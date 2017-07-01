Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together (8948 Views)

The music executive also penned a touching message to his son; He wrote;



“If I were a singer I’ll write my last one year into a song.

Trust me the first and second verses will be sad lyrics But the last verse will be filled up with praise and worship, faith, Hope and love.

Outro will be Thanksgiving

Are you sure that you haven’t learnt how to write yet? Because you carved your name all over my heart since the very day you were born. Your angelic smile and your innocent eyes support my faith in the fact that life is worth living despite all the troubles.

Finally, you have got a whole number as your age

My dear child, as you grow up, may you lose all your fears and inhibitions but never the innocence in your soul.

The cutest selfies ever, are the ones taken with you If any of us boring adults had the chance, I bet we would all want to go back to being one year olds again. So enjoy your enviable age while it lasts.

May The Lord uphold me as parent to stay strong and mentor your growing up.

Create in my son a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within him (Psalm 51:10).

May my son walk after You, God, and fear You and keep Your commandments and obey Your voice. May he serve You and hold fast to You (Deuteronomy 13:4).

May my son be strong and courageous and not fear or be in dread, for it is You, Lord, our God, who goes with him. You will never leave him or forsake him (Deuteronomy 31:6).

May my son walk before You, God, as King David walked, with integrity of heart and uprightness, doing according to all that You have commanded him, and keeping Your statutes and rules (1 Kings 9:4).

Like Timothy, may my son be an example to believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity (1 Timothy 4:12). Happy Birthday –

Jayden Ekapong Ubi-ofem

Jayden Naetochukwu Keyu Ekapong Ubi-ofem

My son

God Bless you

@jaydenfranklinofem”







Nice, hbd

atyms i dey wonder wetin be d cause of this divorce sev so why can't they come bck togetheratyms i dey wonder wetin be d cause of this divorce sev 6 Likes 1 Share

wow see as Ubi come turn pastor the quote bible anyway.HBD BOY wow see as Ubi come turn pastor the quote bible anyway.HBD BOY 4 Likes 1 Share

Must be really awkward...



HBD to the cute lil guy 2 Likes

ok

After much much , make i hear say Ubi no collect one hand From her ... Everything na Coded , Despite Divorce Konji na Idiot you can just let go that Punnny you once chop !!!! 8 Likes 3 Shares

N'abania Things Loading....







This child will never have a happy or normal life when he grows up.

Poor boy born to a sissy, cheating, wife-battering father and an Aristo, sidechick mother.

Shame on that boy Jayden for bringing pain to Lilian and Ubi.



He is the mistake Lilian wishes never happened.



He is the unfortunate wedge in their union

the link that needs to be broken in their chain.





Trust me...Jayden is the only reason Lilian tolerates sitting next to Ubi. This child will never have a happy or normal life when he grows up.Poor boy born to a sissy, cheating, wife-battering father and an Aristo, sidechick mother.Shame on that boy Jayden for bringing pain to Lilian and Ubi.He is the mistake Lilian wishes never happened.He is the unfortunate wedge in their unionthe link that needs to be broken in their chain.Trust me...Jayden is the only reason Lilian tolerates sitting next to Ubi. 1 Like 1 Share

Nhb 1 Like



More years to come

If it was possible he would want the marriage, if not for himself but for the love he got for his son.. Happy birthday dearieMore years to comeIf it was possible he would want the marriage, if not for himself but for the love he got for his son..

Oh... How I used to love Lilian Esoro... Her Beautiful Nubian skin... Her smile and her sense of humour... True is the saying "Everybody can do wedding but not everyone can do marriage" 3 Likes







Xaddy:

Oh... How I used to love Lilian Esoro... Her Beautiful Nubian skin... Her smile and her sense of humour... True is the saying "Everybody can do wedding but not everyone can do marriage" Happy birthday boy

I have come to understand that love isn't the only thing that sustains marriage, I think we should start considering other criteria for getting married besides love.



HBD boy!!! ... I pray that the sparkle which joined your parents together will be rekindled on your birthday. 2 Likes

Jfrankination:

so why can't they come bck together atyms i dey wonder wetin be d cause of this divorce sev everyone loves to be free I guess.... but I truly appreciate them coming together to celebrate what they have together everyone loves to be free I guess.... but I truly appreciate them coming together to celebrate what they have together 2 Likes

Happy birthday boy

KingsoBabaTips:

After much much , make i hear say Ubi no collect one hand From her ... Everything na Coded , Despite Divorce Konji na Idiot you can just let go that Punnny you once chop !!!!

I concur! Once u don chop dat punnny guy ur chances of chopping it are always high. Now imagine say na ur wife/ex-wife (I no jus know where to place this woman) I concur! Once u don chop dat punnny guy ur chances of chopping it are always high. Now imagine say na ur wife/ex-wife (I no jus know where to place this woman)

How i wish dey now how much am happy seeing them together. i love you marriage and pray for you passionately everyday. ve always love your marriage with passion.plz stay together my cutest couple cos u will make me happy. God bless u both

kk

KenModi:





I concur! Once u don chop dat punnny guy ur chances of chopping it are always high. Now imagine say na ur wife/ex-wife (I no jus know where to place this woman) you are on point too , we know how e dey be na !! you are on point too , we know how e dey be na !!







But wait oo..Why is Lilian wearing face cap?? 2 Likes

what are family for? is to share happiness together.

Two fools

This boy is too young and innocent to pass tru this rubbish ..

*** 2 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







This child will never have a happy or normal life when he grows up.

Poor boy born to a sissy, cheating, wife-battering father and an Aristo, sidechick mother.

Shame on that boy Jayden for bringing pain to Lilian and Ubi.



He is the mistake Lilian wishes never happened.



He is the unfortunate wedge in their union

the link that needs to be broken in their chain.





Trust me...Jayden is the only reason Lilian tolerates sitting next to Ubi.



Like someone told u before, u are becoming boring. Get a life mofo!! Like someone told u before, u are becoming boring. Get a life mofo!! 5 Likes



marriage sef for no dey last talk less of been remembered...e go jst be like my ex-gf

marriage na scam.......na children make people call themselves family.



thank God for children...marriage sef for no dey last talk less of been remembered...e go jst be like my ex-gfmarriage na scam.......na children make people call themselves family.

dinma007:

what a name Jayden Ekapong Ubi-ofem

Jayden Naetochukwu Keyu Ekapong Ubi-ofem what a name

Evablizin:

wow see as Ubi come turn pastor the quote bible anyway.HBD BOY

My dear pikin dey reset brain ooo, as in your life can never be the same again. The emotions attached is intense especially the first ones. My dear pikin dey reset brain ooo, as in your life can never be the same again. The emotions attached is intense especially the first ones. 1 Like

Happy birthday son!





May you be the reason your mum and dad would shelve their differences and come back together as ONE.

Why can't they just stay married

When will celebs stop purnishing innocent kids that gracefully walked into their families with separation ?