₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,414 members, 3,662,320 topics. Date: Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 09:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin (7218 Views)
Igbinedion Gifts Tiger To Oba Of Benin, Ewuare & It Roars At People (Video,Pics) / 10 Astonishing Facts You Never Knew About The Great Wall Of China / Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Punishes Family For Organising Burial Despite Ban (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by KingOvoramwen1(m): 12:10pm
After our last piece on the Omueda ... Today we will be focusing on the longest man made structure ever built - The Great Walls Of The Benin Empire
Here is a piece done by InformAFRICA enjoy!!
INTRO :
The legacy of the Great Walls of Benin still lives albiet been forgotten as centuries go by . However, it does not change the fact that the Walls of Benin City was the world’s largest man-made earth structure lengthwise, and was hailed as the largest earthwork in the world.
8 Facts about The Great Walls of Benin
http://www.informafrica.com/african-history/african-history-facts-about-the-great-walls-of-benin/
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by KingOvoramwen1(m): 12:10pm
Depictive Imagery
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by HsLBroker(m): 12:14pm
Ok
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by Imoy(m): 12:16pm
good
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by EdoNation(f): 12:20pm
Epa @kingovaramwen1 Do mo OOO... è twor
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
I once visited the walls when I was liltle and it was a sight to behold
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by ExpensiveG: 12:35pm
If no bcuz of dis our bad government, dat place for turn to tourist attraction.
Different countries for dey enter Naija to come see dey WALL......
*****Respect to all our FOREFATHERS wey follow build dat wall....
e no easy to build dat kind wall now
12 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by EdoNation(f): 12:38pm
ExpensiveG:
Abi oo Respect to all our ancestors who participated !!
7 Likes
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by HNO3Acid(m): 2:22pm
Hhahaha stop appropriating Yoruba cultural monuments and edifices.
You took a picture of Sungbo Eredo and wrote Benin wall on it.
Benin imaginary storybook wall that has all crumbled and the only thing left is a heap of mud being washed away gradually by Edo erosion.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by aljharem(m): 7:42pm
OP I have you time today. Enough of all these lies
1. The picture you displayed is NEVER bini but Sungbo's Eredo which is located in Ijebuland aka Yoruba
http://originalpeople.org/sungbos-eredo-africas-largest-man-structure/
2. Benin KINGDOM NOT AN EMPIRE. Do you know what an empire is ?
3. Benin kingdom wall IS NOT ONE OF THE LARGEST MAN-MADE WALL. STOP THE LIES.
In Nigeria alone we have larger man made structures than benin wall.
- Sungbo Eredo
- The Queen Amina Palace. Just to mention a few
4. The british never fought benin, they simply conqured it. It is on record that only the Igbos and Lagosian fought the british
I don tire sef. I no get energy wer I get before
Anyway keep deceiving yourself
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by lonelydora(m): 8:13pm
Ok
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by wunmi590(m): 8:14pm
Brand new Hot song by EMYXCEL titled IYAWOMI prod. By MDEEZ (Master Kraft).. Hurry now don't be left out !! Pls download from this link below - http://topnaijamusic.com/download-emyxcel-iyawomi/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by jieta: 8:14pm
ok ooo
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by hakeem4(m): 8:14pm
G
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by connectpoint: 8:15pm
aljharem:
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by Deseo(f): 8:15pm
Benin ancestors right now.
6 Likes
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by ODVanguard: 8:15pm
OP, you can lie o. Your first picture is that of Sungbo Eredo at Ijebu.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by HoLEEsinner: 8:15pm
Great
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by NwaAmaikpe: 8:15pm
Wow.
The Binis are creative.
Too bad the great wall is gone....but they've replaced it with Calabashes of sacrifice.
From Upper Sakponba, to Ikpoba Slope,
From Ekiadolor to Isiohor,
From Uselu to Ekenwan
From Aduwawa to Ugbor
From Upper Mission to Agbor Park to Akpakpavwa
Every junction is adorned with these festish sacrifices.
They are the only tribe in Nigeria not to completely let go of tradition.
No matter how born-again, spirit-filled they may be, they totally adhere to their traditions and superstitious beliefs.
They respect the Oba so much that they can't even turn down his request if he asks to shag their wife.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by dirtymoney(m): 8:15pm
Imaginary wall.
1 Like
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by Badonasty(m): 8:15pm
KingOvoramwen1:
These images look like the walls of birikisu sugbon in Ijebu land
3 Likes
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by hammerF: 8:15pm
All lies!
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by kingrt2(m): 8:15pm
Anyhow sha look the signature
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by kingrt2(m): 8:16pm
Anyhow she look the signature
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by stephenmorris(m): 8:16pm
aljharem:K
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by quid(m): 8:16pm
any modern pictures of the Benin wall ?
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by Giddiebabalaw(m): 8:17pm
Lovely....... There should be adequate preservation f ancient structures in Nigeria....
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by Dalek(m): 8:17pm
Pure lies, have seen a thread here b4 about the first pic, Eredo i think
modified
http://www.nairaland.com/3687019/eredo-ijebu-worlds-largest-man-made
2 Likes
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by tdayof(m): 8:18pm
Great Wall of China is 8,000km+ and Benin is 16,000km. So it's not 4 times the length of great wall of China.
Moreover, your pictures don't correlate and is there anything like "Benin empire"?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by naija4jump: 8:18pm
there is the wall.
it was not an empire..
the towns were fighting each other.
so they build a wall to block others from attacking them.
benin has had history of obas for several years.. alot of the people you find in benin city are immigrate, not originally from the place.
many cities in nigeria has obas in the cities and towns
1 Like
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by oxonek: 8:19pm
Is this talking about the moat?
1 Like
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by Badonasty(m): 8:21pm
aljharem:
I think say na only me notice am ooo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FACTS About The Great Wall Of Benin by lepasharon(f): 8:22pm
Oba gha to kpeee
2 Likes 1 Share
Nollywood Is Preserving The African Film - Nigerian Films / Join If You Are Proud To Be Hausa/fulani.. / Nigeria Traditional Marriage, The Urhobo Way
Viewing this topic: lmm4real, dave2(m), tolliesexy(f), krayzieklay(m), Aladinn(m), Clarinett(m), kells4u, princekalani, nonny1212, klad00(m), GENT95(m), Deicide, Xcelinteriors(f), gaburellocares(m), 4kimportX, tmanuelle, mayorchimex(m), Nedsnow(m), adebolamide(m), january1(f), MykOnyxo(m), kingteaser619(m), Geepapa, mickybeejay(m), cecymiammy(f), kay9(m), mirej(m), bornmekus, dFroshie(m), gprincead, Lukenitheooo6(m), sirworlex, IjawApoi, obxddon(m), justjeff, SarcasticMe(m), Demystil(m), jamalnation, Aare2050(m), Ademore(m), zico18(m), Chrismario(m), Ikarahun, Asidiq23(m), mekleelex200(m), menthane, Vicjay1(m), vicdom(m), klassykute(m), Edoblakky(m), Warldbest(m), ohhi, kaz4sure, Kbworld, miqos02(m), Raphtop(m), Ikenna17(m), oebson(m), CHAVINCI(m), millhouse, Barfibassey, omotoyin007, Elizabeth59, scanner1000(m), Kolade9(m), Dwayne1997(m), lacruz12(m), basmur, Ovie2011(m), phelmzzy(m), senrino(m), Grace001, hamzyyyy, Moneytize, emarkson(m), Georgekyrian(m), TouchOfSpice(m), bfire(m), babz21(m), dencharles01, unto(m), diegosticks(m), Akinkanju67(m), mbolajide2010, IllegalMoney, Kemillion(m), samfash4re, Dalek(m) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5