the Igbos and Lagosian fought the british



I don tire sef. I no get energy wer I get before



Anyway keep deceiving yourself







I think say na only me notice am ooo I think say na only me notice am ooo 3 Likes 1 Share