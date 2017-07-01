Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police To IPOB: "Election Will Hold In Anambra, Misbehave & Get Arrested" (Pics) (12409 Views)

PLANS BY SOME MISGUIDED ELEMENTS TO CAUSE DISTURBANCE OF PUBLIC PEACE IN THE STATE



Our attention has been drawn that some misguided elements have perfected plans to disrupt the relative peace through streets protests and to declare that the Anambra State Governorship Election Scheduled for November, 2017 will not hold. This is to achieve their selfish political aggrandizement thereby threatening democratic processes causing serious security threats in Anambra State in particular, and the Country at large

This is unacceptable and would not be tolerated. In as much as the Command and sister agencies respect the Right of individuals to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, we would however not fold our arms and watch disgruntled elements truncate the peace in the State which the Law Enforcement Agencies are working assiduously to maintain.

It is to be noted the Governorship Election has been scheduled for November, 2017 by the body responsible for elections in Nigeria and that is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); and is the only competent authority that can make any pronouncement regarding the conduct of elections.

To this end, the security agencies wish to assure the good people of Anambra State that the Election shall hold as scheduled peacefully and successfully. We will not hesitate to deal decisively with any individual or groups under any guise that will disrupt public peace.

Finally, members of the public are enjoined to disregard such pronouncement and go about their lawful businesses. The security agencies further assure Ndi Anambra and all other residents in the State of their readiness to protect lives and properties.

CP GARBA BABA UMAR Psc

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

ANAMBRA STATE POLICE COMMAND, AWKA,

FOR: HEADS OF SECURITY AGENCIES ANAMBRA STATE



Before they begin to call us names, as a Yoruba man, i will watch whole drama unfold. Buhari sent a Hausa/Fulani man GARBA BABA UMAR as the state commissioner of police for a reason, to flog the hell out of IPOB agitators when that election day comes. They had better listen to his warning now and sit in the comfort of their homes. 79 Likes 3 Shares

Election will hold, but nobody is voting oga policeman.

Igbos shall be celebrating their nsala day in their various homes while zooo policemen that have killed civilians more than boko haram have done will be at the pooling unit waiting for whom to unleash their frustration on.



I pity the unfortunate ones that will come out that day, if anything happens to you.. you will be seen as someone that committed suicide because you were warned.



Stay in your various homes let us see how they will come to your house and shoot you.

Blood sucking demons!! 90 Likes 7 Shares

How will the Police arrest people in their house? I dont think the Police realise that on election day, all IPOB members will be indoors. 65 Likes 5 Shares

Lol... Una kno go see anybody for outside that day.



I go know wether na ghost una wan arrest. 63 Likes 3 Shares

When people don't come out for accreditation and voting, then will this hopeless government understand better 51 Likes 4 Shares

one thing i know is that election will hold and blood will be shed if they try anything funny.... maybe they want to die 1 Like 1 Share

Afonjas 7 Likes

I hope Afonjas will mind there business 6 Likes





You will come and force my people to come and vote that day. Otu nnegi there. Buusu Idris Ibrahim, you are Mad. We dealt with your master and he absconded to London. Your case bu akamu case.You will come and force my people to come and vote that day. Otu nnegi there. Buusu 45 Likes 4 Shares

Wasting your precious time since the days of Abraham..



Elections won't hold!



Nobody will vote! 38 Likes 4 Shares

attackgat:

How will the Police arrest people in their house? I dont think the Police realise that on election day, all IPOB members will be indoors. The idol worshipers can stay in their caves and slam their heads on the ground all day just like their god, Kanu. Nobody will care. But of they try to force people to stay indoors when they want to go out to vote, the police will use their empty flat heads for target practice.



Cc: All Wawa and Abakaliki Ibo Jews. The idol worshipers can stay in their caves and slam their heads on the ground all day just like their god, Kanu. Nobody will care. But of they try to force people to stay indoors when they want to go out to vote, the police will use their empty flat heads for target practice.Cc: All Wawa and Abakaliki Ibo Jews. 20 Likes 1 Share

Over a million died in the war about 50yrs ago, the army committed genocide in 2016 and more extrajudicial killings of unarmed protesters and agitation raged even more, gathering more momentum. Oga police this is bigger than you. Come november we will know who owns anambra state. Biafra has come and there is nothing anyone can do about it.



No honest person will want a country where one aboki in north scores 120% and still gets admitted ahead of his counterpart who scored higher. There are a lot more cases of imbalance in nigeria. Nnamdi Kanu have made u zoogerians begin to sing restructuring, but its too late. And mind u all our leaders support biafra forget all the denounciation in front of camera. Its part and parcel of the strategy. Nnamdi Kanu is not alone, he has the full support of all se and 5 govs in ss and the biafran people.



Biafra has come! The voice of truth.



Long live Nnamdi Kanu!

Long live Biafra! 39 Likes 3 Shares





That day una no go see anybody for road. Shishi. Only Obiano and Burukututai should go and vote



Me, my neighbors, relatives after drinking ofe nsala in my hometown that day. They are even scaring the 0.5% of efulefus who want to vote sef with this their noise and initial gragra.That day una no go see anybody for road. Shishi. Only Obiano and Burukututai should go and voteMe, my neighbors, relatives after drinking ofe nsala in my hometown that day. 34 Likes 2 Shares

DonVikings:

The idol worshipers can stay in their caves and slam their heads on the ground all day just like their god, Kanu. Nobody will care. But of they try to force people to stay indoors when they want to go out to vote, the police will use their empty flat heads for target practice.



Cc: All Wawa and Abakaliki Ibo Jews.

Hahahaa Hahahaa 40 Likes 1 Share

That is very commendable from the nigeria police force, deals with anyone that disobeyed the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. 5 Likes 1 Share

odduduwa:

I hope those police men have told their wives and children that they ll become widows and orphans after November cos we ll kill any security agent that blocks our way Is that so? Is that so? 2 Likes

DonVikings:

Nobody will care. But of they try to force people to stay indoors when they want to go out to vote, the police will use their empty flat heads for target practice.



Cc: All Wawa and Abakaliki Ibo Jews.

Did IPOB need to force anyone to stay at home during the sit-at-home that was observed in the East on 30 May? It is now they need to do it in Anambra? I laugh Did IPOB need to force anyone to stay at home during the sit-at-home that was observed in the East on 30 May? It is now they need to do it in Anambra? I laugh 25 Likes

sunnysunny69:

Before they begin to call us names, as a Yoruba man, i will watch whole drama unfold. Buhari sent a Hausa/Fulani man GARBA BABA UMAR as the state commissioner of police for a reason, to flog the hell out of IPOB people when that election day comes. They had better listen to his warning now and achieve their Biafra on Nairaland



[img]

Who is Buhari? Which Buhari? Where is Buhari? Who is Buhari? Which Buhari? Where is Buhari? 35 Likes 2 Shares

conductor25a:



Where is Buhari? Wherever he may be, technically he's still the one giving orders. Wherever he may be, technically he's still the one giving orders. 1 Like

attackgat:





Did IPOB need to force anyone to stay at home during the sit-at-home that was observed in the East on 30 May? It is now they need to do it in Anambra? I laugh I don't care about what the Orang Utans did while having sex with their daughters. What we are saying is if they force anyone to obey them, their flat heads will be used for target practice. I don't care about what the Orang Utans did while having sex with their daughters. What we are saying is if they force anyone to obey them, their flat heads will be used for target practice. 12 Likes 1 Share

DonVikings:

The idol worshipers can stay in their caves and slam their heads on the ground all day just like their god, Kanu. Nobody will care. But of they try to force people to stay indoors when they want to go out to vote, the police will use their empty flat heads for target practice.



Cc: All Wawa and Abakaliki Ibo Jews.

Otu nnegi there Otu nnegi there 33 Likes 1 Share

DonVikings:

I don't care about what the Orang Utans did while having sex with their daughters. What we are saying is if they force anyone to obey them, their flat heads will be used for target practice. 25 Likes

Good job by the galant police. Biafra must never come. Kill Nnamdi Kanu and biafra agitations will be dead 1 Like 1 Share

sunnysunny69:

Wherever he may be, technically he's still the one giving orders. Is that so? No longer Sai Baba now. This is the new one?



Call Baba on phone. Tell him that someone wants to see him. Tell him to stop running or we storm his hideout. He has only 48 hours. Is that so? No longer Sai Baba now. This is the new one?Call Baba on phone. Tell him that someone wants to see him. Tell him to stop running or we storm his hideout. He has only 48 hours. 23 Likes 1 Share

MediumStout:

Good job by the galant police. Biafra must never come. Kill Nnamdi Kanu and biafra agitations will be dead See haboki reasoning. This is why they call you the zoo people. See haboki reasoning. This is why they call you the zoo people. 12 Likes