₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,842,315 members, 3,665,194 topics. Date: Tuesday, 18 July 2017 at 08:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) (7686 Views)
13 Interesting Facts About Supercars/sportscars That Most People Might Not Know / Lamborghini Recalls 5,900 Supercars Due To Risk Of Fire / [photos] Supercars Spotted In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 5:32pm On Jul 17
Geographically, supercars are usually associated with the United Stats, Japan and a few Western European nations. Here are 10 supercars from countries you wouldn’t expect supercars to come from.
1) HTT Pléthore
It’s amazing the Pléthore from Montreal-based HTT Automobile isn’t more well known. Featuring a carbon fiber monocoque, a central driving position (a la McLaren F1), and a Pratt & Miller supercharged LS7 V8, this car is a ground based spaceship with serious performance credibility. It has a supercharged 6.2L V8 with 750 hp (560 kW) and 655 lb·ft (888 N·m) of torque or an optional high performance home made engine with 1,100 hp (820 kW).
2) Arrinera Hussarya
The Arrinera Hussarya is a supercar by Polish automotive manufacturer Arrinera Automotive. It is the first supercar designed and engineered in Poland. It is named after Poland’s Hussar cavalry. Accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds, max speed of 350 km/h.
3) DC Avanti
The DC Avanti is a coupe styled sports car produced by DC Design, an Indian design firm headed by Dilip Chhabria. Its name was based on the Studebaker Avanti. It was unveiled at the 2012 Auto Expo in New Delhi. The Avanti is powered by 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 250 bhp with a six-speed manual transmission. Oh! It only looks like a supercar.
4) Icona Vulcano
This possible production, possible one-off creation called Vulcano from Icona (a Chinese brand) has some serious credibility behind its figures and design.
Claudio Lombardi, of Lancia WRC in the 1980s and Ferrari’s dominant Formula 1 effort in the 1990s, is the man behind the V12-hybrid powertrain, and the body is designed by a former Bertone, Jaguar, and Nissan man named Samuel Chuffart.
When it debuted at the 2013 Shanghai Motor Show, the top spec model was listed as having a 6.0 liter V12 producing 790 horsepower attached to a torque filling 160 horsepower electric motor, and a six-speed automatic. All of this power, torque and complexity was channeled through the rear wheels.
5) Zenvo ST1
Who wouldn’t love a Danish car with a supercharged AND turbocharged 6.8 liter V8 creating 1,104 horsepower, 1054 lb./ft. of torque? Apparently Top Gear.
They panned the Zenvo ST1 after some quality control issues lead to a fiery failure. When the car was retested it set a marginal lap time that was slower than the current BMW M5. Zenvo of course denied that it was the car’s fault and placed responsibility purely in the hands of the British hosts.
6) Tramontana Car
The Tramontana Car is a mid-engined Spanish sportscar with styling inspired by combining Formula One racing cars and jet-fighters. It is built by Atelier Tramontana, in Barcelona, Catalonia (Spain). It was launched as a concept at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show, and subsequently modified for production. It began as a project with the aim of breaking with conventionalisms and creating a new family of supercars. Only 12 a year are manufactured and they are all made under special request. In 2009, Tramontana introduced a closed top model named Tramontana R and the XTR version in 2012.
7) Lykan Hypersport
The Lykan Hypersport is a Lebanese limited production hypercar built by W Motors, a U.A.E. based company, founded in 2012 in Lebanon with the collaboration of Lebanese, French and Italian engineers. It is the first supercar to be produced in the Middle East, and is featured in the film Furious 7.
8 ) Inferno Exotic Car
The Mastretta MXT was a good first try for Mexico without foreign involvement, and the Inferno Exotic Car is a huge step in the right direction.
Its design work was carried by Italian chief designer Antonio Ferrarioli, who is behind a number of Lamborghini supercar components, including the Asterion, Veneno, Aventador SV, Gallardo Super Trofeo and Reventon Roadster.
The bodywork was constructed using a zinc-aluminum-silver alloy, known as “metal foam”, and the company behind it apparently owns a patent to the material, which is described as stretchable metal, being able to stretch up to 100 times its original size to absorb impacts. Its density is 4,300 kg/m3 while the density of steel is 7,600 km/m3.
The most interesting part of the model is found in the engine bay, where a V8 bi-turbo engine rests. The unit is capable of developing 1,400hp and 670lb-ft (908Nm) of torque, which is enough to allow the supercar to go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds and up to a top speed of 395 km/h (245mph). Apart from these impressive numbers, the Inferno’s creators didn’t give out other specifics about the powertrain.
9) Marussia B2
Did you think that the Marussia team was just a Formula 1 franchise? Well apparently they also built a couple of supercars for a short time. The latest and last of the Marussia supercars was the B2.
The B2 featured a 420 horsepower turbocharged 2.8 liter Cosworth V6, a steel spaceframe, and composite panels that weighed 1100 kilograms. Unfortunately, despite the performance and racing credibility, the cars didn’t get a third generation.
10) Perana Zagato Z-One
The Z-One, now known as AC 378 GT Zagato, was made by Port Elizabeth, South Africa-based Perana Performance Group.
Which is your best? Tell us in the comment section.
Don’t forget to like and share.
https://autojosh.com/10-supercars-from-countries-you-wouldnt-expect-photos/
Credit Autosportsart
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by Ekiseme(m): 5:55pm On Jul 17
Beauty on the wheels,that Canada htt plethore dikwa badt
But,i no mind tiny light,Baba God I beg
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by MrJorge(m): 9:04pm On Jul 17
Nice one!
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by kelvinhilton(m): 9:59pm On Jul 17
Where's innoson on the list??
6 Likes
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by jiangchu: 10:06pm On Jul 17
why I don't like sport car is that, there is street limit to the amount of speed you can drive most expressway is just 120km/hr
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by Narldon(f): 7:18am
1 Like
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by fernandez1(m): 7:18am
Collect!
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by calberian: 7:19am
kelvinhilton:
"Supercar"
4 Likes
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by adonbilivit: 7:19am
Innoson would get us on that list someday.
1 Like
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by obojememe: 7:19am
I'm not really surprised anyway
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by winternationals(m): 7:20am
Nigerians are talented. all we need is motivation and good reward. great things like this can actually come out from my great Jerusalem
most talented ibos are not being encouraged
maybe that's why they want separation
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 7:20am
noted pls
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by calberian: 7:20am
Ekiseme:
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by dfrost: 7:20am
Some are known.
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by jegz25(m): 7:20am
where is 9ja
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by pelumi111: 7:21am
okay
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by awoo47: 7:21am
Innoson 9ja
1 Like
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by elmas(m): 7:21am
Op kindly include innoson
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by Klington: 7:22am
naijuuria my naijuuria not even a superwheel barrow
5 Likes
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by OrestesDante: 7:23am
elmas:
No be only innoson na wheelbarrow
1 Like
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by mainman7(m): 7:24am
Some intelligent NLander Yoruba guys and I were discussing igbo/Yoruba observed stuffs and we came to one conclusion that some igbos were applying 48 Laws Power rules to brainwash gullible Yorubas here. Last year, they started derogatorily calling and generalizing all Yorubas as Afonjas when we were known as Awoists since my earliest times on NairaLand. They know you soon take on the Character of the name you accept. Before this igbos started this nonsense, we on NL know purselves to be Awoists portraying the great Awolowo values. Just like the igbos planned and hoped, now some gullible easily brainwashed Yorubas go like "we Afonjas are the best" .... Afonja was the greatest Enemy of Yorubas while Awolowo brought innumerable great pace-setting Achievements to Yoruba Land and to Nigeria as a whole. Awolowo is Nigeria's Greatest Generallissimo whose millitary intelligence and strategy quickly ended long-fought Civil war. igbos fabricated and perpetuated a lie that Awo ate poison when it was medically confirmed that Awolowo died from cardiac issues, which must have resulted from restlessly patrotically carrying the burden of efforts to make Nigeria great. Even Great Britian said Awolowo is the best President Nigeria never had. Some brainwashed Yorubas may try to point out Awo's fault, forgetting that NO humanbeing can be perfect. Ojuckwu cowardly ran away, yet igbos celebrate him till date. If he was to be Yoruba, he would have been skinned alive when he returned. Infact, his family would have been made to forever bury their head in shame. If you have NEVER achieved 10% of what Awo achieved for Yorubas and you crucify Awo... Any igbo that calls we Yorubas afonja again instead of Awoists shall soon shattered by thunder!
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by chronique(m): 7:24am
In my country Nigeria, we're still fighting over who has the best jollof rice and planning on how to manufacture pencil. Sometimes, being a Nigerian is embarrassing.
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by celestialAgent(m): 7:25am
OMG, that's a nice bltch from Mexico!
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by slex(m): 7:26am
My best pick is marussia b2. I have my reasons though.
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 7:26am
no 6 looking like transformer
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by conectLG: 7:26am
Our internet/mobile data plan works with all devices e.g Andriod, Iphone, Blackberry(OS 10), computers, modems e.t.c. Data rollover if you re-subscribe before expiry of current plan, applicable to MTN, Glo, Etisalat and Airtel only.
To check your data balance MTN >> *461*6# Etisalat >> *229*9# GLO >> *127*0# AirTel >> *140#
Pay with MTN Recharge Airtime. You can also make VTU transfer etc..
✅*Unlimited* @ 3000# 90days duration ( Available on all Netwrk)
✅*DAILY PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
15GB @ 1000
✅*WEEKLY PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
10GB @ 1000
15GB @ 1300
✅*[MONTHLY PLANS] 38days duration (Both day and night)*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
4GB @ 1000
5GB @ 1200
7.5GB @ 1,500
10GB @ 2,000
15GB @ 2,000
Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)
✅*NIGHT PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
5GB @ 800
10GB @ 1000
15gb @ 1200
Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc.. just Your Number Is needed... You should know that's this is data shared, no code, and it's not a cheat..
#GodBless You As You Patronize Us...
✅*These Prices are valid if you are paying via Airtime.
WhatsApp✔️ ☎ :- Add us Bellow
To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS.....
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by dilemaguy: 7:26am
Thank you South Africa
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by Funjosh(m): 7:26am
We are coming
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by VivaLaFrans(m): 7:27am
.
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by savagefinder: 7:27am
Laraki
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by Lilbvlgari733(m): 7:28am
Good
|Re: 10 Supercars From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect (photos) by Funjosh(m): 7:28am
chronique:
We are gradually moving, we will soon start manufacturing Biro
VW Jetta 2010 Or Toyota Camry 2010 / Fuel Is N120 Per Litre In Lagos Petrol Stations / Identifying The Year Of Your Vehicle
Viewing this topic: titanic50(m), ExcessKJ(m), Dymaco(m), egheleghe(m), ddooskie(m), franklingud(m), grinfingaz, Petroz, purpleblue, HVILLE, Okonzy1(m), lana1878(m), igbohausayoruba, angelgabriel26(m), Black5050(m), Mosespaul(m), FortuneD(m), realceeg(m), mark114, Rotentina(m), zelexotunla(m), 1stCitizen, JAZES(m), sexyeyes(f), DaStunz(m), OwenG1(m), Nomswag, GogetterMD(m), santosjohn(m), rayralph(m), Bodmas06, joetoocute, parcifal, oyetunder, presido997(m), MemphisRaynes, avaa(m), chijohn42k2(m), baruzeez(m), 1cor2v9, dacoolestkc(m), africandollar, Christianmunams, okhiai1(m), Mille, ismail4sure, yurme(m), heysquare(m), iamthulz(m), hardiboy(m), oka4ugoo, eemjay76(m), tnthommie(m), ShileToronto, kehindeG(m), femiti(m), sonymax16(m), electroTech, sollex(m), kstyle2(m), saddabm(m), sirguy542(m), mikael11(m), knightsTempler, Onnasucs1(m), door2(m), obitryce(m), Handsomecole(m), habss, chiayo101(m), Tolluu1, Blacksodje(m), bjbukzy(m), realtemi(m), tunjiy111, Kizito2nv(m), Jackipapa, Ujpest, MaestroKels(m), effizyd(m), kenex4ever(m), pocal, hotdealz(m), Achadu76, seek4usman, shedybaba44(m), LifeofClinton(m), stunt89(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13