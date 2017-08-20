₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,863,399 members, 3,737,047 topics. Date: Sunday, 20 August 2017 at 08:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident (5618 Views)
Bride-to-be & Her Fiance Die In Auto Crash Enroute To Lagos From PH / Traders Die In Boat Mishap In Kebbi (Burial Photos) / 6 Catholic Seminarians Die In Accident - Graphic Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by MrSarcasm(m): 6:38pm
The Lagos State Government on Sunday confirmed the death of nine persons in a boat accident which occurred in Ilashe area of the State.
In a statement issued by the Managing Director of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Engr Abisola Kamson, the State Government attributed the unfortunate mishap to overloading of passengers on a Banana Boat and operation of illegal jetty.
Kamson said four victims of the mishap who were rescued are already receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, while search and rescue operation was still on-going.
While commiserating with the families of those that lost their loved ones, the State Government said the mishap had again brought to the fore the need for the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to respect the recent verdict of the Court of Appeal which upheld the powers of the State Government to control its intra-inland waterways.
Giving details of the mishap, Kamson said: “An unfortunate incident occurred at Ilashe today Sunday August 20th arising from overloading of passengers on a Banana boat taking off from an illegal Jetty which has become a perennial issue of the Lagos State Government to rid our Waterfront areas of illegal operators.
“We sympathize with the families of the deceased as nine lives were lost in the mishap and four people receiving treatment in the hospital.
“The LASWA rescue team has been on ground and search is still on-going. This brings to fore again the need for NIWA to allow the judgement of the Appeal Court granting Lagos Control of her waterways to take effect without hindrance.
“It is a matter for regret that ever since the judgement was pronounced, NIWA has ejected all State Water Guards monitoring standards from all Federal owned Jetties. In spite of this, the Government of Lagos State aligns to the safety of citizens on the waterways. All Lagosians are enjoined to wear standard life jackets at all times on our Waterways,” Kamson said.
Furthermore, the LASWA boss urged boat operators and other stakeholders in the inland waterways sector to adhere strictly to safety standards at all times.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/08/20/nine-die-in-lagos-boat-accident/
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by dominique(f): 6:51pm
This is what happens if safety regulations are not adhered to.
RIP to deceased
1 Like
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by AJOBI77(m): 6:55pm
May the LORD protect us, give the rescued quick recovery and forgive the dead of their trespasses(amin)
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by EKITI001: 7:48pm
Sad
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by HenryDion: 7:48pm
This is so sad. So even boats do have accidents despite the fact that its not crowded like our roads nor does potholes exist. What will be the excuse now? That government refuse to patch the sea abi? RIP to the dead.
If you're looking for a platform that will help you start and remain in business, then consider EntMirror.
Visit EntMirror Here
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by slyd90(m): 7:48pm
h
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by Zeze06(m): 7:49pm
Learn how to swim, it's for your own good, at least learn to stay afloat (alive) for 10mins...you never know when you may need it...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by visijo(m): 7:49pm
no place is even safe, too bad, may their soul R.I.P
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by wunmi590(m): 7:49pm
R.I.P
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by Franco93: 7:49pm
May their gentle soul find a perfect rest.
Amen
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by muller101(m): 7:50pm
People should Learn how to swim
1 Like
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by EgunMogaji(m): 7:50pm
RIP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOZo0aUQOkA
If you have to ask me the relationship with this story then you're in the PlayStation age group.
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by Darksider131: 7:50pm
BOAT ACCIDENT
WHAT NEXT WILL BE OUT IN THIS F*CKED COUNTRY
R.I.P FOR THE DEAD
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by AfizDeMedici(m): 7:50pm
Sad, what a mishap.
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by GloryCardinal(m): 7:50pm
the water trans they said is even the best trans is now dead trap
RIP
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by TerrorSquad147: 7:52pm
RIP....
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by TerrorSquad147: 7:52pm
Darksider131:no be only gg, na goal goal
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by TerrorSquad147: 7:53pm
slyd90:I
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:53pm
Water is sweet only in cup...
For me...
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by ekensi01(m): 7:53pm
Buhari just arrived.
Just for fun.
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by vincent10(m): 7:54pm
May they rest in peace. Amen!
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by bigtt76(f): 7:54pm
Always politics in everything. Tell us who owns the jetty first before bringing in political difference or status. Are they trying to say the NIWA jetty is illegal or what?
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by opeyemitee(m): 7:55pm
Hardly will a day go by without hearing people's death in naija. God have mercy on us if it's our sins that are responsible for these woes.
1 Like
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by BE811APP: 7:57pm
Very Sad!
The death rate in Nigeria is so freaking HIGH!!!
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by SuperBlack: 7:59pm
In Nigeria, you follow water na Accident. U follow road accident. U dey ur house accident. No place is safe in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by sapientia(m): 7:59pm
If no one answers for this, am expecting the news again.. Its there, human error and greed.
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by qualityovenbake(m): 8:01pm
RIP
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by FOLLEY20(m): 8:04pm
How will somebody who value his/her life board a boat without a life jacket?
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by Josephjnr(m): 8:06pm
RIP,we all make mistake.
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by jonnyjustcome22: 8:08pm
Rip
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by Sisqoman(m): 8:08pm
Many More?
|Re: 9 Die In Lagos Boat Accident by Leez(m): 8:14pm
MrSarcasm:RIP to d deceased
Rot In Indian Online Visa Application ( Nigerians Are Being Exploited ) / Trip To Erin Ijesha Water Falls and Pictures / Need Info On Where To Buy Gold In Italy
Viewing this topic: femmygold, Wolexyoshi, yrunvus, alajoshomolu, Audrinakane(f), Bee06, bambech, madewale123(m), Praisesmart(m), daryoor03(m), chapie95(m), aktolly54(m), abbey086(m), digsman200, herxix(m), AdeniyiA(m), teaj007(m), AJOBI77(m), Malcolmsweet, ironMind, mokikeoj, Antara0503(m), hassan86, ralphrhyne(m), Destiny2020(m), cumidee, MightyNG, morayo08(m), jaygee1, onyetrucks(m), BRIGHTSOLAR(m), Gbamet(m), TPound(m), maazikc, kowema(f), sensisosu, antidisestablis, johnsir(m), Idimu, rinw, Omeokachie, Jaxx123, Boykay, peaceway(m) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12