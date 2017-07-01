



John Okeikhan Edobor who has been stripped of everything including his job, visa and his mistress eventually abandoning him, reached out to Lailasblog, and here's the open letter he wrote;





"Dear All,

This may come as a surprise but I'm writing this because I need help.



My name is John Okeikhan Edobor former husband to Ivie Edobor. I have offended my wife and children dearly. The repacaution of my actions is catching up with me thus my being in hiding since March in the United States. Please tell her I'm sorry and I am ready to make amends to right all my wrongs.

In my defence I had said a lot of things but that was to take the attention off what I did. I'm now living as a fugitive. I don't know what pushed me this far. Ivie gave me all the time in the world to make amends but my pride wouldn't let me. I was so blinded by my relationship with my then mistress I lost sight of the diamond I had. Yes we had our differences but no woman would have taken all the pain Ivie went through because of me. She has raised my 3 daughters singlehandedly. I know my first daughter should be graduating from primary school now and I cannot be there to share in the joy.



I have lost my job, my wife and my children because of my act of violence. Ivie supported my family and I for a long time hence my wanting her back. When she wouldn't come back to me and insisted on a divorce my anger led me to lay ambush and attack her that night but truly I didn't expect the injury to be so bad I only wanted to scare her. I was so infuriated I got angry and struck her repeatedly on the leg.



Please help me plead with her. I was so afraid of going to jail and my mistress Orezime Jockey of Mamaray global assisted me to relocate to the United States. I thought I was home free but Ivie wrote to the embassy telling them about the case on ground and how I jumped bail and my visa has been revoked. My life is he'll now as I am now a fugitive living in hiding with no job or source of income.



Please plead with Ivie for me to drop the charges in criminal court and allow our families settle us amicably.



I am unable to come out in public. Who knows if she won't involve Interpol at this rate.

Ivie please forgive me, I will pay for all the damages to her leg, I will take up responsibility for the children if given the chance. I apologise for the lies and slander. Please forgive me my life is in ruins. My mistress Orezime deceived me."



He also apologized to his mother in-law for bringing her tears and being disrespectful;



"AN UNRESERVED APOLOGY LETTER TO MY DEAR MOM (MRS. FLORA IMOBHIO)



Dear Mom,



It's really hard for me to express how deeply sorry I am to have hurt you. Words cannot describe



how making you feel disrespected and that alone has made me feel―miserable and guilty. I



wasn't in my senses then, but that is no excuse! As a child, I was taught to respect others, even if



they were rude to me. How could I hurt you of all people? You, who never gave up on me, you



who made things happened and ensured my marriage was fruitful even in all odds. You, who



always made me realize how special I am when the world forced me to believe that I was



worthless; you, who never left me alone when I was upset or afraid.



I remember the times, you radiate with beautiful smiles made things ease out for me and my wife



and you were never tire to carry us high. And now I feel horribly guilty of doing and say all what



I said against you, blaming my anger as an excuse! I realize the fact that no matter how hard



you tried to comfort me in my pain, I pushed you away thinking that you would never



understand! But I was so wrong mom. You knew beforehand that things were not right with me,



you understood me before I could understand myself, that the path I took, did not have a happy



end. I was too busy, and too much engrossed in my own world, that I forgot that my world is



nothing without you! I realize that now, and I am terribly sorry for hurting you, for saying words



that should have never even crossed my thoughts, for taking your love, your care, and your



concern for granted.



I am really sorry, dear mom! And what makes me feel more guilty is the unconditional love that



you have for me, in spite of behaving in such a disrespectful way, your arms are always open to



hug me and make me feel safe, secure, and loved. Your smile still tells me that no matter what,



you are always happy to see me, your eyes are enough to show the love that you have for me,



and I feel I am the worst son-in- law, for bringing tears to those eyes. I love you mom, and I



realize that I am nothing without you. Your love and your blessings are the most important to me



in this world. I promise it will never happen again and I will be the son-in- law you deserve to



have.



I really hope that you will forgive me...



I love you mom,



John Edobor."



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/exclusive-bank-worker-broke-wifes-leg-ran-u-s-mistress-begs-forgiveness-wife-revoked-visa.html



