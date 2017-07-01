Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA (9205 Views)

The actress who couldn't explain how it all happened, shared a photo Pulse took and wrote;



"Some fool imagined that IT had the capacity to make me unhappy by stealing my phone at the Amaa awards but pulse @pulse said No! Beautiful picture guys. Thank you"



Oh, okay

You actually sound unhappy. 16 Likes 1 Share

lol......





Dis one pass my power oooo





****You can't make me unhappy







if person fit steal phone for inside church, na wer dem no go fit do em even for award dem dey steal phone





. 5 Likes

There are thieves everywhere, what if it's another celebrity sef? 5 Likes

dts charity

This woman that can cry for Africa 2 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdCM_wB3_W0 Hmm... 1 Like

No wahala

too bad

If thieves can steal the phones of Ooni of Ife....then who are you 5 Likes

He without sin should cast the first stone.

T.I

Cool. Happiness is of the mind.

iya Hilda just admit it ma that you are very unhappy else, you wouldn't have used the word Fool and IT to refer to a human being for stealing your phone..

As for the fan that did a houdini on you..Handcuffs fall on you..

Boys n the hood.

I thought they only allowed those invited in, are there poor people ?



Check am well na KANU people go still am.



Don't quote me.



But take your greviances to God in prayers Check am well na KANU people go still am.Don't quote me.But take your greviances to God in prayers 1 Like

They can't steal that smile I have known for years. 1 Like







Nigerians too much.

u r unhappy ma

What type of security arrangements are set up at events like this? Stealing of peoples personal effects is a shame and slap on such security arrangement.

Oh no

Madam

Pray they don't find ur nude pix to blackmail you with. Must people are careless with their privacy 1 Like

Hope you got no nudes on it?

For her to bring it online means she actually cares.

It's all fun and games until they release your nude pictures and leak your sex chats

Hahaha