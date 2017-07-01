Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Packages. See Prices & Codes (17469 Views)

Airtel Finally Drop Other's From The TRONE / Glo Unveils New Pocket-friendly Data Packages. / Airtel Finally Introduces Cheapest Android Data Plan; Get 1GB For N1000 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









Airtel NG has earlier teased an unlimited package and now, they have silently launched the plan without any word from them.



The Unlimited package comes in 3 different packages, meaning you can choose anyone that best suite you.





Airtel Unlimited Packages



You can dial -141# and follow prompt or alternately use the below codes;



➽ N10,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days.



➽ N15,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days .



➽ N20,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days .





How To Activate It





➽ For N10,000 Unlimited Packages, dial *471#



➽ For N15,000 Unlimited Packages , dial *463#



➽ For N20,000 Unlimited Packages , dial *351#



What i'm not understanding is how many Gigs is in each package , because i don't know why they had to make different package if its actually unlimited. I wasn't expecting this much on the price , also fail usage policy will apply .



What is you take on this ?



More: We all have been anticipating for the Unlimited Data Plan from Airtel , after much video advert from them , and to make is a surprised it was silently launched without any announcement from almighty Airtel . As we are expecting an Unlimited data to browse will mama calls .Airtel NG has earlier teased an unlimited package and now, they have silently launched the plan without any word from them.The Unlimited package comes in 3 different packages, meaning you can choose anyone that best suite you.You can dial -141# and follow prompt or alternately use the below codes;➽ N10,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days.➽ N15,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days .➽ N20,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days .➽ For N10,000 Unlimited Packages, dial *471#➽ For N15,000 Unlimited Packages , dial *463#➽ For N20,000 Unlimited Packages , dial *351#What i'm not understanding is how many Gigs is in each package , because i don't know why they had to make different package if its actually unlimited. I wasn't expecting this much on the price , also fail usage policy will apply .What is you take on this ?More: http://www.nueltech.com/2017/07/airtel-finally-launched-unlimited-data.html 1 Share

Cc:Seun,lalasticlala

i really doubt its unlimited...if not why the different price segregation?its supposed to be a fixed price for the specified tenure to enjoy the "unlimited" data usage. 84 Likes 2 Shares

ovaRAYted:

i really doubt its unlimited...if not why the different price segregation?its supposed to be a fixed price for the specified tenure to enjoy the "unlimited" data usage. :-/

Abi ? , bros my hopes was high Abi ? , bros my hopes was high 5 Likes

I won't trust them just yet

Damsman10:

I won't trust them just yet

The price is untrustworthy The price is untrustworthy 4 Likes

Only Ntel is unlimited for now. Airtel is just lying like APC government 37 Likes 1 Share

sub and network will cease for two weeks na there your eyes go red 4 Likes 1 Share

Edakun, if its "Unlimited", why is it in triplicates and with different prices?!.



Unlimited is unlimited...no data cap.



#Marketing.gone.wrong 29 Likes

ovaRAYted:

i really doubt its unlimited...if not why the different price segregation?its supposed to be a fixed price for the specified tenure to enjoy the "unlimited" data usage.

Speed differences.



5Mbps

10Mbps





And so on. Speed differences.5Mbps10MbpsAnd so on. 20 Likes 1 Share

xynerise:





Speed differences.



5Mbps

10Mbps





And so on. Makes sense. Makes sense. 3 Likes

I see

ovaRAYted:

i really doubt its unlimited...if not why the different price segregation?its supposed to be a fixed price for the specified tenure to enjoy the "unlimited" data usage.

different price may be due to speed throttling. different price may be due to speed throttling. 1 Like

they are mad, 10k for something that is not guaranteed to be unlimited, if it's unlimited for real and the dat can be shared, I won't have a problem subscribing 6 Likes





Make sure you recharge before you subscribe Booked incaseMake sure you recharge before you subscribe

If you take Airtel serious, na you sabi. All their data plans have 'unlimited' attached to them; even the #100 data plan. I doubt if this one will be different. 2 Likes

nuelnik:

Airtel NG has earlier teased an unlimited package and now, they have silently launched the plan without any word from them.



The Unlimited package comes in 3 different packages, meaning you can choose anyone that best suite you.



Airtel Unlimited Packages

Unlimited?



How do you recharge an unlimited package? Unlimited?How do you recharge an unlimited package?

This is not unlimited. Everything is under range

Yimu. Am sure they dint check the meaning of ''unlimited'' before lunching that plan. My people e go still finish, nothing is unlimited. By the way 10k for this recesion? 1 Like





Smile and swift hope you guys are seeing this.



But why the difference in prices??



For your website designs and blog designs visit I love the competition, 2-4 years ago I spend over 18,000 on data monthly , now I spend between 8,000 and 11,000 on data monthly. It can only get better ,Smile and swift hope you guys are seeing this.But why the difference in prices??For your website designs and blog designs visit www.leksmediaconcept.com

Brain is paining this people sha. Why the difference in price when the data is unlimited? 1 Like

Why are there price variation, since its unlimited, scammers everhwhere

I hope this will not be another flop or scam

Why did they not specify the limits of the data un each so called unlimited data



Mind you they are all in different price range and they can't all be unlimited





Rather they hide it and use it as a leverage for those who fails to verify

ok

nuelnik:

We all have been anticipating for the Unlimited Data Plan from Airtel , after much video advert from them , and to make is a surprised it was silently launched without any announcement from almighty Airtel . As we are expecting an Unlimited data to browse will mama calls .







Airtel NG has earlier teased an unlimited package and now, they have silently launched the plan without any word from them.



The Unlimited package comes in 3 different packages, meaning you can choose anyone that best suite you.





Airtel Unlimited Packages





This can't be unlimited when they have different price tag for same period.



You can dial -141# and follow prompt or alternately use the below codes;



➽ N10,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days.



➽ N15,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days .



➽ N20,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days .





How To Activate It





➽ For N10,000 Unlimited Packages, dial *471#



➽ For N15,000 Unlimited Packages , dial *463#



➽ For N20,000 Unlimited Packages , dial *351#



What i'm not understanding is how many Gigs is in each package , because i don't know why they had to make different package if its actually unlimited. I wasn't expecting this much on the price , also fail usage policy will apply .



What is you take on this ?



More: http://www.nueltech.com/2017/07/airtel-finally-launched-unlimited-data.html





This can't be unlimited when it has different price tag for same period This can't be unlimited when it has different price tag for same period

ovaRAYted:

i really doubt its unlimited...if not why the different price segregation?its supposed to be a fixed price for the specified tenure to enjoy the "unlimited" data usage. the different packages could have different browsing speeds. not sure sha...but they shld av given a brief summary of these packages na...I smell fraud the different packages could have different browsing speeds. not sure sha...but they shld av given a brief summary of these packages na...I smell fraud

I Fitn't believe this one.....So someone that pays 15k for unlimited will enjoy faster internet access compared to someone paying 10k? OR what are they trying to say?

Slow , slower, slowest 1 Like

They must be very stupid to think that every Nigerian is gullible. Some people actually have eyes for details.



How can a monthly unlimiited plan have a price range of 10k,15k and 20k if there is no data cap?



Why should i pay 20k for an 'Unlimited plan' when i can pay 10k for same on thesame network?



It doesn't even sound logical 2 Likes 1 Share