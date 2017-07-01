



The Nigerian Army revealed on Sunday that it will soon launch an attack on a remote Island in Lake Chad where Boko Haram fighters now use as their new operational base.



According to Premium Times, this was disclosed by the Acting General Officer commanding, GOC 8 Task Force Division, Stevenson Olabanji, when he visited troops of the 118 Task Force Battalion under his division at their frontline location in Gudumbali village of Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.



A statement issued by the spokesman of the Task Force Division, Timothy Antigha, quoted the GOC issuing motivational orders to the troops.



Mr. Olabanji, a brigadier general, asked the soldiers to always make sure their weapons are serviceable as the strike order on the secret Boko Haram location could be given at any time.



He also said the awaited operation might be the final one that would bring about the end of Boko Haram insurgency.



Also, Mr. Antigha, a colonel and deputy director, Army Public Relations, said the final phase of the onslaught on the terrorists was evident.



The statement quoted the GOC as saying, “The tempo of ongoing clearance operations will be increased, so be prepared. You may be ordered at any time to clear the remnants of Boko Haram elements in the identified locations.”



The Commanding Officer, 118 Task Force Battalion, O.P. Oyekoke, had earlier outlined the tasks of his battalion and assured the GOC of the readiness of his officers and soldiers to discharge their duties in accordance with extant Nigerian Army regulations.



Mr. Olabanji was accompanied on the visit by the Commander 7 Brigade, Olayinka Soyele, a brigadier general, and Principal Staff Officers of the Division.



Boko Haram insurgents, who are seeking to establish an Islamic state in the North-east region, have suffered massive loss of territory in the hands of invigorated Nigerian troops. However, the insurgents still carry out serial suicide attacks on soft targets in the region.



