|What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by aolumaxi(m): 7:33pm On Aug 10
For me its 'Dead to Rights'
Played twice to chapter 13
nd mem card keeps crashing
GOW too ( Not a fan tho)
share urs
cc: cao
lalasticlala
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by hakinze00(m): 8:24pm On Aug 10
Mine was fallout 4,dragon age inquisition nd witcher 3 infact I don't finish any RPG games, their side missions are too long for my liking
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Thegamingorca(m): 1:28pm On Aug 11
hakinze00:
Fallout4. ..
Reason being: dere were other things to play
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by justscorchone(m): 3:57pm On Aug 11
Bloodborne cos it made no gaddamn sense.
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by aolumaxi(m): 5:05pm On Aug 11
justscorchone:lol
I can relate to such games
jst like wanted
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by KronicMorris(m): 7:14pm On Aug 11
Ha!
Black 2 PS2.... never passed level 2 ...... Too hard mehn, Too Hard
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Thegamingorca(m): 7:20pm On Aug 11
justscorchone:
Go and play it again...All you need is proper insight
Or I advice you to warm urself up with Hidetaka Miyazaki's other release, ds3 and ds2
Those once are more forgiving... but don't finish them oh, then kukuma come back and try bloodborne again.
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by justscorchone(m): 8:30pm On Aug 11
Thegamingorca:
Dude why the new account,you got banned on the previous or you stalking some chic?
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Thegamingorca(m): 12:55am On Aug 12
justscorchone:
I'm stalking cao actually...
Yup...deactivated the others with d intention of being a guest...
Didn't workout so good.
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by cao(f): 2:34am On Aug 12
GTA IV. The bloody helicopter controls! Thank God, they fixed that shtako in GTA V, ended up enjoying all the flying. I even finished flight school and all the flying missions.
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by justscorchone(m): 9:25am On Aug 12
Thegamingorca:
Get in line bro,we don dey queue since for this cao matter
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Thegamingorca(m): 9:44am On Aug 12
justscorchone:
You and who?
Nah express lane to the babe, me dey on so oh! No competition at all.
http://www.nairaland.com/3983295/ps4-games-sale-waybill-charges
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by justscorchone(m): 9:58am On Aug 12
Thegamingorca:
You get overwatch? Na the only way to her heart be that.
Lol this igbo boy you don use style advertise market,I tell you say I wan buy game?
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Thegamingorca(m): 10:11am On Aug 12
justscorchone:
The key to cao's heart is to play soulsborne games.
Come buy bloodborne for 8k nah...Make i show u d ropes
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by LucemFerre: 11:14am On Aug 12
The Witcher 3... Cuz it was stup!d boring af
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Thegamingorca(m): 11:38am On Aug 12
LucemFerre:
You never play the complete edition nah
Have u heard of touissant?
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by LucemFerre: 5:47pm On Aug 12
Thegamingorca:
I didn't even play it long enough to know the name of what I was playing...
It was that story about that dude whose daughter was kidnapped and one would have to go through a long boring conversation... Man fvck that game...
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Darksider131: 8:20pm On Aug 12
Devil may cry 3 (D.M.C) the game is just hard
And also
Resident evil 4, fu*cking long game
advise to some gamers: dont get bloodborne or darksouls 3 those games can cause cancer at certain points
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Thegamingorca(m): 11:49pm On Aug 12
Darksider131:
Soulsborne games will scare the bejesus out of anyone...but believe me, if I can man up and go far...so can u
Reading about it online will make u die of a heart attack from anticipation and fear...it's better u play without guidance and uncover d horrors urself.
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Thegamingorca(m): 11:51pm On Aug 12
LucemFerre:
Lol! If u say this of tw3, Den I woder how u will react to bloodborne
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by KazukiIto(m): 8:48am On Aug 13
Crysis. The game kept crashing at a particular point like that.
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by 3KINGZ18: 8:55am On Aug 13
Dead to rights:retribution it was a train mission where you have to beat time,it was hard i just had to leave it.
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by LucemFerre: 11:32am On Aug 13
Thegamingorca:
Thanks for the heads up... I ain't playing it
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by LucemFerre: 11:35am On Aug 13
KazukiIto:
Haha... The developers did that to prevent it from being pirated
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by stevebond007(m): 12:11pm On Aug 13
Prince of Persia
PC Version!
The thing just bore me jare.
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Dayvey(m): 1:17pm On Aug 13
God of war:Ascension,Reason:NEPA
I never finish am up till today sef
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by HyDef(m): 2:02pm On Aug 13
Pokémon Silver. Dunno why, just never did.
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by KazukiIto(m): 8:30pm On Aug 13
LucemFerre:
I downloaded it from oceanofgames
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by cao(f): 12:07am On Aug 14
KazukiIto:Sounds like the devs made sure pirated copies would always crash...
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Thegamingorca(m): 5:59am On Aug 14
cao:
What's so special about d fps?
Is it any different from cod:bo3 on nanotech steroids?
Even tho bo3 came after it...
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by cao(f): 8:46am On Aug 14
Thegamingorca:So they should just allow y'all to freely pirate their game? Abeg, go and open market & let people freely collect your product.
|Re: What's The One Game You Never Finished And Why?? by Thegamingorca(m): 9:54am On Aug 14
cao:
Ehhh! I'm not saying piracy should be promoted...
I'm just saying the extra length dey took in ensuring the game wasnt cloned is futile...
Because ppl still cloned the game wayback when it was still reigning...
