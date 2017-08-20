Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident (5618 Views)

In a statement issued by the Managing Director of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Engr Abisola Kamson, the State Government attributed the unfortunate mishap to overloading of passengers on a Banana Boat and operation of illegal jetty.



Kamson said four victims of the mishap who were rescued are already receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, while search and rescue operation was still on-going.



While commiserating with the families of those that lost their loved ones, the State Government said the mishap had again brought to the fore the need for the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to respect the recent verdict of the Court of Appeal which upheld the powers of the State Government to control its intra-inland waterways.



Giving details of the mishap, Kamson said: “An unfortunate incident occurred at Ilashe today Sunday August 20th arising from overloading of passengers on a Banana boat taking off from an illegal Jetty which has become a perennial issue of the Lagos State Government to rid our Waterfront areas of illegal operators.



“We sympathize with the families of the deceased as nine lives were lost in the mishap and four people receiving treatment in the hospital.



“The LASWA rescue team has been on ground and search is still on-going. This brings to fore again the need for NIWA to allow the judgement of the Appeal Court granting Lagos Control of her waterways to take effect without hindrance.



“It is a matter for regret that ever since the judgement was pronounced, NIWA has ejected all State Water Guards monitoring standards from all Federal owned Jetties. In spite of this, the Government of Lagos State aligns to the safety of citizens on the waterways. All Lagosians are enjoined to wear standard life jackets at all times on our Waterways,” Kamson said.



Furthermore, the LASWA boss urged boat operators and other stakeholders in the inland waterways sector to adhere strictly to safety standards at all times.



RIP to deceased This is what happens if safety regulations are not adhered to.RIP to deceased 1 Like

May the LORD protect us, give the rescued quick recovery and forgive the dead of their trespasses(amin)

Sad





This is so sad. So even boats do have accidents despite the fact that its not crowded like our roads nor does potholes exist. What will be the excuse now? That government refuse to patch the sea abi? RIP to the dead.

Learn how to swim, it's for your own good, at least learn to stay afloat (alive) for 10mins...you never know when you may need it... Learn how to swim, it's for your own good, at least learn to stay afloat (alive) for 10mins...you never know when you may need it... 4 Likes 1 Share

no place is even safe, too bad, may their soul R.I.P

R.I.P

May their gentle soul find a perfect rest.

People should Learn how to swim 1 Like







If you have to ask me the relationship with this story then you're in the PlayStation age group. RIP





WHAT NEXT WILL BE OUT IN THIS F*CKED COUNTRY



R.I.P FOR THE DEAD BOAT ACCIDENT
WHAT NEXT WILL BE OUT IN THIS F*CKED COUNTRY
R.I.P FOR THE DEAD

Sad, what a mishap.

the water trans they said is even the best trans is now dead trap





RIP

RIP....

Water is sweet only in cup...





















Just for fun. Buhari just arrived.

May they rest in peace. Amen!

Always politics in everything. Tell us who owns the jetty first before bringing in political difference or status. Are they trying to say the NIWA jetty is illegal or what?

Hardly will a day go by without hearing people's death in naija. God have mercy on us if it's our sins that are responsible for these woes. 1 Like





The death rate in Nigeria is so freaking HIGH!!! Very Sad!

In Nigeria, you follow water na Accident. U follow road accident. U dey ur house accident. No place is safe in Nigeria. 1 Like

If no one answers for this, am expecting the news again.. Its there, human error and greed.

RIP

How will somebody who value his/her life board a boat without a life jacket?

RIP,we all make mistake.

Rip

