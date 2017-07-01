₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by silverdam(m): 2:12am
A Nigerian Soldier who has been on assignment abroad, serving the US Millitary surprises his mum. He even prostrated for his mum, the video is so touching... Cc: Lalasticlala



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISpA_TLSs-w

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by silverdam(m): 2:30am
So touching

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by Michealforever: 2:30am
The things boys go through to become men!!!

My younger brother went on two tours. 9 months in the ME and 6 in EU.

I had no choice but to have faith that he will come back.

Some had the same faith and their boys came back in body bags.

War is not a joking matter.

My mom did not know her son was a soldier until he spoke to NA soldiers when they stopped his car in Lagos...we did not tell her oo.

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by MrDude: 3:34am
Good for him! I'll rather serve in the US army than Nigeria's ragtag, unethical and unprofessional army! angry

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by LanreDaMan(m): 6:34am
The Lady in black and the brother both thought they saw a Ghost, they took cover like,

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by holatin(m): 9:31am
Congart bro and thank God you didn't come home in a body bag.

kaare omo daada
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by Keneking: 9:32am
Igbos are very respectful and they are doing very well...

In the present Nigeria , this officer from the East would be equivalent to a Major rank. shocked

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by Emtol01: 9:32am
African Culture is beautiful

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by hollamanng(m): 9:32am
J
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by morereb10: 9:32am
woooow - lovely


Nothing like African culture


Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by FuckBuhari(m): 9:33am
His village witches won't like this. cry

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by jaylister(m): 9:33am
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by zeusdgrt(m): 9:34am
And so?
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by dipznano: 9:34am
Hmmm
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by awa(m): 9:35am
Not a surprise but good upbringing....

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by Derealme(m): 9:35am
To become a man no easy. May God bless our Hustle.

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by 0b100100111: 9:35am
Keneking:
Igbos are very respectful

Did you make a mistake in the above statement? You definitely must have did!

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by campbelljosh(m): 9:35am
Nothing special. I do it for mum everyday

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:36am
I will my mom proud one day in the name Of Allah,God and the Irunmoles smiley

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by Kizyte(m): 9:36am
OK, good.

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by SAVEDBABA(m): 9:36am
so touching...
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by zolapower: 9:36am
So touching
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by enimooko: 9:37am
Slavery. Name checkers
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by pelumi111: 9:37am
hmmm
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:37am
Op
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by ebujany(m): 9:37am
Mum just thanking God....e no easy o

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by Keneking: 9:38am
0b100100111:


Did you make a mistake in the above statement? You definitely must have did!


Useless post ...see ya English sef grin

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by Limitless72(m): 9:39am
Weldone sir In falz voice....
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by pyyxxaro: 9:40am
O
Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by seguno2: 9:41am
MrDude:
Good for him! I'll rather serve in the US army than Nigeria's ragtag, unethical and unprofessional army! angry

What can you do so that our army is no longer ragtag, unethical and unprofessional?
Or do you think that the American army was never like that at some point in the past? Surely you know that Nigerians did not help them reform their army while they were running away to other countries.
Let us have some pride in ourselves and our God-given abilities please.

Re: Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military by hinograce: 9:42am
nice

