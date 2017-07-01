₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by FlirtyKaren(f): 3:52pm
Do you remember John Okeikhan Edobor, the Zenith bank worker and Ivie Edobor ex-husband who was dragged to court in a domestic abuse case for permanently breaking his wife's leg? Well he's now begging for forgiveness after his wife reportedly revoked his Visa. Recall that his wife who celebrated one year anniversary of the incident recently, revealed that John ran to United States with his mistress.
John Okeikhan Edobor who has been stripped of everything including his job, visa and his mistress eventually abandoning him, reached out to Lailasblog, and here's the open letter he wrote;
"Dear All,
This may come as a surprise but I'm writing this because I need help.
My name is John Okeikhan Edobor former husband to Ivie Edobor. I have offended my wife and children dearly. The repacaution of my actions is catching up with me thus my being in hiding since March in the United States. Please tell her I'm sorry and I am ready to make amends to right all my wrongs.
In my defence I had said a lot of things but that was to take the attention off what I did. I'm now living as a fugitive. I don't know what pushed me this far. Ivie gave me all the time in the world to make amends but my pride wouldn't let me. I was so blinded by my relationship with my then mistress I lost sight of the diamond I had. Yes we had our differences but no woman would have taken all the pain Ivie went through because of me. She has raised my 3 daughters singlehandedly. I know my first daughter should be graduating from primary school now and I cannot be there to share in the joy.
I have lost my job, my wife and my children because of my act of violence. Ivie supported my family and I for a long time hence my wanting her back. When she wouldn't come back to me and insisted on a divorce my anger led me to lay ambush and attack her that night but truly I didn't expect the injury to be so bad I only wanted to scare her. I was so infuriated I got angry and struck her repeatedly on the leg.
Please help me plead with her. I was so afraid of going to jail and my mistress Orezime Jockey of Mamaray global assisted me to relocate to the United States. I thought I was home free but Ivie wrote to the embassy telling them about the case on ground and how I jumped bail and my visa has been revoked. My life is he'll now as I am now a fugitive living in hiding with no job or source of income.
Please plead with Ivie for me to drop the charges in criminal court and allow our families settle us amicably.
I am unable to come out in public. Who knows if she won't involve Interpol at this rate.
Ivie please forgive me, I will pay for all the damages to her leg, I will take up responsibility for the children if given the chance. I apologise for the lies and slander. Please forgive me my life is in ruins. My mistress Orezime deceived me."
He also apologized to his mother in-law for bringing her tears and being disrespectful;
"AN UNRESERVED APOLOGY LETTER TO MY DEAR MOM (MRS. FLORA IMOBHIO)
Dear Mom,
It's really hard for me to express how deeply sorry I am to have hurt you. Words cannot describe
how making you feel disrespected and that alone has made me feel―miserable and guilty. I
wasn't in my senses then, but that is no excuse! As a child, I was taught to respect others, even if
they were rude to me. How could I hurt you of all people? You, who never gave up on me, you
who made things happened and ensured my marriage was fruitful even in all odds. You, who
always made me realize how special I am when the world forced me to believe that I was
worthless; you, who never left me alone when I was upset or afraid.
I remember the times, you radiate with beautiful smiles made things ease out for me and my wife
and you were never tire to carry us high. And now I feel horribly guilty of doing and say all what
I said against you, blaming my anger as an excuse! I realize the fact that no matter how hard
you tried to comfort me in my pain, I pushed you away thinking that you would never
understand! But I was so wrong mom. You knew beforehand that things were not right with me,
you understood me before I could understand myself, that the path I took, did not have a happy
end. I was too busy, and too much engrossed in my own world, that I forgot that my world is
nothing without you! I realize that now, and I am terribly sorry for hurting you, for saying words
that should have never even crossed my thoughts, for taking your love, your care, and your
concern for granted.
I am really sorry, dear mom! And what makes me feel more guilty is the unconditional love that
you have for me, in spite of behaving in such a disrespectful way, your arms are always open to
hug me and make me feel safe, secure, and loved. Your smile still tells me that no matter what,
you are always happy to see me, your eyes are enough to show the love that you have for me,
and I feel I am the worst son-in- law, for bringing tears to those eyes. I love you mom, and I
realize that I am nothing without you. Your love and your blessings are the most important to me
in this world. I promise it will never happen again and I will be the son-in- law you deserve to
have.
I really hope that you will forgive me...
I love you mom,
John Edobor."
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by zarakay(f): 3:57pm
Evil!
His eyes don clear
I pray the wife forgives him not after causing her so much troubles despite the time she gave him to repent
Some men self
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by Barrywilly(m): 4:10pm
Thank God you have come to your senses. Go and sin no more
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by muller101(m): 4:11pm
Ladies will flood the thread. BTW. Am sure the woman will forgive him.
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by Asaib(f): 4:22pm
That's what they always do after realizing the saying "YOU WILL NEVER THE VALUE OF WHAT YOU HAVE UNTIL YOU LOOSE IT"
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by austinosita(m): 4:48pm
I'm sure he's begging because of his revoked visa, not necessarily because he realised his mistakes and remorseful
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by DabLord: 4:48pm
Asaib:Rip english
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by austinosita(m): 4:50pm
DabLord:
It was just a mistake! Since you understand that "know" is missing and she made a mistake, why not ignore? It can happen to you
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by Nutase(f): 4:52pm
Laila don't come again. At least did is better than the other poo she posts.
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by DabLord: 4:54pm
austinosita:I'm very sorry.I wanted to overlook that sentence but i cant.I'm sorry once again
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by GeneralOjukwu: 5:11pm
Wife Beaters Association of Nigerian (WBAN)
Take note!
US visa has been making guys swallow their ego since 707 BC
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by nellaluv(f): 6:28pm
Useless man, if his visa wasn't revoked he won't be begging
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by malificent(f): 6:46pm
Ehya, so touching.. Waiting for his wife's response
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by lovingyouhun: 9:31pm
Live.
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by Rich4god(m): 9:32pm
.
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by pythonkid(m): 9:32pm
lol
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by phyllosilicate(m): 9:32pm
Super story. Come and face justice.
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by ymee(m): 9:33pm
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by nictech: 9:33pm
Ok, which day is he coming back?
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by Rich4god(m): 9:33pm
Nairaland and useless report... Someone that is no longer working with a firm, u still go ahead to tag the firms name with the man even without using "ex". SMH..
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by rinzaugustine: 9:34pm
K
|Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by IllegalMoney: 9:34pm
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by mrwonlasewonie: 9:34pm
austinosita:exactly what was in my mind.assuming it wasnt so he will have abandoned the wife and kids then relocate abroad.serves him right
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by Aleora(f): 9:34pm
austinosita:u on point....lets assume his visa wasnt revoked..will he come back??
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by emmanuel596(m): 9:34pm
Fuckery
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by morereb10: 9:34pm
hmmmm
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by UnknownT: 9:35pm
The wife should believe him at her own peril, if he wrote this when he still had a job and grooving life in US, I would have believed. Dude wants to act like a prodigal son, at least the prodigal son didn't beat the hand that fed him then. Silly man, you will pay for damages from where will you get the money to pay
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by liftedhigh: 9:35pm
Ok
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by Vivipop(f): 9:36pm
Your mistresses deceived you to cripple her? Now you want forgiveness because your visa has been revoked? You don't sound remorseful please.
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by Einl(m): 9:36pm
This is what they mean when they say 'Karma is a bit©h'.
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by seguno2: 9:37pm
zarakay:
His eyes never clear.
He is only begging because his visa has been revoked and the mistress abandoned his silly jobless, broke ass.
No more, no less.
If he is re-established today, he will be worse than his initial state.
Re: John Okeikhan Edobor Apologises by MAYOWAAK: 9:37pm
austinosita:
Not only that.LOSE and not LOOSE as well.
