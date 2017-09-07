₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by IbnIbrahim: 2:50am On Aug 14
1. CreativeLive
CreativeLive broadcasts free live classes with the world's top experts in photography, business, design, craft, and audio. There are over 1,000+ classes with seasoned experts in every industry.
2. OfficeHours
Connect with experienced professionals in any industry, for 10 minutes of free, 1-on-1 advice over video chat.
3. Coach.me
A free personal coaching and goal-tracking app with access to over 750+ personal coaches and a vibrant community to help you define and achieve your goals.
4. edX
Join over 5 million learners in highly actionable online classes backed by Harvard, MIT, and other prestigious universities & organizations from around the world.
5. General Assembly
Take in-person or online classes, taught by certified experts, on a wide range of technology, business, design, and marketing-related topics.
6. Treehouse
If you want to learn how to build a website, app, or launch an online business, Treehouse has over 169,000 students learning from well over 1,000 online classes on these topics.
7. Skillcrush
Learn the most in-demand digital skills from Skillcrush's various immersive, 3-month Career Blueprint programs that are designed to give you marketable new tech skills, quickly.
8. HighBrow
Get short, digestible, daily lessons delivered straight to your email inbox each morning on topics related to happiness, creativity, history, and more.
9. Lynda
As one of the first large online education platforms, Lynda features over 4,000 classes in business, design, development, photography, and much more.
10. Coursmos
Get access to bite-sized micro video & audio classes from top professionals in personal development, health & wellness, business, and more.
11. CodeAcademy
Learn to code for free, in HTML, CSS, Javascript, Ruby, and more.
12. Skillshare
Join over 1 million students in learning creative skills from over 1,000 online courses taught by successful professionals in business, design, writing, and more.
13. Ted Talks
Watch incredibly motivating short talks and lectures about education, leadership, life, purpose, passion, and so much more.
14. Udacity
Earn nano degrees in web development, building mobile apps, data science, and more.
15. Coursera
Choose from over 1,500 online courses on machine learning, project management, data analysis, and other technical skills.
16. MIT's OpenCourseWare
Access all of the learning materials used in every MIT class, directly through their OpenCourseWare project.
17. 99u
Insightful articles, videos, and workbooks featuring insights and tutorials from well-known experts in business, design, health, and more.
18. Udemy
Browse from over 35,000 online courses from teachers and experts around the world on web development, photography, business, and more.
19. SkilledUp
Get access to online courses, articles, and audio recordings from experienced developers, marketers, and entrepreneurs.
20. OpenSesame
Choose from over 20,000 online training courses designed specifically for navigating challenges in your business.
21. Babbel
Learn any language in this fun, engaging online learning platform.
22. Savvy.is
Connect with, and learn from industry experts over live 1-on-1 video consultation sessions.
23. Thinkful
Choose from group workshops, part-time, or full-time live 1-on-1 learning from certified professionals in development, design, and data science.
24. SitePoint
Access thousands of video tutorials, online books, and classes for web developers & designers.
25. Khan Academy
Free online classes in math, science, art, computer programming, history, economics, and more.
26. Duolingo
Join this free creative online platform that teaches you how to speak new languages through bite-sized lessons, challenges, and resources
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by sample09: 3:10am On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by lonelydora(m): 3:32am On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by thesicilian: 5:26am On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by fabraham(m): 5:33am On Aug 14
the website address for them
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by Dyoungstar: 6:44am On Aug 14
|Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by SoNature(m): 8:03am On Aug 14
I was expecting Wikihow and YouTube to make the list
|Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by BiafranBushBoy: 8:24am On Aug 14
Those ones are paid courses.
You can get the free ones here.
Top websites that offers free courses
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by Samueloladapo(m): 8:38am On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by ibnquasale(m): 10:07am On Aug 14
Quora is missing out...�
Quora is missing out...�
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by successking401(m): 10:53am On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by odoguma(m): 11:36am On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by ayanbaba2(m): 12:14pm On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by sweeterman(m): 3:23pm On Aug 14
Jumped onto CodeCademy
God less you for this
Jumped onto CodeCademy
|Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by COdeGenesis: 4:03pm On Aug 14
NO W3schools. Your list aint complete without w3schools abeg update your list. w3schools.com is the bomb
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by ijesuoboikxp1(m): 4:24pm On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by pearls06: 4:53pm On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by ThundrCork(m): 5:00pm On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by meelerh(f): 5:44pm On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by begwong: 7:31pm On Aug 14
You no get Google on your phone ni?
fabraham:You no get Google on your phone ni?
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by Saheed9: 8:12pm On Aug 14
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by panini(m): 10:29pm On Aug 14
What about Nigeria's Letslearn.ng ?
What about Nigeria's Letslearn.ng ?
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by ademasta(m): 10:39pm On Aug 14
|Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by macaranta(m): 10:50pm On Aug 14
Nice one... You can visit my signature for a Nigerian E-learning website where you can teach anything online.
macaranta.com
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by nduboss: 10:11pm On Sep 06
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by RexEmmyGee: 10:13pm On Sep 06
Nairaland.com
Read comments
Nairaland.com
Read comments
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by Segadem(m): 10:13pm On Sep 06
Re: 26 Best Websites To Learn Incredibly Useful New Skills by itiswellandwell: 10:14pm On Sep 06
