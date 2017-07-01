₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,937 members, 3,663,911 topics. Date: Monday, 17 July 2017 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack (5600 Views)
"No Attacks On Mosques" - Abu Al-Barnawi, New Boko Haram Leader / ISIS Announces Abu Musab Al-Barnawi As New Boko Haram Leader To Replace Shekau / Niger Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Base, Arrests 20 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by Gistruler: 1:00pm
The Nigerian army has made some serious progress in their fight against insurgency as they identify a new Boko Haram base.
The Nigerian Army revealed on Sunday that it will soon launch an attack on a remote Island in Lake Chad where Boko Haram fighters now use as their new operational base.
According to Premium Times, this was disclosed by the Acting General Officer commanding, GOC 8 Task Force Division, Stevenson Olabanji, when he visited troops of the 118 Task Force Battalion under his division at their frontline location in Gudumbali village of Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.
A statement issued by the spokesman of the Task Force Division, Timothy Antigha, quoted the GOC issuing motivational orders to the troops.
Mr. Olabanji, a brigadier general, asked the soldiers to always make sure their weapons are serviceable as the strike order on the secret Boko Haram location could be given at any time.
He also said the awaited operation might be the final one that would bring about the end of Boko Haram insurgency.
Also, Mr. Antigha, a colonel and deputy director, Army Public Relations, said the final phase of the onslaught on the terrorists was evident.
The statement quoted the GOC as saying, “The tempo of ongoing clearance operations will be increased, so be prepared. You may be ordered at any time to clear the remnants of Boko Haram elements in the identified locations.”
The Commanding Officer, 118 Task Force Battalion, O.P. Oyekoke, had earlier outlined the tasks of his battalion and assured the GOC of the readiness of his officers and soldiers to discharge their duties in accordance with extant Nigerian Army regulations.
Mr. Olabanji was accompanied on the visit by the Commander 7 Brigade, Olayinka Soyele, a brigadier general, and Principal Staff Officers of the Division.
Boko Haram insurgents, who are seeking to establish an Islamic state in the North-east region, have suffered massive loss of territory in the hands of invigorated Nigerian troops. However, the insurgents still carry out serial suicide attacks on soft targets in the region.
Source: http://gistruler.blogspot.com/2017/07/nigerian-army-identifies-new-boko-haram.html
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by Keneking: 1:20pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by Okanokan(m): 2:00pm
Kudos to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and to the Intellegence community for a job well handled. They have proven to better than the egg-head Nigeria Politicians, whose stock in trade is to create the crisis and then run out of the scene.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by Moreoffaith(m): 2:25pm
why announce that?
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by yaegay: 2:25pm
Clear them
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by ojimbo(m): 2:25pm
Source: lai Mohamed
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by pweshboi(m): 2:26pm
God bless the Nigerian Army, God bless Nigeria
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by akpamuomenka: 2:26pm
Only a tree will hear that it is going to be cut down and remain on the same spot.
Stupidity fall on Nigerian Army.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by LoveJesus87(m): 2:26pm
Either this has to be a joke or these military guys are dumbest set of dumbest out there.
Unbelievable.
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by cristianisraeli: 2:26pm
which kind mumu army bi this..i guess the bokoharam infidels are sitting there waiting for them to attack..make una continue
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by MadCow1: 2:26pm
Now they know and will just pack out.....
Which kind life sef ..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by Sleyanya1(m): 2:26pm
God bless our innocent gallant NA.
Fighting these endless war.
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by kelvyn7(m): 2:27pm
outright lack of intelligence...how can you dislodge such information to the public...thereby making BH aware!
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by Abfinest007(m): 2:27pm
why announced it they may relocate .
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by aziaka111(m): 2:27pm
kill them all,.no mercy.
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by magoo10: 2:27pm
Nigerian army set to launch attack? you have made your actions known and you expect the boko haram idiots to Do what? wait for you? or relocate and change base?
So many young Nigerians have put their lives in the line fighting boko and they must be commended while so many lives have been wasted due to carelessness and unprofessional conduct
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by wokemzine: 2:27pm
Al-Shabaab in kenya
Same in Somalia.
ISIS & many more in the middle east
Militants, bokoharam and many more in nigeria
So sad
Terrorist everywhere.
Whenever i reflect on Explorer's thread, i just but wonder
how can we ever reverse this.
I have always known the world to be peaceful growing up as a child in the 80's
We will get it right.
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by Israelfx2(m): 2:27pm
K o
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by Xbee007(m): 2:27pm
Isn't this info suppose to be confidential?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by tico1212(m): 2:28pm
Must we know
Now that u have announced it will boko boys still wait for u to attack them?
Yeyenatu
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by MICHEALADEX(m): 2:28pm
Why are you telling us? As now that we know they too now also know and waiting for you or relocate
Talk less bombard more and let us do the appraisal not you
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by DeltahArmy(m): 2:28pm
Good one. But I think they should just go ahead and attack those terrorist instead of telling us.
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by SNIPER123: 2:30pm
So the whole world need to be informed before you do the needful.
Fake story
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by axglide(m): 2:30pm
The Nigerian Army revealed on Sunday that it will soon launch an attack on a remote Island in Lake Chad where Boko Haram fighters now use as their new operational base.
So they should wait for you abi? This is meant to be classified as high secret military Intel, not for public consumption.
Bloggers please help Nigerian Army abeg, don't just publish any kind information anyhow. Mtcheww...
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by Dalamama: 2:30pm
What is this nonsense? The Boko harm terrorist will just pack out since they know that they will be attackedif this informationis true. Something tells me this news is false, the military like the APC government is just throwing things out so that people will believe they are working, when they aren't doing much in reality.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by Ekakamba: 2:30pm
So wunna carry style dey tell 'em ba?
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by salaboiz(m): 2:30pm
must u tell us. Nigeria Army don't keep secret of their operation, that is why they always lose
|Re: Nigerian Army Identifies New Boko Haram Base, Set To Launch Attack by axglide(m): 2:32pm
Ekakamba:
Abi ooo. Help me ask them
You Won't Believe What Was Found Inside This Whale's Stomach - Photos / JUST IN!!! Amaechi & Justice Nyako's Phone Chat Over Kanu's Secret Trial Leaks / Group Canvasses For Yoruba Autonomy
Viewing this topic: Cecegal, wokemzine, Foxykevo(m), Daviddson(m), herdeniji(m), MrJonny(m), AceRoyal, HenryQuest(m), grinfingaz, justpeehay(m), Ayodeji2015, VerbalFlint, NubiLove(m), ObiOkpor(m), bankole200(m), Jollyakat(m), Alamin28(m), carsonchuks(m), bomasek(m), Addilelgi(m), Papacypaul(m), haykes, boldx(m), abrahym(m), adgab(m), judemmesoma(m), osas800(m), seegi, Kenneth10110, prolifik83(m) and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7