https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISpA_TLSs-w A Nigerian Soldier who has been on assignment abroad, serving the US Millitary surprises his mum. He even prostrated for his mum, the video is so touching... Cc: Lalasticlala 2 Likes

So touching 5 Likes 2 Shares

The things boys go through to become men!!!



My younger brother went on two tours. 9 months in the ME and 6 in EU.



I had no choice but to have faith that he will come back.



Some had the same faith and their boys came back in body bags.



War is not a joking matter.



My mom did not know her son was a soldier until he spoke to NA soldiers when they stopped his car in Lagos...we did not tell her oo. 42 Likes 4 Shares

Good for him! I'll rather serve in the US army than Nigeria's ragtag, unethical and unprofessional army! 20 Likes 1 Share

The Lady in black and the brother both thought they saw a Ghost, they took cover like, 3 Likes

Congart bro and thank God you didn't come home in a body bag.



kaare omo daada





In the present Nigeria , this officer from the East would be equivalent to a Major rank. Igbos are very respectful and they are doing very well...In the present Nigeria , this officer from the East would be equivalent to a Major rank. 1 Like

African Culture is beautiful 4 Likes

Nothing like African culture





His village witches won't like this. 2 Likes

Not a surprise but good upbringing.... 1 Like

To become a man no easy. May God bless our Hustle. 2 Likes

Keneking:

Igbos are very respectful

Did you make a mistake in the above statement? You definitely must have did! Did you make a mistake in the above statement? You definitely must have did! 18 Likes

Nothing special. I do it for mum everyday 1 Like

I will my mom proud one day in the name Of Allah,God and the Irunmoles I will my mom proud one day in the name Of Allah,God and the Irunmoles 1 Like

Meanwhile, in an insecure country like Nigeria, this is how I sleep. Don't blame me... 1 Like 1 Share

so touching...

So touching

Slavery. Name checkers

Mum just thanking God....e no easy o 1 Like

0b100100111:





Did you make a mistake in the above statement? You definitely must have did!



Useless post ...see ya English sef Useless post ...see ya English sef 2 Likes

Weldone sir In falz voice....

MrDude:

Good for him! I'll rather serve in the US army than Nigeria's ragtag, unethical and unprofessional army!

What can you do so that our army is no longer ragtag, unethical and unprofessional?

Or do you think that the American army was never like that at some point in the past? Surely you know that Nigerians did not help them reform their army while they were running away to other countries.

Let us have some pride in ourselves and our God-given abilities please. that our army is no longer ragtag, unethical and unprofessional?Or do you think that the American army was never like that at some point in the past? Surely you know thatwhile they were running away to other countries.Let us have some pride in ourselves and our God-given abilities please. 7 Likes