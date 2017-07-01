₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by nuelnik(m): 10:28am
We all have been anticipating for the Unlimited Data Plan from Airtel , after much video advert from them , and to make is a surprised it was silently launched without any announcement from almighty Airtel . As we are expecting an Unlimited data to browse will mama calls .
Airtel NG has earlier teased an unlimited package and now, they have silently launched the plan without any word from them.
The Unlimited package comes in 3 different packages, meaning you can choose anyone that best suite you.
Airtel Unlimited Packages
You can dial -141# and follow prompt or alternately use the below codes;
➽ N10,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days.
➽ N15,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days .
➽ N20,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days .
How To Activate It
➽ For N10,000 Unlimited Packages, dial *471#
➽ For N15,000 Unlimited Packages , dial *463#
➽ For N20,000 Unlimited Packages , dial *351#
What i'm not understanding is how many Gigs is in each package , because i don't know why they had to make different package if its actually unlimited. I wasn't expecting this much on the price , also fail usage policy will apply .
What is you take on this ?
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by nuelnik(m): 10:29am
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by ovaRAYted(m): 10:36am
i really doubt its unlimited...if not why the different price segregation?its supposed to be a fixed price for the specified tenure to enjoy the "unlimited" data usage.
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by nuelnik(m): 10:38am
ovaRAYted:
Abi ? , bros my hopes was high
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Damsman10(m): 10:41am
I won't trust them just yet
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by nuelnik(m): 10:42am
Damsman10:
The price is untrustworthy
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by chumakk: 11:14am
Only Ntel is unlimited for now. Airtel is just lying like APC government
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by fortunekaura(m): 11:27am
sub and network will cease for two weeks na there your eyes go red
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Xionez(m): 11:34am
Edakun, if its "Unlimited", why is it in triplicates and with different prices?!.
Unlimited is unlimited...no data cap.
#Marketing.gone.wrong
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by xynerise(m): 11:38am
ovaRAYted:
Speed differences.
5Mbps
10Mbps
And so on.
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Emmyk(m): 12:00pm
xynerise:Makes sense.
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by FemiEddy(m): 12:04pm
I see
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by appswift: 12:05pm
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Advans(m): 12:11pm
ovaRAYted:
different price may be due to speed throttling.
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Opistorincos(m): 12:22pm
they are mad, 10k for something that is not guaranteed to be unlimited, if it's unlimited for real and the dat can be shared, I won't have a problem subscribing
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by kingjabz(m): 12:23pm
Booked incase
Make sure you recharge before you subscribe
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Darkseid(m): 12:33pm
If you take Airtel serious, na you sabi. All their data plans have 'unlimited' attached to them; even the #100 data plan. I doubt if this one will be different.
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by alignacademy(m): 12:36pm
nuelnik:
Unlimited?
How do you recharge an unlimited package?
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Olibboy: 12:36pm
This is not unlimited. Everything is under range
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by iamawara(m): 12:36pm
Yimu. Am sure they dint check the meaning of ''unlimited'' before lunching that plan. My people e go still finish, nothing is unlimited. By the way 10k for this recesion?
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by leksmedia: 12:36pm
I love the competition, 2-4 years ago I spend over 18,000 on data monthly , now I spend between 8,000 and 11,000 on data monthly. It can only get better ,
Smile and swift hope you guys are seeing this.
But why the difference in prices??
For your website designs and blog designs visit www.leksmediaconcept.com
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Husty(m): 12:36pm
Brain is paining this people sha. Why the difference in price when the data is unlimited?
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by bbbabes(f): 12:37pm
Why are there price variation, since its unlimited, scammers everhwhere
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by EagleScribes: 12:37pm
I hope this will not be another flop or scam
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by free2ryhme: 12:38pm
Why did they not specify the limits of the data un each so called unlimited data
Mind you they are all in different price range and they can't all be unlimited
Rather they hide it and use it as a leverage for those who fails to verify
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Marcelinho(m): 12:38pm
ok
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Nodogragra4me: 12:38pm
nuelnik:
This can't be unlimited when it has different price tag for same period
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by dljbd1(m): 12:39pm
ovaRAYted:the different packages could have different browsing speeds. not sure sha...but they shld av given a brief summary of these packages na...I smell fraud
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by BlueRayDick: 12:39pm
I Fitn't believe this one.....So someone that pays 15k for unlimited will enjoy faster internet access compared to someone paying 10k? OR what are they trying to say?
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by auntysimbiat(f): 12:39pm
Slow , slower, slowest
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by calyto: 12:40pm
They must be very stupid to think that every Nigerian is gullible. Some people actually have eyes for details.
How can a monthly unlimiited plan have a price range of 10k,15k and 20k if there is no data cap?
Why should i pay 20k for an 'Unlimited plan' when i can pay 10k for same on thesame network?
It doesn't even sound logical
|Re: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes by Myself2(m): 12:40pm
ovaRAYted:
GBAM
I didn't even finish reading the story the moment I saw the disparity
