What's The Best Mobile Game You Have Ever Played ? / Name One Game That Made You Think You Will Never Find A Better One. / Snap And Upload The Game You Re Currently Playing

For me its 'Dead to Rights'



Played twice to chapter 13



nd mem card keeps crashing





GOW too ( Not a fan tho)



share urs





cc: cao

Mine was fallout 4,dragon age inquisition nd witcher 3 infact I don't finish any RPG games, their side missions are too long for my liking 7 Likes

Mine was fallout 4,dragon age inquisition nd witcher 3 infact I don't finish any RPG games, their side missions were too long for my liking



Fallout4. ..





Reason being: dere were other things to play

Bloodborne cos it made no gaddamn sense. 3 Likes

lol

I can relate to such games



I can relate to such games





jst like wanted lol



Black 2 PS2.... never passed level 2 ...... Too hard mehn, Too Hard

Bloodborne cos it made no gaddamn sense.



Go and play it again...All you need is proper insight





Or I advice you to warm urself up with Hidetaka Miyazaki's other release, ds3 and ds2



Those once are more forgiving... but don't finish them oh, then kukuma come back and try bloodborne again.

Go and play it again...All you need is proper insight





Or I advice you to warm urself up with Hidetaka Miyazaki's other release, ds3 and ds2



Those once are more forgiving... but don't finish them oh, then kukuma come back and try bloodborne again.



Dude why the new account,you got banned on the previous or you stalking some chic?

Dude why the new account,you got banned on the previous or you stalking some chic?



I'm stalking cao actually...





Yup...deactivated the others with d intention of being a guest...





I'm stalking cao actually...

Yup...deactivated the others with d intention of being a guest...

Didn't workout so good.

GTA IV. The bloody helicopter controls! Thank God, they fixed that shtako in GTA V, ended up enjoying all the flying. I even finished flight school and all the flying missions. 3 Likes

I'm stalking cao actually...





Yup...deactivated the others with d intention of being a guest...





Didn't workout so good.





Get in line bro,we don dey queue since for this cao matter

Get in line bro,we don dey queue since for this cao matter



You and who?



Nah express lane to the babe, me dey on so oh! No competition at all.



You and who?

Nah express lane to the babe, me dey on so oh! No competition at all.

You and who?



Nah express lane to the babe, me dey on so oh! No competition at all.



http://www.nairaland.com/3983295/ps4-games-sale-waybill-charges







You get overwatch? Na the only way to her heart be that.











You get overwatch? Na the only way to her heart be that.

Lol this igbo boy you don use style advertise market,I tell you say I wan buy game?

You get overwatch? Na the only way to her heart be that.











Lol this igbo boy you don use style advertise market,I tell you say I wan buy game?



The key to cao's heart is to play soulsborne games.





The key to cao's heart is to play soulsborne games.

Come buy bloodborne for 8k nah...Make i show u d ropes

The Witcher 3... Cuz it was stup!d boring af 5 Likes

The Witcher 3... Cuz it was stup!d boring af



You never play the complete edition nah





You never play the complete edition nah

Have u heard of touissant?

You never play the complete edition nah





Have u heard of touissant?





I didn't even play it long enough to know the name of what I was playing...

I didn't even play it long enough to know the name of what I was playing...

It was that story about that dude whose daughter was kidnapped and one would have to go through a long boring conversation... Man fvck that game...

Devil may cry 3 (D.M.C) the game is just hard

And also

Resident evil 4, fu*cking long game





advise to some gamers: dont get bloodborne or darksouls 3 those games can cause cancer at certain points 2 Likes

Devil may cry 3 (D.M.C) the game is just hard

And also

Resident evil 4, fu*cking long game





advise to some gamers: dont get bloodborne or darksouls 3 those games can cause cancer at certain points



Soulsborne games will scare the bejesus out of anyone...but believe me, if I can man up and go far...so can u





Soulsborne games will scare the bejesus out of anyone...but believe me, if I can man up and go far...so can u

Reading about it online will make u die of a heart attack from anticipation and fear...it's better u play without guidance and uncover d horrors urself.

I didn't even play it long enough to know the name of what I was playing...

It was that story about that dude whose daughter was kidnapped and one would have to go through a long boring conversation... Man fvck that game...



Lol! If u say this of tw3, Den I woder how u will react to bloodborne

Crysis. The game kept crashing at a particular point like that.

Dead to rights:retribution it was a train mission where you have to beat time,it was hard i just had to leave it.

Lol! If u say this of tw3, Den I woder how u will react to bloodborne

Thanks for the heads up... I ain't playing it

Crysis. The game kept crashing at a particular point like that.

Haha... The developers did that to prevent it from being pirated

Prince of Persia

PC Version!



The thing just bore me jare.

God of war:Ascension,Reason:NEPA

I never finish am up till today sef 5 Likes

Pokémon Silver. Dunno why, just never did.

Haha... The developers did that to prevent it from being pirated

I downloaded it from oceanofgames

Sounds like the devs made sure pirated copies would always crash...

Sounds like the devs made sure pirated copies would always crash...



What's so special about d fps?



Is it any different from cod:bo3 on nanotech steroids?



What's so special about d fps?

Is it any different from cod:bo3 on nanotech steroids?

Even tho bo3 came after it...

What's so special about d fps?



Is it any different from cod:bo3 on nanotech steroids?



So they should just allow y'all to freely pirate their game? Abeg, go and open market & let people freely collect your product.