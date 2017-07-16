₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,759 members, 3,663,276 topics. Date: Monday, 17 July 2017 at 11:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React (14633 Views)
Rita Dominic With Mr. Ibu At Ita-giwa's 70th Birthday / Mr-Ibu At Ifunanya Igwe's Traditional Wedding (Photos) / Genevieve Nnaji With Mr Ibu At The Premiere Of Her Movie In Enugu (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by pzphoto(m): 5:58am
The endowed actress was spotted with Mr ibu at
the amaa award yesterday.
The actress shared the photo which she captioned
" Mr ibu literally killed me with jokes.It was great seeing you again bro !#amaa2017 #funkeadesiyan.
However some
fans react to the photo... See below
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/07/actress-funke-adesiyan-spotted-with-mr.html?m=0
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by Luciferdevil(m): 6:09am
That is why you want to suffocate that man with your BIG breast. SMH
3 Likes
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by PenisCaP: 6:37am
Choi
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by internationalman(m): 6:49am
Luciferdevil:the same way Mr ibu is suffocating him with his baby bump.. [color=#000099][/color]
8 Likes
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by joe4real12: 6:51am
This kind suffocation na better one o!
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by YabaLeftist: 8:17am
Chai!
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by TINALETC3(f): 9:47am
See Bobby , where ws I wen d giver of Bobby ws sharing it oooooo
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by massinola(m): 9:47am
Two of them are busty, depends on your definition of busty. She's busty up her Manchester while he's busty at the middle of the park.
4 Likes
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by Northmall(m): 9:48am
Enjoyment
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by Ndkings1(m): 9:48am
Na normal thing
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by michael142(m): 9:49am
Mr Ibu make your wife nor catch you oh. Ibu wife go say Ibu too smile for the pic
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by EnEnPeecee: 9:49am
ibu and that he-goat chinwetalagu too like brest. You will see them jump and hump on the feminine on set thinking it's just movie. But I tell u, its a whole load of morbid fantacies in the dirty minds of these two old adults. although I like them on movie set.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by adetes: 9:50am
The man is enjoying it,
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by holluphemydavid(m): 9:50am
i saw dis on her instagram page dis morning,olosho everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by 1cor2v9: 9:51am
Things like this should not be making front page any longer....
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by Badboiz(m): 9:51am
Seee Bobbi
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by talk2saintify(m): 9:51am
ok
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by olaben16: 9:51am
Booked
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by Adewalefae(m): 9:52am
see Mr IBU belle
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by TheBawse(m): 9:52am
Belle of life .
1 Like
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by cadesky(m): 9:52am
TINALETC3:Oya, bobby fall on u
5 Likes
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by edeboy(m): 9:52am
kill me i kill you na dem dey so
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by DaVinChiSam(m): 9:53am
Holy Osmosis. the breeasts are directly proportional to his head.
E remain small those water melons for crush Ibu head...
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by Intendy: 9:55am
Mr Ibu is a clown, the woman is choking him,but he smiles saying I'm not seeing anything.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by Otunba205: 9:55am
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by GMBITLY(m): 9:57am
TINALETC3:
Don't worry your booby will get big enough when you are pregnant after marriage.
1 Like
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by careytommy7(m): 9:59am
Chai!
I sure say Mr Ibu dey reason am
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by joenor(m): 10:10am
see person pickin belle... na wah ooo
|Re: Funke Adesiyan And Mr Ibu At AMAA Award. Fans React by donqx: 10:26am
breast is ready...oh no
Adam Levine Of Maroon 5 And New Wife Have Bloody Sex In New Video (18+) / Lol / Saheed Balogun Finally Gets Over Fathia And Romances Funke Adesiyan.
Viewing this topic: aircom(m), Amebo1(m), kogiguy(m), Chrisjane(f), kindredspirit(m), ayodeledy, 3mmanhu3l(m), mary84(f), 2felix(m), Kenad, lechinixl, Raemonez, sulakishop(m), ifevictor, zieraw2005(m), ahoylt1, Mimi06(f), softboi10, Oba20(m), mikool007(m), joelala(m), nappyboi001, JAWBONE(m), LargeBreed(m), onohugo(m), trippletella, olajideolajire(m), Bashnigga(m), Bawsse(m), faizsanusi(m), Rainmaker69(m), VindicatedTee(m), Realhommie(m), bendozaUche(m), loydsis(m), Talking(m), intergral(m), senatoradeolaa, dupsyluzy(f), moredolu(m), franklin97, samopeyemi, Kev3(m), olakintanj(m), kenoz(m), TomjoTM(m), achu442(m), AzizG550(m), senboy204(m), cheta02(m), ibsals(m), Urdreamgirl(f), Apostlenathan1(m), Tjaywest(m), jameshaddonit, orontogorah(m), clementjava, justicesky24(m), Chairmanfestus, Ebyce(f), perosiky, Rickrux0, buffalowings, Luxiana19(f), spartan07(m), horlorbah(m), Jbsky, Racing(m), shukuokukobambi, Ias1, Electroviruz(m), ObijiStephen(m), Emotionless100, Wasquad(m), aypumpin123(m), Chadso(m), erukujeje(m), sogodihno, prinzeepule, pelumi111, Xcelinteriors(f), emaxjey(m), ghmnoble, Naziff(m), samzheee(m), abbeyboy2o15, verocharles(m), fortunekaura(m), EmekaMD(m), Ladyvik450, sammycarz(m), danishdon(m), Banwod1st(m) and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7