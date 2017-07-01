₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by dinma007: 12:51pm
Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin and estranged wife, Lilian Esoro put their differences aside to celebrate their son, Jayden Naetochukwu Keyu Ekapong Ubi-ofem as he turned one year old today.
The music executive also penned a touching message to his son; He wrote;
“If I were a singer I’ll write my last one year into a song.
Trust me the first and second verses will be sad lyrics But the last verse will be filled up with praise and worship, faith, Hope and love.
Outro will be Thanksgiving
Are you sure that you haven’t learnt how to write yet? Because you carved your name all over my heart since the very day you were born. Your angelic smile and your innocent eyes support my faith in the fact that life is worth living despite all the troubles.
Finally, you have got a whole number as your age
My dear child, as you grow up, may you lose all your fears and inhibitions but never the innocence in your soul.
The cutest selfies ever, are the ones taken with you If any of us boring adults had the chance, I bet we would all want to go back to being one year olds again. So enjoy your enviable age while it lasts.
May The Lord uphold me as parent to stay strong and mentor your growing up.
Create in my son a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within him (Psalm 51:10).
May my son walk after You, God, and fear You and keep Your commandments and obey Your voice. May he serve You and hold fast to You (Deuteronomy 13:4).
May my son be strong and courageous and not fear or be in dread, for it is You, Lord, our God, who goes with him. You will never leave him or forsake him (Deuteronomy 31:6).
May my son walk before You, God, as King David walked, with integrity of heart and uprightness, doing according to all that You have commanded him, and keeping Your statutes and rules (1 Kings 9:4).
Like Timothy, may my son be an example to believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity (1 Timothy 4:12). Happy Birthday –
Jayden Ekapong Ubi-ofem
Jayden Naetochukwu Keyu Ekapong Ubi-ofem
My son
God Bless you
@jaydenfranklinofem”
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by auntysimbiat(f): 1:02pm
Nice, hbd
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Jfrankination(m): 1:19pm
so why can't they come bck together atyms i dey wonder wetin be d cause of this divorce sev
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Evablizin(f): 1:21pm
wow see as Ubi come turn pastor the quote bible anyway.HBD BOY
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Mrnakeina(m): 1:26pm
Must be really awkward...
HBD to the cute lil guy
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by rossyc(f): 2:07pm
ok
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by KingsoBabaTips(m): 2:09pm
After much much , make i hear say Ubi no collect one hand From her ... Everything na Coded , Despite Divorce Konji na Idiot you can just let go that Punnny you once chop !!!!
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by MadCow1: 2:24pm
N'abania Things Loading....
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by NwaAmaikpe: 2:24pm
This child will never have a happy or normal life when he grows up.
Poor boy born to a sissy, cheating, wife-battering father and an Aristo, sidechick mother.
Shame on that boy Jayden for bringing pain to Lilian and Ubi.
He is the mistake Lilian wishes never happened.
He is the unfortunate wedge in their union
the link that needs to be broken in their chain.
Trust me...Jayden is the only reason Lilian tolerates sitting next to Ubi.
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by yaegay: 2:25pm
Nhb
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Divay22(f): 2:25pm
Happy birthday dearie
More years to come
If it was possible he would want the marriage, if not for himself but for the love he got for his son..
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Xaddy(m): 2:25pm
Oh... How I used to love Lilian Esoro... Her Beautiful Nubian skin... Her smile and her sense of humour... True is the saying "Everybody can do wedding but not everyone can do marriage"
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Onyinye15(f): 2:26pm
Happy birthday boy
Xaddy:
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by onyi4edu(f): 2:26pm
I have come to understand that love isn't the only thing that sustains marriage, I think we should start considering other criteria for getting married besides love.
HBD boy!!! ... I pray that the sparkle which joined your parents together will be rekindled on your birthday.
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by pelumi111: 2:26pm
Jfrankination:everyone loves to be free I guess.... but I truly appreciate them coming together to celebrate what they have together
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by lawrenzi: 2:26pm
Happy birthday boy
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by KenModi(m): 2:27pm
KingsoBabaTips:
I concur! Once u don chop dat punnny guy ur chances of chopping it are always high. Now imagine say na ur wife/ex-wife (I no jus know where to place this woman)
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by kingandamy4life: 2:27pm
How i wish dey now how much am happy seeing them together. i love you marriage and pray for you passionately everyday. ve always love your marriage with passion.plz stay together my cutest couple cos u will make me happy. God bless u both
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Utchgirl(f): 2:31pm
kk
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by KingsoBabaTips(m): 2:31pm
KenModi:you are on point too , we know how e dey be na !!
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Tripplejay23(m): 2:31pm
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Yomzzyblog: 2:32pm
But wait oo..Why is Lilian wearing face cap??
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by joenor(m): 2:36pm
what are family for? is to share happiness together.
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by valdes00(m): 2:40pm
Two fools
This boy is too young and innocent to pass tru this rubbish ..
***
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by STANPASQUAL(m): 2:41pm
NwaAmaikpe:Like someone told u before, u are becoming boring. Get a life mofo!!
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by bcbones(m): 2:45pm
thank God for children...
marriage sef for no dey last talk less of been remembered...e go jst be like my ex-gf
marriage na scam.......na children make people call themselves family.
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by IKEOHA2019: 2:46pm
dinma007:what a name Jayden Ekapong Ubi-ofem
Jayden Naetochukwu Keyu Ekapong Ubi-ofem
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by axglide(m): 2:47pm
Evablizin:
My dear pikin dey reset brain ooo, as in your life can never be the same again. The emotions attached is intense especially the first ones.
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by room089: 2:47pm
Happy birthday son!
May you be the reason your mum and dad would shelve their differences and come back together as ONE.
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Roseey0(f): 2:49pm
Why can't they just stay married
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by Sexy20: 2:57pm
When will celebs stop purnishing innocent kids that gracefully walked into their families with separation ?
|Re: Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Celebrate Their Son's Birthday Together by asuustrike2009: 2:58pm
KingsoBabaTips:Of course he can bleep her na.she's wife whether divorce or not
