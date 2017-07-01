Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / 5 Amazing Visitor Target Tips To Improve Blog Traffic. (477 Views)

This is a very quick one. I know a few of you may say this is sometimes not the deal while some will say its also a good deal but here is my part to it all.



I have taken time to test a few of these to know it can work for me before making such post... SO FOR THOSE WONDERING IF THIS REALLY WORKS OR NOT, THE ANSWER IS YES, SO YOU TOO CAN TAKE TIME AND IMPLEMENT ANY OF YOUR CHOICE .



1. Post regularly:



Not like everyday but have a schedule to post, this way you get people coming back to read more of your posts.



2. Appreciate your blog visitors:



There is that o e or more blog visitors who visit your blog regularly and comment. What better way to thank them for coming? Write about the. And show to the world. Others will want to be featured and as such will visit. That's traffic juice too.



3. Run a contest:



This is one of the best ideas i can come up with. Why? A contest gets the attention of the intending contestants and also of their fans who will be rooting for them to win, in turn this brings in new traffic to your blog.



4. Giveaways:



Giveaways are sometimes considered the best of all tricks and tips for traffic. Everyone loves free stuffs so YES, do this and do so regularly and smile with loads of traffic.



5. Ask questions:



Here you get honest answers from your ever wonderful blog visitors/readers and input. Trust me the feed back your visitors give you alone can boost your confidence in what you do and most definitely that's such a way to engage your readers, and engagement equals blog traffic too. That's good traffic.



Have you tried any of these? what works for you for that visitor target traffic? please feel free to air your thoughts on this in the comment section, hopefully we all can learn more traffic driving ways.



please help the ministry move to the permanent site.

Good

Post beautiful cleavage

gadgetsngs:

Post beautiful cleavage And sexually explicit contents. Just little And sexually explicit contents. Just little

Nice one..this really works

sorry op but I think number 1 is Post Meaningful,Helpful And important Things.



Eg, Discoveries (That's y "The richest" Rules YouTube



Does Seun Osewa pay nlanders who post their real life experiences and generate traffc for his website?If he does,how much does he pay?If he doesnt,why?Afterall,he makes millions of naira every month.It seems others are doing Mr Osewas' work for him on this website for free contrary to the content by the op

Sexually explicit contents can draw massive traffic but they would also draw a ban!

leXHansplaCE:

post great content like