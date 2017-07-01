₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,455 members, 3,662,449 topics. Date: Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA (9205 Views)
|Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by ObiOmaMu: 9:31pm
Veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo's phone was stolen by a fan last night at the 13th Africa Movie Academy Awards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos last night.
The actress who couldn't explain how it all happened, shared a photo Pulse took and wrote;
"Some fool imagined that IT had the capacity to make me unhappy by stealing my phone at the Amaa awards but pulse @pulse said No! Beautiful picture guys. Thank you"
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/cant-make-unhappy-hilda-dokubo-slams-fan-stole-phone-amaa.html
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by Ra88: 9:35pm
Oh, okay
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by doublewisdom: 9:35pm
You actually sound unhappy.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by ExpensiveG: 9:37pm
lol......
Dis one pass my power oooo
****You can't make me unhappy
if person fit steal phone for inside church, na wer dem no go fit do em even for award dem dey steal phone
.
5 Likes
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by malificent(f): 9:38pm
There are thieves everywhere, what if it's another celebrity sef?
5 Likes
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by yaqq: 9:49pm
dts charity
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by kkYEBO(m): 9:50pm
This woman that can cry for Africa
2 Likes
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by liftedhigh: 9:50pm
1 Like
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by liftedhigh: 9:51pm
No wahala
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by Loyalblak007(f): 9:51pm
too bad
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by dolphinife: 9:51pm
If thieves can steal the phones of Ooni of Ife....then who are you
5 Likes
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by dirtymoney(m): 9:51pm
He without sin should cast the first stone.
T.I
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by Slai1: 9:52pm
Cool. Happiness is of the mind.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by doyouknowjohnny: 9:52pm
iya Hilda just admit it ma that you are very unhappy else, you wouldn't have used the word Fool and IT to refer to a human being for stealing your phone..
As for the fan that did a houdini on you..Handcuffs fall on you..
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by 0955eb027(m): 9:52pm
Boys n the hood.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by ymee(m): 9:52pm
I thought they only allowed those invited in, are there poor people ?
Please I'm seriously in need of a job(part-time/FT) , being jobless for a while. thanks
location: Lagos
Contact me for...your any of these
SERVICES
1. Desktop-publishing
2. Web designing/training
3. Home tutor
4. Online registration
5. Corporate training
6. Software Training
7. Graphics designing
8. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by OrestesDante: 9:52pm
Check am well na KANU people go still am.
Don't quote me.
But take your greviances to God in prayers
1 Like
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by tyconcepts(f): 9:52pm
They can't steal that smile I have known for years.
1 Like
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by Pilot4Airbus(m): 9:53pm
just convert your logo asap!
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by sweetval: 9:53pm
Nigerians too much.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by alatbaba1(m): 9:53pm
u r unhappy ma
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by bejeria101(m): 9:54pm
What type of security arrangements are set up at events like this? Stealing of peoples personal effects is a shame and slap on such security arrangement.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by KingsleyCEO: 9:54pm
Oh no
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by muller101(m): 9:54pm
Madam
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by fabblog1900(m): 9:54pm
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by greggng: 9:54pm
Pray they don't find ur nude pix to blackmail you with. Must people are careless with their privacy
1 Like
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by deepwater(f): 9:54pm
Hope you got no nudes on it?
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by hatbricker(m): 9:54pm
For her to bring it online means she actually cares.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by samsam2019: 9:54pm
It's all fun and games until they release your nude pictures and leak your sex chats
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by harrize50: 9:55pm
Hahaha
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's Phone Stolen At AMAA by kimbra(f): 9:58pm
dolphinife:
PHOTOS: See Paul Walker's Brother Who Has Been Asked To Replace Paul In The Rema / See Why This Baby Refused To Come Out From His Mother's Womb / Regina Daniels Posts A Suggestive Photo With A Guy - Fans React
Viewing this topic: akwaibomite, Specialist900(m), sinaj(f), Naijacost22, Vetsolo(m), ultimategos(m), LovDen, lilkhaleefa1(m), Berrywinky(m), crixlight2(m), poksmahn(m), taoheedoriloye(m), almeida3, bewildered, Joan011, noahac, ayowonder(m), prof1990(m), dkronicle(m), goodmanjustice, jake25, hrykanu231(m), toluodek(m), uxomykaz, telim, ibrokola(m), PheezyLee(m), larica69, Akindotun(m), EagleNest(m), zymire, Xlad(m), pweetygiftofGod(f), Katier00, danduj(m), Thorganx, Edjoshua, desertboom(m), nwarosa, OlamideGirl(f), Utchaykuku, Ayodehji202, surugede(m), classic4me, Trinity101(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9